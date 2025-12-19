People: Prince William ‘treats Kate like his bride,’ they’re ‘more loved-up than ever’

Whatever happened between Prince William and Kate in 2023-2024, they seem to have figured out some kind of agreement. They’ve seemed steadier, in a sense, this year. Meaning, there doesn’t seem to be the drama of William promoting himself as a sexy bald bachelor, nor are the Middletons constantly reminding William (via tabloid leaks) that he’s part of THEIR family. I’ve believed since April/May 2024 that a deal was struck between the Windsors and the Middletons and it’s been “smooth sailing” ever since. William and Kate do a couple of appearances together every few months, they have lots of “family vacations,” Kate gets a large manor house (Forest Lodge) and William gets to do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, while still retaining his family-man image. It’s a “successful marriage” in both a modern and Victorian way. But that’s not good enough for the Keen fans. They can’t admit what’s right in front of them. They’ve been desperately trying to convince themselves for years that William & Kate are hot for each other and that this is still a love match. An excerpt from People’s cover story:

Those close to Kate Middleton and Prince William say they have emerged more connected than ever after a turbulent few years. After more than 20 years together, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, have shown subtle but unmistakable shifts in their dynamic — gentle touches, shared smiles, hands resting at each other’s backs.

“He treats her like his bride,” royal historian Amanda Foreman tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They seem more loved-up than ever.”

That renewed warmth was on full display on Nov. 19 at the Royal Variety Performance, where William lifted Kate’s hand for a kiss as they arrived and kept a protective hand at her back as they entered Royal Albert Hall. The glam night out marked their first red carpet in two years, a meaningful milestone following Kate’s chemotherapy treatment in 2024.

“What they have been through over the last few years has been so terrible,” Foreman says. “That either drives couples apart, or, in their case, it brings them together. It irons out the kinks and enables them to see each other clearly.”

It has been a defining year for the Princess and Princess of Wales after a difficult stretch for the royal family — from Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022 to the turbulence that followed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell docuseries and Harry’s subsequent memoir, published in 2023.

Then came the upheavals of 2024. In February, King Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis just as Princess Kate was privately confronting her own, a reality she would not share publicly until March. By then, she had prepared her children and endured weeks of speculation and online conspiracy theories about her whereabouts and health.

“She didn’t just face a life-­ threatening illness — the global Internet went after her,” Foreman says. “It was a character assassination.”

It feels like this kind of “Will and Kate are SO IN LOVE” rhetoric steadily increased when Prince Harry married Meghan, right? When faced with two people so demonstrably in love with each other, so tactile and sexy with each other, suddenly William and Kate were like “US TOO, we’re like that too!” Well, Kate was like that. William still refuses to play along for the most part, which is fine because so many royalists just blatantly lie, as seen above. It’s so funny to me that they cite “William putting his hand on Kate’s back” as evidence that “he treats her like his bride.” Most of the time, when William does that, he’s nudging her along and trying to get her to move. Whenever she tries to grab his ass or touch him, he either swats her away or moves out of reach. But he treats her like a bride, you guys!

29 Responses to “People: Prince William ‘treats Kate like his bride,’ they’re ‘more loved-up than ever’”

  1. Alicky says:
    December 19, 2025 at 7:54 am

    Stomach-turning schmaltz!

    Reply
  2. jais says:
    December 19, 2025 at 7:57 am

    What is this hand kiss that they speak of, lol? But sure, if sources tell People.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      December 19, 2025 at 8:22 am

      There was a long-distance blurry clip of William kissing Kate’s hand before they got out of the car. It looked weird and perfunctory, like “Ok, now kiss my hand.” And then they got out of the car like they were strangers.

      Reply
      • jais says:
        December 19, 2025 at 8:25 am

        Really? How bizarre.

      • First comment says:
        December 19, 2025 at 8:58 am

        Yeah, but others noticed that the so called hand kissing was William drinking something before leaving the car…the whole video is not at all clear but I think that Kate was turned towards the door, ready to leave the car, so William couldn’t possibly kiss her hand…

      • Me at home says:
        December 19, 2025 at 9:51 am

        Yeah, some who looked at the picture said it was a flask not Kate’s hand.

        LOL at Kaiser posting the blonde Cousin It wig at every opportunity. Although, my bleeding eyes….

      • Eurydice says:
        December 19, 2025 at 10:01 am

        The flask thing makes more sense, considering how the video continued – all I saw was William ducking his head toward something light-colored. And if there had been a “sweet moment” between them, the press would have milked it for a lot longer than they did.

  3. Maxine Branch says:
    December 19, 2025 at 7:58 am

    Seems like they are writing fantasy because the reality is what we see and it does not reflect a couple in love, it reflects a couple tolerating each other’s presence.

    Reply
  4. Dee(2) says:
    December 19, 2025 at 8:10 am

    I know that photos are subjective but man that last photo is so sad. Just obvious desperation in the eyes and looking to make sure camera’s are catching their “love”.

    If this is what they want for the rest of their lives, so be it. I only feel for their kids because this has to be difficult to navigate and confusing. As for their fans they don’t care about them it’s only about Harry and Meghan and their inherently racist issue with their happiness. If Harry was single still they wouldn’t care at all if they broke up. They’d probably be spinning fanfic about clandestine longing between Kate and Harry.

    Reply
  5. Nanea says:
    December 19, 2025 at 8:13 am

    We all saw how Scooter treated his bride back when.

    From missing the wedding rehearsal to apparently being heavily hungover on the actual day of the wedding to ignoring her at the altar — not turning around to watch her enter WAbbey, to having her ask him afterwards if he was happy now…

    So yeah, seems like nothing has changed. Bulliam the Incandescent still can’t really stand Mumblina McButtons.

    Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    December 19, 2025 at 8:17 am

    Wow the lies continue 1. Don’t believe she had cancer and 2. Loved up? We have eyes gutter press we see the pictures where Peg looks like he wants to be anywhere but with her and it seems they are so “loved up” that they had to photoshop a Christmas card. Stop with these made up fairytales!!

    Reply
  7. HeatherC says:
    December 19, 2025 at 8:19 am

    Wow, someone’s desperate to rewrite the very visible non-love story we’ve watched for years. Things must truly be miserable in Middleton land because this didn’t come from William. That would require him giving a shit.

    Reply
  8. Seaside says:
    December 19, 2025 at 8:20 am

    He can’t even pretend for long in public.
    That sneer always comes out.
    If he can’t project the persona of a loving husband for a few hours in public I can only imagine what he is like behind closed doors.

    Reply
  9. Tessa says:
    December 19, 2025 at 8:25 am

    All a facade. I doubt Scooter sees much of her nor do they live under the same roof. Or he lives in another wing of the Forever Home. It’s like those old fan magazines where the two movie stars who married are “very much in love” and the next week they are splitsville. All about image. It is rather cloying why do they feel the need to blast this spin if there is no trouble?

    Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    December 19, 2025 at 8:27 am

    Keen is putting on a performance when she touches Scooter’s back a gets a smug look for the cameras. He does not even look at her.

    Reply
  11. Chloe says:
    December 19, 2025 at 8:31 am

    Their “PDA” is always incredibly forced and awkward to watch and that is because neither of these two are PDA people.

    For all this talk about the Middletons being more “relaxed” i wonder if that is true because Kate is stiffer than most upper class Brits.

    Reply
  12. s808 says:
    December 19, 2025 at 8:37 am

    they’re still so jealous/insecure cause there’s no need to do this. not every couple is so visibly hot for each other like H&M. it doesn’t mean those people aren’t happily married. there’s no need to sell this fantasy, just look like you hate each other in public.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      December 19, 2025 at 8:56 am

      Agree. From the beginning, they never needed to make physical affection a competition. Every couple is different. But, yeah there was so much jealous insecurity.

      Reply
      • Lady Digby says:
        December 19, 2025 at 9:56 am

        💯 agree with both comments. Will is formal, reserved and very upright in public. PDAs aren’t his attachment style. However, there has been a difference in how they appear in public together over the past 5 years. They look very strained and use the kids as a buffer during certain events. He looks like he’s having a migraine from being around her and that must be wearing on both of them. Kate makes a lot more effort in public; she looks at him, she tries physical contact and she performs for the camera. The September 24 video was very revealing of her willingness to appear as a desired wife and his inability to unclench and even fake it for a couple of minutes. The intimacy co ordinator can’t have told Will to imagine he was being rubbed all over with cold rubbarb, can she?

  13. Tessa says:
    December 19, 2025 at 8:37 am

    Yet Keen managed to go on vacations including ski trips where she hit the slopes –skiing IS a rugged sport. Not buying into the “frail” Keen spin.

    Reply
  14. Tis True, Tis True says:
    December 19, 2025 at 8:40 am

    Like a Bride of Dracula!🧛‍♂️ 👰🏻🤡

    Reply
  15. First comment says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:01 am

    Who are they trying to convince? We have eyes and we can see…

    Reply
  16. Lady Digby says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:32 am

    I agree with Kaiser ‘s take on a new deal for Kate and the Midds and there will be no divorce unless Will actually seriously falls in love with someone who makes him happy and would be more competent as consort. Kate is PROUD and wants the maximum so is happy to stage “madly in love” married couple in public however, Will isn’t. I feel very sorry for the kids because when they mix with couples who love and respect each other they are going to realise that mum and dad not getting on, isn’t the norm.

    Reply
  17. Kim says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:01 am

    God her posture in that third photo – atrocious! She looks like an old woman all hunched over like that. My mother – who was a stickler for good posture and quick with the gentle reminder to “stand up straight” – would be appalled.

    Reply
  18. QuiteContrary says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:08 am

    I agree that they’ve come to some sort of agreement, but this is certainly not a romance. I’ve seen more romance in a Mr. Bean movie.

    Reply
  19. Becks1 says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:24 am

    They seem so awkward when they touch in public – William shooing her along, Kate trying to make sure the cameras got her touching his ass or whatever – again like was said yesterday, there is no warmth there. You can sense when there is a warmth between a couple even without touching. Compare the Obamas or the Bidens to Trump and Melania.

    I do think some sort of deal was reached and part of that deal was Kate gets to work as little as possible and that William gets to live a bachelor lifestyle of football and beer etc but he’ll stop pushing the sexy single dad image. It’s clear something shifted.

    It kind of reminds me of the end of the Nanny Diaries (the book, didn’t see the movie) when the husband is clearly having an affair and wants a divorce and the wife announces she’s pregnant again and is incredibly smug about it because she knows divorce is now off the table. I think of Kate’s cancer announcement that way – it took divorce off the table at least for a few years.

    Reply
  20. Amy Bee says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:41 am

    These same people get outraged whenever Harry and Meghan show affection to each other. Why is the reaction so different when William and Kate touch each other’s back? Mind you they only started doing that in the last year or so.

    Reply
  21. Sharon says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:53 am

    This is so embarrassing & cringe to say “like a bride” after decades together, and it was never a big romantic story to begin with.

    Reply

