Tom Brady, 48, spent NYE in St. Barts with 25-year-old influencer Alix Earle

One of the most surprising gossip threads (to me) is Tom Brady’s post-Gisele love life. Tom and Gisele divorced in 2022, and since then, Tom has not had one major relationship. He’s dated various women, and it looked like Irina Shayk was probably the closest he came to a sort of loose, casual relationship. But he’s mostly been alone, at least as far as I can tell. My 2022/23 prediction that Tom would move on quickly and remarry within a few years was wrong! I admit it, my bad. I thought Tom would hate being alone, but he seems to enjoy his post-Gisele life and he enjoys having uncomplicated hookups and situationships with younger women. Speaking of, Tom apparently spent New Year’s in St. Barts. He had a much-younger friend with him.

Tom Brady and Alix Earle were spotted ringing in 2026 together. A source confirms to PEOPLE that the former Patriots quarterback, 48, and the influencer, 25, were at the same event in St. Barths on Dec. 31 where they were hanging out and looking cozy. In videos obtained by PEOPLE, Earle and Brady can be seen chatting and dancing together. At one point, Earle flashes Brady a grin and can also be seen leaning over to whisper something in Brady’s ear while she rubs her hand along his back. The pair can also be seen laughing. TMZ was the first to report the news. A representative for Earle could not be reached for comment. PEOPLE also reached out to Brady’s reps but did not immediately hear back. In December, PEOPLE confirmed that Earle and her Houston Texans boyfriend Braxton Berrios had split after more than two years together. Earle later revealed the reason for the split in an emotional TikTok video.

A man born in the 1970s is dating a woman born in 2000. Like… yes, there’s the cliche aspect, but they come from such different backgrounds and I can’t even imagine what a nearly 50-year-old man has to say to a woman half his age. From what I can see of Alix Earle, she’s basically a basic-issue influencer who just churns out content. She’s done some reality-show work too. Anyway, it is what it is, I guess.