Kim Kardashian gave 12-year-old North 106-carat diamond jewelry for Xmas

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian in Aspen, Colorado for New Year’s. She was out shopping alone? In Aspen? Wearing a full-length fur coat. The coat was ugly as hell too. I don’t wear fur, but I’ve seen “pretty” fur coats from time to time, but this one is just ugly as sin. It’s also funny that Kim is all decked out in bulky, ugly fur because Aspen apparently saw very little snow during the holiday season. A bunch of ski resorts shut down their ski trails and all of the celebrities are just wandering around town (like Kim), shopping and grabbing lunch in relatively mild weather.

Meanwhile, Kim is also making news for spending a fortune on North West’s Christmas gifts. North is 12 years old (and nearly as tall as Kim). Kim bought North a diamond-encrusted “shark teeth” grill, a diamond-encrusted custom skull necklace and diamond-encrusted spiked bracelets.

Kim Kardashian made sure North West entered the new year shining bright like a diamond. The mogul mom tapped celeb-loved jewelry brand Alex Moss New York to make three “one-of-a-kind” pieces decked out in diamonds as a Christmas present to her 12-year-old daughter with Kanye West.

Although a present from the Kardashians star, Alex Moss the designer tells PEOPLE that he also worked with North on the accessories, one of which included a spike necklace chain adorned with a cartoon skull pedant with “North” engraved on the back. They were made with 71.49 and 35.38 carats of natural diamonds respectively, putting the entire piece at a whopping 106 carats.

North also received a spike bracelet made of Italian leather from Tuscany and encrusted with 22.76 carats of natural VVS white diamonds.

Moss adds that the necklace drew inspiration from a previous design he made for rapper Playboi Carti in 2018, while the bracelet design was influenced by a bracelet North already owned as well as a design Moss did for rapper Ken Carson in 2022.

You can see Alex Moss’s reel about it here. 106 carats of diamonds… for a 12-year-old. For pieces which she most likely won’t wear six months from now because she’ll be bored with them or they won’t be in style anymore. Call me a boomer, let it rip! Because I don’t think any mother should give her 12-year-old daughter these kinds of gifts. Hell, I don’t think any mother should give her 32-year-old daughter these kinds of gifts! Whatever happened to investing in heirloom pieces and giving those pieces to your daughter when she hits certain markers (high school graduation, 21st birthday, etc). That’s just it though – of course Kim wouldn’t give North true heirloom pieces. She’ll give her some trendy bullsh-t which costs a fortune and North will probably lose in a month.

31 Responses to “Kim Kardashian gave 12-year-old North 106-carat diamond jewelry for Xmas”

  1. Up In Toronto says:
    January 5, 2026 at 9:46 am

    What kind of world would this be if a person would take the money that it takes to purchase diamonds for 12-year-old and instead use it to feed, clothe or house 12-year-olds in need?.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    January 5, 2026 at 9:47 am

    Entitled children will be fun when they are older lol. Can’t wait for that nightmare which has already begun.

    Reply
    • 2131jan says:
      January 5, 2026 at 10:08 am

      Retired 3rd gr. teacher here (30 yrs): I can co-sign this. HARD! Behind every entitled child is/are a/an entitled parent(s).

      Reply
  3. pme says:
    January 5, 2026 at 9:49 am

    Kim has said parenting is hard, unfortunately, she may think buying things makes it easier?

    Reply
  4. Betsy says:
    January 5, 2026 at 9:58 am

    What, no diamond Furby or diamond Michael Jackson on the cross? No Crunk Ain’t Dead? Amateurs.

    Reply
  5. Annie. says:
    January 5, 2026 at 10:25 am

    Can you say vulgarity at its worst?

    My MIL gave my pre-school daughter a pair of $300 designer boots and I was very unhappy. I told her Dad the quickest way for her ( and us by extension) to be ostracized was for our daughter to prance around in designer garments while learning her ABC’s
    I can’t imagine a parent being boastful of this nonsense…

    Reply
    • Mustang Sally says:
      January 5, 2026 at 7:53 pm

      In wealthy circles, the child can prance around in _________ (fill in the blank) and brag about the item while the well-to-do parents feel they’re elevated by purchasing their child something stupidly expensive. Other celebrities have done things similar to Kim (didn’t Cardi B purchase her daughter an Hermes handbag and diamond necklace?) – but Kim’s purchases are excessive and senseless.

      Reply
  6. Maddy says:
    January 5, 2026 at 10:30 am

    They are turning North into the next gen tween influencer princess. She only had a small chance of having a “normal” (for a super rich kid) childhood to begin with, but that’s over and done with.
    It was somewhat inevitable, but it’s still sad.

    Reply
    • molly says:
      January 5, 2026 at 1:27 pm

      Exactly this. Whatever scraps of “normalcy” the Kardashian women retain is because they had a life before fame. The Jenner daughters didn’t, and unfortunately, all this generation of children don’t stand a chance at a balanced, healthy, private, childhood either. Very, very sad indeed.

      Reply
  7. Harla says:
    January 5, 2026 at 10:41 am

    sorry to say but Kim is not setting North up to be successful as a good human being.

    Reply
  8. TN Democrat says:
    January 5, 2026 at 11:06 am

    Kim was robbed and could have been k!lled in Paris…. wtf could she possibly be thinking publicizing expensive gifts like this for her child? The designer would not be promoting the sale if she didn’t allow it. Eat the rich and tax this class of trash out of existence. Millions of Americans can’t afford food, housing and health insurance, but she can spend for extravagant foolishness that she is allowing to be promoted in a way that could get her kids harmed. 😲

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      January 5, 2026 at 11:34 am

      That was exactly my first thought too. Beyond just the general awful on every level, she leavened nothing from a traumatizing jewelry robbery and made her daughter a target now.

      I will say North isn’t wearing anything inappropriate in those pictures. So that warms my heart a bit.

      Reply
  9. StellainNH says:
    January 5, 2026 at 11:07 am

    So the Pomeranian puppies for each child wasn’t enough??

    Reply
  10. Anne Maria says:
    January 5, 2026 at 11:09 am

    I was more interested in ponies and pets and pop stars than jewellery when I was 12. Actually I still am. Rather ridiculous presents.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 5, 2026 at 2:49 pm

      I was around that age when I was given a topaz ring (birthstone) for my birthday. I loved it. And on one family vacation I left it behind in a highway rest stop when I took it off to wash my hands. I remembered I don’t know how many miles later down the road but my dad wouldn’t go back for it. I’m still crushed. No doubt North is more mature than I was. 🤷‍♀️

      Reply
  11. Silver Birch says:
    January 5, 2026 at 11:42 am

    The look on that boy’s face says it all.

    Reply
  12. Nicki says:
    January 5, 2026 at 11:56 am

    North’s thirst for attention is already so powerful. It’s painful to see in such a young and unformed person.

    Reply
    • molly says:
      January 5, 2026 at 1:33 pm

      She truly could not have two worse parents in this ecosystem that rewards extreme attention-seeking behavior.

      I wish that child well, but WOW are the odds against her.

      Reply
  13. Katherine says:
    January 5, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    So much money for something that is so ugly!

    Reply
  14. Sue says:
    January 5, 2026 at 12:23 pm

    I just saw an article that shows North with a pierced nose bridge and blackened teeth, too. I feel like she’s trying to keep up with her step cousin Alabama Barker who looks completely superficial at such a young age (she’s 20 now but was looking that way as a teen too).

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      January 5, 2026 at 1:14 pm

      I don’t know why these parents are so useless. Surely they realize that nothing good is going to come out of this?

      Kanye West, Travis Barker, and Travis Scott are very talented musicians. Timothee Chalamet is a talented actor (although he and K have no children, yet). Kim and Kylie are both shrewd businesswomen. Why are they setting their children up for failure? I don’t understand it.

      I will say North looks pretty lately. She’s a little more Kim and a little less Kanye. Chicago has always been the prettiest Kardashian cousin. Why not concentrate on their education? Kim purportedly is all about the bar exam.

      Reply
      • Mel says:
        January 5, 2026 at 5:20 pm

        Lord would people stop with this ” they’re shrewd, successful businesswomen”? They are not, they don’t run any of these companies, the partners who allowed them to invest do. They didn’t create anything, they’re either invited to be partners and the face for financial purposes. They’re all of the Elon Musk school of CEO’s. The only business they ran was that sad little chain of stores that Kourtney tried to keep going and she was the only one who took working there semi-seriously.

    • schmootc says:
      January 5, 2026 at 1:15 pm

      FWIW, the pierced nosebridge is probably just AI, based on an article I read on People. (It’s all very disturbing though. Poor child, even though she’s rich.)

      Reply
  15. Jane says:
    January 5, 2026 at 12:56 pm

    That coat is grotesque. It includes the head and how many carcasses is she wearing? I hope she breaks her leg.

    Reply
  16. Here2 says:
    January 5, 2026 at 2:24 pm

    I have a 13 year old who is currently on her 4th pair of star-shaped silver studs (retail $13, lol) since we got her ears pierced over the last holiday break. Kids lose things constantly. I’m sure this nonsense is the same to Kim as me spending $13 is to me, but it’s really crass and just a terrible example for North and her siblings. Those poor kids are going to be another generation of mindless, voracious consumers and despite limitless opportunities, I would bet none of them will earn degrees or actually do anything meaningful in adulthood.

    Reply
  17. Fayeruz Regan says:
    January 5, 2026 at 2:37 pm

    She is also opening up Skims stores in an illegal colony currently genociding Palestinians. And hosted an IOF family. They are running on fumes from the past. The world has changed and they haven’t noticed yet.

    Reply
  18. Mel says:
    January 5, 2026 at 5:15 pm

    Yes, because giving a 12yr old a mouth full of diamonds is smart parenting. North, is going to be Kim’s comeuppance. Mark my words, her lack of parenting skills is going to bit her right on her inflated booty.

    Reply

