Donald Trump will rename the Kennedy Center into the Trump-Kennedy Center

It feels like this happened ten years ago, because 2025 has been an unyielding pile of bulls–t, but one of the first things Donald Trump did this year was try to “take over” the Kennedy Center. He fired the Kennedy Center president and forced almost all of the board members out, then replaced them all with MAGA loyalists. He promised that the Kennedy Center would only do non-woke, anti-DEI programs from now on. He and his loyal band of cultural savages tried to make the Kennedy Center into THEIR showcase. It has gone poorly because everything Trump touches dies and/or becomes incredibly uncool. Well, now the “board” has “decided” to rename the center into the Trump-Kennedy Center. My god.
The Kennedy Center is being renamed the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” after President Donald Trump ousted the previous Democratic board members and management team and installed himself as chairman. The unanimous vote on the naming decision by the Kennedy Center’s board members, whom Trump selected, came after the president announced in February that he was “unanimously” elected to lead the board of the Washington, D.C., cultural center. The full new name will be “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts,” according to the center’s VP of public relations, Roma Daravi.
News that the facility is to be renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center was announced Thursday by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on X.
“I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building,” Leavitt wrote. “Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”
The legality of the move was quickly disputed. “The Kennedy Center is a living memorial to a fallen president and named for President Kennedy by federal law,” Joe Kennedy III, one of JFK’s grandnephews and a former U.S. representative from Massachusetts, wrote in a post on X. “It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says.”
Journalist Maria Shriver, a niece of JFK, also strongly objected to the name change. “It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy,” she wrote on X. “It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not.” Shriver added: “Can we not see what is happening here? C’mon, my fellow Americans! Wake up! This is not dignified. This is not funny. This is way beneath the stature of the job. It’s downright weird. It’s obsessive in a weird way.”
[From Variety]
Yes, the Kennedy Center is a federal building and the board can’t unilaterally “decide” to change the center’s name. Then again, Trump unilaterally decided to demolish the White House East Wing and people barely even talk about it anymore. Trump won’t rest unless it’s the middle of an Oval Office meeting and/or he beclowns every single federal institution, federal building, cabinet department or agency. What’s next? Renaming the Pentagon to “Trump’s Beefy Big Boy He-Man Clubhouse”? Pete Hegseth just took ten shots and signed off on it.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Avalon Red.
-
-
Draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball U.S. President Donald Trump dances to the final performance of the Village People during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. WASHINGTON DC United States Copyright: xWilliamxVolcovx,Image: 1056800909, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/William Volcov/Avalon
-
-
Draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball U.S. President Donald Trump dances to the final performance of the Village People during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. WASHINGTON DC United States Copyright: xWilliamxVolcovx,Image: 1056800977, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/William Volcov/Avalon
-
-
Washington, DIST – United States President Donald J Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk out of the South Portico towards the Beast as they head to the opening night of “Les Miserables” at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.
Credit: Samuel Corum / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch
Pictured: President Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC United States President Donald J. Trump makes remarks as he awards 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees with their medallions during a presentation ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. The honorees this year include country music artist George Straight, actor Sylvester Stallone, members of the rock band Kiss, actor Michael Crawford, and singer Gloria Gaynor.
Pictured: Donald J Trump
BACKGRID USA 5 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC United States President Donald J. Trump makes remarks as he awards 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees with their medallions during a presentation ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. The honorees this year include country music artist George Straight, actor Sylvester Stallone, members of the rock band Kiss, actor Michael Crawford, and singer Gloria Gaynor.
Pictured: Donald J Trump
BACKGRID USA 5 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump walks across on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, after landing in Marine One. The President was attending the Army – Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump walks across on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, after landing in Marine One. The President was attending the Army – Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump walks across on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, after landing in Marine One. The President was attending the Army – Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
United States President Donald J Trump announces changes to new fuel economy standards in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC
Featuring: Donald J Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 03 Dec 2025
Credit: Will Oliver/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
We are one step away from the Mojo Dojo Casa White House
I’d like to up-vote this a million times. I nearly spit out my tea and when I read it to my partner/kids, my oldest looked at me slowly and said “Give it a week”
Why is he trying to erase the Kennedys? It started with his attempts to repaint Air Force One’s simple elegance to a garish mess, the obliteration of the Rose Garden into a parking lot, his neglect of the center in his first term, the bulldozing of the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden with the East Wing (Jackie designed 2 gardens at the White House & Lady Bird named the second one in her honor) and now this insulting nonsense.
And someone needs to tell the imbecile what “memorial” means
Because the Kennedy’s are America’s elite political dynasty and whom many consider the closest thing to American royalty. Trump wants his tacky, grifting, loser family to replace them.
Sue, 100%!!
🎯
I’d rather have Trump and his goons focused on this kind of nonsense rather than actual policy or diplomacy.
He knows his days are numbered and he’s trying to leave a legacy.
I hope once he’s gone that everything he slapped his name on is removed and the world will equate the Trump name with evil and corruption just like Hitler.
There is nothing Trump can do or say at this point that could shock me — at this point, he could set the Constitution on fire to light a shrine to himself, and I doubt I’d blink. What interests me now is the mindset of the people around him who publicly support his blatantly unlawful behavior — what is their agenda? And honestly, I think the POINT is to dissolve the idea that norms and laws apply to him at all, to make extralegal conduct feel routine, and to slowly desensitize the public to the legal system being invalidated. They have a grander vision in mind, one that will require rolling back even more norms and laws, and this sets the groundwork. It’s not just about Trump’s idiotic ego.
I’m just waiting for him to rename Obama care to Trumpcare after all 80reds on it. Why Hijack someone else’s legacy and try put your name on it, why not build your own
The only legacy he is building is chaos, destruction, racism, and incompetence. So he has to steal other people’s.
He’s already named a prescription website Trump RX.
It’s appalling.
Time to rename dementia into Trump’s disease.
Oh my.
But what is really scaring is the after.
He is doing so many damages that I don’t know what will come next.
He’s stomping through all our culture and norms sullying everything he touches. I just pray we can make it through this and can course correct with tighter guardrails to ensure this never happens again. And what’s this ridiculous congratulations to President Kennedy? Has Lyin’ Leavitt communicated with him via Ouija board?
No doubt this will be challenged and hopefully his name will be removed soon.
He has brought people back from the dead before. Remember his praise of Frederick Douglass’ ongoing work during his first term. And, boy, am I ever getting tired of Karoline Leavitt’s Baghdad Bob impersonation.
Smokescreen and nonsense to detract from Happy Epstein Files Release Day to all who celebrate!
When I think I can’t be anymore disgusted by this orange turd, he says hold my beer. The unmitigated gall of this pig.
Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, an ex officio member of the Kennedy Center board, said the vote to rename the center was not unanimous.
She tried to voice her opposition but she was muted on the call.
You’ll be shocked to learn that the board member who was intentionally muted is a Black woman.
Shocked, shocked.
Jack says there’s a law preventing this but then when has that ever stood in their way?
His obsession with the Kennedys is creepy.
That’s disrespectful to Kennedy’s memory. Trump disgusts me. The insulting plaques under the presidential hall of fame pictures he installed in the White House are also so disgusting and disrespectful.