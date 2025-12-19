Princess Kate plans to throw on her peacemaker wig & contact Duchess Meghan?

The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex have not seen or spoken to each other in over three years. The last time they spoke was most likely September 2022, during or after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. That also marked the last time Meghan stepped foot on British soil – after the way she was treated by her husband’s family, I do not blame her one bit for protecting her peace and refusing to ever go back there. Everything we now know about Kate’s behavior towards Meghan shows that Kate was always one of the biggest problems of this whole saga. Kate, William, the Middletons and the Kensington Palace staff were all on a mission to destroy Meghan or exile her or worse. Since Meghan’s exit, Kate has style-stalked her, copied Meghan’s messaging and tried to become a soulless, dead-eyed version of Meghan. It’s beyond clear that Kate is still obsessed with all things Sussex. Well, it’s been years since we’ve heard anything about Kate’s (nonexistent) peacemaking skills, so this is a special holiday treat: Kate allegedly wants to make peace with Meghan in 2026.
Princess Kate is finally ready and willing to open up a dialogue with Meghan Markle following their years-long feud, a source tells Star, even if her husband, Prince William, thinks that it’s a terrible idea.
“Kate and Meghan have exchanged the occasional pleasantry over the last couple of years,” reveals the source, adding that the Duchess of Sussex, 44, sent well wishes when the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. “But they aren’t on speaking terms. There’s been no meaningful conversation.”
That could soon change, though. Kate, who announced in January that her cancer was in remission, “wants 2026 to be her year of peace, in every area of her life,” the source explains. “And if that’s going to happen within her own extended family, she’s accepted she needs to reach out and wave the white flag.”
It might also encourage William, 43, to call a truce with his estranged brother Prince Harry, who has publicly expressed his own desire to reconcile. “There is no point in continuing to fight anymore,” the spare heir, 41, told the BBC back in May.
“Kate does feel that William and Harry’s chances of making up would be a lot greater if she and Meghan were able to find some common ground,” notes the source. “She does not want to drag this cold war into 2026 and has been saying that maybe a phone call ahead of Christmas could be arranged to at least open the door towards some sort of forgiveness.”
[From Star Magazine]
This is tabloid make-believe, obviously, but I wonder if there will be some kind of movement between the two couples in the wake of King Charles’s announcement that his cancer treatments will be reduced. As in, Charles is doing a lot better than we were led to believe by William’s rage-briefings. William thought he would be (scooter) king within the next year, and his briefings about the Sussexes were becoming more and more unhinged as he believed he was getting closer to the throne. I wonder if Kensington Palace is considering walking back some of the “when William is king, he’ll ban Harry from their father’s funeral” rants. I guess what I’m saying is that IF an effort is made to soften William’s image a bit, I could see them using Kate to throw on her peacemaker wiglet and be the one to contact Harry or Meghan. Like, that might be the first step.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657644, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658028, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658457, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722656475, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Heathcote / Avalon
-
-
The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II rests in Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state.
William, Prince of Wales, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.
14/09/2022.,Image: 722719941, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Linda Nylind / Avalon
-
-
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Camilla Queen Consort
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724169424, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022.,Image: 724176085, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tom Jenkins for The Guardian / P / Avalon
-
-
Westminster, UNITED KINGDOM – The British Royal family King Charles III, Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla arrive with Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Princess Catherine
BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Holy shit they are sure doing their best to try to rehabilitate Cants mean girl days lol lol. The lies continue at a rapid pace. “Peace maker”? 😂😂 not gonna happen because Can’t is the one who caused trouble which she will never admit too.
Whaaat? Idk man. Would the sussexes even see contact from Kate as a way to make peace? She has caused HARM. Her offering of peace would have to be at Nobel levels.
“Princess Kate and Meghan Markle” Please. the POW is not Princess Kate, she is not of royal blood, either The POW or Princess William. So try. The POW and The Duchess of Sussex, or Princess William and Princess Henry.
Although Diana was never “Princess Diana” that’s how she was known the world over. They’re still attempting to identify Kate with her late mother in law because Diana is still wildly popular, beloved, and admired. And Kate is not.
People is desperately trying to push Keen as cover story articles. She is not Diana and never will be. They need to stop with the Keen cover stories.
People Mag won’t stop with covers as Kate’s face moves magazine in the grocery store check-out isle.
I’ll take things that will never happen for a thousand, Alex.
Harry laid out the terms already. It includes an apology. Kate and William are incapable of that because that would include admitting they were wrong.
She needs to leave Meghan alone and keep it moving. I view any attempt by Kate to reconcile at this point as a set-up.
I couldn’t agree more, after Kate aggressively and very angrily went towards Meghan during the walk about in full view of the public and cameras who knows how violent she would be towards Meghan in private.
Yes! I seriously thought she was moving toward slapping or punching Meghan.
Probably another made up for the press story to make Kate look good.
Keen is not going to admit she was wrong. Ever. I doubt Meghan and Harry trust her. And won’t fall for fake “overtures” of “friendship.” Keen could have issued a statement denying the crying story. And this was ages ago. She had the chance and did not take it. Cameras don’t lie also. And the cameras caught Kate glaring at Meghan and stepping towards Meghan in a threatening way.
I think Keen wants Harry back as “third wheel” so she can be flirty with him again. And Scooter never wanted Harry to get married at all. Meghan and Harry need to keep away from the Wails.
I thought Kate said the hardest thing she ever had to do was the walk about with Meghan. That is not a woman who’ll reach out.
We didnt see much intimite interaction between them,but the Wimbledon outings seemed sincere on Kates part,it wouldn’t surprise me that William and/or Carole told her to change course Meghan is getting too popular. Kate didnt seem to mind sharing the attention at the beginning even at the fab four panel thing she was all smiley. She is such a robot!
Keen is a mean girl. I am not going to blame William or Carole. I blame them for other things but not being “responsible” for Keen’s meanness to Meghan. Keen never had women friends. Keen’s behavior towards Meghan is Keen’s responsibility only.
Kate is jealous of Meghan of her own accord. Carole didn’t tell her to be a bitch at the commonwealth service or to try to intimidate her at the funeral walkabout. Even William who was right next to her both times didn’t participate in her childish behaviour.
Let’s stop infantilizing Kate. She is almost 44, fully middle age and has been a mean girl for decades now.
At the beginning though, it was actually good press for Kate to be seen being nice to Meghan in public. Meghan was popular. The smears hadn’t started yet. Then the second time, Serena was playing and you know Meghan wanted to go but wouldn’t be allowed to go without Kate also going. Iirc, Pippa was even brought along which was interesting. And also,Kate wanted to be the Wimbledon patron instead of the Duke of Kent so she wasn’t going to have Meghan going to Wimbledon on her own. The one time Meghan went alone with friends and not Kate, that nasty made-up story was started by some woman in the stands. That ended up being debunked. If I had to guess, Kate felt territorial over Wimbledon.
This is the latest made-up storyline to bash Meghan, because without a doubt, it will end with “Nasty Meghan rejects Saint Kate’s Peace Overture” headlines…
All this without Kate, or Meghan, doing or saying anything at all.
More evidence that the royalist media have an algorithm coming up with random Meghan-bashing storylines, and that it’s working overtime these days.
EXCELLENT headline Kaiser, now I want to have a peacemaker wig to throw on…..hilarious!
And there is no way on God’s green and verdant Earth that Scooter will ‘forgive’ Harold. Ever.
Kate has never interfered with William’s family without William’s backing or permission in her life. So I highly doubt this.
I think that applies to Harry. Kate has done too many things to Meghan that William wasn’t even a part of. The funeral walkabout behaviour was something she did on her own. I don’t think he gets involved with her jealousy of Meghan except maybe cover for the fake crying story after Carole sent it to Camilla Tominey.
KKKate had a crush on Harry, and her treatment of Meghan was a combination of racism and sexual jealousy.
My guess is that K reached out to Harry and was somehow informed he would not speak to her unless and until she apologized to Meghan.
What Kate “wants” is to puff up her “family lynchpin” image. End of. There’s no way she’ll actually do anything, just as she does nothing for her actual job.
Completely off topic but William needs to take some lessons from the Olu of Warri on how to elegantly ride a scooter. The Olu of Warri was inspecting the new Trans-Warri-Ode-Itsekiri Road on a scooter and looked incredibly smooth and elegant.
When have Kate and Meghan” exchanged the occasional pleasantry over the last couple of years”? If that had happened, it would have been leaked all over the tabloids.
Gonna guess that Meghan and Harry sent holiday cards. Maybe they even sent Easter presents, lol. But the Waleses didn’t acknowledge any of it. So the “exchange” was entirely one-sided.
I believe they sent some sort of a message to take care after she revealed that cancerous cells had been present.
I don’t believe there is peace in the making just this week we have had the Tears hatchet piece, the Mother in jail peace & the Africa Child story. So even though Charles maybe signalling peace with placed photos leaked to the press, someone or ones are not on board and are greenlighting these stories, so unless Kate renacts her own version of lost in Monticeto i wont believe it. someone is trying to clean up a mean girls image. besides didnt she try the same ineffective strategy last time to the point where she was pictured as Che guevara on the front of a newspaper all stories and no impact.
Oh, pullleeeaasse.
The only peace Kate should make is with her wiglets.
So her peacemaking attempts boil down to “there might be attempts to arrange a phone call before Christmas.” Not “kate has texted Meghan” or “Kate has called Meghan.”
and rolling my eyes at 2026 being her “year of peace.” Let me guess, that means she can’t work.
Meghan isn’t going to waste her time because she’s seen what Kate will do. Outside of a public apology for letting the fake crying story go on to this day, Meghan has no reason to consider any peace offering from Kate.
I believe that this is in response to some criticisms regarding Kate’s tone deaf Christmas message.
Before the Queen’s funeral week, where Meghan was treated so horribly, she was kind towards Kate. Probably because she knew how William treated her. But Kate has always been a “mean girl” and was one of the worst at the funeral so I wonder if Meghan still feels sympathy. I think Kate IS terrible but she is still a victim. As everyone fully acknowledges, William can’t control his temper.