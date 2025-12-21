Gisele Bundchen & Joachim Valente quietly married in Florida in early December

Gisele Bundchen had a relatively quiet 2025. She was in the news so much in the years beforehand – she divorced Tom Brady in 2022, and there was a lot of drama around it, although it all happened swiftly. The divorce was clearly because Tom kept playing football long after he promised to quit as well. Soon after, Gisele started up with Joaquim Valente, her jiu-jitsu instructor and friend. Then, the big surprise – Gisele became pregnant at the age of 44, and she and Joaquim welcomed their baby boy in early 2025. That’s why Gisele had such a quiet 2025 – she was enjoying her time with her new baby. She was also enjoying her relationship with Joaquim, because we’re just learning that they quietly married in Florida in early December.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are married! The Brazilian fashion model and the Jiu-Jitsu instructor tied the knot in a ceremony in Surfside, Florida, on Dec. 3, according to marriage records reviewed by PEOPLE. Page Six was first to report the news. According to TMZ, the couple was married at their home in a small ceremony. A rep for Bündchen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Bündchen, 45, and Valente previously welcomed a baby boy together in early 2025, according to reports. A source close to Gisele confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE on Oct. 28, 2024, saying the pair are “happy for this new chapter in their life.” “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. Their baby — which is the model’s third child — joins her son Benjamin Rein, 15, and daughter Vivian Lake, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady. Bündchen has began dating the Jiu-Jitsu instructor since June 2023. The pair were first spotted together in November 2022, when they visited Provincia de Puntarenas (a province located on Costa Rica’s coast) with her two kids.

I wish her well. She’s really stepped back from a lot of her public life and celebrity life, and that seems to be Joaquim’s influence. I remember hearing that he’s not at all interested in the trappings of celebrity, and he does not want to be in the gossip news whatsoever. A quiet wedding at home sounds like his vibe. I wonder if this is what Gisele really wants, or whether she’ll eventually miss being able to live that celebrity life. We’ll see.