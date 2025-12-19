Princess Kate plans to throw on her peacemaker wig & contact Duchess Meghan?

The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex have not seen or spoken to each other in over three years. The last time they spoke was most likely September 2022, during or after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. That also marked the last time Meghan stepped foot on British soil – after the way she was treated by her husband’s family, I do not blame her one bit for protecting her peace and refusing to ever go back there. Everything we now know about Kate’s behavior towards Meghan shows that Kate was always one of the biggest problems of this whole saga. Kate, William, the Middletons and the Kensington Palace staff were all on a mission to destroy Meghan or exile her or worse. Since Meghan’s exit, Kate has style-stalked her, copied Meghan’s messaging and tried to become a soulless, dead-eyed version of Meghan. It’s beyond clear that Kate is still obsessed with all things Sussex. Well, it’s been years since we’ve heard anything about Kate’s (nonexistent) peacemaking skills, so this is a special holiday treat: Kate allegedly wants to make peace with Meghan in 2026.

Princess Kate is finally ready and willing to open up a dialogue with Meghan Markle following their years-long feud, a source tells Star, even if her husband, Prince William, thinks that it’s a terrible idea. “Kate and Meghan have exchanged the occasional pleasantry over the last couple of years,” reveals the source, adding that the Duchess of Sussex, 44, sent well wishes when the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. “But they aren’t on speaking terms. There’s been no meaningful conversation.” That could soon change, though. Kate, who announced in January that her cancer was in remission, “wants 2026 to be her year of peace, in every area of her life,” the source explains. “And if that’s going to happen within her own extended family, she’s accepted she needs to reach out and wave the white flag.” It might also encourage William, 43, to call a truce with his estranged brother Prince Harry, who has publicly expressed his own desire to reconcile. “There is no point in continuing to fight anymore,” the spare heir, 41, told the BBC back in May. “Kate does feel that William and Harry’s chances of making up would be a lot greater if she and Meghan were able to find some common ground,” notes the source. “She does not want to drag this cold war into 2026 and has been saying that maybe a phone call ahead of Christmas could be arranged to at least open the door towards some sort of forgiveness.”

This is tabloid make-believe, obviously, but I wonder if there will be some kind of movement between the two couples in the wake of King Charles’s announcement that his cancer treatments will be reduced. As in, Charles is doing a lot better than we were led to believe by William’s rage-briefings. William thought he would be (scooter) king within the next year, and his briefings about the Sussexes were becoming more and more unhinged as he believed he was getting closer to the throne. I wonder if Kensington Palace is considering walking back some of the “when William is king, he’ll ban Harry from their father’s funeral” rants. I guess what I’m saying is that IF an effort is made to soften William’s image a bit, I could see them using Kate to throw on her peacemaker wiglet and be the one to contact Harry or Meghan. Like, that might be the first step.