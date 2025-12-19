Princess Kate plans to throw on her peacemaker wig & contact Duchess Meghan?

The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex have not seen or spoken to each other in over three years. The last time they spoke was most likely September 2022, during or after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. That also marked the last time Meghan stepped foot on British soil – after the way she was treated by her husband’s family, I do not blame her one bit for protecting her peace and refusing to ever go back there. Everything we now know about Kate’s behavior towards Meghan shows that Kate was always one of the biggest problems of this whole saga. Kate, William, the Middletons and the Kensington Palace staff were all on a mission to destroy Meghan or exile her or worse. Since Meghan’s exit, Kate has style-stalked her, copied Meghan’s messaging and tried to become a soulless, dead-eyed version of Meghan. It’s beyond clear that Kate is still obsessed with all things Sussex. Well, it’s been years since we’ve heard anything about Kate’s (nonexistent) peacemaking skills, so this is a special holiday treat: Kate allegedly wants to make peace with Meghan in 2026.

Princess Kate is finally ready and willing to open up a dialogue with Meghan Markle following their years-long feud, a source tells Star, even if her husband, Prince William, thinks that it’s a terrible idea.

“Kate and Meghan have exchanged the occasional pleasantry over the last couple of years,” reveals the source, adding that the Duchess of Sussex, 44, sent well wishes when the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. “But they aren’t on speaking terms. There’s been no meaningful conversation.”

That could soon change, though. Kate, who announced in January that her cancer was in remission, “wants 2026 to be her year of peace, in every area of her life,” the source explains. “And if that’s going to happen within her own extended family, she’s accepted she needs to reach out and wave the white flag.”

It might also encourage William, 43, to call a truce with his estranged brother Prince Harry, who has publicly expressed his own desire to reconcile. “There is no point in continuing to fight anymore,” the spare heir, 41, told the BBC back in May.

“Kate does feel that William and Harry’s chances of making up would be a lot greater if she and Meghan were able to find some common ground,” notes the source. “She does not want to drag this cold war into 2026 and has been saying that maybe a phone call ahead of Christmas could be arranged to at least open the door towards some sort of forgiveness.”

[From Star Magazine]

This is tabloid make-believe, obviously, but I wonder if there will be some kind of movement between the two couples in the wake of King Charles’s announcement that his cancer treatments will be reduced. As in, Charles is doing a lot better than we were led to believe by William’s rage-briefings. William thought he would be (scooter) king within the next year, and his briefings about the Sussexes were becoming more and more unhinged as he believed he was getting closer to the throne. I wonder if Kensington Palace is considering walking back some of the “when William is king, he’ll ban Harry from their father’s funeral” rants. I guess what I’m saying is that IF an effort is made to soften William’s image a bit, I could see them using Kate to throw on her peacemaker wiglet and be the one to contact Harry or Meghan. Like, that might be the first step.

34 Responses to “Princess Kate plans to throw on her peacemaker wig & contact Duchess Meghan?”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    December 19, 2025 at 8:53 am

    Holy shit they are sure doing their best to try to rehabilitate Cants mean girl days lol lol. The lies continue at a rapid pace. “Peace maker”? 😂😂 not gonna happen because Can’t is the one who caused trouble which she will never admit too.

    Reply
  2. jais says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:01 am

    Whaaat? Idk man. Would the sussexes even see contact from Kate as a way to make peace? She has caused HARM. Her offering of peace would have to be at Nobel levels.

    Reply
  3. Sunniside up says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:02 am

    “Princess Kate and Meghan Markle” Please. the POW is not Princess Kate, she is not of royal blood, either The POW or Princess William. So try. The POW and The Duchess of Sussex, or Princess William and Princess Henry.

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      December 19, 2025 at 9:04 am

      Although Diana was never “Princess Diana” that’s how she was known the world over. They’re still attempting to identify Kate with her late mother in law because Diana is still wildly popular, beloved, and admired. And Kate is not.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        December 19, 2025 at 9:06 am

        People is desperately trying to push Keen as cover story articles. She is not Diana and never will be. They need to stop with the Keen cover stories.

      • BayTampaBay says:
        December 19, 2025 at 9:50 am

        People Mag won’t stop with covers as Kate’s face moves magazine in the grocery store check-out isle.

  4. HeatherC says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:03 am

    I’ll take things that will never happen for a thousand, Alex.

    Harry laid out the terms already. It includes an apology. Kate and William are incapable of that because that would include admitting they were wrong.

    Reply
  5. Siri says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:05 am

    She needs to leave Meghan alone and keep it moving. I view any attempt by Kate to reconcile at this point as a set-up.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      December 19, 2025 at 10:11 am

      I couldn’t agree more, after Kate aggressively and very angrily went towards Meghan during the walk about in full view of the public and cameras who knows how violent she would be towards Meghan in private.

      Reply
    • Sunniside up says:
      December 19, 2025 at 10:32 am

      Probably another made up for the press story to make Kate look good.

      Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:05 am

    Keen is not going to admit she was wrong. Ever. I doubt Meghan and Harry trust her. And won’t fall for fake “overtures” of “friendship.” Keen could have issued a statement denying the crying story. And this was ages ago. She had the chance and did not take it. Cameras don’t lie also. And the cameras caught Kate glaring at Meghan and stepping towards Meghan in a threatening way.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:16 am

    I think Keen wants Harry back as “third wheel” so she can be flirty with him again. And Scooter never wanted Harry to get married at all. Meghan and Harry need to keep away from the Wails.

    Reply
  8. Joanne says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:18 am

    I thought Kate said the hardest thing she ever had to do was the walk about with Meghan. That is not a woman who’ll reach out.

    Reply
  9. Neeve says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:26 am

    We didnt see much intimite interaction between them,but the Wimbledon outings seemed sincere on Kates part,it wouldn’t surprise me that William and/or Carole told her to change course Meghan is getting too popular. Kate didnt seem to mind sharing the attention at the beginning even at the fab four panel thing she was all smiley. She is such a robot!

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      December 19, 2025 at 9:34 am

      Keen is a mean girl. I am not going to blame William or Carole. I blame them for other things but not being “responsible” for Keen’s meanness to Meghan. Keen never had women friends. Keen’s behavior towards Meghan is Keen’s responsibility only.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 19, 2025 at 11:01 am

      Kate is jealous of Meghan of her own accord. Carole didn’t tell her to be a bitch at the commonwealth service or to try to intimidate her at the funeral walkabout. Even William who was right next to her both times didn’t participate in her childish behaviour.

      Let’s stop infantilizing Kate. She is almost 44, fully middle age and has been a mean girl for decades now.

      Reply
    • jais says:
      December 19, 2025 at 11:21 am

      At the beginning though, it was actually good press for Kate to be seen being nice to Meghan in public. Meghan was popular. The smears hadn’t started yet. Then the second time, Serena was playing and you know Meghan wanted to go but wouldn’t be allowed to go without Kate also going. Iirc, Pippa was even brought along which was interesting. And also,Kate wanted to be the Wimbledon patron instead of the Duke of Kent so she wasn’t going to have Meghan going to Wimbledon on her own. The one time Meghan went alone with friends and not Kate, that nasty made-up story was started by some woman in the stands. That ended up being debunked. If I had to guess, Kate felt territorial over Wimbledon.

      Reply
  10. NoBS Please says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:26 am

    This is the latest made-up storyline to bash Meghan, because without a doubt, it will end with “Nasty Meghan rejects Saint Kate’s Peace Overture” headlines…

    All this without Kate, or Meghan, doing or saying anything at all.

    More evidence that the royalist media have an algorithm coming up with random Meghan-bashing storylines, and that it’s working overtime these days.

    Reply
  11. Goldenmom says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:28 am

    EXCELLENT headline Kaiser, now I want to have a peacemaker wig to throw on…..hilarious!

    And there is no way on God’s green and verdant Earth that Scooter will ‘forgive’ Harold. Ever.

    Reply
  12. Blujfly says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:35 am

    Kate has never interfered with William’s family without William’s backing or permission in her life. So I highly doubt this.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 19, 2025 at 11:04 am

      I think that applies to Harry. Kate has done too many things to Meghan that William wasn’t even a part of. The funeral walkabout behaviour was something she did on her own. I don’t think he gets involved with her jealousy of Meghan except maybe cover for the fake crying story after Carole sent it to Camilla Tominey.

      Reply
  13. Gabby says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:43 am

    KKKate had a crush on Harry, and her treatment of Meghan was a combination of racism and sexual jealousy.

    My guess is that K reached out to Harry and was somehow informed he would not speak to her unless and until she apologized to Meghan.

    Reply
  14. Me at home says:
    December 19, 2025 at 9:48 am

    What Kate “wants” is to puff up her “family lynchpin” image. End of. There’s no way she’ll actually do anything, just as she does nothing for her actual job.

    Reply
  15. Queen Anna Royal Gossip says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:04 am

    Completely off topic but William needs to take some lessons from the Olu of Warri on how to elegantly ride a scooter. The Olu of Warri was inspecting the new Trans-Warri-Ode-Itsekiri Road on a scooter and looked incredibly smooth and elegant.

    Reply
  16. Eurydice says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:10 am

    When have Kate and Meghan” exchanged the occasional pleasantry over the last couple of years”? If that had happened, it would have been leaked all over the tabloids.

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      December 19, 2025 at 11:12 am

      Gonna guess that Meghan and Harry sent holiday cards. Maybe they even sent Easter presents, lol. But the Waleses didn’t acknowledge any of it. So the “exchange” was entirely one-sided.

      Reply
    • jais says:
      December 19, 2025 at 11:25 am

      I believe they sent some sort of a message to take care after she revealed that cancerous cells had been present.

      Reply
  17. Lili says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:11 am

    I don’t believe there is peace in the making just this week we have had the Tears hatchet piece, the Mother in jail peace & the Africa Child story. So even though Charles maybe signalling peace with placed photos leaked to the press, someone or ones are not on board and are greenlighting these stories, so unless Kate renacts her own version of lost in Monticeto i wont believe it. someone is trying to clean up a mean girls image. besides didnt she try the same ineffective strategy last time to the point where she was pictured as Che guevara on the front of a newspaper all stories and no impact.

    Reply
  18. QuiteContrary says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:23 am

    Oh, pullleeeaasse.

    The only peace Kate should make is with her wiglets.

    Reply
  19. Becks1 says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:30 am

    So her peacemaking attempts boil down to “there might be attempts to arrange a phone call before Christmas.” Not “kate has texted Meghan” or “Kate has called Meghan.”

    and rolling my eyes at 2026 being her “year of peace.” Let me guess, that means she can’t work.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 19, 2025 at 11:06 am

      Meghan isn’t going to waste her time because she’s seen what Kate will do. Outside of a public apology for letting the fake crying story go on to this day, Meghan has no reason to consider any peace offering from Kate.

      Reply
  20. Harla says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:37 am

    I believe that this is in response to some criticisms regarding Kate’s tone deaf Christmas message.

    Reply
  21. Alex Can says:
    December 19, 2025 at 10:47 am

    Before the Queen’s funeral week, where Meghan was treated so horribly, she was kind towards Kate. Probably because she knew how William treated her. But Kate has always been a “mean girl” and was one of the worst at the funeral so I wonder if Meghan still feels sympathy. I think Kate IS terrible but she is still a victim. As everyone fully acknowledges, William can’t control his temper.

    Reply

