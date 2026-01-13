Hello: Princess Kate doesn’t feel the need to celebrate birthdays with ‘grand gestures’

The Princess of Wales celebrated her 44th birthday last Friday. There were several commissioned “birthday exclusives” ahead of her birthday, all about how she’s the most popular “queen in waiting” ever, as all of the commissioned emotional-support polls prove, obviously. Queen Camilla actually got into a snit over Kate’s “I’m almost QUEEN” keenery, which was pretty funny overall. Well, the keenery continues. Hello Magazine put Kate on their cover this week, and the story is the same drivel we’ve heard for fifteen years: sources close to Kate insisting that she’s such a hard worker, all evidence to the contrary, and promising that she will finally get off her ass this year.

As she celebrated her 44th birthday surrounded by her family, the Princess of Wales had many reasons to celebrate. And although she marked the occasion quietly and without fanfare, this year’s milestone felt all the more special. Healthy, happy and energised after a full year in remission from cancer, Kate is approaching the coming year with renewed zest and optimism, and is ready to move on from the most challenging period of her life.

The power of nature is set to feature prominently as she continues her comeback to public life. A royal aide says: “The Princess is excited about exploring what more we can do to harness the power of nature and creativity for human connection, healing and wellbeing – for individuals, families, communities and society.”

Royal author Robert Jobson tells HELLO!: “Birthdays are all milestones and perhaps mean more now that her children are growing up fast, but this doesn’t mean that Catherine feels the need to celebrate with grand gestures. Years ago, when they were dating, William used to take her for romantic meals, but these days it’s different, and they prefer a simple supper at home with family.”

“After everything she has been through, she feels blessed that her treatment is over, and quality time with the children is what matters most. She takes nothing for granted.”

Although she eased herself back into public life in 2025 as she prioritised her health, completing 68 royal engagements compared with 13 in 2024, she is likely to resume a more regular schedule this year, returning to events she missed while focusing on her recovery.

“Last year was survival then recovery mode, picking her moments and pacing herself,” Robert says. “This year, I expect Catherine to carry out more engagements but be selective. Her diary is already filling up, I am told. But she won’t go back to the old pace; she’s learnt that lesson. It will be meaningful, with gaps in between for her family.”

Robert adds: “Catherine has a public role to play in supporting William in his official duties and her own interests, too, but her family and her health come first; everything else is built around that. Running on empty isn’t an option; nor is missing too much time with George, Charlotte and Louis. The days of just powering through are done.”