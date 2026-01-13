“Ethan Hawke found Rose Byrne’s Goodreads review of his novel” links

Ethan Hawke is bringing so much fun to this awards season. Last week, he presented an award to Rose Byrne and he hilariously yelled at her because she mocked his first novel on Goodreads back in the day. [Pajiba]
Aaron Rodgers walked out of a Steelers press conference after he was asked about retirement. It really seems like he wants to play another year. [JustJared]
I don’t think the Globes need a podcast category, but I loved Amy Poehler’s speech. I didn’t think about this from a socioeconomic perspective though? [LaineyGossip]
Kristi Noem short-circuited in yet another interview. [Jezebel]
I hope AOC makes JD Vance cry. [Buzzfeed]
Pics from the WWD Style Awards. [Socialite Life]
Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus reunited at the Globes. [Seriously OMG]
Kirsten Dunst’s Tom Ford look was lovely. [RCFA]
The teaser trailer for The Mummy. [OMG Blog]
Rose Byrne being completely EMBARASSED when Ethan Hawke read her review. This just keeps getting better and better https://t.co/sa62K7qWHA pic.twitter.com/f3lEVglke9
— the Valen papers (@StarcoVision) January 9, 2026
I wish he was the front runner instead of Timmy
Same even if the biopic premise sounds like a typical Oscar bait style film it’s sad that it seems to have lost momentum. Richard Linklater doesn’t seem to be nominated for either of the films he directed though so maybe that’s why there’s not much traction there. Having said that Marty Supreme was loosely based off a real life character so maybe also marketing and timing of the release of that film has really helped it.
I have lost all interest in awards after realizing the judges are not even made to watch the films…and that it only became a thing this year. What a joke. If that makes the awards any more than a popularity contest you can’t convince me of it. How is this any better than the Globes? I can’t even…I usually watch for the fashion but I can wait until the next day for that…