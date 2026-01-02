Eden: A ‘friend’ is ‘confused’ by the Sussex kids’ inclusion in philanthropy

For the past two weeks, one of the biggest royal stories has been about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s staff exodus and the changes they’ve made to their foundation, which is now Archewell Philanthropies. It’s true that whatever Prince Harry and Meghan do and say will make news, the British media’s obsessive interest in the couple’s California-based staff and operations has seemed weird and uncomfortable. But I know how the British media justifies their obsession. Their argument is: we’re tracking what Harry & Meghan are doing in California because we’re looking for signs that they’ll divorce and/or close down their American adventure and return to the UK. That’s how outlets like the Daily Mail justify the wall-to-wall coverage of “Meredith Maines is moving on from Archewell.”

Speaking of, Richard Eden had a New Year’s fever dream about Archewell and the Sussexes. When the Sussexes announced their foundation’s switch over to Archewell Philanthropies, they made a statement which said in part: “After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family.” The couple AND THEIR CHILDREN! Eden has some thoughts:

Prince Harry spoke emotionally about his unhappiness growing up in a Royal Family in which his future was mapped out before him and declared that he wanted to ‘break the cycle’ of ‘genetic pain’ for his own children. So imagine the astonishment of his old friends and family members to learn that he and his wife, Meghan, are already apparently planning a public role for their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four. Before Christmas there was evidence of the pair’s plans when they announced changes to their charitable Archewell foundation. ‘This allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family,’ the statement said. It was the first time the children have been mentioned in such a bulletin on the couple’s plans. It wasn’t just the Archewell statement that has led people to believe the Sussexes want to give Archie and Lili a higher public profile. On the same day that the statement was issued, Meghan posted a family photograph on social media alongside a Christmas message. It featured the clearest image yet of their children. One old friend of Harry has been left bemused. ‘I am genuinely confused,’ he tells me. ‘Harry and Meghan were always so insistent that their children would be able to make their own way in life without the pressure of expectations or titles. I can’t believe Harry is behind this. It must be Meghan’s influence.’ Harry and Meghan have campaigned on the dangers of social media and recently welcomed its ban for children in Australia. However, they have increasingly featured their own offspring in online posts since Meghan started trying to make a fortune with As Ever, her lifestyle mail-order company. The confusion of Harry’s friend about the Sussexes’ intentions for their children is matched by that of former courtiers, who recall that they were told Archie would not have a title when he was born amid much secrecy in London in 2019. Journalists were told that Meghan had just gone into labour when she had, in fact, already given birth at Portland Hospital. Favoured reporters, such as the couple’s sycophantic biographer Omid Scobie, were told that the baby wouldn’t be called a prince or have any other title to avoid his growing up burdened by the weight of expectation. It’s hard not to escape the conclusion that the couple thought their children having prince and princess titles could be gold dust in future commercial projects. The Establishment plot to return Harry and Meghan to Britain is gathering pace, as I have previously reported. Later this month, there will be a decision on whether the couple receive taxpayer-funded police protection when they visit the UK. Despite the duke losing his High Court appeal in May on this very issue, a new risk assessment is currently under way – something for which Harry has long campaigned. If Ravec – the committee that decides which royals and VIPs need public protection and whose chair is appointed by the Home Office – decides in favour of the Sussexes, their children will come here for the first time in four years. Then, Harry’s attempts to establish a rival ‘royal’ court in his homeland will begin in earnest. This could seriously undermine the Royal Family and is a prospect that should leave monarchists deeply alarmed.

[From The Daily Mail]

As we’ve discussed endlessly, the Windsors – especially Prince William – equate charitable and philanthropic work with “royal work.” That’s what this is, and “One old friend of Harry has been left bemused” is William or someone close to him. The Sussexes mentioned their children in their announcement because they’re trying to build a philanthropic organization which Lili and Archie could work within and one day inherit. Many wealthy families have a family foundation, and many of those families encourage their children to take an interest in philanthropic work. Little did those wealthy families know, all of that philanthropy was royal work and those families are obviously trying to move to England to steal William’s thunder!