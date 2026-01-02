“Este Haim & Jonathan Levin got married on New Year’s Eve” links

Este Haim married Jonathan Levin on New Year’s Eve, and she allowed Vogue into her bridal gown fittings alongside her sisters. [Vogue]
Some of Jezebel’s celebrity gossip predictions are very, very accurate. Especially about that one couple who will likely divorce! [Jezebel]
Pop Culture Resolutions for 2026. [Pajiba]
There are some pretty rough blind items about Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes and why they’re getting back together. [Hollywood Life]
Men expose their affairs with married women. [Buzzfeed]
21 actors who have never been Oscar-nominated. [JustJared]
Rob & Michele Reiner’s death certificates were released. [Socialite Life]
What’s happening on the new season of Will Trent? [Seriously OMG]
Looking back on last year’s Critics Choice fashion. [RCFA]
The trailer for Purse World. [OMG Blog]
Love her.
Some of those Jezebel predictions are clearly just jokes, but a few seem on point: Zendaya pregnant? Sure. Dax and Kristen finally listening to their therapist? Can see it. MTG doing a SKIMS campaign? That’s the world we live in now. MBJ getting an Oscar for Sinners? Would LOVE to see it. But Tay performing at her own wedding? Nah. And KK having a baby with Musk? Pretty sure he’s already tried that. She doesn’t need his coin and I suspect she’s done with babies and long term entanglements with toxic men. (Even a MAGA wannabe sex doll has limits.)
Horrendus wedding dress. I think he’s gonna cheat on her soon. Vide Sophia Richie case.
Please spill the tea on Haim marriage failing. What do you suspect vis a vis Nicole Richie vibes?
As for Chase, he is not the sharpest tool. Kelsea has a bad picker. I mean, this is
word salad: “Something I’ve learned this year: don’t take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting,”
Well, she doesn’t need me to like that dress for her to like it, but… oof that’s certainly a look.
The wedding dresses… oy.
The lace after-party dress is ok, but I’ll never understand why so many thin, small-breasted women insist on spotlighting their sternum. Small breasts must be such a godsend, and there are so many ways to show off that kind of figure, but the deep wide v-neck ain’t it, ladies!
As for the ceremony dress? NO.
Leg-o-mutton sleeves and a giant pop-up peplum?? She looked like a bad Before Pic of a crazed Miss Havisham. No, no, no. I don’t care how fashion-forward it might be, it’s outright ugly.
The bridesmaid dresses are lovely but that bridal gown is a mish mosh of styles. Like a Frankengown.