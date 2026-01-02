Times: Princess Kate & William have ‘a genuinely strong marriage’ like the Beckhams

The Princess of Wales will turn 44 years old in a week, on January 9th. People Magazine already ran a story about how Kate will spend her birthday like she always does, privately and with her family. I imagine Kate and the kids headed off for a ski holiday right after Christmas, but nothing has been confirmed. One thing is for sure, Kensington Palace’s staffers have been busy little bees over the holidays. There’s been keen story after keen story. When Kate turned 40 in 2022, we were given weeks of birthday coverage about Kate being the most perfect princess ever, someone who could practically walk on water, and then towards the end of the birthday keenery, they were like “but she’s still not going to work much.” Well, KP organized some birthday keenery for Kate’s 44th, and this piece in the Times is the first one in what will likely be a series over the next week. It’s basically the same energy as her 40th. Some highlights:
Kate’s always losing her phone: The Princess of Wales has a habit of losing her phone. She has misplaced it so often around the house that it has become a running joke and her Christmas presents often feature various gadgets to keep it to hand.
In 2020, Kate spoke to Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast: It helped that William was behind the scenes to lend a hand. “Thankfully, Prince William came into the room and he said, ‘Just talk.’ ” It wasn’t live and he reasoned that they could always cut bits later on. His wife took his advice and the tea grew cold in front of them as a 45-minute chat became a 90-minute, no-holds-barred interview.
The Early Years: Soon after, Kate set up the Centre for Early Childhood at the Royal Foundation she shares with Prince William. Described by aides as “her life’s work”, it’s designed as an antidote to adult problems in society by looking at ways to get lives off to the best start at the very beginning. Explaining the mission, a source close to the princess reveals, “She often says, ‘People think I’m doing this because I’m a mother, but actually it’s not just about children. It’s about adults.’ ”
Kate’s cancer changed her: Those close to the princess point to her life-changing experience of cancer as a driver for her to share what she has learnt. “On a very human level, if you go through an experience like this, it changes you,” says a source who has known William and Kate for decades. “And it can change you for the good. At heart, they’re both good, proper people. While you’d never wish it upon them, it’s made them stronger as a couple and stronger as individuals, with probably more wisdom than they had before. When your kids are young, you just barrel forward at great pace and everything is just about the growth of the family. And with this, you know, it’s the obvious cliché, but it sort of stops you in your tracks.”
The Mother’s Day frankenphoto: In March 2024, Kate recorded a video to tell the public that cancer had been found following major abdominal surgery earlier that year. She was seen sitting alone on a bench in the grounds at Windsor, putting an end to increasingly lurid speculation online about her condition. A fortnight beforehand, a Mother’s Day picture was released of Kate with the children, which had been meant to reassure the public, but only served to add grist to the gossip mill when it emerged that she had edited elements of the photograph. Behind the scenes, sources say, she had only wanted to do a nice thing with the best of intentions, but it backfired spectacularly.
Kate’s fashion: In 2025, the princess lost the services of Natasha Archer, her senior private executive assistant, who left the palace to set up her own consultancy. Having been by the princess’s side for 15 years, it was seen as a huge loss, but aides are quick to remind me that Kate does not have a stylist. Instead, she is said to be “very much in control” of her own sartorial choices. These were seen most memorably at the last three state banquets hosted by the royal family.
The Wales brand: If there’s one thing that William and Kate understand perhaps better than anyone else in the royal family, it’s the value of their own brand. “While it may seem a completely ridiculous comparison, it reminds me a bit of dear old David and Victoria Beckham,” a well-placed source says. “I think the public can spot a genuine relationship and a genuinely strong marriage and two people who fit well together. How strong they are individually, but also as a couple. And I think that’s probably a great asset.”
Raising a future king: Motherhood is daunting enough, but the stakes are even higher when you’re raising a king. She does, I’m told, feel the pressure to “get it right”. It’s why the school runs and sporting fixtures are important, as is time with grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton. He is also used to helping on errands, with one Windsor local recalling how they once bumped into a young Prince George at a soft furnishings shop where he was happily eating orange segments while granny Carole picked up fabric samples.
William & Kate’s future plans: Life looks secure at Windsor, with Kate’s parents not far away. I’m told they have no plans to relocate to Buckingham Palace when William becomes king. Some of the neighbours leave a little to be desired, though. William’s uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be moving out this year, having finally been forced out of Royal Lodge for a windswept cottage on the Sandringham estate. In the whole sorry saga, William was often painted as the tough guy urging his father to put his foot down. This image of ruthless William was, I’m told, wide of the mark. If anything, William was deeply concerned for his uncle’s mental health and how Andrew would cope after everything was taken away. Nevertheless, William realised that while Andrew had always denied any wrongdoing, he supported his father’s decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles. Kate, in turn, supported her husband in the matter.
The Waleses & the Sussexes: There’s also the issue of other former neighbours, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who vacated Frogmore Cottage nearly six years ago. Prince Harry is not in contact with William. After repeatedly taking aim at his brother and sister-in-law, it’s hardly surprising that William and Kate would rather focus on raising their own family. There was a sense of weary inevitability in William’s camp when Harry decided to announce a trip to Canada for “remembrancetide” at the start of his brother’s official visit to Brazil. If Kate has learnt anything from her cancer ordeal and the teachings of Robert Waldinger, however, she’ll know that life’s far too short to get hung up on Harry.
Comparing William and Kate to the Beckhams is WILD!! A philanderer whose wife simply turns a blind eye? I mean… yikes. But Brand Beckham is very strong, while Brand Wales is… um, pretty weak. The stuff about losing Natasha Archer and Kate acting as her own stylist is still so interesting – there’s such inconsistency in Kate’s messaging about fashion, especially when she goes through periods where she demands that people stop talking about her fashion and she apparently complains bitterly about people talking about her copykeening style. As for the mention of the Sussexes, lmao. Harry was invited to support Canadian veterans around Remembrance Day. It’s not Harry’s fault that William scheduled his Brazil trip for the week before Remembrance Day. It’s also not Harry’s fault that William was too jet-lagged and/or lazy to attend the Festival of Remembrance.
What a lot of treacle. Keen s life work is early childhood and she never even studied it. Why the need to embiggen keen and the need to keep on promoting the alleged happy marriage. Seems like desperation
Right. If the public are such experts at identifying a happy marriage why would you need to keep on yammering about it in the press.
Yikes, why would anyone compare their marriage to the Beckhams? I’m sure their marriage is fine now but I still remember David’s affair and his mistress speaking out publicly! Now the Beckhams are having a public row with their oldest son. Is this really the family you want to compare yourself to? As for the article, what’s the point it told us nothing? Are they trying to remind us how boring and pointless these people are?
Maybe it’s actually their way to hint that’s it’s not all roses in WanKs marriage, I mean we all remember David’s affair (and there probably more we dont know of).
I agree with this. I think the comparison was made on purpose and he knew exactly why he compared them to the Beckhams. Its their way of hinting at Williams affairs, they can’t write openly about them.
Yeah, it feels like a backhanded compliment to me, too!
Well, the two couples are both very brand focused so that’s true. Which branding is surface-level, what you can convince the public to think about you, whether it has anything to do with what’s happening beneath the surface or not. And arguably, from what I can tell, is that at this point, years after the Beckham cheating scandal, David and Victoria seem to genuinely like and respect each other. It may be part of their public brand but it also feels believable. Annnd, I do not get that same vibe from William and Kate. At all. Without the BM fluffing them up, I wouldn’t buy that they genuinely like each other let alone respect each other. So in that way, the Beckhams might be couple goals for the Wales as they move forward.
Either way, comparing them to another couple that has weathered a cheating allegation is a CHOICE. Agree with yall that it’s a rare BM hint at what they can’t talk about.
I used to lose my phone all the time as well, Kate. Get an Apple Watch. It helps. You can probably get a fancy shmacy princess band.
I really wonder sometimes how the people responsible for dreck like this can cash their paychecks with a straight face.
Kate has successfully made herself into an utterly blank slate, on which the press & palace aides can scribble whatever stories they prefer. If she’s actually done anything in any way substantive to help anyone outside her immediate family in the last twenty years, I’d love to hear about it.
That tiara is meant to sit on a big, pillowy updo. She could have put her wig collection to good use for once.
Why is there such a need to convince folks that this mariage is solid? If it is, there is no need to constantly talk about it being strong…. This is the effect of H&M, they are so obviously crazy about each other that 🦴 and 🥚 pale in comparison
So Kate thinks that Harry shouldn’t do anything for remembrance despite serving in a warzone and probably has lost some of his friends. Did William choose November for his shindig because he knew Harry would do something.
I think it’s long overdue for Kate to do a real one on one interview. Having other people talk for her does nothing for her. I also don’t think it was necessary for the piece to talk about Harry and Meghan at all but I’m glad they didn’t mention Meghan. Perhaps KP has learned their lesson about talking about Meghan.
She will never be put in a situation to answer pertinent questions. All anyone wants to know about Kate is why she has eleventy versions of ‘Meghan made me cry’ and what Kategate was about and what being a ‘Royal racist’ entailed. She will never be asked or answer those questions even though she will never outrun them from ignoring these issues.
Kate would not agree to N interview unless she has jurisdiction over the questions. It will be about school runs
Nay cha and so on.
Yikes, this is a thin resume.
Yep, It’s a well-written and warm piece, but it doesn’t actually say anything. Life’s work… Beckhams… Harry (why bring him into this?)… cancer… she loses her phone. But what does she do all day, and is she planning for 2026 besides passively waiting for Andrew to move out?
Yes, it’s weird because, with all her patronages, it should be easy to pad her resume. I just googled “Kate Middleton patronages” and AI came up with an impressive-sounding list. But, so much of the PR out of her office has been about stepping back from work and concentrating on her children – I suppose real-life readers wouldn’t believe it.
This position on the Prince Andrew saga is the most important takeaway for me from this article.
“In the whole sorry saga, William was often painted as the tough guy urging his father to put his foot down. This image of ruthless William was, I’m told, wide of the mark. If anything, William was deeply concerned for his uncle’s mental health and how Andrew would cope after everything was taken away. Nevertheless, William realised that while Andrew had always denied any wrongdoing, he supported his father’s decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles. Kate, in turn, supported her husband in the matter.”
The Wales camp is fine with the continued coverup for Prince Andrew’s involvement with Epstein and concerned about this mental health but the Sussexes are despised for being truthful about their terrible experience with the royal institution and the British media which caused them both great mental anguish and in Meghan’s case thoughts of not being alive as a consequence. 🤔
Since the Sussexes are included in this article to emphasize the Wales camp’s continued ‘rift’ with them, I would add that Wales brand is very much one of despising people who expose the truth. A brand that ignores the pain and mental anguish their lies and obfuscations cause. I guess that’s similar to the Beckham family brand also so aligning the Wales’ brand to the Beckham’s brand seems appropriate.🤷♀️
That’s a good point about Andrew & this is AFTER the emails from the mysterious A at balmoral asking for inappropriate friends. You can tell the royal family don’t actually think Andrew did anything wrong but embarrass them
Yeah, the Andrew part stood out. Just in how there are 2 very divergent storylines about William being put out there in regards to Andrew. Either William is the one taking the hard line and pushing Charles or he’s the one concerned about his uncle’s mental health? So which is it and why isn’t there a consistent narrative? Is William flip-flopping back and forth on how he wants to be seen in terms of Andrew or has the messaging gotten away from KP. Cuz it’s one or the other.
I’ve seen that line about William just being “concerned about Andrew’s mental health” before, can’t remember where. Yes, the two William narratives are wildly divergent. Sykes, who is definitely William’s mouthpiece, is furiously writing about how William pushed dithering Charles to shove Andrew out, and you can also hear William in Sykes’ nasty piece about how having the York sisters on the Christmas walk was a huuuge blunder. Could the Times’ line be giving Charles’/Camilla’s side, where Charles is the one who made the decision and William actually stalled things?
The purpose of the article is to elevate Kate and ‘the Wales brand’ for her upcoming birthday. It is being pushed by Kensington Palace for the Wales.
But, and I could be wrong, isn’t the Times more in Charles’ and Camilla’s pocket? And Charles is sick of William trying to take credit for Andrew and all the “when I’m king” posturing. So the Times said to KP, sure, we’ll take your talking points and do a puff piece, but then they added Charles’ take on the Andrew situation. Again, I could be wrong.
The about face from the British tabloids in regards to the Beckhams has been strange! They spent years tormenting them, predicting divorce, and putting all of David’s affairs in print. Now, their marriage is apparently one the royals should aspire to! Huh. I don’t think I would take that as a compliment, personally.
What struck me was the image of “Granny Carole” taking young George out to the fabric shops with her. I guess we can confirm who was in charge of decorating Adelaide cottage.
And I noticed that someone has decided to contradict William’s line about being “tough” on Andrew and forcing his father to rescind the titles. No no, team Middleton says that he was just concerned about his uncle and supported his father’s decision. And Kate supported him supporting the king. I wonder why someone felt that needed to be part of Kate’s birthday PR blitz?
@Jay
Interesting point about Carole decorating. I hadn’t thought about it before but it would be the perfect grift for the Middletons to make some ‘easy’ money. William likely paid Carole to decorate Forest Lodge using Duchy of Cornwall funds like Charles did with Camilla’s sister when she was contracted to decorate his various properties. The lease for Forest Lodge is probably to the Duchy of Cornwall so no money will need to flow directly from William’s pockets. 🤔
This article has been illuminating in various levels 🤩.
The about face is strange. In fairness, VB has been working hard on her fashion brand for years and maybe that’s helped. But if I’m honest, I don’t know that the British tabloids would be that positive unless there is a certain level of finessing or playing the game happening. Which I get to an extent. After being burned for so long, I can believe the Beckhams want to stay out of the crosshairs and they’ve got businesses to maintain. But at what cost? Choosing not to push back this year when the tabloids are calling your son a “hostage” is a choice. But at the same time, comparing these two couples, while ostensibly might be flattering for the Beckhams, at the end of the day, it’s bringing back the cheating rumors for both couples. So is this good coverage or not?
That story about George and Carole dates back a decade
I find it strange that the uk media keep comparing K&W with couples whose relationships were plagued with affairs or affair rumours. Like I’m pretty sure a few years back the same writer said that K&W were like Charles & Diana which sent my eyebrows up because why THAT comparison.
I do think the Beckhams & K&W have wanting to project the perfect family image at all costs in common. Both have deals with the uk press now to control perception of their image. And Posh & Kate both seem really obsessed with being super slim.
Quite pathetic to still be going on about Harry’s Toronto trip especially when they claim the Brazil trip was a huge success so why is this a factor. Isn’t William the most popular prince according to their polls so how could unpopular Harry possibly overshadow him?
And didn’t Charles knight David Beckham (speak of the devil) right in the middle of William’s fabulously successful Earthshot trip? Why not complain about that?
Well that article was so full of shit it was steaming.
Yep, keep telling us how deep and strong the Wales’ marriage is. Believe you, rather than our lying eyes?!? Okay, sure Jan. Talk faster!
It’s a warm piece, but it doesn’t actually say anything. Life’s work… the Beckhams (um)… Harry (why bring him into this?)… cancer (of course)… she loses her phone (big insight).
But what does she do all day? And is she planning for 2026 besides passively waiting for Andrew to move out?
Apparently Kate only did 68 engagements last year & im not betting on her doing 100 + engagements this year even though she said she stopped treatments in September 2024. So it’s probably hard for journalists to cover much of her ‘work’.
I know what Meghan did in WLM isn’t new & the average parent will do arts and craft with their kids. but did we ever hear stories of Kate crafting with the kids before WLM? And recently they are pushing Kate as this confident cook &baker as if we haven’t seen William rib her cooking skills on many occasions & seen her struggle to flip a pancake.
I have a feeling we’ll be seeing With Love, Kate at forest lodge style content on their sm this year
If Kate has learned that life is too short to be caught up on Harry then maybe the British press should follow suit. The article was supposedly about the close bond of William and Kate’s marriage and ended with a reference to Harry and the obvious obsession with him.
@Siri I guess it (the way the article started and ended) means the ‘close bond’ in their relationship and the success of their marriage is highly dependent on their mutual obsessive dislike of the Sussexes. 🤔 Maybe? 🤷♀️ I think the person who wrote the article is hoping that Kate has learned from “the teachings of Robert Waldinger” and as such “she’ll know that life’s far too short to get hung up on Harry”. However, Kate probably has no clue about the teachings of Robert Waldinger. 😂
This image of ruthless William was, I’m told, wide of the mark. If anything, William was deeply concerned for his uncle’s mental health and how Andrew would cope after everything was taken away.
This quote is heartbreaking when you consider his total lack of concern for his pregnant sister in-law when he was using Jason Knauf to smear her in the press and then allow him to co operate with MoS legal appeal. He had zero concern for his own brother physical safety and mental health when he drove that little family away from the UK. He has authorised a systematic campaign against them for years so Will IS ruthless, cruel and vengeful which is the truth and a real concern.
The Beckhams who are currently estranged from and publicly feuding with their adult, American transplant son? LOL.
@Siri
I guess it (the way the article started and ended) means the ‘close bond’ in their relationship and the success of their marriage is highly dependent on their mutual obsessive dislike of the Sussexes. 🤔 Maybe? 🤷♀️
I think the person who wrote the article is hoping that Kate has learned from “the teachings of Robert Waldinger” and as such “she’ll know that life’s far too short to get hung up on Harry”. However, Kate probably has no clue about the teachings of Robert Waldinger. 😂
. “I think the public can spot a genuine relationship and a genuinely strong marriage and two people who fit well together.”
Yes we can and thats why its so obvioushow much they dislike each other.
Where does Kate Mansey get the evidence that Kate is ‘more popular than ever’. The cancer diagnosis and subsequent weirdness hasn’t increased her opinion poll ratings so in what way is she ‘more popular’? I’d say she got a popularity boost at the end of last year due to sympathy but that is wearing off now and interest in her has gone back to 2023 levels.