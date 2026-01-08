Jobson: Prince Harry ‘swore’ at his father and ‘demanded funds’ circa 2020

Last fall, royal biographer Robert Jobson was shilling his latest book, The Windsor Legacy, across British media. Well, the book is coming out in America this week, which is why American outlets are regurgitating old stories. Jobson is also giving interviews to American outlets, so there are some new quotes here and there. One of the big stories from Jobson’s book is the claim that in late 2020, Prince Harry was bombarding his grandmother and father with calls and pleas for more money. Previously, Jobson claimed that QEII was grumpy about Harry begging for money, even though (according to Jobson) QEII covered the Sussexes’ security costs for a year. All of this is most likely false – while the Sandringham agreement did have a one-year breather which originally guaranteed security and funds for the Sussexes, Charles tossed out the agreement in February or March 2020. Keep that in mind with this story:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle grated on Queen Elizabeth’s nerves — so much that the late monarch pawned her grandson and his wife off on an equally annoyed Prince (now King) Charles, according to a new book. Author Robert Jobson writes in “The Windsor Legacy” how the queen had warmly welcomed Markle into the family, viewing her “dual heritage, beauty, and communication skills” as assets. By the time the Sussexes stepped down as working royals and decamped to California in 2020, the queen publicly wished them well, but, in private, was “tired of the drama.” So much so, Jobson claims, that she eventually ordered Harry’s calls be redirected to his father, Charles. But a tired Charles also reportedly grew weary after his son “swore at him and demanded funds,” according to the book. “I’m not a bank,” the now-king allegedly declared to his friends. A source close to Harry dismissed Jobson’s book, telling Page Six that the duke is “not a big fan of fiction.” The book claims the queen was puzzled by her grandson’s behavior during negotiations for his and Markle’s exit, describing things as “quite mad.” “She made it clear to those close to her that privately she felt let down by the Sussexes’ departure,” Jobson writes, “which she saw as short-sighted and a missed opportunity.” There were allegedly issues even before the couple was married in 2018. Like the queen, Charles initially appreciated Markle and thought she was good for his son. “But by the time of the engagement announcement,” Jobson writes, “his enthusiasm seemed to have waned. When staff offered their congratulations, his response was notably restrained.” Harry, Jobson claims, got into a spat with the queen’s trusted dresser, Angela Kelly, over a tiara that his fiancée wanted to wear for their wedding. When the queen found out what happened, “she was very disappointed.” The couple reportedly dealt with their stress by receiving treatments from celebrity acupuncturist Ross Barr, but the book reports staff noted that Harry “stayed on edge, petulant and short-tempered.” While other reports claimed that it was Markle who was demanding, according to the book “it was Harry, trying too hard to make everything perfect, who was the one making waves.”

I actually think it’s quite likely that Harry was bombarding Charles with phone calls in 2020, especially after the security was pulled and the palace unleashed a completely unhinged smear campaign on the Sussexes, trying to destroy them and/or force them to come back. Harry said himself (in the Oprah interview) that Charles stopped taking his calls. I just don’t think it was about money.

Here’s Jobson chatting on Good Morning America on Tuesday. Jobson tailored his comments about Harry for an American audience, which is something British royal reporters often do. The Brits understand – even if they pretend not to – that most Americans have positive feelings about the Sussexes and we feel Harry and Meghan have been treated unfairly. Suddenly, Jobson feels the same way! He huffed and puffed about how he *always* felt like Harry should have police protection and of course Harry and his father have a lot of “warmth” between them. Jobson also chats about Andrew Windsor here, but he doesn’t say anything of note other than he feels like Andrew should be forced to speak to the authorities. Which is a pretty common position across the board, just not in Buckingham Palace.