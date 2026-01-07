Platell: The ‘Arise, Queen Kate’ article was tacky & insulting to Queen Camilla

Last week, I covered the Times of London piece about the Princess of Wales ahead of her 44th birthday (coming this Friday). Kensington Palace always organizes some birthday keenery for Kate, and the Times piece hit all of the talking points. Talking points like: brave Kate is still making her way back from cancer; Kate won’t travel for work; Kate really understands and listens, all evidence to the contrary; Kate and William’s marriage is reminiscent of Victoria and David Beckham’s marriage. The Times piece was run under the headline “Arise, Queen Kate.” Well, it didn’t take that long for Queen Camilla’s machinery to put Kate back in her place. From Amanda Platell’s Mail column:

Arise Queen Kate: “When I saw the headline on the front of a Saturday newspaper supplement: ‘Arise, Queen Kate’, I thought for a shocking moment something terrible had befallen Queen Camilla. Thankfully not. But Kate’s beautiful smiling face nevertheless adorned the magazine’s cover, flagging up a seven-page piece about what kind of Queen she intended to be. The article stated that she plans to make an ‘impactful change’, that she would be ‘more ambitious and bolder than any of us appreciated’ and that ‘Kate will be a Queen who really listens’. But isn’t it a bit soon to be talking about ‘Queen’ Kate in this way, when Queen Camilla is still in situ, apparently in rude health, fulfilling her royal duties and supporting her charities as well as her husband through his cancer battle?

Was the article sanctioned? The article claims to have sourced its information through ‘palace insiders and close long-term friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales’. Which made me think. Did those ‘close long-term friends’ of William and Kate have their approval to talk? Did Kate and William, in fact, sanction this article in The Times Magazine about her intentions when she becomes Queen? We may never know, but even if they did not, it is surely ill-advised of their close circle to talk about her future in this way.

A slap in the face: Kate would never have intended any slight against Camilla, of course. But I can’t be the only person to think that this emphasis on her queenly qualities is a slap in the face for the present Queen. Camilla has long championed unsung charities – she is patron of more than 100. She has gone out of her way to help concerns that protect women and girls against domestic violence, that encourage literacy and reading, that support the Armed Forces and veterans, and that care about the welfare of animals.

Camilla listens: As for that pledge that ‘Kate will be a Queen who really listens’, the unsaid and perhaps unintended message is that Camilla doesn’t listen. And yet of all the things her detractors may throw at Queen Camilla, not listening just isn’t fair. She deserves a sainthood for listening for decades to her hand-wringing husband going on about global warming, the benefits of talking to his pelargoniums and much more – including his ‘hardships’ as Prince of Wales.

Platell questions the sourcing: “A good number of friends and acquaintances – some named, others anonymous – do talk about Kate in the article. And, given all this emphasis on her as our future Queen, I don’t think they should have. One source goes so far as to compare William and Kate to ‘dear old David and Victoria Beckham’, in the way they appreciate their own brand. ‘While it may seem a ridiculous comparison,’ they say, ‘I think the public can spot a genuine relationship and a genuinely strong marriage and two people who fit well together. How strong they are individually, but also as a couple. And I think that’s a great asset.’ A strong marriage is undoubtedly important to the royals but do we really want to cheapen our future King and Queen by likening them to the Beckhams? Is it really how William and Kate want to be perceived in this unforgiving social media world?

Tacky Kate: I do not believe for one second Kate’s friends thought they were doing anything but supporting her in sharing their views. But it all seems a little premature and, dare I say it, tacky…There will come a time to hail the ascension of King William and Queen Catherine, but it is not yet. It’s just too soon for anyone to be cheering: ‘Arise, Queen Kate.’