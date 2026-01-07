King Charles & Camilla are absolutely furious about the ‘Arise, Queen Kate’ story

Well, I didn’t expect this. This is the second major story, both dropping within the past 24 hours, about Buckingham Palace’s fury over the Times’ birthday piece for the Princess of Wales. Late last week, the Times published an exclusive piece ahead of Kate’s 44th birthday. The piece was more of the same, standard-issue keenery about Kate being such a diligent worker (all evidence to the contrary) and having a good marriage (all evidence to the contrary) and how she’s in charge of her fashion (which I buy). Over the weekend, the piece ran in the Times’ magazine with a cover photo from the Caribbean Flop Tour and the cover line of “Arise, Queen Kate.” This… has gone over quite badly with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Amanda Platell was tasked with taking Kate down several pegs in the Daily Mail. Now Tom Sykes has gotten some kind of extensive briefing for his Royalist Substack. Some highlights:
Charles & Camilla are deeply irritated: A profile of the Princess of Wales in the London Times emblazoned with the caption, “Arise, Queen Kate,” has aggravated tensions between Charles and Camilla and the Waleses, sources have told the Royalist. The King and his team were “irritated” by the “bad taste” headline on the front of a Saturday Times magazine supplement published last weekend, a former palace staffer told the Royalist.
Camilla is still unpopular: The cover landed arrived as recent polling showed Queen Camilla remains stubbornly unpopular while Catherine is touching highs previously only ever enjoyed by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Although the British media have tended to repeat a palace line that Camilla has won over the British people through her non-nonsense style and alleged tireless work ethic, the truth is that Camilla (35% approval) is almost as unpopular as Prince Harry (34%) in the United Kingdom, according to the latest YouGov survey. She is only the fifth busiest member of the royal family as measured by public engagements, and most of her public work has very little impact.
Paranoid Charles & Camilla: Although both Charles and Camilla understand that William and Catherine were not responsible for the headline in the Times, they have come to the “inescapable” conclusion that the couple and their team are “now actively positioning themselves as monarchs in waiting, as opposed to patient and dutiful heirs,” a friend of the King’s told The Royalist.
William is pissed at his father over Andrew & Harry: One friend reiterated to me this week that William believes that Charles was woefully slow to sever ties with Andrew and now believes his father is “making the same mistake” with Harry and “allowing his heart to rule his head.”
William wants the Sussexes’ titles removed: William believes that Harry has clearly violated the terms of the Sandringham Summit, at which the terms of his and Meghan’s exit from the royal family were negotiated, and should be punished by having his titles fully removed in the same way that Andrew has. William is also keen to see Archie and Lilibet returned to the status of private, non-titled individuals so a mess is not left for the next generation.
William thinks Harry contributed to Kate’s cancer?? Charles remains hopeful that Harry, William and he can all be reconciled, however William, who blames his brother for worsening stress on his wife and believes stress may have contributed to his wife’s cancer, has made it clear that he has no interest in pursuing that path. The point was reiterated in the Times cover story, with author Kate Mansey writing: “It’s hardly surprising that William and Kate would rather focus on raising their own family,” and saying that Catherine believes, “life’s far too short to get hung up on Harry.”
Few members of the public love Camilla: Camilla, even Charles who is so sheltered from the realities of his situation by his cadre of pampering staffers must know, has never been accepted by a huge swathe of the population as a legitimate Queen. Even fewer in number, as the polls show, are those who feel they respect and like her, let alone love her. That, I suspect, is why that Times magazine cover will have really stung…. The truth is that, as that headline in The Times made way too clear for Charles’ liking, Catherine is Queen in most people’s hearts already.
I cut out some parts of this in which Sykes was just yammering on and on about how Charles was stupid for meeting Harry last September. Which… speaks to Sykes’ sources, many of whom are in William’s camp. Never forget that William basically had a full nervous breakdown following Charles and Harry’s meeting. Never forget that what shocked William most of all was that the meeting was well-received by royal reporters and the British media. And never forget that the meeting came sandwiched in between Harry drawing large crowds in England AND his trip to Kyiv, Ukraine. William was beside himself with rage and jealousy.
As for all of the ranting about William and Kate’s overwhelming popularity… the emotional support polls are rigged, I tell ya. I also think Charles and Camilla have every right to be irritated by William and Kate’s machinations. There’s a lot of anger, jealousy and resentment between those two couples and only some of it has to do with Harry. Harry is being scapegoated here, again, as he always is. Also: I believe that William “blames” Harry for everything under the sun, from Kate’s health to the frantic need for emotional-support polls to William’s own failings, stupidity and laziness.
Wow what a touched up photo of keen. Sickening that this article puts harry in the same category as Andrew. And how is lazy keen remotely like the actual monarch Elizabeth who was queen from 1952 to 2022. Lazy keen is consort and married ins are not monarchs. I hope c and c go after the lazy duo with unfavorable articles from the friends in the media
Elizabeth might have been queen for a long time but it’s not like she has so much to do. All she quite literally had to do was not die. So i suppose in that regard they are quite alike.
Ps: i don’t count bread and butter engegements as work.
Keen is a married in and she is lazy. Diana marrying a prince of Wales did not guarantee her being queen consort. And keens place as future queen depends on her staying on favor with scooter. Keen will not be monarch ever. The queen was an actual monarch. The late queen noticed keens laziness and asked what scooter s then girlfriend actually did. She had no career. Scooter the future monarch wants to work from home and counts sports as work. He had his 12 year old son stand in for him when he was too lazy to show up. He may bring down the monarchy
The queen was head of state who met with several presidents and had to pinch hit and work for her ailing father before she became queen
. Keen cant even manage to do work and counts nay cha videos as work. The late queen and Kate are worlds apart. The queen was popular. Keen is smoke and mirrors.
The middletons are not in line of succession.
Elizabeth did the head of state work which far more than Kate ever did and ever will do. She was doing tours which lasted weeks and while we may disagree with the objectives behind that, it was still work.
Liz didn’t book scuba days while touring the Caribbean. She actually met people.
Apart from the bread and butter and tours and state receptions, Elizabeth did hours of the red boxes 363 days a year for 70+ years. (She took off Xmas and Easter) Lots of people do office work and it’s actual work. Not all work is physical labor. And she undertook all those other things in addition. William will never come close. He’ll probably just want a couple pages synopsis of the red boxes.
Maybe Kate is a smarter than we think. Not doing her job seems to give her a more favorable rating than doing it. If anyone in the family should stick to cutting ribbons and christening ships, it’s Kate.
Did she pose for this? Keen is hardly recognizable. They’ve made her makeup much more subtle, for one thing–where are the heavy eye makeup and lashings of blusher? And the lips are completely different, even if you ignore the lip liner going outside the boundaries.
It’s really interesting that her hair covers what some think is a scar….
It’s a photo from the Caribbean tour so it would have been well before the time she went missing and the frankenphoto. It’s just blown up and probably edited some.
@jais – It is. She is wearing the same earrings in another photo which is definitely from the Caribbean tour.
It’s a Chris Jackson photo from the tour because he reposted it on IG. That’s why it’s photoshopped to shit. Plus she had jacked her face extensively for this tour, including filler for her lips. Anyone remember how her face was crooked when she was wearing the Scarlett o hara dress? (Again super smart to echo outfits of a woman who owned a plantation. Cause that’s what you do in the Caribbean where the British colonized the area and brought over slaves)
I’ll never forget the colonial green Scarlett O’hara dress in Jamaica. Never. Wild. Absolutely wild. And yeah there was some odd asymmetry happening there.
I’m putting my tinfoil hat on and going out on a limb but what if this is Peg doing this by putting this Queen fairytale out there ? Maybe he is setting her up by saying look what she is doing putting herself out there like she is born in royalty. Is this his way of getting her into trouble so that he can divorce her? Look dad she isn’t deserving of being queen let me divorce her? Just a thought.
That level of plotting may be over and above Peg’s brain capability.
You would think that but when it comes to getting what he wants he has shown himself to be very devious.
Keen will never ever be monarch. And the royals are not all that popular even keen.
@Tessa, you are right the gaslighting is off the charts. Elizabeth was polling at 80% at the height of her popularity according to the latest yougov poll Kate is polling at 68%, down from last year. Even someone not great at maths could tell you that Kate is nowhere near the popularity of Elizabeth and Diana but they still keep telling us she is despite their being no evidence. Sykes has taken to straight up lying in his articles recently (saying WLM didn’t reach the top 10 on Netflix when it did, saying Kate is as popular as Elizabeth when she blatantly isn’t). He’s completely lost the plot and it’s getting very Trumpian. His hatred of Harry and Meghan is also looking extremely bizarre! The royal family is losing popularity and Kate is not that popular for a UK royal.
If Kate is soooo popular how do they explain that no crowd was waiting for her at the Christmas concert or watching the show on tv?
I really do wonder what terms of the Sandringham Summint Harry and Meghan supposedly broke.
And what stress? William and Kate’s workload did not increase after Sussexit. I feel like it actually decreased.
I don’t like using this term because it is an actual condition but william and kate are narcissists. There’s no other term to describe them.
Never the perpetrators , always the victims. And everything has to be about them.
Iirc the agreement was that they cannot use their HRH publicly? And they haven’t. As for Archie and Lil’s prince/princess titles, how would that cause a mess for the next generation? They are vestigial titles and can’t be passed down so what’s the problem? Archie’s possible kids are never going to be grandkids of a king. The ducal sussex title can be passed to Archie but that’s an issue for parliament not William.
The Wales definitely feel like they had to step up their workload after sussexit bc that Tatler article about Kate the Great had that quote about how they felt they’d been thrown under the bus and now she had to work like a top ceo. But then covid hit so that didn’t end up being the case and their work numbers have never reflected them working that much harder.
If anything, William and Jason Knauf’s meddling in Meghan’s DM court case happened at the same time period as Meghan’s miscarriage. Saying Kate had to work harder at her actual job of future queen as being the reason she got cancerous cells is a streeeetch.
Never the perpetrators, always the victims is right.
I don’t think they ever had plans to step up their working engagements, just endlessly complain about it because they want to be victims so bad.
And with regards to kate; it is strange that they want to pretend that the pressure on her (of all people) is so great. Just how work-shy is this woman? I have said this before but there is nothing that will change for her once she becomes queen, except her title. She will be expected to do the same things she is doing now. Which are visiting her patronages, shaking hands and smiling pretty for the camera’s.
And Archie and Lili are a) already private citizens just like Bea and Eugenie and James and Louise and b) will always have titles regardless of any actions vis a vis the HRH. Archie will be Lord Archie, the Earl of Dumbarton and eventually the Duke of Sussex and Lili would be a Lady (like Louise) regardless of any actions by Charles or William.
Stress is being married to an incandescent, probably violent and even alcoholic, bully. And if being called out for being a royal racist and condoning a lie about your sister-in-law making you cry is “stress,” then maybe Kate should own her behavior and apologize. To me, this may be narcissism, but it’s also clearly deflection and denial.
I love “emotional support polls” because that’s truly what they are. Peg and Can’t want to be molly coddled and their very big egos massaged. I’d be pissed too if this was them trying to be more important than the king but Chuckles has no one to blame but himself for letting his heir run rampant and never getting control of him and putting him in his place. This is the heir he deserves!
Using a poll that puts Kate at 68% popularity when that’s down on the high 70s and low 80s Elizabeth was polling at and then telling us Kate is so popular is downright bizarre. Even your biased polls aren’t confirming what you are saying. Sykes is just a liar. Charles broke the Sandringham agreement by taking away Harry and Meghan’s security, even the emotional support polls don’t show stella numbers for Kate and William but Sykes will lie and say white is black. Charles has lost popularity due his poor handling of the Andrew situation but Will and Kate’s popularity has fallen too. I don’t think the public cares whether Charles makes up with Harry, it’s unlikely to affect Charles’s poll numbers but it will impact his legacy if he doesn’t make up with his son!
I think scooter causes the stress with his tantrums and people fearing angering him. Scooter skipped out on part of the summit when he had a fit.
Kate better watch out or someone will leak what her real health issues are. I feel like this puts the Wales on very shaky ground. You know Camilla would love to just spill the truth.
Right? There’s an easy fix to this for Camilla and Charles. Just tell the truth about what really happened the year Kate went missing, cancerous cells and everything else.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Camilla is setting her son on this as we speak (because we all know who actually leaked the Rose story)
Oh wow, now that you mention it, Camilla telling ALL would be something, wouldn’t it? She is not someone to mess with, didn’t get the nickname Rottweiler for her charming ease.
If you believe, as I do, that Kate’s real health issues were caused/exacerbated by William, she won’t spill the real beans because she will still protect the heir. More or less. Like she’s not going to say (what I believe, with minimal evidence) actually happened because I think it’s so bad that authorities might actually have to act.
Yeah its clear the article ticked off Charles and Camilla (and who can blame them, honestly??) so I wonder how much more pushback there will be. Here, Sykes is making it clear that Camilla is mad but is also saying “well what is Kate supposed to do, she’s so popular she cant help it.” I feel like Charles yelled at William over this article, and then William called up Tom Sykes to be all “its not Kate’s fault the public hates Camilla” so we have this weird article that’s both defending Kate but also chastising her.
Either way, I wouldn’t want Camilla as an enemy so not sure why they are poking the bear. Camilla knows too much and while she may be willing to protect the monarchy, she’s still going to give them as hard a time as she can.
She’ll protect the monarchy as as Charles is King and she is Queen. What happens if she survives him is another matter because I think that William will cut her completely off. There’s a lot of well-earned resentment towards her from his side. She also come across as a natural shit-stirrer, reveling in chaos she has let loose.
Blaming Harry and Meghan for Kate’s disappearance and new facial scar (aka Kate’s “health issues”) is really disgusting by Sykes. The real issues won’t stay silent for long and already we have current video of William, George and Charlotte, arriving at KP with overnight bags, with the dogs and not Kate or Louis.
Camilla is not behind that video because it looks like someone random outside of KP grounds posted it, but if Camilla wants the nuclear option, she may go there.
That video was super interesting/revealing, wasnt it??
Oh yeah. It’s something. I’ve seen people saying it was from the past few days but idk, maybe? Bc William was in a suit. That man ain’t working right now. But I do think it was from the past month or so. The no Louis part was sad.
Anyone have a link to this video? Googled but couldn’t find it. Thanks!
@Jais I think the weather lined up with recent London weather. I couldn’t tell from the video if William was meeting them or on the helicopter with them. charlottes hair also looked about its current length.
Tom Sykes is clearly a supporter of William and Kate. Remember a few months ago when he kept emphasizing Charles’s deteriorating health and that William was the real power? His credibility completely collapsed after Charles announced his treatment was going well (frankly, I believe Charles because his workload is something no one in poor health could manage). This article is a typical example of praising William and Kate, emphasizing that they are the true King and Queen, something Tom has been doing all along. Especially the poll numbers; I checked the latest YouGov poll, and Camilla’s approval rating was 47% in October. I don’t believe in polls, but it’s clear Tom Sykes is lying again. TS clearly hates Harry and Meghan, and dislikes Charles and Camilla(He resented that Charles didn’t strip Harry of his title.); he’s definitely a mouthpiece for KP, constantly praising William and Kate.
Sykes is going off the current tracking numbers on the yougov website which is what Kate Mansey used for the Times article. That tracking has Kate at 68% and Camilla at 34%. You are right he is lying though because Elizabeth used to poll at 80% so Kate is nowhere near her numbers and as a British person it is obvious that interest in the monarchy is on the decline. This Kate propaganda doesn’t stand up to reality! Sykes is not a credible journalist.,
I think William and Kate are liked in the sense that they come off inoffensive and with a polished image. The love come from the royalists that would lovethe heir family no matter what. It’s no Diana or Queen Elizabeth where it’s them as individuals.
William and the royal reporters don’t really believe Harry is unpopular that’s why they freak out whenever they have events around the same time
Yes they are liked by royalists like the ones who give Wales children presents. Keens are lazy.and this is noticed plus the grabbing of more property by them .
This is Charles fault. He raised an ambitious lazy heir who married an ambitious lazy woman. Then he helped the son who actually loves him and who has always worked had get driven out of town. So Charles can such a d**k and Cam can f!ck off too. Stay mad 😂😂😂
And an heir who is egocentric and ambitious to get perks and privileges and his wife from a social climbing family
@ThatGirlThere
I do believe the word you need is “avaricious,” not “ambitious.”
So the sentence would be:
“He raised an avaricious, lazy heir who married an avaricious, lazy woman.”
This is sadly true. I can think of nothing to admire about either one of them. Both are lazy and incompetent as future leaders. (I don’t count loving your children as work.)
She is straight Copy Keening Queen Mary of Denmark in this cover photo. Never ever an original style, thought or action moment from this vapid, delusional woman.
In the cover photo? How? All you see is her face and an earring.
Okay, seeing that cover with the headline, arise, queen Kate, I get it. The article itself was the usual keenery but now seeing the cover and the headline, I get why they’re mad.
If William really believes that Harry was responsible for Kate’s cancer he needs to see a psychiatrist.
Keen got the person she pursued for years.and he settled.
Whoa, the knives are out. Sykes is straight out saying Camilla is unpopular, disrespected, lazy and ineffective. William’s really freaking out now that Charles pulled his foot from the grave.
Yeah, this article is just saying Camilla is mad bc Kate is popular. Isn’t that just gonna fan the flames?
Isn’t this pot calling the kettle black? I mean Kate is lazy, ineffective, disrespected( Frankenphoto?) frumpy and out of touch?
How is cams lazy and yet still outworks Kate the ever diligent hardest worker who makes such impact with her work? Like does Tom really read the crap he writes or dos he suffer from verbal vomiting? Yes cama is lazy but Kate does f all.
It is deranged to believe that “stress” caused what appears to be some kind of abdominal mass or tumor. It is deranged for Kate to have been so stressed that her health would be affected. She is not a person that, for example, spent a lifetime worrying about where her next meal was coming from or living in a refugee camp. Genuinely whacked and warped. Not sure what they have picked up about forgiveness from their alleged religious revival, either.
Also, NONE of the public duties any of them do have any “impact” or measurably and meaningful effect.
While the cover is certainly photo shopped a lot, it looks to me that her lips might be showing tell tale signs of filler marks covered with liner. If that’ the case, why wouldn’t the BM jump all over her for being tacky and Kardashian? Oh, right . . .
She definitely used filler for the flop tour. Her face was very frozen then and even crooked.
She doesn’t seem to use as much filler recently or maybe she just hides out long enough for it to go down before she goes in public.
I have my popcorn ready. Love to sit back and watch the King and his heir fighting in Shakespearian dimensions – go on boys. On a mere sidenote: I am old enough to remember Diana’s era and despise Camilla with all my heart. But that her public initiatives have little impact is – at least in comparison to the arising queen – not true. She has always been consistent on domestic violence, literacy and animal welfare matters. And did more for her peer group than putting on a pussy bow blouse and perform as a royal CEO.
” William believes that Harry has clearly violated the terms of the Sandringham Summit, at which the terms of his and Meghan’s exit from the royal family were negotiated, and should be punished by having his titles fully removed in the same way that Andrew has. ”
What bits has Harry broken? and what bits did the Royals break first.? It seems that our royals believe that being a paedophile is as bad as calling out racism and breaking an agreement if H & M ever did, perhaps they should all lose their titles as the RF broke the agreement first.
Also, my understanding is that Meghan was deliberately excluded from the Sandringham summit. So she didn’t agree to anything. She doesn’t have to do shit.
I think it is clear Tom Sykes is a W&K propagandist but he’s also a habitual liar on his Substack. Yes Camilla is unpopular but Kate is polling lower than she did last year according to the poll Maney used in the Times article. She is polling lower than Harry and Elizabeth at the height of their popularity so it’s gaslighting to pretend she is as popular as Elizabeth (who was monarch not the consort). Harry and Meghan haven’t broken the terms of the Sandringham summit but Charles has when he withdrew their security. He will say anything to keep his derangers subscribers happy. He’s just a grifter at this point and not credible. I don’t believe he gets briefings from C&C anymore just a few of William’s permanently angry friends. At this point I don’t think royalty or royal reporting is anything but a net negative for the UK!
I love this. For all of them. Such a loving family. 😆
I am no fan of Camilla, but she has every right to be infuriated by this. In addition, whatever I think of her, I do believe her work with those who have suffered domestic violence as well as getting children to read is impactful by royal standards. Certainly more impactful than the Early Years…what happened to Heads Together? Camilla picked a few topics and has stuck to them.
The best thing to happen to these emotionally stunted people would be the abolition of the monarchy. Their jealousy is going to be the downfall of this institution. Plus the Sandringham Agreement was broken when the Palace pulled Harry and Meghan’s security and funding in March 2020.
🎯 on every point.
I wonder if this article was part of Kate’s negotiations to assure her (and Carole) that William is still committed to being married to her.
I wonder whether Camzilla will fire back pointing out that in 2024 she kept calm and carried on when the heir wimped out of work. She cheerfully answered questions about Chuck who had had to withdraw from public duties. She appeared with him at church each Sunday. The year end summaries acknowledged her contribution towards steadying the royal ship. She fulfilled her role as royal consort by continuing to show up for work and talk positively about her husband and admitting he was pacing about like a caged lion not being able to work. In total contrast Will was completely overwhelmed and withdrew from all public duties for weeks. Upon his return he was wobbly and reluctant to respond to any well questions about his wife increasingly speculation about what was being hidden. Chuck let it be known how proud he was of his wife for steadfastly carrying on. I can understand both of them being infuriated by this headline and article and expect a robust response.
I saw that photo and thought oh Jennifer Connolly‘s going to be queen?!
I don’t know whose face that is, but it certainly isn’t hers. Reminds me of Queen Mary of Denmark, but I can see where you’re coming from.
I thought it was Emily Blunt for a few seconds.
Well if queen wiglet is so popular and on goddess status among the pheasants, then surely her Christmas show should be widely watched and be the top rated show in the entire country. Since it ain’t, I guess she isn’t. As for Harry cause keen cancer . Watt. It’s like cancerous cell are suddenly cancer all over again . Wank and the wiglet are both full of sh—-it lazy and because they are so lazy , they get that dumb azz tom Skyes to shovel it for them . I am going to stand here and keep my fingers crossed when cams start leaking the keens secrets for us to read . 😂😂😂
Your typo (pheasants, instead of peasants) made me giggle, Over it — Kate’s supposed popularity really is for the birds.
Enough with all these “when I will be queen” articles and actually do some work right now. It’s incredibly rude to William’s dad. I don’t care for Charles either, but publicly they should show more respect to him, the head of the firm. Who else talks that way about their superiors? They’d be fired. This just shows the ugly character of Will, Kate and their friends. What nice person would want to be part of their royal family? I’m glad H&M are out.
I will say that I’m quite enjoying watching the Left Behind Royals go after each other!! They continue to highlight why hereditary privilege needs to die off.
I love how Sykes pointed out that Camilla is “only the fifth busiest member of the royal family as measured by public engagements,” but fails to mention how few engagements William and Kate do.
And he writes of Charles being pampered and sheltered. I’m no fan of Chuck, but no one is more cosseted and clueless than William.
Camilla is also approaching 80 and still does more than double than Kate. And her engagement count isn’t meetings and phone calls unlike Kate and William.
I hardly think that Harry leaving caused Kate the kind of stress to trigger cancer, but if so then what about the Rose Hanbury story? I would think infidelity trumps lost spare.