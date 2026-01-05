Ariana Grande wore Alberta Ferretti to the Critics Choice: enough with the pink?!

Something nice: Ariana Grande has finally given up that dishwater blonde shade, which she’s had for more than two years. Ariana showed off her new hair color – a sort of auburn – at last night’s Critics Choice Awards. Wicked: For Good didn’t win any of the major awards and Cynthia Erivo didn’t even bother to come out. Ariana wore a custom Alberta Ferretti, something on the Glinda theme of pink and princess-y. It was fine.
Odessa A’Zion in OTT Dubai. She’s been rocking a real 1970s/Stevie Nicks vibe throughout Marty Supreme’s promotion. It’s cool – it’s nice to see a younger actress really commit to a look.
Elle Fanning in vintage/archival Ralph Lauren – she looked incredible. One of my favorite looks of the CCAs.
Amanda Seyfried in Valentino. Kind of terrible? Very terrible, actually.
Kristen Bell in Elie Saab. Boring more than anything else.
Rhea Seehorn’s Louis Vuitton was too severe for my taste, but I was thrilled that she’s already winning awards for Pluribus!
LOVE both Elle Fanning’s and Rhea Seehorn’s looks — gorgeous. I actually like Amanda Seyfried’s dress but I think her styling is wrong — she needs different jewelry and to have her hair down.
I just don’t get “princess” dresses and prison tattoos.
BAHAhahahahahahah
Oh – I thought she got bored and was doodling on her hands …
Thank you for saying it first!
After reading McCurdy’s book and watching Ariana’s regression from teen pop star to childlike movie star, I have to wonder if she’s suffering some of what McCurdy discussed, fear of looking like an adult and losing the “it” factor of being a child star. Career wise she made the rare transition to adult actor, but psychologically?
Interesting take. She is quite unique in this. I mean many women in the industry has a very limited set of facial expressions due to plastic surgery and so does Ariana, but hers seems intentionally limited to this childlike wonder on her face. Which is very disconcerting to me. Her voice is one in a million, but I can understand that she would still be worried about longevity in the industry.
I have a lot of sympathy for Ariana Grande after watching that horrific “Quiet on the Set” documentary on HBO Max. She was very clearly exploited from an early age by the same creepy man who basically destroyed Amanda Byne’s emotionally. They also intimate that Grande might have been sexually assaulted by a much older predator. It’s also interesting to me that Liz Gillies, one of Grande’s closest friends and another Victorious alum (with another spectacular voice, I might add), married a much, much older man that she met while working on Victorious (as a minor).
I had no idea. My kids have been rewatching Victorious the last few weeks. It’s so infuriating and sad
I’m saddened but not surprised by this. The industry is insanely abusive to kids, and toxic even in the best of circumstances.
Yes, I’d say enough with the pink. I did just see a fashion blog that did a side by side comparison of Ari’s dress with Diahann Carroll’s dress from the 1969 Oscars which was a cool nod, though.
Odessa A’Zion’s curls are beautiful.
I liked Ari’s look a whole lot more once I read that she’s paying homage to the legendary Diahann Caroll’s iconic 1969 Oscar gown. Very cool throwback!
And here I was thinking she was doing her best Audrey Hepburn cosplay since it was reported a while back that she was interested in playing AH is a possible biopic? But if it is an homage to DC I really love that.
I’m so confused how Pluribus and Adolescence are in the same awards cycle?!?!?
Elle Fanning looks spectacular. This could be a best look for the awards season.
Amanda Seyfried’s dress is evoking Minnie Mouse for me. Her styling and posing are not helping the dress at all.
Minnie Mouse is exactly what it evoked for me, too.
Elle Fanning’s dress is great, but I cannot for the life of me understand why her blonde is always so brassy. There must be people around her who know better.
Amanda and Elle look great.
I love Law Roach. Arianna is the only celeb that who looks blah that he has styled. Why does she look so weird to me?
She just really wants that Audrey Hepburn part ok ?!