Queen Camilla feels ‘sidelined’ with Princess Kate getting so much attention recently

In the days leading up to the Princess of Wales’s birthday, there’s been a whole storyline about Kate beefing with Queen Camilla. I find that so interesting! Kate and Camilla’s beef didn’t start when Kensington Palace commissioned the Times of London’s “Arise, Queen Kate” story, but when the article and cover dropped, it feels like the Cam-Kate Cold War suddenly went nuclear. Well, I know I shouldn’t take anything from Closer magazine seriously, but they have yet another story about this scalding hot beef. Here’s an excerpt:

The Princess of Wales stole the spotlight at the German state banquet last month – dazzling in a huge tiara and glittery gown. But as she steps up in preparation for her future role as Queen Consort, insiders tell Closer it’s left Queen Camilla feeling increasingly irritated. Insiders say tension between the two women is still simmering, weeks after the huge state occasion.

‘Kate’s been centre stage over Christmas, and Camilla’s been feeling sidelined. She’s still reeling from the banquet, feeling Kate’s tiara was no accident and highly symbolic. Kate was effectively telling the world that it won’t be long before she’s Queen. She’s adored within the family and by the British public, so it makes sense that she’s taking a bigger hand in shaping what the monarchy looks like moving forward,’ a source says.

‘She’s stepping up in a big way, and believes that the time of senior royals turning up for a quick photo op and calling it a day’s work is over. The old guard hates this – especially Camilla, who definitely doesn’t appreciate being told what standard she has to meet. But Kate is stronger than people think, and she is not backing down.’

All eyes were on Kate, 43, as she attended the Windsor Castle state banquet alongside husband Prince William in a glittering blue Jenny Packham gown – as well as Queen Victoria’s rarely- seen Oriental Circlet tiara, which features 2600 diamonds.

Originally designed by German- born Prince Albert for his wife, Victoria refused to wear the tiara after his death, and instead designated it to be ‘worn by future Queens in right of it’. Seen only once on Queen Elizabeth in 2006, it has not been publicly worn until Kate’s recent appearance.

Our insider continues, ‘Camilla can gripe all she wants, but she’ll become isolated and effectively at Kate’s mercy in terms of influence within the Firm once Kate becomes Queen. It’ll be hard for her to swallow her pride and accept Kate’s authority. There’s no doubt Camilla is panicked – but instead of falling into line and respecting Kate, she’s chosen to be territorial. Some believe Camilla should be afforded more respect and authority while she’s still Queen Consort. But the Waleses are capable of being ruthless, so they’re warning her to accept it.’