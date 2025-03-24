Is Prince Harry planning to executive-produce a docuseries about his mother?

Prince Harry’s Spare was an excellent read and I still maintain that Harry accomplished something no other Windsor has done: he created his own historical record, one which will be referenced for years to come. He wrote a definitive account of his own life and times, successfully altering dozens of false tabloid narratives about himself and his family. What was also interesting about Spare was watching people parse and exploit various parts of Harry’s story… and then ignoring other parts. Harry made it clear in Spare that he thinks he was fed some kind of cover story about his mother’s death, and that he still has questions about everything leading up to Diana’s death and everything around it. Oddly, the British tabloids didn’t have much to say about those parts of Spare.
I’ve always felt like part of the reason why Harry has pursued his security fight with Ravec is because he’s investigating how Diana was left without security in the final year of her life. What’s also interesting, just as a sidenote, is how The Crown absolutely left the impression that the Windsors and British intelligence were heavily monitoring Diana post-divorce, and that Charles was especially consumed by keeping track of his ex-wife. In any case, Harry still has a lot of unfinished business when it comes to Diana. Would he try to work out this unfinished business in documentary form? That’s what the Express is saying.
Prince Harry will be offered the chance to make a documentary to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana’s death, a senior Hollywood source has revealed. The two or three-part series would air in 2027, three decades after Diana was killed in a horrific car crash in Paris in August 1997, as part of a new long-term Netflix deal for the Sussexes.
“The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would be a co-executive producer as well as hosting and narrating the series,” said the Los Angeles source. “He is uniquely placed, not only to talk about the woman he knew as his mother, but also to examine her role as an enduring social and cultural icon still beloved by so many.”
The production executive added: “It’s felt that this is something he would handle with passion and sensitivity, offering fresh insights into not only her life, but also her lasting legacy.”
Our source added: “Nothing has been agreed yet but this is being talked about in an extremely positive way. Harry might even see it as a stepping stone to building bridges with William and the rest of his family.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s generous £77.2million agreement with the streaming giant, signed in 2020, comes to an end this year. Now the California-based pair look certain to be offered a fresh contract, as Netflix is to enter into a commercial partnership with the couple.
[From The Daily Express]
I honestly don’t think this is the worst idea, just the basics of it: Harry executive producing a docuseries about his mother, perhaps a more in-depth analysis of Diana’s life, death and legacy than anyone has ever done. But I also think it probably wouldn’t happen and/or that Harry just fundamentally wouldn’t agree to it. I don’t think he would pitch this, nor do I think he would handle it well if Netflix pitched this to him. Now… for the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death, I’m sure a lot of documentarians and journalists will be contacting Harry and asking him to speak about Diana. We’ll see.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
FILE PHOTOS: As the 20th Anniversary of the death of Princess Diana approaches (31st August 2017), Cover Images take a look at these re-digitized images from the archives of celebrated British Photographer, Mauro Carraro. Approximate date of images is shown in caption below. August 1987 Princess Diana with Prince Harry on holiday with teh Spanish Royal family in Majorca,Image: 347670758, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***Not Available for Subscription Clients***Editorial Use Only. No stock, books, advertising or merchandising without photographer's permission***, Model Release: no
-
-
HRH PRINCESS OF WALES (HRH Princess Diana). Seen at the VJ Day Celebrations. With Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales,Image: 526293424, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , New York + 1 646-329-6242 or Hamburg + 49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: RK / Avalon
-
-
Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Viscount Linley attend the wedding of Lady Helen Windsor to Tim Taylor on July 18, 1992 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.,Image: 535848853, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection/Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex delivers a speech in front of the Diana Tree in Huambo, Angola, on day five of the royal tour of Africa. The Duke is visiting the minefield where his late mother, the Princess of Wales, was photographed in 1997, which is now a busy street with schools, shops and houses.,Image: 538259128, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Beach Head Cemetery in Anzio, Italy, to honour those killed in the Allied landings of January 1944.
Diana is wearing a dress by Catherine Walker,Image: 549498963, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue commissioned of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146822, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Princess Diana looks on as her husband Prince Charles lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in observance of Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on November 11, 1985. Credit: Arnie Sachs / CNP – NO WIRE SERVICE- Photo: Arnie Sachs/Consolidated News Photos/Arnie Sachs – CNP
Where: Arlington, Virginia, United States
When: 11 Nov 1985
Credit: Arnie Sachs/picture-alliance/Cover Images
-
-
USA Rights Only, London, England -11/10/1991-Members of the Royal family watch the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph, viewed from a Foreign Office balcony. (L-R) Princess Diana, Princess Anne, Princess Alice and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.
-PICTURED: Princess Diana
-PHOTO by: Martin Keene/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com
-startraks_PAI_29180145
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have.
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Featuring: Princess Diana
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Nov 1991
Credit: Martin Keene/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
North America, Australia and New Zealand Rights Only – Saint-Tropez, France – 8/22/97
File photo of Lady Diana, Princess of Wales, with boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed spending their summer holiday in Saint-Tropez, south of France, on August 22, 1997. Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 after suffering fatal injures in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel in Paris. Her companion Dodi Fayed and driver and security guard Henri Paul were also killed in the crash.
-PICTURED: Princess Diana
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Princess Diana
Where: Saint-Tropez, France, France
When: 22 Aug 1997
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**North America, Australia and New Zealand Rights Only**
-
-
Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, on holiday in Majorca, Spain, with their sons Prince William and Prince Harry. They are guests of King Juan Carlos of Spain and his wife Queen Sofia. They are staying at their holiday home, the Marivent Palace, which is situated just outside the capital city of Palma.
-
-
HRH PRINCESS OF WALES
(HRH Princess Diana).
With HRH PRINCE HARRY.
Seen at the VJ Day Celebrations.
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot
Photo URK 010143/G-29 19.08.1995
-
-
HRH PRINCESS OF WALES (HRH Princess Diana). Seen at the VJ Day Celebrations. With Prince Harry
“Will be offered the chance.” I’m sure he’s offered that chance all the time.
Right on. And he’s a smart man that would, if he ever chooses to do this, make an informed decision to sit out this current administration in the WH. Once this shti show ends in dec 2028, then all these cards will be put back on the table and considered. But until then……
I’m sure he is offered the chance but I seriously doubt he wants to do that. Harry has come a long way and he did so by getting some therapy. He is probably much stronger now about the loss of his mother but he can visit his past but he probably doesn’t want to dwell on it and making a documentary about her my be too much.
I have listened to Harry reading “Spare” 2xs on Audible & plan on listening again as I get my new home together 🤩…I would 😍 if he did a love letter to his Mama in the form of a Docu-series…he’s ALREADY proven that he knows how to assemble the talent to do this…I haven’t watched their H&M documentary several times just because of them…it’s a CRACKING good documentary about the historical facts of the British Royal family…PERIOD!
I think this would be a terrible idea for Harry. A runaway train that he absolutely could not control.
It’s the Express. They have zero sources.
DITTO
I don’t know that I believe this. Mainly because these people never actually seem to know what’s going on and seems to always be on the back foot about the Sussexes actual plans. But primarily because they have spent the last year, talking about how every single thing that they do is make or break for Netflix or they won’t resign a deal.
This comes out a few days after Ted Sarandos’ interview saying how they will curate projects based off of what each side wants and go from there.
This is just speculation and deduction that they will continue to work with Netflix in more of an ala carte aspect in the future, and of course the BM is just falling back to their typical Harry’s going to do something about Diana, because he clearly loves his mother and feels the need to see Justice for her. This also allows them to start over again pretending that the only way that people are interested in the Sussexes is because of their Royal connections, because Polo and WLM didn’t mention them at all and they were losing that thread.
Of course the Express’ source says it’s all about building bridges with William and the family. What a bunch of crap.
That’s a red flag.
Can’t build a bridge with someone who set fire to it.
There are bound to be several documentaries on the anniversary of Diana’s death. As long as Harry has tight control over the project and it is truly his voice being heard, why not? Who better to do a loving non-exploitive documentary?
He will be accused of exploiting his dead mother, By the Express and the Wail and many others.
He did this for the 20th anniversary, granted it wasn’t his production. I don’t believe this story. Remember the Sun was pushing this story when it was known Harry and Meghan had a contract with Netflix. I think this is a regurgitation of that story.
I don’t see this happening.. seems to be another fantasy narrative and it looks like the BRF and the rota they control are at it again.
Prince Harry is Princess Diana’s son and the legacy of her work, this is just them trying to sully the relationship even after her death.
This sounds made up? I could see Harry maybe wanted to do something about his mom in a positive way.
Do I think Harry has been approached about doing something like this? Its possible. Do I think the Express has any credible sources at Netflix or in Harry’s camp? No. I think someone at the Express is sitting around thinking “what can we write about Harry” and knowing that it was possible that he was approached for something like this, they just wrote a whole story about it with their LA based source probably someone’s cousin who lives in California.
Harry and William both participated in the documentary that came out in 2017 and one of them – maybe both – said it would likely be the last time they spoke on the record like that about their mother.
The spencers certainly would participate if this story is true.
If Harry doesn’t do it, someone else will, and will lack the sensitivity and insight only Harry possesses.
“Charles was especially consumed by keeping track of his ex-wife.”
Charles *and* Harry’s brother — and the British media — are now consumed by keeping track of the Sussexes. It’s their only reason for existing, it seems — and a billion $£€ industry for the media.
Would I love seeing the ultimate docu about Diana? With participation and exec control by Harry? Of course I would.
Do I believe he’d do it? No.
I’d give quite a lot to be able to have an accessible copy of the Rajan BBC interview though, Diana in her own words.
“A senior Hollywood source” is Brit speak. Who would use such a phrase except those used to dealing with courtiers?
Ted Sarandos and others have their names attached but these sources magically become anonymous in the tabloids. They sure like to make a lot of shit up.
Can you imagine William’s reaction if Harry did this?
“Mummy is mine, Harold!”
How would this build bridges with the Windsors? The very last thing Charles and Camilla want is more attention on Diana’s story.