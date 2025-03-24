Is Prince Harry planning to executive-produce a docuseries about his mother?

Prince Harry’s Spare was an excellent read and I still maintain that Harry accomplished something no other Windsor has done: he created his own historical record, one which will be referenced for years to come. He wrote a definitive account of his own life and times, successfully altering dozens of false tabloid narratives about himself and his family. What was also interesting about Spare was watching people parse and exploit various parts of Harry’s story… and then ignoring other parts. Harry made it clear in Spare that he thinks he was fed some kind of cover story about his mother’s death, and that he still has questions about everything leading up to Diana’s death and everything around it. Oddly, the British tabloids didn’t have much to say about those parts of Spare.

I’ve always felt like part of the reason why Harry has pursued his security fight with Ravec is because he’s investigating how Diana was left without security in the final year of her life. What’s also interesting, just as a sidenote, is how The Crown absolutely left the impression that the Windsors and British intelligence were heavily monitoring Diana post-divorce, and that Charles was especially consumed by keeping track of his ex-wife. In any case, Harry still has a lot of unfinished business when it comes to Diana. Would he try to work out this unfinished business in documentary form? That’s what the Express is saying.

Prince Harry will be offered the chance to make a documentary to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana’s death, a senior Hollywood source has revealed. The two or three-part series would air in 2027, three decades after Diana was killed in a horrific car crash in Paris in August 1997, as part of a new long-term Netflix deal for the Sussexes.

“The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would be a co-executive producer as well as hosting and narrating the series,” said the Los Angeles source. “He is uniquely placed, not only to talk about the woman he knew as his mother, but also to examine her role as an enduring social and cultural icon still beloved by so many.”

The production executive added: “It’s felt that this is something he would handle with passion and sensitivity, offering fresh insights into not only her life, but also her lasting legacy.”

Our source added: “Nothing has been agreed yet but this is being talked about in an extremely positive way. Harry might even see it as a stepping stone to building bridges with William and the rest of his family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s generous £77.2million agreement with the streaming giant, signed in 2020, comes to an end this year. Now the California-based pair look certain to be offered a fresh contract, as Netflix is to enter into a commercial partnership with the couple.

[From The Daily Express]

I honestly don’t think this is the worst idea, just the basics of it: Harry executive producing a docuseries about his mother, perhaps a more in-depth analysis of Diana’s life, death and legacy than anyone has ever done. But I also think it probably wouldn’t happen and/or that Harry just fundamentally wouldn’t agree to it. I don’t think he would pitch this, nor do I think he would handle it well if Netflix pitched this to him. Now… for the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death, I’m sure a lot of documentarians and journalists will be contacting Harry and asking him to speak about Diana. We’ll see.

23 Responses to “Is Prince Harry planning to executive-produce a docuseries about his mother?”

  1. Eurydice says:
    March 24, 2025 at 7:29 am

    “Will be offered the chance.” I’m sure he’s offered that chance all the time.

    Reply
    • Lawrenceville says:
      March 24, 2025 at 8:25 am

      Right on. And he’s a smart man that would, if he ever chooses to do this, make an informed decision to sit out this current administration in the WH. Once this shti show ends in dec 2028, then all these cards will be put back on the table and considered. But until then……

      Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      March 24, 2025 at 8:59 am

      I’m sure he is offered the chance but I seriously doubt he wants to do that. Harry has come a long way and he did so by getting some therapy. He is probably much stronger now about the loss of his mother but he can visit his past but he probably doesn’t want to dwell on it and making a documentary about her my be too much.

      Reply
  2. Lala11_7 says:
    March 24, 2025 at 7:30 am

    I have listened to Harry reading “Spare” 2xs on Audible & plan on listening again as I get my new home together 🤩…I would 😍 if he did a love letter to his Mama in the form of a Docu-series…he’s ALREADY proven that he knows how to assemble the talent to do this…I haven’t watched their H&M documentary several times just because of them…it’s a CRACKING good documentary about the historical facts of the British Royal family…PERIOD!

    Reply
  3. martha says:
    March 24, 2025 at 7:31 am

    I think this would be a terrible idea for Harry. A runaway train that he absolutely could not control.

    Reply
  4. Bronco says:
    March 24, 2025 at 7:33 am

    It’s the Express. They have zero sources.

    Reply
  5. Dee(2) says:
    March 24, 2025 at 7:35 am

    I don’t know that I believe this. Mainly because these people never actually seem to know what’s going on and seems to always be on the back foot about the Sussexes actual plans. But primarily because they have spent the last year, talking about how every single thing that they do is make or break for Netflix or they won’t resign a deal.

    This comes out a few days after Ted Sarandos’ interview saying how they will curate projects based off of what each side wants and go from there.

    This is just speculation and deduction that they will continue to work with Netflix in more of an ala carte aspect in the future, and of course the BM is just falling back to their typical Harry’s going to do something about Diana, because he clearly loves his mother and feels the need to see Justice for her.  This also allows them to start over again pretending that the only way that people are interested in the Sussexes is because of their Royal connections, because Polo and WLM didn’t mention them at all and they were losing that thread.

    Reply
  6. Amie says:
    March 24, 2025 at 7:40 am

    Of course the Express’ source says it’s all about building bridges with William and the family. What a bunch of crap.

    Reply
  7. Sandra says:
    March 24, 2025 at 7:45 am

    There are bound to be several documentaries on the anniversary of Diana’s death. As long as Harry has tight control over the project and it is truly his voice being heard, why not? Who better to do a loving non-exploitive documentary?

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    March 24, 2025 at 7:56 am

    He did this for the 20th anniversary, granted it wasn’t his production. I don’t believe this story. Remember the Sun was pushing this story when it was known Harry and Meghan had a contract with Netflix. I think this is a regurgitation of that story.

    Reply
  9. Hypocrisy says:
    March 24, 2025 at 8:01 am

    I don’t see this happening.. seems to be another fantasy narrative and it looks like the BRF and the rota they control are at it again.
    Prince Harry is Princess Diana’s son and the legacy of her work, this is just them trying to sully the relationship even after her death.

    Reply
  10. Jais says:
    March 24, 2025 at 8:12 am

    This sounds made up? I could see Harry maybe wanted to do something about his mom in a positive way.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    March 24, 2025 at 8:13 am

    Do I think Harry has been approached about doing something like this? Its possible. Do I think the Express has any credible sources at Netflix or in Harry’s camp? No. I think someone at the Express is sitting around thinking “what can we write about Harry” and knowing that it was possible that he was approached for something like this, they just wrote a whole story about it with their LA based source probably someone’s cousin who lives in California.

    Harry and William both participated in the documentary that came out in 2017 and one of them – maybe both – said it would likely be the last time they spoke on the record like that about their mother.

    Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    March 24, 2025 at 8:24 am

    The spencers certainly would participate if this story is true.

    Reply
  13. Libra says:
    March 24, 2025 at 8:28 am

    If Harry doesn’t do it, someone else will, and will lack the sensitivity and insight only Harry possesses.

    Reply
  14. Nanea says:
    March 24, 2025 at 8:30 am

    “Charles was especially consumed by keeping track of his ex-wife.”

    Charles *and* Harry’s brother — and the British media — are now consumed by keeping track of the Sussexes. It’s their only reason for existing, it seems — and a billion $£€ industry for the media.

    Would I love seeing the ultimate docu about Diana? With participation and exec control by Harry? Of course I would.

    Do I believe he’d do it? No.

    I’d give quite a lot to be able to have an accessible copy of the Rajan BBC interview though, Diana in her own words.

    Reply
  15. tamsin says:
    March 24, 2025 at 8:52 am

    “A senior Hollywood source” is Brit speak. Who would use such a phrase except those used to dealing with courtiers?

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      March 24, 2025 at 9:20 am

      Ted Sarandos and others have their names attached but these sources magically become anonymous in the tabloids. They sure like to make a lot of shit up.

      Reply
  16. QuiteContrary says:
    March 24, 2025 at 10:51 am

    Can you imagine William’s reaction if Harry did this?

    “Mummy is mine, Harold!”

    How would this build bridges with the Windsors? The very last thing Charles and Camilla want is more attention on Diana’s story.

    Reply

