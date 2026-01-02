Eden: A ‘friend’ is ‘confused’ by the Sussex kids’ inclusion in philanthropy

For the past two weeks, one of the biggest royal stories has been about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s staff exodus and the changes they’ve made to their foundation, which is now Archewell Philanthropies. It’s true that whatever Prince Harry and Meghan do and say will make news, the British media’s obsessive interest in the couple’s California-based staff and operations has seemed weird and uncomfortable. But I know how the British media justifies their obsession. Their argument is: we’re tracking what Harry & Meghan are doing in California because we’re looking for signs that they’ll divorce and/or close down their American adventure and return to the UK. That’s how outlets like the Daily Mail justify the wall-to-wall coverage of “Meredith Maines is moving on from Archewell.”
Speaking of, Richard Eden had a New Year’s fever dream about Archewell and the Sussexes. When the Sussexes announced their foundation’s switch over to Archewell Philanthropies, they made a statement which said in part: “After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family.” The couple AND THEIR CHILDREN! Eden has some thoughts:
Prince Harry spoke emotionally about his unhappiness growing up in a Royal Family in which his future was mapped out before him and declared that he wanted to ‘break the cycle’ of ‘genetic pain’ for his own children. So imagine the astonishment of his old friends and family members to learn that he and his wife, Meghan, are already apparently planning a public role for their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.
Before Christmas there was evidence of the pair’s plans when they announced changes to their charitable Archewell foundation. ‘This allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family,’ the statement said. It was the first time the children have been mentioned in such a bulletin on the couple’s plans.
It wasn’t just the Archewell statement that has led people to believe the Sussexes want to give Archie and Lili a higher public profile. On the same day that the statement was issued, Meghan posted a family photograph on social media alongside a Christmas message. It featured the clearest image yet of their children.
One old friend of Harry has been left bemused. ‘I am genuinely confused,’ he tells me. ‘Harry and Meghan were always so insistent that their children would be able to make their own way in life without the pressure of expectations or titles. I can’t believe Harry is behind this. It must be Meghan’s influence.’
Harry and Meghan have campaigned on the dangers of social media and recently welcomed its ban for children in Australia. However, they have increasingly featured their own offspring in online posts since Meghan started trying to make a fortune with As Ever, her lifestyle mail-order company.
The confusion of Harry’s friend about the Sussexes’ intentions for their children is matched by that of former courtiers, who recall that they were told Archie would not have a title when he was born amid much secrecy in London in 2019. Journalists were told that Meghan had just gone into labour when she had, in fact, already given birth at Portland Hospital. Favoured reporters, such as the couple’s sycophantic biographer Omid Scobie, were told that the baby wouldn’t be called a prince or have any other title to avoid his growing up burdened by the weight of expectation. It’s hard not to escape the conclusion that the couple thought their children having prince and princess titles could be gold dust in future commercial projects.
The Establishment plot to return Harry and Meghan to Britain is gathering pace, as I have previously reported. Later this month, there will be a decision on whether the couple receive taxpayer-funded police protection when they visit the UK. Despite the duke losing his High Court appeal in May on this very issue, a new risk assessment is currently under way – something for which Harry has long campaigned.
If Ravec – the committee that decides which royals and VIPs need public protection and whose chair is appointed by the Home Office – decides in favour of the Sussexes, their children will come here for the first time in four years. Then, Harry’s attempts to establish a rival ‘royal’ court in his homeland will begin in earnest. This could seriously undermine the Royal Family and is a prospect that should leave monarchists deeply alarmed.
As we’ve discussed endlessly, the Windsors – especially Prince William – equate charitable and philanthropic work with “royal work.” That’s what this is, and “One old friend of Harry has been left bemused” is William or someone close to him. The Sussexes mentioned their children in their announcement because they’re trying to build a philanthropic organization which Lili and Archie could work within and one day inherit. Many wealthy families have a family foundation, and many of those families encourage their children to take an interest in philanthropic work. Little did those wealthy families know, all of that philanthropy was royal work and those families are obviously trying to move to England to steal William’s thunder!
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, Archewell/Sussex.com.
Don’t these people get sick of shoveling the same load of manure over & over? It’s far past its sell-by date & should be peacefully composted. I’m sure the 150-acre Forever Forestly Failing Lodge enclosure could use the help.
Now Eden brings in the Sussex children in his rants. A low point even for him
Why does ‘Maureen’ Eden think that two little kids being able to visit the UK with their parents could ‘seriously undermine the monarchy’? Kids who automatically became Prince and Princess when Charles acceded to the throne and their mother only back on IG for past 12 months? 🤔
And why does Eden think that encouraging the kids to give back and care about others has anything to do with As ever? When H&M both got involved with charity work from an early age.
It’s almost as if his employer’s being dragged into court in less than 2 weeks. Yikes.
Interesting that he’s incensed that the royal Sussex kids quietly do volunteer work with their parents, but not the royal Wales kids being trotted out with their dad as human shields while feeding people at a soup kitchen, something Workshy Wanderdick only thought to do after the Sussexes had done it.
The RF and the media have been confused about H&M for almost a decade now. Why should this be any different?
The parents went out and took their children with them it was probably daytime, normal sort of thing that most of us do.
What is Eden talking about? It was obviously the royal family not Harry and Meghan that briefed about Archie and Lili not having titles.Children can do philanthropic work with their parents and work at the family charity and still have independent careers. Many people do charitable work and also have jobs. Chelsea Clinton works at her parents’ foundation but is also a university professor. Archie and Lili can work at Archewell and still remain private if they wish. A lot of charity work is behind the scenes. I’m not even going to talk about the rival court because it’s nonsense.
Richard Eden is obsessed with Harry, to a point where he’s making even more stuff up than the rest of the royal rota. I guess the mortgage has to be paid? But really you can stop bobbing about on your seat as you get excited about talking about Harry on your little ‘show’ on YouTube. He’s just not into you Maureen!
Richard Eden is not even rota. He’s the diarist for the Mail but yes he is unhealthy obsessed with Harry and Meghan.
A LOT of British reporters are weirdly obsessed with Harry. They are all in love with him, both men and women.
My goodness it seems all the articles this morning are steaming piles of shit. Must undermine Harry and Meg’s good works at every opportunity and now they shall throw in the kids for good measure. Climb back under your rock Eden!!
I’m still laughing at the fact that professional royal brown noser, Richard Eden had the nerve to describe someone as “sycophantic” – his picture should be in the dictionary against that word.
“It must be Meghan’s influence.” LOL.
What a self-own to write, “Then, Harry’s attempts to establish a rival ‘royal’ court in his homeland will begin in earnest.” Obviously that’s bonkers, and the Sussexes have zero plans to set up a “rival royal court” in Sussex, London, or anywhere else. How would that even work? But Eden, WanK, and their sycophantic hangers-on are clearly terrified of the Sussexes’ work ethic and charisma overshadowing the Lazies in the “court” of public opinion.
Every time I see photos of their garden I just wish I could take a tour.
I don’t understand confusion over a family enterprise that was named for their first child. I guess if they see it as some how mimicking the royal structure, but it’s not? Non royals have family business and traditions too.
I also think it’s really smart of them to raise their children with a sense of purpose from a young age. Children of wealth and privilege often don’t inherit their parents’ ambition. At best they just meander through life and at worst, well, addiction is rampant in elite circles. But then we see celeb parents like Angie and others who raise truly wonderful kids who set out to define themselves outside the framework of wealth and privilege. Harry of all people knows how important it is for the children to feel valued as contributing members of society.
Harry’s so-called friend sounds like an idiot. They genuinely cannot comprehend the Sussexes working and living off their own money, or wanting their kids to learn how to give back and be involved in their philanthropy, or to want to be safe when they travel.
I believe the British press already has the tea about the security coming back and they are secretly overjoyed at the prospect.
Such a creepy thing to say “I can’t believe Harry is behind this. It must be Meghan’s influence.”
But that’s always been the narrative, she honey trapped the simpleton prince with sorcery. Never mind that Harry literally wrote a book detailing his transformation into the man he is today and how that man was seeking an intelligent partner with a love for charitable endeavors.
Richard Eden is over the place in this piece and I’m going to guess that an old friend is imaginary.
It’s almost as if his employer’s being dragged into court in less than 2 weeks 🤔
Its astonishing that they don’t want to point out the most cynical or more obvious and sensible reason for involving to kiddos. Taxes. The kids are in AP now so that if (when) they inherit the truckload of money they inevitably will when the king drops off the twig, they will use foundations to hold it. This is what all the uberwealthy families do to dodge taxes.
It is par for the course and boring that they are also outraged about the Sussex kids appearing on Instagram when there was so much was made of the royal kids simply walking to church.
Can you say more? You think the Sussex children stand to inherit from Charles? And that if the money is used to fund a charity it won’t be heavily taxed? Am I totally misunderstanding?
The King will leave all his money to his eldest son, that way he can avoid death duties and William will leave it all to George for the same reason.
We aren’t a rich family but every year we set aside a little bit of money to donate to some helpful local charities. Now that my kids are tweens, we ask them if there is anything that they think is important to donate to. It’s about teaching the next generation how to be a good person. It opens up discussions that don’t necessarily come up in everyday conversation.
(BTW My kids chose 3 charities this year to help – one that helps homeless kids, one for kids mental health and a pet rescue)
OMG, again with the dreaded “establishment plot”
How does Eden not see that non-royal people all over the world do philanthropic work? Perhaps we should shut downdown the UN and Doctors Without Borders because they are jeopardizing the British monarchy.
I have but two questions:
Who are Eden’s sources?
Will 2026 be the year that Eden gives himself a stroke?
Don’t even joke about shutting down the UN. 😳
Eden much watch daytime drama with his grumbling it must be Meghan s influence.
I guess it hasn’t occurred to this wack job that many people are philanthropic, but we don’t necessarily see them or their children.
The spin by the tabloids is unbelievable based upon Eden’s story.
The Express has so far managed two stories so far. The first has the headline “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal shock plans for their children’s future”, the Express fails to articulate what exactly is shocking within the statement. The story continues “The couple mentioned their children inan official statement”, horror of horrors they mentioned their children. And “Royal fans were surprised”, I’ve noticed the use of ‘royal fans’ many times and I’m unsure whether it refers to a special breed of fans in the UK. The second story headline is “Meghan Markle blasted for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet claim in bombshell update”, bombshell is a common term used by Express writers. “A friend of Harry believes the inclusion of the children was done due to Meghan’s influence”, adding they “can’t believe that Harry was behind the statement”, no indication of where this alleged friend resides and what his connection to Harry is today and what the basis is of his opinion other than to stoke the story that Meghan is in control.
We raised our kids to be involved in nonprofits; specifically, a free-lunch program for people in need. And from the time they were very young, we had them choose from a list of local charities to donate to each year.
I was raised the same way by my wonderful and nonroyal parents.
Philanthropy is a family value, not a royal one.
People are fed up with sources so now there is a friend. It’s just clickbait. Pity it works.
This story came out because Harry’s 4 and 6 year old kids did more charity work than the taxpayer funded kids.
George was brought out finally at 12 and there is another story yesterday that kate had Charlotte and Louis give to a food bank.
But when the parents are as lazy as Kate and William of course they get the dog food connoisseur to bash the Sussex kids.