The Sussexes are renaming their foundation & they released their holiday cards

Update: The Sussexes just released their second holiday card, which you can see above! A really beautiful image of the whole family.

I wondered why the British press was suddenly trying to clutch their pearls over the Archewell Foundation over nothing, and here’s my answer. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded Archewell in 2020, months after they left the UK for what would turn out to be a permanent move to California. “Archewell” became their umbrella for their foundation work and their commercial work. Well, now the foundation is being rebranded. It’s now being called Archewell Philanthropies.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ushering in a new chapter for their charitable work — one that includes their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. On Friday, Dec. 19, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that their Archewell Foundation is being renamed Archewell Philanthropies as the organization marks its fifth anniversary — a moment the couple views as both a reflection on what they’ve built and a launchpad for what comes next. “This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good,” the organization said in an announcement. The couple also describes the evolution as a family effort, with the new structure creating space for their children — Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4 — to be part of the long-term philanthropic identity they’re building together. “After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family,” a message on their new website read.

[From People]

I’m fine with this and I don’t find it scandalous in the least, but I do wonder why they’re even bothering to rebrand. Does it make that much of a difference to call it “Philanthropies” versus “Foundation?”

Archewell also released their official Christmas/holiday card and video alongside the announcement of the name change. You can see the video here at sussex.com. It includes lots of footage from the past five years of Harry and Meghan’s philanthropic work and the projects funded by Archewell.

🆕 Video from Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Philanthropies showing their global philanthropic work. Featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet volunteering. ❤️#ShowUpDoGood #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/vxeiI7BFrD — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) December 19, 2025