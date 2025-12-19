The Sussexes are renaming their foundation & they released their holiday cards

Update: The Sussexes just released their second holiday card, which you can see above! A really beautiful image of the whole family.
I wondered why the British press was suddenly trying to clutch their pearls over the Archewell Foundation over nothing, and here’s my answer. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded Archewell in 2020, months after they left the UK for what would turn out to be a permanent move to California. “Archewell” became their umbrella for their foundation work and their commercial work. Well, now the foundation is being rebranded. It’s now being called Archewell Philanthropies.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ushering in a new chapter for their charitable work — one that includes their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
On Friday, Dec. 19, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that their Archewell Foundation is being renamed Archewell Philanthropies as the organization marks its fifth anniversary — a moment the couple views as both a reflection on what they’ve built and a launchpad for what comes next.
“This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good,” the organization said in an announcement.
The couple also describes the evolution as a family effort, with the new structure creating space for their children — Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4 — to be part of the long-term philanthropic identity they’re building together.
“After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family,” a message on their new website read.
I’m fine with this and I don’t find it scandalous in the least, but I do wonder why they’re even bothering to rebrand. Does it make that much of a difference to call it “Philanthropies” versus “Foundation?”
Archewell also released their official Christmas/holiday card and video alongside the announcement of the name change. You can see the video here at sussex.com. It includes lots of footage from the past five years of Harry and Meghan’s philanthropic work and the projects funded by Archewell.
-
I love that they are doing this! Congratulations to the family!
I’m loving the holiday card, very appropriate, colorful and dare I say festive!
We’ve got festive green, snow and trees. No decorations or lights but I’ll take it, lol. It’s a Christmas card for their charity work so having a photo from the first Winter IG covers all the bases.
I think next year the Wales even if they plan on doing just one photo shoot they can atleast have a change of wardrobe and different back drops. They have a million people at their call to arrange for stylists, props and different staging. Then they can do all the holidays and birthdays in a day,but with some effort to look different.
You would think. But they seem pretty committed to the one photoshoot, one set of clothes, one backdrop thing.
I’m not one of the people that’s super big on seeing Archie and Lili so that doesn’t bother me, even though I know it’s going to infuriate those people who follow everything that they do but pretend they aren’t fans. But the petty in me is so amused by them saying we’re not going to release just a photo, how about a video showing you all the work we’ve actually done for the past five years.
And it gives a nice one two punch. Because they’re still going to report on it, because they can’t help themselves, which allows people to see a recap of all the philanthropic work that they’ve actually done. Work that unfortunately gets buried in the daily bombardment of nonsense stories.
As for the name change, it may be to allow them to encompass more legally under one umbrella. If I learned anything with NPOs and foundations is that there is so much they technically can and can’t do due to what to outsiders seems very miniscule in difference.
That was my thought with the name change – that there is a legal or tax-related reason behind it. I just think of it as “Archewell” so 🤷♀️
I like the card, I think its festive. I also think its clear they draw a line between their professional card and their personal card. I wouldnt be surprised if there was a second family card that goes to close friends and family.
@BECKS1 You are right and Meghan just posted the family Christmas card! (now, is there a third one which shows the kids faces which is sent privately to friends and family?)
People magazine reported Archewell is moving to a fiscal sponsor model. One aspect of fiscal sponsors is that they can support other organizations that are not official nonprofits (ie, have not gone through the 501c(3) process), enabling those organizations to receive tax deductible donations as though they had. It’s a common practice and good for the nonprofit ecosystem.
US-based fiscal sponsors can also offer this support to NGOs located overseas. I bet you a cookie they’re laying the groundwork to get back to working in Lesotho and Botswana. I love this.
I’m with you on this!
Could indeed be a way to continue the work Harry and Prince Seiso started with Sentebale, before that corrupt cow Sophie whatsername got her fangs into it.
There are a number of 501 designations that are tax exempt, but only a 501c3 is tax deductible to the donor. An entity without a 501 designation cannot accept tax free donations.
The support a fiscal sponsor offers is accepting donations on the non-501(3) organization’s behalf, so they’re tax deductible. It’s a formal relationship where the fiscal sponsor can be a sort of umbrella to multiple other orgs, sometimes offering them admin assistance as well. Here’s a page that goes into more depth: https://www.councilofnonprofits.org/running-nonprofit/administration-and-financial-management/fiscal-sponsorship-nonprofits
I’m wondering if Archewell will become a fiscal sponsor to orgs based in Botswana/Lesotho, which would allow those orgs to access a US donation base in a high-profile way. It all has the potential to be very exciting!
I’m just speculating as to this name change, but most people associate “foundation” with a grant-giving organization where they would do calls for proposals and fund projects. In my field, there are several “foundations” where this causes problems for the organization because it is not what they actually do (they do projects themselves, apply for grants, provide technical support to other orgs, etc) and I know several where there’s a conversation about possibly changing the name to avoid confusion. It’s kind of weird to see this here because this is something I’ve had conversations about several times over the past months!
LOVE this! What a fabulous video, showcasing all they have achieved in 5 years… THIS is “service”, THIS is caring, showing up, and DOING. Gotta say, I love the ending shot of Lili and Harry pushing the food cart and Archie and Meg jigging behind. This family is SO adorable!
I do not know them, I will *never* know them, yet I am so proud of them! #GoTeamSussex
Wishing their sweet family and loved ones a very happy and *safe* holiday season!
This is exactly how I feel, I love them and wish the best for them ❤️
The video underscores how much more successful they have been outside the rigid structure of the BRF.
Well the lazies “foundation “ appears to take a lot of money off the top and it seems not to give a lot. Maybe Harry and Meg wanted to go with Philanthropies to get away from foundation like the lazies? When I hear philanthropy I think that it’s giving and not taking. Just my opinion. Also at least their Christmas card has some snow in it.
I am glad to see they finally move to Philanthropy from a legal and tax perspective. It is a good move which supposes they are now well established as a structure and strong enough. They are in a long term strategy, purpose, action – they are moving from car to drving as we use to say in the legal & tax world. More giving, more structural impact, unlimited. I love it. This move also says that they are extremely strong financially, mentally, and socially (connection with various communities and HNWI) as well, to have the whole family included. Not sure derangers and some tabloids will understand the meaning of this positive move. Well done!
Thanks for the insight! could you tell us more as to why it’s a good move?
The below is sarcasm (lately I’ve felt the need to put a disclaimer lol)
Such a gift to the media as well. They don’t even have to write anything new about the card. They said happy holiday season (oh the horror! It’s a very attack on Christians, this is worse than the Starbucks cups!), they didn’t show the children (because they are owed access to a stranger’s child, isn’t everybody?) so they can just recycle the stories from last year.
I love the card. It’s festive. I know it’s a holiday card instead of a random family portrait from whenever. The video was awesome too, such a tangible showcase of actual effort and impact
The difference is funding… foundations usually have one money source usually founders n offer grants with smaller family board n smaller tax deductions while Phillanthropy is usually multiple sources, offer direct service, needs an official board with higher tax deductions so I think its a good move…
Rebranding is very tricky for an organization and can cost millions to implement. Archewell Foundation isn’t a household name so this will go largely unnoticed by the general public. But those who do notice will question the reason behind it. IMO, five years is too soon for a rebrand but I wish them continued success.
Those who question it will easily be able to find the answer! It’s a different funding model which will enable the organisation to scale up and do more internationally rather than just the US!
Also, for people that don’t follow H&M as we do here, but are primarily aware of them through Meghan’s As ever brand, their Netflix shows, etc., it clarifies that Archewell is about more than the Hollywood/celebrity status they’re constantly tagged with by the media.
I don’t even think this is rebranding. Same name. Same mission. Same logo. Most people wouldn’t even notice. This is obviously back office stuff like some people have said. It’s just everything they do is in the news. And they can’t move through life making decisions based on that. Businesses make changes all the time with direction
Maybe I’m too fussy, but if you’re going to release a holiday card, at least have it wintery/Christmassy looking. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did it right.
Which is actually funny because The Sussexes are the ones who can get away with a sunny or normal Christmas card they live in CA,I could be wrong but it doesn’t snow much there does it? I grew up in South Africa ,Christmas memories are filled with swimming in the pool and bbqs.
Can you imagine being in the background of the most famous card of the moment? I would FLIP and all work would be done for the year!
I love everything about the video.
It is a beautiful video💞
Mission statements AND initiatives to back up their “Good Works”? THIS video is the most GLORIOUS 🎉 representation that they made the RIGHT decision during one of the most HARROWING times 😱 in modern history and are doing the MOST with their wonderful endeavors which consistently helps societies DO and BE better✨️💚✨️ So proud of them❣️…Btw…I had to STOP and TOTALLY rewrite my message because I am NOW very conscious of my online footprint and their story is now THEIR story & I no longer want to reference OTHER non 🤬 factors!🤣😂 when it comes to The Sussexes✨️
That was Rob Reiner in the beginning right? My heart hurts. But it’s also amazing to see how busy they are. Like, we don’t see so much of it.
I don’t think it is. Just someone who looks similar..
Maybe you saw Jose Andres from WCK.
Yes, it was Chef Jose.
I love their video. Kids helping Mom and Dad cute. Lilibet helping Daddy push the cart adorable. How many people can relate to kids helping push the cart in the grocery store. 🤶
Yesterday I banged my cart on a display. A mum and young daughter were pushing their cart passed me. I hung my head and said, sorry, student driver. The daughter, around 10ish (?) cracked up. I offered her a ‘low 5’ and she took it. We were both laughing. I offered the mum a high five cause she was raising a delightful person, and she took it. Much laughter ensued. As we met each other a few more times going round the grocery store, we grinned at each other or ‘not you again’ or ‘we have to stop meeting like this’ and it made grocery shopping fun and my day was better for it. When he was still at home, my son was the designated grocery cart pusher. I cannot remember one crash. His spatial perception is remarkable. Mine is not, as proved at the beginning of this story. XOXO
Great video. If anything it could have been longer.
Harry and Meghan do a helluva lot of philanthropy, they are both genuinely passionate and committed, with both their time and their money. Didn’t Harry give away $1.5M in cash just a few months ago? It’s great that this is something they also want their kids to get involved with.
The British media love to ignore or ridicule M&H’s efforts, but judging by the awards they keep getting, like this year’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, plenty of other people disagree and commend M&H on their philanthropy efforts.
What a wonderful testament to their activities and achievements, it’s a great compilation. I think King Charles would benefit from such a review because he’s busy and it regularly goes unnoticed. Team Sussex is great at PR
Love the new name!
The thing I love about their motto — Show Up, Do Good — is that it really emphasizes the two parts of service.
Showing up is great, but actually doing something after you show up is essential. The video conveys this perfectly.
The Waleses barely show up.
I’m glad it’s just that small change bc rebranding every few years wouldn’t help the legacy they’re trying build.
In “Archwell Philanthropies” one can see the reference to Archie’s name and hear the reference to Lili’s. 🙃
This is exciting. The video shows that they’ve done a lot of work over the five years. I suspect next year we’ll be hearing a lot more about their work and that the name changes probably has to do with how they intend to help others.
Great holiday card and video. Now THAT’S a loving couple!
Yey they also released one with their kids.