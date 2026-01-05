Timothee Chalamet, Jessie Buckley & PTA won big at the 2026 Critics Choice

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards started off the awards season, taking the place of the Golden Globes as the first major awards show (the Globes are next Sunday). The first show almost always sets the tone, although this year’s tone is “the acting categories are up for grabs.” I think it’s pretty certain that Paul Thomas Anderson and One Battle After Another storm through the season, picking up all of the major Best Director and Best Picture awards, not to mention awards for Original Screenplay. Those are the awards OBAA picked up last night at the Critics Choice – PTA won director, screenplay and best picture, while OBAA’s actors went home empty-handed.

One of the biggest shocks, to me, was that Benicio del Toro didn’t win Supporting Actor for OBAA. He’s picked up tons of critics’ awards, and he is hands-down the critics’ favorite, right? Wrong. Jacob Elordi won supporting actor for Frankenstein, and he was genuinely surprised by it. Suddenly, Elordi might be a contender? Supporting Actress was a surprise too – Amy Madigan won for Weapons. A bold choice, a fun choice, and if nothing else, Madigan deserves awards for her body of work.

The best actress race has pretty much come down to Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You) versus Jessie Buckley (Hamnet). Byrne, like Benicio, has picked up a lot of critics’ awards in the past four weeks. But Jessie Buckley won the Critics Choice Award. So… that race will be interesting to watch. Jessie wore Dior, btw. Her dress was kind of terrible!

As for Best Actor… Timothee Chalamet won the Critics Choice for Marty Supreme. He beat Leo DiCaprio (OBAA), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Walter Moura (The Secret Agent). I think the Oscar nominees list will be similar to that, give or take Ethan Hawke. Is Chalamet now the favorite of that group? Perhaps. Remember, Chalamet won the SAG Award last year for A Complete Unknown, then he lost the Oscar to Adrien Brody. Also: there’s been some gossip that “Hollywood is mad” that Chalamet has been bringing Kylie Jenner as his date to awards-circuit events, but I don’t believe it. Kylie has made it perfectly clear that she’s just attending these events as a plus-one, and she’s there to support Timmy. During his speech, he thanked Kylie as his “partner of three years” and called her his “foundation.” Aw.

Timothée Chalamet ended his Best Actor speech by thanking Kylie Jenner: "Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." pic.twitter.com/RnLVIAGPxm — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 5, 2026

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images