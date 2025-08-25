Netflix approached Prince Harry about doing a documentary about his mom?

Back in March, the Daily Express broke a strangely-worded story, something about how Netflix was, in a roundabout way, approaching Prince Harry about possibly executive-producing a documentary series about his mother. August 2027 will be the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and if the 20th and 25th anniversaries were any indication, there will be a lot of books and documentaries released to coincide with the anniversary. In March, I said that the bare bones story was believable, that Harry might want to work with real documentarians to examine his mother’s life now that he’s an adult man in his 40s. But I also remember the interview he gave on the 20th anniversary, where he basically said that it would be the last time he ever did anything like that. Still, people change and he might have changed his mind. Even in Spare, you could see his examination of Diana’s life and legacy, and he was clearly still grappling with the belief that he had been fed a cover story or a lie about her death. Well, the “Netflix documentary” rumor has popped up again.
A Princess Diana documentary is on the long list of potential shows Netflix could produce with Prince Harry and Meghan as part of their “first look” agreement. The idea of the Duke of Sussex being involved in a programme to mark 30 years since his mother’s death has been discussed as the streaming giant enters a new deal with the couple.
Several proposals for shows were raised during renewal talks as the Sussexes’ original £100million, five-year contract runs out this year. The new deal, which was announced this month, gives Netflix first refusal on any of the couple’s suggestions, while covering their Archewell Productions’ overheads including its office and staff costs.
A second series of lifestyle show With Love, Meghan will air from Tuesday on the platform — months after its first received savage reviews. Netflix has also committed to a “holiday special” in December, as well as a short documentary about orphans in Uganda called Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within.
But Harry, 40, is considering a documentary on his mother Diana to coincide with the 30th anniversary of her death, which falls in 2027.
An industry source said: “If Harry wants to do it then Netflix will bite his hand off.”
“Bite his hand off” is Brit-speak for “Netflix would be incredibly enthusiastic about it.” It’s interesting that the Sun is saying that a potential Diana documentary was brought up in the contract negotiations. I mean, it’s interesting because the Sun also reported, one month ago, that Netflix wasn’t even going to renew the Sussexes’ contract, now they suddenly have sources about what was said in the negotiations? But whatever – I actually believe that Netflix has approached Harry about doing something like this. It would make perfect sense from Netflix’s perspective. Now, will Harry actually do it? I don’t know. I could see him giving an interview for the anniversary, but I have my doubts about whether he would want to produce a doc or docuseries. Incidentally, for the 25th anniversary, HBO aired a Diana-doc called The Princess, which was EXCELLENT. It was made entirely with archival footage and zero new interviews or commentary.
I smell bullsh*t. I can easily see this as part of the tabloid narrative to explain why Netflix would renew the Sussex’s contract (i.e. Netflix hates them, but how could they pass up a Diana documentary by Prince Harry?).
If Harry goes ahead, Willy will send out his attack dogs: MOTHER IS MINE!
I would love to see him do a doco especially about how he went through the tunnel as he wrote in Spare.
But if he does, I think it would be a collaborative effort eg bringing his Uncle Spencer in. So maybe an interview with the Spencers and him. I’d love to see how her grave is now on the island. I bet there are plenty of flowers growing around it.
There’s still an interest in Diana but it’s up to Harry to balance on whether he’ll put up with the opprobrium again from the rats to deflect from his lazy brother.
While i can believe that Netflix has pitched this to harry, i doubt harry would want to be involved in this. I think his mum’s death is still quite a sore spot and to be completely honest, i get the sense that there is a lot Harry doesn’t even fully know about his parents doomed marriage
Better Harry than the son who called his mother paranoid.
Exactly and maybe what he learned in the court battles for his security being pulled changed his mind… I certainly would watch the documentary especially if it was produced/overseen by Prince Harry.
I can see Netflix being interested in this and I can see Harry going either way – being interested or not. I think if he did something like this, it would focus on her charity work, maybe her AIDS outreach, her work in Angola – not on the paparazzi, not on her marriage, and probably not even her death. I don’t see him doing a documentary about those things at all.
I don’t think the Sun has any idea. But I also don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility. If he could make it a love letter to his mom and her life and be done in a joyful and respectful way, he might be interested. But really that’s just me guessing and saying maybe? only he knows. The Sun doesn’t.
I can’t imagine there is anything left to say about Diana that hasn’t already been said.
I think if Harry was interested in doing something like this, like others have said, it would focus more on her charity work and getting behind the myth that is his mother. I don’t see him focusing on any other salaciousness of her relationship with his father, or her death, but on how she grew in her understanding and approach to charity work from being someone in their late teens and slightly sheltered, to the woman she became.
And I don’t think it’s any huge exclusive for the Sun to make this guess, of course Netflix would be interested in this if Harry wanted to do it, any production company would be interested and it coming from her literal child.
The tabloids know as much as we do, nothing concrete. I have to shake my head at them describing WLM as having been criticized savagely, as if the savages criticism didn’t come from them and their totally unbiased selves /s
I say this is total BS that people who were totally convinced (a month ago) that their Netflix deal was dead because Netflix wanted nothing to do with them so the possibility of negotiations were also dead, are now wanting us to believe that they have sources who would know what was being said in negotiations that they only knew about after it was announced by Meghan and Netflix. I say that if anything, Netflix would have asked about a Diana documentary at any point during their first contract deal and wouldn’t wait on suggesting it when there was no guarantee that they were going to continue working together. The media and haters have been telling us that Netflix hates them and one of the reasons is because according to their haters their work isn’t good and they are difficult to work with, so why would Netflix wait five years to suggest a documentary from people who, according to their haters, are difficult and do bad work? Why would Netflix prolong their time working with people that, according to their haters, they have been wanting to dump for the past five years? And why is it the media and haters still haven’t given us any substantial details about this new contract like how long it is for and how much it’s worth? I say it’s all BS and that if Harry does do a documentary about his mother, it isn’t because it was a requirement in this new deal which was going to happen anyway because of the WLM and their partnership with As Ever.
As was pointed out last month the Sun was quite sure that the deal with Netflix was over so how are they now saying that Harry is going to do a Diana documentary? A clue that the Sun has absolutely no idea what’s going is the phrasing of the first sentence of their piece and look out for Matt Wilkinson to be couching his words very carefully on his internet show this week just like he did when he spoke about Netflix not renewing Harry and Meghan’s contract.
While I don’t believe that Harry will actually do this….. He is probably the only person that would tell her story with grace, love and justice.
We know that “someone” will do a 30 year anniversary program so why not Harry. As you point out, he will do it with grace.
I would love Harry to do a documentary about his mother. Everybody else has a say in remembering Princess Diana. Why should her own son not have a say as well?
I always felt that the agreement to never talk about Diana again was driven by William and the Palaces. Given the continued character assassination of Diana and the parallels between his treatment and her treatment by both the media and his family, why shouldn’t he get to have his two cents about his mother?
The HBO documentary was EXCELLENT.