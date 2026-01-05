Ariana Grande wore Alberta Ferretti to the Critics Choice: enough with the pink?!

Something nice: Ariana Grande has finally given up that dishwater blonde shade, which she’s had for more than two years. Ariana showed off her new hair color – a sort of auburn – at last night’s Critics Choice Awards. Wicked: For Good didn’t win any of the major awards and Cynthia Erivo didn’t even bother to come out. Ariana wore a custom Alberta Ferretti, something on the Glinda theme of pink and princess-y. It was fine.

Odessa A’Zion in OTT Dubai. She’s been rocking a real 1970s/Stevie Nicks vibe throughout Marty Supreme’s promotion. It’s cool – it’s nice to see a younger actress really commit to a look.

Elle Fanning in vintage/archival Ralph Lauren – she looked incredible. One of my favorite looks of the CCAs.

Amanda Seyfried in Valentino. Kind of terrible? Very terrible, actually.

Kristen Bell in Elie Saab. Boring more than anything else.

Rhea Seehorn’s Louis Vuitton was too severe for my taste, but I was thrilled that she’s already winning awards for Pluribus!

