Quinn: Princess Kate often says that she has to treat William ‘like her fourth child’

In 2023, royal biographer Tom Quinn was promoting Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family. We got several interesting headlines out of that book and Quinn’s promotion, like this story about the Princess of Wales treating Prince William “like the fourth child because he’s prone to tantrums.” Again, this was 2023, when the royalist press was full of rumors of the Waleses’ strained marriage. Quinn also said, at the time, that William and Kate “do have rows. It’s not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows. But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control.” This is like “sure, they’re violent with each other, but they keep it POSH.” Anyway, Quinn wrote another book called Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants. In it, he has returned to one of his favorite topics: William is a tantrum-prone child who is “parented” by Kate.

Kate Middleton is said to be such a major influence on her husband Prince William that she treats him “like her fourth child.” The claim was made by royal author Tom Quinn, who has written a new book, “Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants.” Quinn spoke to hundreds of former and current palace staff members to learn what it’s like to watch over the House of Windsor.

“Occasionally, William has little tantrums and irritations if things aren’t done the way he wants them done [as heir to the British throne],” Quinn claimed to Fox News Digital. “But Kate is very good at managing that in the same way that she manages the tantrums of their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And so, there’s a joke among the staff that Kate treats William as the fourth because he occasionally behaves like one.”

According to the book, a member of staff told Quinn, “I don’t know where William would be without Kate – she hasn’t had everything done for her throughout her life, so she calms him down when he gets a bit fractious. She says he sometimes has to be treated as her fourth child!”

The insider claimed that Kate’s non-royal upbringing makes her easygoing to work with, and a favorite among staff, in comparison to William and his father. “Suits must be pressed and laid out after a period of consultation the night before; shoes must be polished, ties chosen,” a staff member claimed to Quinn in his book about looking after King Charles III and his heir. “Baths must be run at precisely the same time each day and both King Charles and the Prince of Wales, Prince William, are prone to tantrums if things are not done to their liking.”

“They both get irritated very quickly,’” a former member of staff claimed, adding that the king and his heir are used to having things done for them, making them “very picky.”

“People who have everything done for them from childhood tend to be rather spoiled and prone to bouts of irritation because they have no idea how much work is involved in washing and ironing, polishing and sewing when they have never done any of it themselves,” the aide claimed, as quoted in Quinn’s book.

“In many ways, William has had an emotionally damaging childhood,” Quinn explained to Fox News Digital. “I don’t just mean because his mother, Princess Diana, died when he was 15, which is enormous in itself. Everyone could understand that that was very damaging to him.

“But before that, the split between his parents was very public. All the unpleasantness between his parents was played out on the world stage. Meanwhile, he was looked after by paid staff. For much of that time, it created an adult in William who was very needy.”

“He loved spending time with Kate’s family because, unlike his, they were very warm, very close with each other, very emotionally aware. When Kate and William first got together, William tended to have tantrums if things didn’t go his way because he was still this emotionally needy child who grew up into an emotionally needy adult.”

As far as those alleged temper tantrums, they’re “less so now,” Quinn claimed, thanks to Kate.