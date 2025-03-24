‘Snow White’ had an underwhelming opening weekend box office

Pretty much as soon as Rachel Zegler was cast as Snow White, the “manosphere” and racist/misogynist-cult sharpened their knives for Disney’s live-action version of the Disney classic. What was unfortunate is that I think many people who don’t even align with the cult of racism/misogyny thought the live-action version sounded stupid and like a really bad idea. But Disney did it anyway and the film opened at #1 this weekend. It’s considered a pretty weak #1 though, because it didn’t even meet box-office analysts’ soft projections.
Trouble is a brewin’ for the controversy-laden Snow White, the live-action remake of the iconic 1937 animated film that put Walt Disney‘s film empire on the map.
The big-budget tentpole opened to $43 million domestically, enough for a first-place finish but behind even the most modest of expectations after getting battered by so-so audience scores and underwhelming reviews. That’s even less than Tim Burton’s Dumbo, which came in at $45 million in 2019. Overseas, Snow White took in $44.3 million for a global launch of $87.3 million after hoping to clear $100 million.
The good news: The $250 million production still had no trouble winning the weekend and will have no competition until Warner Bros.’ kid-friendly A Minecraft Movie opens April 4. Moreover, the female-skewing film is hoping to emulate the pace and tempo of Disney’s Christmas tentpole Mufasa: The Lion King, which debuted to $35 million on its way to sprinting past $700 million globally.
Starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Snow White had been tracking to open to just north of $50 million, although Disney had been conservative in putting out a range of $45 million to $55 million. Even at $43 million, it is the second-biggest opening of the year to date behind fellow Marvel/Disney tentpole Captain America: Brave New World, which placed No. 3 in its sixth weekend with $4.1 million as it cleared the $400 million mark globally, including a domestic cume of $192.1 million. (All told, Disney lays claim to 35 percent of all 2025 box office revenue.)
In terms of other Disney live-action princess remakes, Beauty and the Beast astounded when opening to $174.6 million domestically in mid-March 2017, not adjusted for inflation. In the spring of 2015, Cinderella debuted to $67.9 million domestically; Maleficent launched to $69 million in May 2014 (the sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, stalled at $37 million).
THR also notes that Snow White is probably the least well-known Disney princess for women under the age of 45, which I think is probably true – there’s a reason why women and girls flocked to the live-action versions of Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid – because those were films a lot of women grew up with and wanted to introduce their daughters to. In any case, it looks like the domestic audience isn’t into Snow White, but Disney is counting on the international audience to make this profitable.
Other box office notes: it was apparently a terrible opening for The Alto Knights, “one of the first movies greenlit by David Zaslav after Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022.” It opened with $3 million, lol. Jonathan Majors’ big “comeback” project Magazine Dreams didn’t even crack $1 million in its 800-theater debut.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Disney’s IG.
I can’t speak for everyone but where I live this weekend was the first nice weekend, weather wise, that we’ve had in months. Much to nice to go and sit in movie theater.
I have zero interest in any Disney movie, but I feel I should see this in the theater to give it some love and money.
I find live action movie remakes of animated films stupid. I refuse to watch any of them. It is pitiful that studios cannot come up with original ideas.
This!!!
100% agree. If they were done well I could maybe get on board, but the ones I’ve seen aren’t great. These live action films didn’t need to be done. Are there not any original film ideas anymore?
Actually, I feel that the live action version of Alladin was pretty good. I enjoyed it and it made a billion dollars. And remakes are a Hollywood staple. Some of the classic movies are remakes of older films.
I wasn’t super interested in seeing this one in the theater so waited to see the reviews – and they are not super helpful because some are like “this movie is amazing” and some are like “worst movie ever” soooo……I’m still not super interested. I’m not against the movie, i’ll definitely watch it when its streaming if I don’t make it to the theater, but I feel like movie tickets are so expensive now that I’m only going to see a movie I really want to watch.
Snow White was my favorite movie when I was growing up. I can still recite it word for word, and I have no desire to see this movie.
From the first trailer, it looked awful, especially the seven dwarfs. Even in the old Sigourney Weaver horror version of Snow White, they didn’t use little people. I don’t see why Disney didn’t change that in this version.
This will be blamed on Rachel being cast as Snow White, but speaking as a latina she does look white to us. The real problem here is Gal Gadot, who even in still pictures of the movie looks terrible. Honestly, she’s just a bad actress.
I always thought Snow White was for little girls, but there are so many grown ass men on twitter furious about how they ruined it. I didn’t realise it the original film was so popular amongst so many predominantly white middle aged men.
Speaking as a white middle-aged man, the seven dwarves have always been very relatable.
It’s interesting to me that Snow White is the least known Disney Princess among younger women and girls in the US. Here I think it’s still in the top 2 with Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, far above Belle and Ariel.
I’d add that also, unlike The Little Mermaid or BatB etc., we’ve had quite a few Snow White movies recently. Kirsten Stewart comes to mind. Yes it’s not a faithful retelling, but the story is there, and it was advertised as SW. So the new film lacks that freshness the others had.
My daughter and I went to see it and liked it. Rachel Zegler is, as you’d expect of a Broadway actor/singer, fantastic. I think it’s worth it just to see her performance.
I thought Gal Godot was the weak link — she was just kind of meh.
I agreed with the critics who found the CGI dwarfs strange, and I understand Peter Dinklage’s criticisms. The character of Dopey was sweet though.
If you want to watch a complete shit show then go to Snow White for Gal Gadot’s performance. While Rachel tries to work her Broadway pipes into middling musical numbers, Gal Gadot ruins every line, every scene, with her monotone delivery. Every Disney villain has over the top songs and what she delivered was something out of a summer camp end of summer recital. I don’t know how she ever got a role in this movie cause she as abysmal.
I have never got Gadot’s mainstream success – she wasn’t that great as Wonder Woman.
Gal Gadot’s monotone drone is a killer.
I actually liked her as Wonder Woman. But I cannot imagine casting her as someone evil. She couldn’t pull off a training wheels level femme fatale in Death on the Nile, how is she going to handle THE evil queen? Not a camp bone in her body.
Feels like it was pure agency casting package, or the studio making their was down a list based on box office rankings. What’s crazy is that this movie was pre-sold on IP. You could have cast an older actress who couldn’t pull off do an amazing performance. Someone the moms would remember. Honestly, I don’t think she’d do it, but Gwyneth Paltrow could do a great job. Sandra Bullock would chew the scenery deliciously. Trying to think of other 90s stars. Marvel succeeded in the early days by casting for performance, not fame. They should do it again.
I’m tempted to go see it just because the online toxic bros have attacked it so much.
While all of the Disney live-actions are abysmal, did no one see “live action dwarfs” and think that may be problematic? Geez, guys. And I co-sign every drag for Gal Gadot above, she is a terrible actor
To be fair, the dwarves in this are supposed to be mythical creatures , not actual little people. Maybe they could have made it modern and had little people be a family that saves her, but there would still be a real issue about the names and the characteristics. Frankly, I don’t know how they could’ve made this movie without it being offensive on some level.