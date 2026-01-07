Platell: The ‘Arise, Queen Kate’ article was tacky & insulting to Queen Camilla

Last week, I covered the Times of London piece about the Princess of Wales ahead of her 44th birthday (coming this Friday). Kensington Palace always organizes some birthday keenery for Kate, and the Times piece hit all of the talking points. Talking points like: brave Kate is still making her way back from cancer; Kate won’t travel for work; Kate really understands and listens, all evidence to the contrary; Kate and William’s marriage is reminiscent of Victoria and David Beckham’s marriage. The Times piece was run under the headline “Arise, Queen Kate.” Well, it didn’t take that long for Queen Camilla’s machinery to put Kate back in her place. From Amanda Platell’s Mail column:
Arise Queen Kate: “When I saw the headline on the front of a Saturday newspaper supplement: ‘Arise, Queen Kate’, I thought for a shocking moment something terrible had befallen Queen Camilla. Thankfully not. But Kate’s beautiful smiling face nevertheless adorned the magazine’s cover, flagging up a seven-page piece about what kind of Queen she intended to be. The article stated that she plans to make an ‘impactful change’, that she would be ‘more ambitious and bolder than any of us appreciated’ and that ‘Kate will be a Queen who really listens’. But isn’t it a bit soon to be talking about ‘Queen’ Kate in this way, when Queen Camilla is still in situ, apparently in rude health, fulfilling her royal duties and supporting her charities as well as her husband through his cancer battle?
Was the article sanctioned? The article claims to have sourced its information through ‘palace insiders and close long-term friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales’. Which made me think. Did those ‘close long-term friends’ of William and Kate have their approval to talk? Did Kate and William, in fact, sanction this article in The Times Magazine about her intentions when she becomes Queen? We may never know, but even if they did not, it is surely ill-advised of their close circle to talk about her future in this way.
A slap in the face: Kate would never have intended any slight against Camilla, of course. But I can’t be the only person to think that this emphasis on her queenly qualities is a slap in the face for the present Queen. Camilla has long championed unsung charities – she is patron of more than 100. She has gone out of her way to help concerns that protect women and girls against domestic violence, that encourage literacy and reading, that support the Armed Forces and veterans, and that care about the welfare of animals.
Camilla listens: As for that pledge that ‘Kate will be a Queen who really listens’, the unsaid and perhaps unintended message is that Camilla doesn’t listen. And yet of all the things her detractors may throw at Queen Camilla, not listening just isn’t fair. She deserves a sainthood for listening for decades to her hand-wringing husband going on about global warming, the benefits of talking to his pelargoniums and much more – including his ‘hardships’ as Prince of Wales.
Platell questions the sourcing: “A good number of friends and acquaintances – some named, others anonymous – do talk about Kate in the article. And, given all this emphasis on her as our future Queen, I don’t think they should have. One source goes so far as to compare William and Kate to ‘dear old David and Victoria Beckham’, in the way they appreciate their own brand. ‘While it may seem a ridiculous comparison,’ they say, ‘I think the public can spot a genuine relationship and a genuinely strong marriage and two people who fit well together. How strong they are individually, but also as a couple. And I think that’s a great asset.’ A strong marriage is undoubtedly important to the royals but do we really want to cheapen our future King and Queen by likening them to the Beckhams? Is it really how William and Kate want to be perceived in this unforgiving social media world?
Tacky Kate: I do not believe for one second Kate’s friends thought they were doing anything but supporting her in sharing their views. But it all seems a little premature and, dare I say it, tacky…There will come a time to hail the ascension of King William and Queen Catherine, but it is not yet. It’s just too soon for anyone to be cheering: ‘Arise, Queen Kate.’
I’ll admit, I’m so used to Kensington Palace and Middleton HQ pushing the “Future Queen Kate” crap, I’ve become inured to it. They’ve been doing this for years now, which is why I didn’t think anything of it and I certainly didn’t think that it would ruffle Camilla’s feathers. But it sounds like Camilla is losing patience with Kitty. Which is just… funny. Camilla is such an evil woman, but I’ll be on her side if she ever decides to really go after Kate AND William. She knows enough to take them both down several pegs, if you get my drift.
Also: the stuff about the sourcing is hilarious. Yes, Platell knows full well that the article was sanctioned by Kensington Palace, and that the quotes and sentiments in the Times article were approved by Kate and her office. Arise, Queen Wiglet!
The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113527, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Camera Press Rota 04819876. Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The King is joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.,Image: 1051386182, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
Camera Press Rota 04819872. Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The King is joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.,Image: 1051386432, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
Camera Press Rota 04819885. Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The King is joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.,Image: 1051386474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
Camera Press Rota 04819874. Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The King is joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.,Image: 1051386663, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke Büdenbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet.,Image: 1056240126, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Carl Court/Avalon
03/12/2025. Windsor, UK. His Majesty, accompanied by The Queen and Members of the Royal Family, gave a State Banquet at Windsor Castle for The President of the Federal Republic of Germany and Ms. Büdenbender. The King and The Federal President both delivered speeches at the beginning of the banquet.,Image: 1056321838, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
King Charles III (centre right) with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (centre left), during the state banquet for the German President and his wife Elke Budenbender, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday December 3, 2025.,Image: 1056322063, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
Britain’s King Charles III, Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales toast their glasses after the King delivered a speech during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on December 3, 2025, the first day of a three day state visit by the German President. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier received a ceremonial welcome to Britain Wednesday as his state visit got into full swing — the first by Germany’s official head of state in 27 years.,Image: 1056322311, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CARLOS JASSO/Avalon
A daft start to this story, ‘I thought something terrible had happened to Queen Camilla, even if Camilla died that wouldn’t make Kate Queen, for that to happen Charles has to die.
Charles would have to remarry if there is to be a replacement to Camilla. Keen would not be queen should scooter divorce her.
What if he divorces her after Charles dies?
I do so love the talk about Camilla being a listener. Because it’s all snide swipes at Charles’s interests and Camilla’s saintly patience while listening to her boring spouse – and nothing at all about her listening to the people she works with or the charities she champions.
Hahahahahaha these people suck so hard.
Yeah that was a weird one. Camilla’s a good listener—but the only example given is that she listens to her husband? And she should be sainted for that? LOL
I mean listening to Charles for the past 40 years has probably been no picnic lol.
Becks1! Facts. The thing that always stands out to me from that leaked phone call and icked me out, way more than the tampon thing, was the obsequious and supplicating way that Camilla spoke to Charles. She’s had to listen and keep doing that for decades now. You know she’s tired, lol.
Camilla is a master manipulator who played Charles like a fiddle and got exactly what she wanted.
Looks like the press is afraid of criticizing William for all his “when I’m king” bs, but Kate is fair game. Especially a piece like this, which does look like Camilla is annoyed, and maybe these words went straight from Tobyn Andreae’s mouth to Amanda’s ear.
Yeah she feels like a proxy. Camila may be annoyed but how is this any different from all the stories about when William will be king. Charles must be equally annoyed with William’s keen to be king stories
@ Jais I think the difference is that Camila is not willing to sit by and allow Kate to try to embiggening herself while only doing 68 engagements and no tours throughout the year. Camila isn’t as busy as the late queen was, but she certainly keeps up a steady schedule of engagements and foreign work, while being much older than Kate and going through some health issues of her own. The Arise, Queen Kate article is offensive and also complete bullsh*t. Everyone knows Kate plans to to f*ckall as queen. Charles may be too afraid of William to strike back, but Camila is not intimidated by Kate.
True. She has more of a backbone than Charles. He should be swatting William down just as much. But here we are. Kate sitting there watching her husband do all his kingly keenery in the media and as soon as she pulls some out for herself, she gets slapped down, lol.
I found this piece hilarious and while I do think Camilla made a few phone calls, I don’t think amanda Platell needed much prompting to write this. She was probably rolling her eyes so far at that Times article.
And that’s one of the things that I think triggered this response – that Queen Kate article was in the Times, not the DM or the Sun or People (which loves to talk about Queen Kate.) So I can see that really ruffling Camilla’s feathers a bit. I also wonder if the timing triggered Camilla – right after the end of year numbers which were dismal for Kate, and while W&K are likely on another vacation (although at least C&G and W are home now.) I can see Camilla reading that article, thinking “oh please” as she reached for her wine and cigarette and making a phone call.
We do see charles push back against the king william narrative but I think this was different bc Camilla is a different enemy to have. Much less subtle.
@Becks For me, I think Charles commitment to subtle jabs at William makes his hand slaps nonexistent. William straight up briefed that Charles was one cough away from dying and he’s was already picking out his funeral suit. Charles barely had an adequate response, while releasing the hounds in the son that is actually concerned about his health and wants to to spend time with him. I think Charles is too afraid of William’s temper to truly put him in his place. I hope Camila starts digging up some skeletons and drop them at the front doors of KP. W&K PR is downright ridiculous with fairytale levels of delusion.
@JT I do wish Charles would push back more but i also think that was a big part of the cancer video in december – I’m here, I’m not going anywhere anytime soon, and stories to the contrary were wishful thinking. I also think he did it as part of a charity event rather than just release a video on social media as a jab at W&K.
But for whatever reason this story lit a fire under Camilla’s ass and I’m here for it. Let them destroy each other lol.
This arise queen Kate article showed up in a supplement for the Times, which is the most famous paper in the UK. Camilla wasn’t going to just sit back when a non tabloid prints glow up articles with headlines like that.
And for the Times to put that as a headline was a choice and one where the editors knew KP was fine with this.
It has been part of her PR since she was commoner Kate. And she always sanctioned those she’ll made a great queen even when queen Elizabeth was alive. The POW was barely ever mentioned it was always straight to queen. So the pushback is funny especially since Charles used to do the same thing. I feel like it’s something we don’t have to pick side just enjoying the back and forth.
Kate and her family are not in line of succession. She could marry in but could never ever be a monarch. George charlotre and Louis are in line not Kate. Kate cannot replace an actual monarch.
The backlash was inevitable. More likely Carole helped with the keen overpraise.keen does not listen and believes her own publicity.
Happy new year Kaiser and all celbitches . Kaiser I am with you, I would really like to see cams the cow bring the keens and their pegg and wiglet to their knees.
Amanda is dying to say that comparing Willy and kitty marriage to David and posh is really putting it out there for the internet to remind everyone that David cheated all the time on posh. Lol. The new year is going to be fun between chuck, cams and the keens . Chuck is feeling better and he and his horse are no longer taking crap from Willy and kitty .
Hmm…looks like this article really upset Camilla. I don’t think Camilla and Kate get on. They had a common enemy in Meghan but with the the Queen dead and Meghan out of the picture, Camilla’s main rival now is Kate and I think the press knows this. The press’ tendency to spotlight Kate over Camilla has probably caused a lot of friction. I don’t feel sorry for either woman.
Okay, I can agree with Platell about the Beckham part. If this was sourced by presumably people close to Kate, who thought it was a good idea to compare her marriage to the Beckhams, a couple with a past cheating scandal?
Because like the Beckhams, Kate & William are all about protecting their brand. And the Waleses’ brand is college sweethearts with a stable marriage, NO CHEATING, and adorable kids.
Every bit of this is a breakfast treat. Love the implied comparison of Camilla’s over 100 patronages to Kate’s…what…20? And it sounds like Camilla’s lost a bit of patience with Charles, too – with his hand-wringing, pelargoniums and hardships.
Of course it was sanctioned by KP!! Peg and Can’t are doing their best to piss off Chuckles and Horsilla but they should be very careful where Horsilla is concerned she has some minions of her own who she can tell Pegs and Can’ts secrets to so don’t be surprised when some tea is spilled.
It will be interesting to see what happens when William ascends to the throne. He clearly despises Camilla and she won’t have the protection of Charles anymore. If she’s smart, she will have made Charles arrange for her to be self-sufficient and safe from William.
Yes I believe that Chuckles has already done that he knows what an ass his heir is so he put in protections for Horsilla.
Camila is very close to the BM. I mean, their private secretary used to work for the DM. I don’t think she’ll have an issue if Charles passes before her. In fact, without Charles and the palace to keep her in check, I think she’ll be even more viscous in the press. She doesn’t have to worry about being seen as “queenly” and she won’t have anything to lose.
God I hope you are right JT! I will pop my popcorn and love it!
No more jewelery for Kate.
Or Camilla will keep giving her the oversized crowns at the last minute that photograph like they’re slipping off her head and taking her hair with it. Which is actually more diabolical.
@Jais – Camilla didn’t actually give Kate the tiara, she apparently took it for herself. In two separate articles I’ve read, Camilla was reportedly furious that Kate wore that particular tiara to the state banquet for the German President and his wife. She angrily accused Kate of upstaging her and Charles, according to palace sources. It was a precursor for the new articles putting W&K front and centre and incurring the wrath of C&C.
The royal family is acting tacky? Nawwww, say it ain’t so!
What surprised me most about this article was how fast it was put out there. Camilla was really NOT happy with that Arise Queen Kate BS.
Look Camilla isn’t a good person and she’s not that hardworking as a royal, so its not like she has this moral high ground over Kate. But at the same time, Kate isnt a good person and she works significantly less than Camilla and vacations more – so I can see it ticking Camilla off that Kate gets praised for the bare minimum while Camilla is still reviled by a large portion of the population. I can see it ticking Camilla off that Charles still gets criticism for how he treated Diana while William has multiple mistresses that the press keeps quiet about. And I can see it really ticking her off that William used Charles’ cancer to push the narrative about his imminent kingship.
Maybe she was told to stand down where that was concerned, but its clear she’s had it with Kate.
I also appreciate how Platell makes the sourcing clear here – that these are all definitely friends or KP insiders, and that this was most likely (well definitely) sanctioned by KP.
This also wasn’t in the tabloids but the Times. That’s viewed as a serious paper and so Camilla wouldn’t just let Queen Kate articles go without pushback. Especially since Kate is the laziest member of that family. She does nothing.
Camilla gets a lot of flack but she does do the unglamorous charity and public-facing side of things well, much better than Kate or William, and if she doesn’t get attention for it, that’s the fault of the media choosing not to cover that stuff, not her. My mum is a royalist who loved Diana and really related to her (same age, divorce, single parent to two kids etc.) but she wrote Camilla a letter of condolence when her brother died because my mum had experienced that herself, and Camilla wrote her a lovely letter back. It’s these little things that members of the royal family should always be doing – it doesn’t get headlines, but it does make them real to people and relevant to their lives in a way that garden parties and state dinners don’t.
Thats actually really nice. That should be what they all do.
I watched Stepford Wives last night for the first time in decades because my streamer suggested it and I lazily agreed. That polka dot high collar dress is straight from the wardrobe rack for that film. Like, terrifyingly so.
Kate fits the bill! She was molded and shaped from an early age to be exactly what she needed to be to bag a prince. Jane Austen would have had a field day with the Middletons….
Not told she needed to do work by carole
Dian a may or may not have been able to rein in scooter she would protective of harry and meghan. Charles failed as a parent Charles should have let dian a keep the hrh and ensure full protection and security and called off the media who were sympathetic to him. Two parents around could have helped Charles should have gotten scooter on a work schedule years ago and no vacations until he met a quota. It may or may not be too late for Charles to rein scooter in and get the lazy ones working and vetoed any property seizes.
It’s interesting to consider who Harry would’ve been if raised to adulthood by Diana. He might have had fewer years of “bad boy” antics. I think he still would have had a distinguished military career and probably worked alongside Diana in her charities. I think he would have met a woman through those enterprises and married younger, never meeting Meghan. I say that because Spare indicated he wanted to marry much younger but it took him a long time to find himself and know what he wanted. It all worked out perfectly for him, but he would have gotten there sooner with Di in his life, IMO.
Does Kate and Carol really believe she’s god’s gift to the royal family and is going to knock the spots off previous queen’s by being the thinest and most popular? How can anyone brief this guff with a straight face? W and K have never cut the mustard as senior royals and the promotion to PoW titles has not had any affect on their work load. Neither of them are effective, impactful and hardworking as PoWs and that will continue when they ascend to the throne. Amanda is nibbling around the edges here. Both Kate and Will are briefing how great they are going to be as monarchs when stepmother and father are still be very much alive and in charge. No wonder there is push back here in this opinion piece.
Not Chuckie catching strays! Oooof that was *nasty.*
Has anyone less deserving ever been fluffed up this much? I am BLOWN AWAY. We have a massive Murdoch-shaped media problem in the world but one of the things I will never understand is how people eat it up. It is so BLATENTLY B.S. They are P1s3ing on our legs and telling it is raining 24/7 when it comes to the Keens.
She had 68 engagements last year???? And is cancer free? Meanwhile her father in law who is twice her age and was still battling cancer did over 500??
And what kills me is….if the British press did their job and reported on the truth about the Wales and the Royal family in general….they would SELL. OUT. Every paper, every click, every article, would be read a thousand times over. If they really want to grab the $ – they should start telling the truth. I have no clue why they aren’t. And it isn’t “access”. They have “access” now but it is like having access to a vault that you aren’t allowed to talk about. So….what is the point of the access? All it would take is one brave journalist to tell the truth and they would be set for life. IMO.
Loving the grift on grift shenanigans of Rottweiler vs Hyena.
Kate has no friends, so this embiggening must have come from her mother.
And Camilla likely knows this, so this should be fun to watch … two aging soap opera villains battling to write the public narrative. (Carole — and Kate — don’t stand a chance. Camilla’s been honing her evil machinations for decades.)
Arise, Queen Keen!
If Camilla has inside information or evidence on the fake cancer (oh god, please let there be receipts) then now is the time for her to call her friends at the Fail and put it all out there.
Lay it on the line. Don’t waste my time, LOL.
Ah but if she did that, then William would have the perfect excuse to divorce Kate and there’s no way Camilla is going to let him have what he really wants – his freedom. Let them continue to backstab each other in the press and after Charles is gone, release the hounds!!
To say that Camilla “has gone out of her way to help concerns that protect women …” , is such hypocrisy. Hey Camilla, charity begins at home. Why didn’t you protect your DIL, Meghan from the vicious and unwarranted media attacks that some say you even encouraged and provided. Camilla and Kate are both disgraceful.