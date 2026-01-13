“Ethan Hawke found Rose Byrne’s Goodreads review of his novel” links

Ethan Hawke is bringing so much fun to this awards season. Last week, he presented an award to Rose Byrne and he hilariously yelled at her because she mocked his first novel on Goodreads back in the day. [Pajiba]

Aaron Rodgers walked out of a Steelers press conference after he was asked about retirement. It really seems like he wants to play another year. [JustJared]

I don’t think the Globes need a podcast category, but I loved Amy Poehler’s speech. I didn’t think about this from a socioeconomic perspective though? [LaineyGossip]

Kristi Noem short-circuited in yet another interview. [Jezebel]

I hope AOC makes JD Vance cry. [Buzzfeed]

Pics from the WWD Style Awards. [Socialite Life]

Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus reunited at the Globes. [Seriously OMG]

Kirsten Dunst’s Tom Ford look was lovely. [RCFA]

The teaser trailer for The Mummy. [OMG Blog]

Rose Byrne being completely EMBARASSED when Ethan Hawke read her review. This just keeps getting better and better https://t.co/sa62K7qWHA pic.twitter.com/f3lEVglke9 — the Valen papers (@StarcoVision) January 9, 2026