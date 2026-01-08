Jobson: Prince Harry ‘swore’ at his father and ‘demanded funds’ circa 2020

Last fall, royal biographer Robert Jobson was shilling his latest book, The Windsor Legacy, across British media. Well, the book is coming out in America this week, which is why American outlets are regurgitating old stories. Jobson is also giving interviews to American outlets, so there are some new quotes here and there. One of the big stories from Jobson’s book is the claim that in late 2020, Prince Harry was bombarding his grandmother and father with calls and pleas for more money. Previously, Jobson claimed that QEII was grumpy about Harry begging for money, even though (according to Jobson) QEII covered the Sussexes’ security costs for a year. All of this is most likely false – while the Sandringham agreement did have a one-year breather which originally guaranteed security and funds for the Sussexes, Charles tossed out the agreement in February or March 2020. Keep that in mind with this story:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle grated on Queen Elizabeth’s nerves — so much that the late monarch pawned her grandson and his wife off on an equally annoyed Prince (now King) Charles, according to a new book.

Author Robert Jobson writes in “The Windsor Legacy” how the queen had warmly welcomed Markle into the family, viewing her “dual heritage, beauty, and communication skills” as assets. By the time the Sussexes stepped down as working royals and decamped to California in 2020, the queen publicly wished them well, but, in private, was “tired of the drama.”

So much so, Jobson claims, that she eventually ordered Harry’s calls be redirected to his father, Charles. But a tired Charles also reportedly grew weary after his son “swore at him and demanded funds,” according to the book.

“I’m not a bank,” the now-king allegedly declared to his friends.

A source close to Harry dismissed Jobson’s book, telling Page Six that the duke is “not a big fan of fiction.”

The book claims the queen was puzzled by her grandson’s behavior during negotiations for his and Markle’s exit, describing things as “quite mad.”

“She made it clear to those close to her that privately she felt let down by the Sussexes’ departure,” Jobson writes, “which she saw as short-sighted and a missed opportunity.”

There were allegedly issues even before the couple was married in 2018. Like the queen, Charles initially appreciated Markle and thought she was good for his son. “But by the time of the engagement announcement,” Jobson writes, “his enthusiasm seemed to have waned. When staff offered their congratulations, his response was notably restrained.”

Harry, Jobson claims, got into a spat with the queen’s trusted dresser, Angela Kelly, over a tiara that his fiancée wanted to wear for their wedding. When the queen found out what happened, “she was very disappointed.”

The couple reportedly dealt with their stress by receiving treatments from celebrity acupuncturist Ross Barr, but the book reports staff noted that Harry “stayed on edge, petulant and short-tempered.”

While other reports claimed that it was Markle who was demanding, according to the book “it was Harry, trying too hard to make everything perfect, who was the one making waves.”

I actually think it’s quite likely that Harry was bombarding Charles with phone calls in 2020, especially after the security was pulled and the palace unleashed a completely unhinged smear campaign on the Sussexes, trying to destroy them and/or force them to come back. Harry said himself (in the Oprah interview) that Charles stopped taking his calls. I just don’t think it was about money.

Here’s Jobson chatting on Good Morning America on Tuesday. Jobson tailored his comments about Harry for an American audience, which is something British royal reporters often do. The Brits understand – even if they pretend not to – that most Americans have positive feelings about the Sussexes and we feel Harry and Meghan have been treated unfairly. Suddenly, Jobson feels the same way! He huffed and puffed about how he *always* felt like Harry should have police protection and of course Harry and his father have a lot of “warmth” between them. Jobson also chats about Andrew Windsor here, but he doesn’t say anything of note other than he feels like Andrew should be forced to speak to the authorities. Which is a pretty common position across the board, just not in Buckingham Palace.

40 Responses to “Jobson: Prince Harry ‘swore’ at his father and ‘demanded funds’ circa 2020”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    January 8, 2026 at 7:30 am

    Always trying to re-write history in the kings favor. Chuckles was a horrible husband, father and grandfather and there is no re-writing that fact.

    • Tessa says:
      January 8, 2026 at 7:38 am

      Now Charles has the heir he deserves who wants to be king now. And the daughter in law he deserves who already is proclaimed queen.

    • ClammanderJen says:
      January 8, 2026 at 11:43 am

      “I’m not a bank.” Ohh, that’s rich! No, the bank would be British citizens who the BRF continues to drain for their castles, vacations, and lifestyle.

  2. Tessa says:
    January 8, 2026 at 7:30 am

    Jobson uses the deceased queen again and knows her moods and How she felt about harry. How tacky and tasteless.

    • Julia says:
      January 8, 2026 at 7:47 am

      Even if this was true (I don’t believe it is) it doesn’t place Elizabeth in a good light. She was always keen to take calls from Andrew and bailed him out financially multiple times and paid off his accuser but wouldn’t speak to to her grandson who was in a foreign country with his wife and baby being hounded by paparazzi? Charles agreed to fund the Sussexes for a year during the transition period and cover their security and then broke his promise, of course Harry would be upset. Refusing to speak to Harry while lobbying the government to make sure Andrew kept his security makes Elizabeth look terrible!

      • Tessa says:
        January 8, 2026 at 7:52 am

        There was supposed to be a one year review period about harry and Meghan plans. The meeting to evaluate scheduled for 2021 never happened. The pulling of security was done abruptly right before covid lockdown. Such lies.and deceit. Charles and the queen gave scooter too much control of the discussion. Spoiled scooter threw tantrums

    • Nerd says:
      January 8, 2026 at 10:04 am

      Jobson is the one who thought it tasteful to suggest dangling Archie from a balcony, so tacky and tasteless is on brand for who Jobson is.

    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      January 8, 2026 at 11:30 am

      There’s a reason Americans have learned the epithet “Jobby” in recent years, and Jobson’s unhinged character assassinations of the Sussexes, based in nothing even remotely approaching reality, are the reason why.

  3. Shiela Kerr says:
    January 8, 2026 at 7:34 am

    Pretty sure Prince Harry was bombarding his family for security and the funds to pay for it. He had his mother’s inheritance, therefore, they were not strapped for cash. Jobson is a money grubbing obese man trying to sell his nonsense.. He will sell some books but Prince Harry has cleared the market for reporting on his life. Those gutter rats have no shame. How many books can be written about the same couple?

    • Harla says:
      January 8, 2026 at 10:35 am

      I think it took Harry a bit of time after they left to get access to his inheritance, which I assume was tied up in investments, hence why Tyler Perry stepped in to assist.

  4. Jais says:
    January 8, 2026 at 7:44 am

    Iirc, Jobsen actually has been one to continually say that Harry should get security. That’s not new. That said, he keeps talking about that dang tiara and the whole story has been debunked. Harry wasn’t mad that Meghan couldn’t wear a specific tiara. He was mad AK wouldn’t give access to Meghan and her hairstylist before the wedding. And yet Jobsen refuses to report that story accurately when we all know it’s been disproven. So why should I believe Jobsen or his sources about this whole Harry begging for money story. And if he was, it was likely to pay for much needed security after his location was leaked and his security was pulled. During lockdown. Which is understandable. So again this is a story that makes Charles look terrible.

  5. Inge says:
    January 8, 2026 at 7:45 am

    Wow a man stayed on edge when he saw the attacks on his wife and instead of helping his family encouraged&contributed to it?

  6. Tessa says:
    January 8, 2026 at 7:46 am

    I don’t like good morning America royal coverage they are biased.ahainst harry and Meghan considering they let biased speakers like jobson on the show

    • Beverley says:
      January 8, 2026 at 10:29 am

      It’s curious and appalling that the GMA team didn’t ask Jobson on camera about his vile suggestion to dangle baby Archie off the balcony.

    • Nic919 says:
      January 8, 2026 at 11:28 am

      ABC is where the reporters didn’t report on Andrew to keep access to Kate and William. So GMA is just towing the corporate line.

  7. ABritGuest says:
    January 8, 2026 at 7:48 am

    How come these reporters can never tell us how the Queen felt about her son’s newsnight interview, stepping back & paying off Virginia Guiffre?

    And which is it- Meghan was welcomed with open arms or were they already weary by time of the wedding? And why weary with Meghan considering Jobson now claims it was HARRY that was being difficult.

    So funny even with their revisionism clearly using Harry’s book Jobson can’t help exposing his racist bias.

    • Jais says:
      January 8, 2026 at 7:54 am

      Most likely, they were already weary of the attention Meghan was getting. And sick with jealousy. Which has nothing to do with anything Meghan did. Just their own deep insecurities.

      • Unblinkered says:
        January 8, 2026 at 8:27 am

        I’d say they (the Queen & Philip) were weary of KM’s antagonism and outright hostility toward Meghan by the time of the wedding. They’d all be aware it was pure jealousy……but how to fight it?

      • jais says:
        January 8, 2026 at 8:47 am

        Meghan did say the whole family knew that Kate had made her cry before the wedding. But at the end of the day, when Kate lied and said Meghan made her cry, no one stepped in to correct that. They didn’t try that hard to rein in Kate’s mean girl bullying.

    • GrnieWnie says:
      January 8, 2026 at 8:03 am

      “dual heritage”….what dual heritage…she’s as American as anyone else. She grew up in LA.

      Was Harry asking for “funds” or asking for security that cost “funds”? Slight difference. And if you are going to make all of your nearest relations dependent on you financially, as an institution worth bajillions and as a person who has access to much of it, yes, you are effectively a bank. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor dipped into the Bank of Mummy to pay off Virginia Giuffre.

      Reply
    January 8, 2026 at 7:50 am

    Omg, this was SIX YEARS AGO. What, did they expect a legendary split in the RF would be all sweetness and light? Like, “I say, father old bean, do try to keep them from torturing my wife. I’d rather she doesn’t end up like Mummy. Thanks ever so.”

    This crap usually surfaces when there’s something the RF wants to deflect – maybe the Camilla/Kate rift?

  9. Sunniside up says:
    January 8, 2026 at 7:55 am

    “his enthusiasm seemed to have waned. When staff offered their congratulations, his response was notably restrained.”
    Harry was besotted with Meghan and Meghan was besotted with Harry and they still are, it’s lovely.

    • Lucky Charm says:
      January 8, 2026 at 9:25 am

      Of course Charles was “notably restrained”. His response to a reporter’s question at his own engagement announcement to Diana was “whatever love means”. Can’t get much more restrained than that.

  10. Emm1 says:
    January 8, 2026 at 7:55 am

    Jabba The Hutt knows sod-all, revolting, sweaty, obese nobody.

  11. Tessa says:
    January 8, 2026 at 8:01 am

    Jobson ignores the hissy fit charles had over those pens. Harry needed protection for his family. And Charles goes to pieces over pens and fussed over minor matters.

  12. Me at home says:
    January 8, 2026 at 8:02 am

    Jonson is so typical of the scummy British press: completely unable to admit that they, working hand in glove with palace leakers, were a huge part of the problem.

  13. Amy Bee says:
    January 8, 2026 at 8:05 am

    The context behind this story is that in the Sandringham agreement, the Palace promised to fund and provide security for a year and Charles reneged on that promise. Charles is a coward. Furthermore Jobson confirms what we all knew that that Charles didn’t want Harry to marry Meghan. Jobson is not helping to dispel the racism allegations against Charles imo.

  14. Jan says:
    January 8, 2026 at 9:09 am

    1 star reviews on Amazon, the book will tank here anyway.
    Jabba the hut needs funds for ozempic.

  15. MSJ says:
    January 8, 2026 at 9:16 am

    Every time the establishment tries to craft a narrative to denigrate Prince Harry, they wind up shooting themselves in the foot. Here are some facts to highlight this point.

    Fact: The Queen and Prince Charles (the Royal institution) approved and paid Virginia Guiffre £12m in March 2022 to silence her in order to coverup Prince Andrew’s involvement in the Epstein trafficking ring.

    Fact: According to the ‘Sandringham Agreement’ hashed out in January 2020, Harry remained a ‘working royal’ for one year following the agreement – from January 2020 to January 2021 – before stepping away from his role with the royal institution. He should not have had to ‘beg’ for his father and grandmother to ensure the Royal family/institution fulfilled its obligations under the ‘Sandringham Agreement’.

    Question: Why did Harry have to beg his family to fulfill their obligations to him? 🤷🏽‍♀️

    The book’s narrative further underscores the establishment’s bias towards Meghan and consequently their disdain towards Harry, willingly risking his life by pulling his security and contravening the ‘Sandringham Agreement’ without even informing him. It further demonstrates how toxic and dysfunctional the Royal ‘mafia’ family/institution is. The Windsor brand is not being redeemed with this book and its narrative about the Sussexes. 🤦🏽‍♀️

  16. MsIam says:
    January 8, 2026 at 9:50 am

    Reading this really makes wonder why Harry wanted to bother with any of his family, including dear old granny. They are a bunch of control freaks and “royal” or not that makes life a misery. Correct me if I’m wrong but didn’t the Sussexes sign the deals with Spotify and Netflix by the end of 2020? And hadn’t they purchased their home in the summer of 2020? So it seems like by the end of the year they had gotten things sorted out because they were able to payback the renovation cost on Frogmore. I can’t remember the exact timeline but Jobson tries to make it sound like the Sussexes were one step from being panhandlers.

  17. Pam says:
    January 8, 2026 at 9:59 am

    Hopefully all of this helps Harry in court.

  18. Harla says:
    January 8, 2026 at 10:37 am

    “She made it clear to those close to her that privately she felt let down by the Sussexes’ departure,” Jobson writes, “which she saw as short-sighted and a missed opportunity.” Yes, I agree it was short-sighted and a missed opportunity, on behalf of the royal family though, not the Sussexes.

    • one of the marys says:
      January 8, 2026 at 11:11 am

      Absolutely! This is a great example of propaganda and reminds me of debate practice in school. Read the article from the view of a Sussex ally and it all makes sense. She directed the calls to Charles because he is the one that reneged on the agreement. The negotiations were mad, William was reportedly off his head and she probably had never seen anything like it since her uncle abdicated. Etc etc

  19. maja says:
    January 8, 2026 at 10:44 am

    I would consider it defamation if it were publicly claimed that Contractual Partner B had incessantly asked Contractual Partner A for money in 2020, even though there was a contract in which Contractual Partner A had undertaken to provide Contractual Partner B with security and money during a transitional period. Contractual partner A is now publicly disparaging contractual partner B’s begging in 2020, even though he broke the contract unilaterally and without notice or consultation. He stopped all financial and security support overnight. Contractual partner B had already fled the country to protect the health of his family, who were in grave danger. The complete loss of trust of Contractual Partner B towards Contractual Partner A needs no further mention.
    These people can repeat their stupid theories over and over again. They remain untrue nonetheless.

  20. Gabby says:
    January 8, 2026 at 11:01 am

    Just for fun, let’s say that the following claim by Jobson is true:

    “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle grated on Queen Elizabeth’s nerves — so much that the late monarch pawned her grandson and his wife off on an equally annoyed Prince (now King) Charles”

    If that were the case, then why all the talk about the precious queen being “heartbroken” or “blindsided” or “disrepected”? She washed her hands of them, so the Sussexes didn’t owe the queen any explanation or notice on their lives and decsions at all. Including naming Lilibet.

  21. QuiteContrary says:
    January 8, 2026 at 11:03 am

    Harry and Meghan continue to be the focus of obsession for these folks.

  22. Tina says:
    January 8, 2026 at 12:31 pm

    I can actually see Harry advocating for himself and his family and I am sure his family was taken off guard because he use to put up with their shenanigans.

    Once he married and felt more worthy that changed the dynamic and they no longer had their kicking board.

