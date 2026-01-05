Kim Kardashian gave 12-year-old North 106-carat diamond jewelry for Xmas

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian in Aspen, Colorado for New Year’s. She was out shopping alone? In Aspen? Wearing a full-length fur coat. The coat was ugly as hell too. I don’t wear fur, but I’ve seen “pretty” fur coats from time to time, but this one is just ugly as sin. It’s also funny that Kim is all decked out in bulky, ugly fur because Aspen apparently saw very little snow during the holiday season. A bunch of ski resorts shut down their ski trails and all of the celebrities are just wandering around town (like Kim), shopping and grabbing lunch in relatively mild weather.

Meanwhile, Kim is also making news for spending a fortune on North West’s Christmas gifts. North is 12 years old (and nearly as tall as Kim). Kim bought North a diamond-encrusted “shark teeth” grill, a diamond-encrusted custom skull necklace and diamond-encrusted spiked bracelets.

Kim Kardashian made sure North West entered the new year shining bright like a diamond. The mogul mom tapped celeb-loved jewelry brand Alex Moss New York to make three “one-of-a-kind” pieces decked out in diamonds as a Christmas present to her 12-year-old daughter with Kanye West. Although a present from the Kardashians star, Alex Moss the designer tells PEOPLE that he also worked with North on the accessories, one of which included a spike necklace chain adorned with a cartoon skull pedant with “North” engraved on the back. They were made with 71.49 and 35.38 carats of natural diamonds respectively, putting the entire piece at a whopping 106 carats. North also received a spike bracelet made of Italian leather from Tuscany and encrusted with 22.76 carats of natural VVS white diamonds. Moss adds that the necklace drew inspiration from a previous design he made for rapper Playboi Carti in 2018, while the bracelet design was influenced by a bracelet North already owned as well as a design Moss did for rapper Ken Carson in 2022.

You can see Alex Moss’s reel about it here. 106 carats of diamonds… for a 12-year-old. For pieces which she most likely won’t wear six months from now because she’ll be bored with them or they won’t be in style anymore. Call me a boomer, let it rip! Because I don’t think any mother should give her 12-year-old daughter these kinds of gifts. Hell, I don’t think any mother should give her 32-year-old daughter these kinds of gifts! Whatever happened to investing in heirloom pieces and giving those pieces to your daughter when she hits certain markers (high school graduation, 21st birthday, etc). That’s just it though – of course Kim wouldn’t give North true heirloom pieces. She’ll give her some trendy bullsh-t which costs a fortune and North will probably lose in a month.

North West’s custom jewelry is unmatched 🔥🔥💎 Made by @alexmossny pic.twitter.com/2Z7qNnI0Oa — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) January 2, 2026