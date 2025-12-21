Royalist: Netflix is only keeping the Sussexes around for a Princess Diana doc

I’ve lost count of how many different stories we’ve gotten over the years for “why Netflix secretly hates the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” These people are constantly falling all over themselves to proclaim that any minute now, Netflix will be done with the Sussexes, and nothing has ever come of it. Harry and Meghan fulfilled their first five-year contract, and they got a new first-look contract this year. Their new contract is less money upfront, but Netflix is very clearly still happy to be in business with the Sussexes. They’ve even announced several new projects, including Masaka Kids, Cookie Queens (a documentary about Girl Scout Cookies) and an adaptation of The Wedding Date. Clearly, Archewell Productions has a lot in the pipeline. But that’s not stopping Tom Sykes from once again claiming that the only reason why Netflix wants Harry and Meghan at this point is because of a documentary about Princess Diana.

Hollywood insiders told The Royalist that Netflix may have given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a prized production deal to keep them onside for another personal, royal themed extravaganza that could rival their blockbuster Harry & Meghan tell-all. Deadline reported that the couple’s Archewell production company will be involved in a new adaptation of The Wedding Date by New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory. Harry and Meghan’s partnership with the streamer was downgraded to a first-look deal earlier this year after shows such as Polo, With Love, Meghan, Heart of Invictus, Harry & Meghan, and Live to Lead failed to trouble the top of the charts. Archewell is also said to be working on an adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake, by Carley Fortune. I have previously reported that Harry is planning a 2027 film to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother’s death. One Hollywood source told me: “It’s hard to see at this point how and why the relationship endures unless there is something juicy and possibly Diana-shaped being dangled.” Another source said: “It’s certainly not been a hugely productive deal thus far. Meghan’s TV show hasn’t done anything on the Netflix charts. But if there’s something Diana related indeed coming, you could see that as something Netflix would certainly maintain the relationship for, at a price.” The source added that Archewell would likely not have had “offers of note” so Netflix is likely “not paying much in terms of overhead for the first-look.” Mark Graham at Decider told The Royalist: “Netflix seems pretty happy to be in bed with Meghan and Harry, despite the fact that Archewell productions don’t really seem to be contributing much to their coffers of late. According to Netflix’s own numbers, the first season of “With Love, Meghan” ranked as the streamer’s 383rd most popular show. No, not of all-time; that ranking is solely for the first six months of 2025. “More disturbingly, neither the second season of that show nor its recent Christmas special were able to crack Netflix’s Top 10 in either the United States or the UK, let alone globally. Maybe those two will have better luck staying behind the scenes and producing material that doesn’t feature either of their faces?”

[From The Royalist Substack]

Except… With Love, Meghan did crack the top ten in many countries. Even the holiday special cracked the top ten domestically (in the US) for like a week or two. Considering Meghan filmed two seasons and a holiday special all in one go, it was pretty cost-effective for Netflix overall and it was a soft entrance into that kind of aspirational lifestyle programming. I’m sure Netflix learned a lot from WLM, and I’m also sure that they’re interested in making more of the show. I still believe that Meghan is more focused on As Ever right now, and she’s the one saying “not right now” to more WLM.

As for the Diana doc, we’ve heard speculation about this before. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Harry had been approached, nor would I be shocked if he was considering it to varying degrees. What I don’t believe is that a potential Diana documentary, with Harry’s participation, is the only thing keeping Netflix interested. As I said, they keep running through all of these excuses and lies for why Netflix feels this way or that way, and we simply see no evidence of that.