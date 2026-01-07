Walden: It’s not Prince Harry’s fault that he’s the king’s son, he deserves security

Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden occasionally drops into the Telegraph to write bizarre columns about the Windsors and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Walden’s columns are not a regular feature and they rarely break news about anyone or anything. She mostly just pops in every few months and makes snide remarks, which makes sense when you know who she’s married to. I can only imagine what Piers is like at home, how obsessively he tracks Harry and Meghan, how he must rant about them constantly. Well, Walden has some snide thoughts about Harry possibly receiving police protection in the UK. Here’s an excerpt:
I still think [Prince Harry] a whiny and deluded national embarrassment, but when I read reports yesterday claiming that the 41-year-old had probably won the right to automatic armed police protection while visiting the UK, I shocked the hell out of myself by thinking: “That was the right thing to do.”
In my defence, we are supposed to be allowed to change our minds when presented with new information, and back in October new information presented itself in the shape of a stalker who came within feet of Prince Harry on two separate occasions during his visit to the UK the previous month.
Obviously, he was always going to attract unwanted attention wherever he was in the world, but the fact that this woman had made it into a “secure zone” in the central London hotel where Harry was attending the WellChild Awards really brought the reality home. Imagine – God forbid – if something had happened to him?
Prince Harry has brought so much upon himself in recent years. He deserves the anger he prompted by disrespecting his grandmother and his father. He deserves the ridicule he will forever get for demanding privacy and then becoming a royal Kardashian. As for publishing that parody of a frostbite-and-all autobiography, there is simply no way back in terms of credibility.
Being the King’s son, however, isn’t his fault. It’s not something he will ever be able to change, either. And as much as I resent any of our hard-earned cash going towards a man who has actively tried to damage the country’s reputation abroad, I’m afraid it is the right thing to do.
There is a limit, realistically, to how much time Harry is going to spend in this country. Meghan won’t be interested in coming back to this curious little backwater with its musty-smelling churches and “bullying” sisters-in-law, so while they’re still together, it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll spend more than a couple of weeks here a year. In 2025, he spent only six to seven days in the UK across two separate visits, the second of which was predominantly taken up with charitable engagements – and, of course, that long-awaited meeting with his father.
It was long awaited not just, presumably, by the two men but by much of the British public, and perhaps now that Harry seems set to have his police protection reinstated, he might occasionally bring his children back to be reunited with their grandfather. You’d have to be pretty hard-nosed not to want that for everyone involved.
“As for publishing that parody of a frostbite-and-all autobiography, there is simply no way back in terms of credibility…” Harry doesn’t have a credibility issue – the palace never contradicted anything Harry wrote, and there is no evidence that anything in Spare is false or manipulated. The fact that the Windsors still rant and rave (via briefings) about how much Spare hurt them or how Harry was simply wrong to tell his story, all of that speaks volumes about the truth of Spare.
The larger point of all of this is quite different though. There’s been something of palpable relief across royal media that Harry might have cleared the security roadblock. As this security fight wore on and on, it was getting harder and harder for royalists to justify King Charles’s clear ambivalence about the safety of his son and grandchildren. They were twisting themselves in knots to adhere to palace talking points and (as always) blame Harry for this or that, and it was more and more obvious that Charles and William are in the wrong here. People like Walden are eager to put this storyline to bed because it makes Charles and the monarchy look evil, careless, cold and contemptuous.
If I was married to Piers Morgan I’d be very careful about who I called whiney and lacking in credibility.
TBH she’s whiny and lacking in credibility–it’s a lie that Harry and Meghan ever demanded privacy. And what’s this garbage about Harry dissing the late Queen when Charles did it first and much worse?
The epithets piers uses describes piers to a t. He whines about the sussexes. Hey piers did not Charles slam his parents. Where is your outrage
Isn’t Mrs piers tired of enabling husbands obsession with the sussexes
Yet another obsessed freak blaming Harry for his own harassment and saying he should bring the kids without their mother. These people are so nasty. They’re only relieved because they salivate at the thought of seeing those kids’ faces and selling them for profit.
Piers should tell his Mrs to stay home then
Sure sure let’s blame Harry.
Hey celia keen bullied meghan its on film the time she lunged at Meghan. Keen said she said Westminster smelled musty and got air freahener. Oh and the South park episode has the harry wants privacy statement not harry himself.
You know what immediately popped into my head when I read “As for publishing that parody of a frostbite-and-all autobiography, there is simply no way back in terms of credibility.”? JONATHAN DIMBLEDY!!! Talk about the frostbite of an authorized biography. Charles was so much more frosty towards his parents than Harry ever was towards Charles. And he talked about cheating on his wife in the tv special!!! Like come on, people.
And putting “bullying” in quotation marks in regards to Kate? Please. No need for quotation marks. She let a lie sit that Meghan made her cry for three years when the reality was that she behaved like an unhinged bridesmaid with a crush on the groom. After that walkabout at the funeral, a restraining order might’ve been warranted fr. The BM may choose not to reference the walkabout video evidence, of which two incriminating video angles exist, but they’ve seen it. Bullying in quotation marks is just a way to write about the bullying without getting in trouble with KP.
The BM knows it makes Charles look horrible but also they really really want Harry to come back more regularly. It’s clicks and it’s money and it’s a helluva lot more exciting than the Wales couple. They do not want Harry or his kids exiled.
Now, the way they keep talking about Meghan? They better be ready to cry salty tear bc the kids aren’t visiting without her. The whole conversation around that is psychotic and misogynistic and racist. Trying to act like the mother wouldn’t be a part of her kids traveling to the uk. GTFOH
The media establishment wants Harry back in the country more frequently, they want Meghan back (no matter what they say to the contrary), and they want those kids there. It’s disturbing how much they want that, but I guess there’s only so much hate they can spew from 5000 miles away from their targets and the left behinds are boring since the press wont write about them. So I think that’s why we’re getting so many stories about how Harry will get security – the press wants to make sure that it actually happens so they’re trying to force Charles’ hand here so he has no choice (because of course it was always up to Charles.)
I mean she’s right, its not harry’s fault he’s the son of a king and he deserves security as a result. And yes, imagine if something had happened to him because he was refused security.
but that’s not really what this is about. It’s about wanting even glimpses of Harry more often, writing about Meghan (if she goes to the UK, thats a story. If she doesn’t, that’s another story.) etc.
Agree. Walden is right in the fact that Harry is the son of the king and it’s not his fault. But it’s about the clicks. The endless narratives they can spin every time there is a visit. They want that bad. It must be infuriating for them to watch Charles and William and RAVEC block that for the past how many years. The discussions about Meghan are weird. Something sourced from the courtiers genunely feels like they don’t want Meghan to come but of course the media does. Are they goading her? Bc I might be falling for it. Like how dare they say she won’t want to go with her kids. Watch this with an usher move comes to mind. I feel the rota is rage-baiting.
Celia Walden let the cat of the bag. She said Meghan was bullied by Kate as we all suspected. It seems that the British press are not opposed to Harry and the children getting security in the UK as long as Meghan is left behind. Very sinister.
Glad Walden acknowledged the truth — that Kate bullied Meghan — but of Meghan and Harry, she writes, “While they’re still together …”
Walden is clearly miffed that her husband has an unrequited crush on Meghan. She should be grateful that Piers’ delusional fantasy won’t get any oxygen from any breakup of the clearly happily married Sussexes.
In addition to being a nepo wife Celia here is a nepobaby. Daddy was a Tory MP for Buckinghamshire under Thatcher who went on to write a column for the Evening Standard for 20 years.
I believe this is what the communication strategists call setting up a “permission structure”. It’s interesting that it’s coming from Ms. Walden, someone who the Sussex haters will see as one of their own “justifying” the court’s decision about security.
Of course it’s ridiculous and dangerous to withhold security for Harry and frankly it’s embarrassing that he had to fight for it at all, but Ms. Walden here is acting like it’s some grand gesture from the king to allow Harry to not be attacked within the UK. It’s pretty clearly coming from Charles/Camilla sources, too (as opposed to the stories earlier this week from KP about Will being “sickened” about his brother traveling to the UK).