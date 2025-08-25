Netflix approached Prince Harry about doing a documentary about his mom?

Back in March, the Daily Express broke a strangely-worded story, something about how Netflix was, in a roundabout way, approaching Prince Harry about possibly executive-producing a documentary series about his mother. August 2027 will be the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and if the 20th and 25th anniversaries were any indication, there will be a lot of books and documentaries released to coincide with the anniversary. In March, I said that the bare bones story was believable, that Harry might want to work with real documentarians to examine his mother’s life now that he’s an adult man in his 40s. But I also remember the interview he gave on the 20th anniversary, where he basically said that it would be the last time he ever did anything like that. Still, people change and he might have changed his mind. Even in Spare, you could see his examination of Diana’s life and legacy, and he was clearly still grappling with the belief that he had been fed a cover story or a lie about her death. Well, the “Netflix documentary” rumor has popped up again.

A Princess Diana documentary is on the long list of potential shows Netflix could produce with Prince Harry and Meghan as part of their “first look” agreement. The idea of the Duke of Sussex being involved in a programme to mark 30 years since his mother’s death has been discussed as the streaming giant enters a new deal with the couple. Several proposals for shows were raised during renewal talks as the Sussexes’ original £100million, five-year contract runs out this year. The new deal, which was announced this month, gives Netflix first refusal on any of the couple’s suggestions, while covering their Archewell Productions’ overheads including its office and staff costs. A second series of lifestyle show With Love, Meghan will air from Tuesday on the platform — months after its first received savage reviews. Netflix has also committed to a “holiday special” in December, as well as a short documentary about orphans in Uganda called Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within. But Harry, 40, is considering a documentary on his mother Diana to coincide with the 30th anniversary of her death, which falls in 2027. An industry source said: “If Harry wants to do it then Netflix will bite his hand off.”

[From The Sun]

“Bite his hand off” is Brit-speak for “Netflix would be incredibly enthusiastic about it.” It’s interesting that the Sun is saying that a potential Diana documentary was brought up in the contract negotiations. I mean, it’s interesting because the Sun also reported, one month ago, that Netflix wasn’t even going to renew the Sussexes’ contract, now they suddenly have sources about what was said in the negotiations? But whatever – I actually believe that Netflix has approached Harry about doing something like this. It would make perfect sense from Netflix’s perspective. Now, will Harry actually do it? I don’t know. I could see him giving an interview for the anniversary, but I have my doubts about whether he would want to produce a doc or docuseries. Incidentally, for the 25th anniversary, HBO aired a Diana-doc called The Princess, which was EXCELLENT. It was made entirely with archival footage and zero new interviews or commentary.