Queen Camilla feels ‘sidelined’ with Princess Kate getting so much attention recently

In the days leading up to the Princess of Wales’s birthday, there’s been a whole storyline about Kate beefing with Queen Camilla. I find that so interesting! Kate and Camilla’s beef didn’t start when Kensington Palace commissioned the Times of London’s “Arise, Queen Kate” story, but when the article and cover dropped, it feels like the Cam-Kate Cold War suddenly went nuclear. Well, I know I shouldn’t take anything from Closer magazine seriously, but they have yet another story about this scalding hot beef. Here’s an excerpt:
The Princess of Wales stole the spotlight at the German state banquet last month – dazzling in a huge tiara and glittery gown. But as she steps up in preparation for her future role as Queen Consort, insiders tell Closer it’s left Queen Camilla feeling increasingly irritated. Insiders say tension between the two women is still simmering, weeks after the huge state occasion.
‘Kate’s been centre stage over Christmas, and Camilla’s been feeling sidelined. She’s still reeling from the banquet, feeling Kate’s tiara was no accident and highly symbolic. Kate was effectively telling the world that it won’t be long before she’s Queen. She’s adored within the family and by the British public, so it makes sense that she’s taking a bigger hand in shaping what the monarchy looks like moving forward,’ a source says.
‘She’s stepping up in a big way, and believes that the time of senior royals turning up for a quick photo op and calling it a day’s work is over. The old guard hates this – especially Camilla, who definitely doesn’t appreciate being told what standard she has to meet. But Kate is stronger than people think, and she is not backing down.’
All eyes were on Kate, 43, as she attended the Windsor Castle state banquet alongside husband Prince William in a glittering blue Jenny Packham gown – as well as Queen Victoria’s rarely- seen Oriental Circlet tiara, which features 2600 diamonds.
Originally designed by German- born Prince Albert for his wife, Victoria refused to wear the tiara after his death, and instead designated it to be ‘worn by future Queens in right of it’. Seen only once on Queen Elizabeth in 2006, it has not been publicly worn until Kate’s recent appearance.
Our insider continues, ‘Camilla can gripe all she wants, but she’ll become isolated and effectively at Kate’s mercy in terms of influence within the Firm once Kate becomes Queen. It’ll be hard for her to swallow her pride and accept Kate’s authority. There’s no doubt Camilla is panicked – but instead of falling into line and respecting Kate, she’s chosen to be territorial. Some believe Camilla should be afforded more respect and authority while she’s still Queen Consort. But the Waleses are capable of being ruthless, so they’re warning her to accept it.’
[From Closer]
Yeah… they act like Kate stormed into the Royal Collection archives and jacked a rarely-seen tiara without Camilla’s knowledge. That didn’t happen. Camilla and her dresser are the gatekeepers of the Royal Collection jewelry now – Camilla controls who wears which tiara and when. Camilla didn’t want Kate to wear a real tiara during the coronation, remember? That’s why Kate spent lavishly on that Home Ec-project headpiece. Which means that Camilla and her people probably selected the Oriental Circlet tiara for Kate. They set her up to fail, because that tiara was falling off her head the whole night and it was a hilarious mess. What I think this is really about is Camilla ruthlessly putting Kate in her place, over and over again. Camilla is putting it out there that Kate is stepping over the line.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 996579216, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 996579441, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113527, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 8, 2025.,Image: 1051236579, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jack Taylor/Avalon
-
-
Camera Press Rota 04819872. Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The King is joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.,Image: 1051386432, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
-
-
Camera Press Rota 04819885. Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The King is joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.,Image: 1051386474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke Büdenbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet.,Image: 1056240126, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Carl Court/Avalon
-
-
03/12/2025. Windsor, UK. His Majesty, accompanied by The Queen and Members of the Royal Family, gave a State Banquet at Windsor Castle for The President of the Federal Republic of Germany and Ms. Büdenbender. The King and The Federal President both delivered speeches at the beginning of the banquet.,Image: 1056321712, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla (right) with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender ahead of the state banquet for the German President and his wife, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday December 3, 2025.,Image: 1056321908, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III (centre right) with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (centre left), during the state banquet for the German President and his wife Elke Budenbender, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday December 3, 2025.,Image: 1056322063, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III, Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales toast their glasses after the King delivered a speech during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on December 3, 2025, the first day of a three day state visit by the German President. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier received a ceremonial welcome to Britain Wednesday as his state visit got into full swing — the first by Germany’s official head of state in 27 years.,Image: 1056322311, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CARLOS JASSO/Avalon
-
-
Members of the royal family attend the 2025 National Service Of Remembrance At The Cenotaph, London
Featuring: Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Camilla is a strong personality . I doubt she feels sidelined by lazy keen. She always had the upper hand. She’s a lot more subtle than keen. I think there will be consequences for keens media campaign
Yeah, I don’t think she feels sidelined. I just don’t think she likes Kate. And she doesn’t like a cover saying Arise Queen Kate. Kate will only be queen when Charles dies. So it’s all pretty macabre and vulgar.
Keen despite all her spin shows her true mean girl nature all the time
“macabre and vulgar”
Macabre and Vulgar are definitely the right words to describe the majority of the left-behind British royals. It seems it is getting more macabre and vulgar by the day.
To be fair, remember that photo of Chuck and Cam and the Will and Kate at Elizabeth’s funeral with them all grinning like fools.
They all deserve whatever trash they get.
Yes, that photo! Weren’t they wearing pearls while grinning from ear to ear? So yeah, Kate isn’t the only one who is macabre and vulgar. That would, yes, describe the majority of the left-behinds. She’s just being very obvious about it at the moment. To be fair, I wonder how much control she had over the cover and headline. If the Times chose that part, they did her dirty and pretty much lit a fire under Cams. Bc while the article was the usual keenery, still overstepping don’t get me wrong, it might not have been so noticeable without the headline.
Keen will never I repeat never have any authority over Camilla. Keen is powerless and subject to whims of scooter. Camilla is provided for and holds all the cards. This article shows keens ignorance spreading propaganda.
Middleton’s pushing the whole story.
The rottweiler will turn and BITE.
Got the popcorn….can’t WAIT for the bloodbath 😂😂😂
I’m so glad Harry and Meghan are out of this mess. Now it’s getting increasingly difficult to pit Meghan against Kate suddenly Camilla is the antagonist. I’m sure Camilla feels it’s rude of Kate to prematurely declare herself Queen but I also don’t believe anyone is leaking to Closer magazine!
If there’s any doubt this is fan fiction, just take a gander at this line: “‘She’s [Kate is] stepping up in a big way, and believes that the time of senior royals turning up for a quick photo op and calling it a day’s work is over.” LOL
Yeah, why show up when you can just zoom it ?
Insert .gif of “The Grinch” smiling evily 😈
Kate’s brows have so much botox that the evil queen look is permanent at this point. You don’t realize it until you see younger pictures where she didn’t have the joker slant on the brows yet.
“She’s stepping up in a big way, and believes that the time of senior royals turning up for a quick photo op and calling it a day’s work is over” saying this about Kate is hilarious didn’t she work like three weeks last year
That tiara looks ridiculous on Kate, it’s too big. And I do wish she would put her hair up in the evenings, having it down looks ridiculous as well.
Can’t better step carefully or Horsilla will make a meal of her!
Yeah I’m curious to see what Camilla might do to put her in her place. The oversized tiara was a good one but there’s gotta be more coming.
I’ve got my popcorn ready to see what she has in store for the Princess who is putting a foot wrong!!
These people are ridiculous.
Urgh… these people have all the riches, pomp, houses, and titles anyone could possibly want, and they’re THIS insecure about a fairly meh article in a Sunday broadsheet.
I just can’t with these useless fools. I mean, we have wars, dying children, but oh noooo Kate got a magazine cover.
Kate is NOTHING in the grand scheme of things. She does not get to advise prime ministers or sign legislation or whatever monarchs are obliged to do.
And nobody outside of royal gossip circles paid any attention to the article. It was boring and created no buzz. These people are just miserable in general.
As much as I’m enjoying them all turning on each other I’m surprised Camilla is feeling “sidelined” by Sicknote. After all wasn’t there a whole narrative strongly stating that Camilla never wanted to be queen. Now all of sudden one headline and she’s upset about someone whose whole reason for being was to become queen.
Camilla will always have the upper hand over keen
Idk that she feels sidelined so much as annoyed. Kate’s got the lowest work numbers and yet she’s out there embiggening her future queendom. I’ve got no love for Camilla but she does laps around Kate in terms of work so seeing the lazy one toot her own horn in the press has got to be just as eye-roll inducing for her as it is for us.
i think its annoyance as well. I think the year end numbers ticked off some of the royals (cough Charles and Camilla.) like they knew W&K were barely working but to see that the princess of wales did 68 engagements and that the public knows it….its a bad look. And KP can keep pushing this narrative of “big ticket items” or “fewer patronages, more impact” all it wants but no one actually believes it since Kate isn’t doing jack.
BUT, if the Wales do behave like this behind closed doors – demanding certain tiaras (I wonder if Kate DID manage to snag it behind Camilla’s back somehow, bc i dont believe Camilla gave it to Kate with a smile on her face, since it is such a historic tiara and one that Camilla could have pulled off), acting like Camilla better “accept” Kate’s authority (like Kate accepts Camilla’s now??), and are “ruthlessly” warning Camilla to accept how things will be……
I mean maybe sidelined isn’t the right word, but this gives a lot of context to why Camilla was so pissed at the times article.
I don’t think kate gets anything from the tiara collection without Camilla approving it. Besides she looked drunk in that tiara. Not sure how that is a win.
If this was Meghan with a tiara falling off her head, we would have had 100 stories about it. Kate gets a pass because of the institutional propaganda, but you know behind closed doors the other aristos are laughing at how Kate is still so bad at this over a decade later.
If Camilla is annoyed, she has tools in her arsenal.
First, she can go on a royal strike:
cease appearances,
Retreat to her private home; and
refuse to accompany Charles on royal tours (esp the USA)
Second, she can always release the WanK dirt
@Nic919 I think it was “approved” but I don’t think it was as some sort of gotcha. I wonder if there was an ongoing fight over it and she was finally like “fine just take it.” that’s the kind of tiara that would have looked really good on Camilla. And someone yesterday was talking about how they read a few articles detailing how ticked Camilla was over Kate choosing that tiara. So I find it interesting that there appears to be some sort of war brewing between Kate and Camilla that is spilling out into the public AFTER that state dinner and Christmas.
ETA @AmyBee below said that maybe she gave the tiara to her at the last minute in an attempt to embarrass her – and that’s why it didnt fit properly with her hairstyle etc. I can believe that. And when the press just said “ooh look at Kate’s tiara” Camilla started putting out stories about how Kate went behind her back to get it.
I lean towards Camilla purposely giving her an oversized tiara at the last minute. But IF Kate somehow went behind Cam’s back and absconded with that tiara, that’s hilarious. Especially bc it would show poor choice on Kate’s part, to pick the biggest one she could find, and then have it sit perched all crooked on her head like that.
No way does Camilla feel sidelined. This is middleton propaganda imo
Just goes to show that when you give in to an awful person’s demands, you will get spite instead of gratitude as your thanks.
A plague on both their houses.
Kate’s adored within the family? What family? Charles? Will and the kids? She doesn’t hang with any of the others. Or maybe they mean the Middletons?
I think that, except for Charles, Camilla doesn’t give a rat’s ass for any of the royals. She might issue a smackdown or undermine someone behind the scenes, but I think it’s more about tactics and irritation than any strong emotions. And after Charles is gone, she’ll have her own home and fortune which won’t be subject to anything William might want to do. She can put her feet up with a gin & tonic and entertain her own kids and grandkids – and the rest of them can go rot.
Camilla having her own home is more than Kate will ever have. And there is something creepy about Forest Lodge, that big old house with no neighbors around, nobody to see what’s going on. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near William without witnesses nearby, lol.
Charles has made sure Camilla is set for whatever life she has left after he passes, I have no doubt. and he’s also ensured an inheritance for her children in Rays Mill (and maybe trusts or the like, we dont know.) When he dies she will have a place to go that is free from William’s control and free from palace machinations.
That’s more than what William has done for Kate.
Camilla will be able to provide something for her descendants which Kate won’t be able to do. George will get everything and she’s made Charlotte and Louis vulnerable to abuse.
Diana in divorcing Charles got money that has since been able to be used by Harry to free himself from the clutches of that family.
Kate in her selfishness to stay on no matter what for a title, has removed any chance of Charlotte and Louis gaining any real independence.
In the past year, there was news that Charles bought the property neighboring Ray Mill to give her even more land and space. I think she will be fine.
I don’t think Charles is a Kate fan
I think Camilla gave Kate that tiara to wear at the last minute. That’s why it wasn’t placed right, she had the wrong hairstyle and the tiara was practically sliding off her head. Camilla intended to embarrass Kate but she misread the British press’ reaction to Kate which was to totally ignore the fact that the tiara was crooked. If she had done this to Meghan the press would have gleefully ridiculed her.
The BM may not have noted the crooked tiara nearly sliding her hair off her head but I’m betting aristo circles did, the type of people who read Tatler. It shouldn’t have been a surprise to Camilla that the BM didn’t comment on it though as they ignore so much about the Wales.
Just a reminder to Kate that you can’t wear the queen’s crown yet, pumpkin. Nice shot by Crocmilla if it was intentional. She made Kate look like she was drunk. Between this and Croc shooing Kate away during the Trump visit it looks like there’s no love lost. And I’m sure she didn’t like all of Kate’s simpering and preening around Trump, even if he is a smelly old coot. I think Kate’s definitely in the crosshairs.
Kate might want to watch her back. I wouldn’t want to cross Camilla.