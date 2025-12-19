“Donald Trump announced a Hunger Games-style tournament for 2026” links

Did Donald Trump get the idea for the “Patriot Games” from the Hunger Games franchise? It seems very likely (although I doubt he’s even seen the movies). [Just Jared]
Ariana Grande looks stunning in Bob Mackie.[RCFA]
Joe Alwyn’s Hamnet sweater set. [Go Fug Yourself]
I started watching the new season of Emily In Paris, and Emily has seriously lost her mojo in Rome. I can’t wait for her to get back to Paris. [Hollywood Life]
Meet Instahottie Thomas Hernandez. [Socialite Life]
More analysis of the Oscars moving to YouTube. [LaineyGossip]
British copaganda shows hit different. [Pajiba]
The Backstreet Boys remade their “I Want It That Way” video. [OMG Blog]
Would you recognize Mark Hamill if you saw him milling around irl? [Seriously OMG]
Love During Lockup spoilers. [Starcasm]
JD Vance is such an idiot, my god. [Buzzfeed]
He’s cra- cra-zy. How low can he go.
I hate this man. That’s really all I have to say, and I am of the opinion that his brain is largely mush at this point and 95% of what’s coming out of the White House is essentially the smooth brained output of the nazi Stephen Miller, but I really hate Donald Trump. Even though he’s mush now, he’s been a rancid assault on decency for decades. He’s a child rapist. He’s a regular adult lady rapist. He’s a treacherous, treasonous SOB who should, if the Constitution were still a functional document be ______________.
And I hate the entirety of the Republican Party more, but Donald Trump is a gross lump of pointless. As the skeet goes: one day, we’ll buy a carton of milk and it will be around longer.
Everything you said, @Betsy!