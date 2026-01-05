Ariana Grande wore Alberta Ferretti to the Critics Choice: enough with the pink?!

Something nice: Ariana Grande has finally given up that dishwater blonde shade, which she’s had for more than two years. Ariana showed off her new hair color – a sort of auburn – at last night’s Critics Choice Awards. Wicked: For Good didn’t win any of the major awards and Cynthia Erivo didn’t even bother to come out. Ariana wore a custom Alberta Ferretti, something on the Glinda theme of pink and princess-y. It was fine.

Embed from Getty Images

Odessa A’Zion in OTT Dubai. She’s been rocking a real 1970s/Stevie Nicks vibe throughout Marty Supreme’s promotion. It’s cool – it’s nice to see a younger actress really commit to a look.

Elle Fanning in vintage/archival Ralph Lauren – she looked incredible. One of my favorite looks of the CCAs.

Embed from Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried in Valentino. Kind of terrible? Very terrible, actually.

Kristen Bell in Elie Saab. Boring more than anything else.

Rhea Seehorn’s Louis Vuitton was too severe for my taste, but I was thrilled that she’s already winning awards for Pluribus!

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to “Ariana Grande wore Alberta Ferretti to the Critics Choice: enough with the pink?!”

  1. Kirsten says:
    January 5, 2026 at 9:01 am

    LOVE both Elle Fanning’s and Rhea Seehorn’s looks — gorgeous. I actually like Amanda Seyfried’s dress but I think her styling is wrong — she needs different jewelry and to have her hair down.

    Reply
  2. Debbie says:
    January 5, 2026 at 9:04 am

    I just don’t get “princess” dresses and prison tattoos.

    Reply
  3. Mightymolly says:
    January 5, 2026 at 9:05 am

    After reading McCurdy’s book and watching Ariana’s regression from teen pop star to childlike movie star, I have to wonder if she’s suffering some of what McCurdy discussed, fear of looking like an adult and losing the “it” factor of being a child star. Career wise she made the rare transition to adult actor, but psychologically?

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      January 5, 2026 at 9:42 am

      Interesting take. She is quite unique in this. I mean many women in the industry has a very limited set of facial expressions due to plastic surgery and so does Ariana, but hers seems intentionally limited to this childlike wonder on her face. Which is very disconcerting to me. Her voice is one in a million, but I can understand that she would still be worried about longevity in the industry.

      Reply
    • Grant says:
      January 5, 2026 at 10:35 am

      I have a lot of sympathy for Ariana Grande after watching that horrific “Quiet on the Set” documentary on HBO Max. She was very clearly exploited from an early age by the same creepy man who basically destroyed Amanda Byne’s emotionally. They also intimate that Grande might have been sexually assaulted by a much older predator. It’s also interesting to me that Liz Gillies, one of Grande’s closest friends and another Victorious alum (with another spectacular voice, I might add), married a much, much older man that she met while working on Victorious (as a minor).

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        January 5, 2026 at 10:53 am

        I had no idea. My kids have been rewatching Victorious the last few weeks. It’s so infuriating and sad

      • mightymolly says:
        January 5, 2026 at 2:36 pm

        I’m saddened but not surprised by this. The industry is insanely abusive to kids, and toxic even in the best of circumstances.

  4. Sue says:
    January 5, 2026 at 9:56 am

    Yes, I’d say enough with the pink. I did just see a fashion blog that did a side by side comparison of Ari’s dress with Diahann Carroll’s dress from the 1969 Oscars which was a cool nod, though.

    Reply
  5. Annette says:
    January 5, 2026 at 10:48 am

    Odessa A’Zion’s curls are beautiful.

    Reply
  6. Grant says:
    January 5, 2026 at 11:11 am

    I liked Ari’s look a whole lot more once I read that she’s paying homage to the legendary Diahann Caroll’s iconic 1969 Oscar gown. Very cool throwback!

    Reply
    • smcollins says:
      January 5, 2026 at 1:43 pm

      And here I was thinking she was doing her best Audrey Hepburn cosplay since it was reported a while back that she was interested in playing AH is a possible biopic? But if it is an homage to DC I really love that.

      Reply
  7. Colleen says:
    January 5, 2026 at 11:49 am

    I’m so confused how Pluribus and Adolescence are in the same awards cycle?!?!?

    Reply
  8. Jen says:
    January 5, 2026 at 12:24 pm

    Elle Fanning looks spectacular. This could be a best look for the awards season.

    Amanda Seyfried’s dress is evoking Minnie Mouse for me. Her styling and posing are not helping the dress at all.

    Reply
  9. Lauren says:
    January 5, 2026 at 1:34 pm

    Elle Fanning’s dress is great, but I cannot for the life of me understand why her blonde is always so brassy. There must be people around her who know better.

    Reply
  10. Katherine says:
    January 5, 2026 at 2:24 pm

    Amanda and Elle look great.

    Reply
  11. MsKrisTalk says:
    January 5, 2026 at 4:04 pm

    I love Law Roach. Arianna is the only celeb that who looks blah that he has styled. Why does she look so weird to me?

    Reply
  12. Lau says:
    January 5, 2026 at 5:40 pm

    She just really wants that Audrey Hepburn part ok ?!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment