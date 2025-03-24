Donald Trump actually is interested in making the US part of the Commonwealth

Donald Trump is currently trying to find some way to remove the United States from NATO. He reportedly wants to dump the 70-year tradition of an American being in command of NATO, and he’s openly spoken about how we don’t need NATO anymore and how NATO needs to be “restructured” or something. Nevermind that NATO is one of the most elite security partnerships in modern history, nevermind our historic ties to our NATO partners. If and when Trump removes the US from NATO, it looks like he really will want to join the Commonwealth though. I thought that story was just some British tabloid BS, but no, it looks like Trump is really interested in joining the hokey British Commonwealth, probably right around the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
President Donald Trump made a surprising comment about joining the British Commonwealth nearly 250 years after the United States declared its independence from the Kingdom of Great Britain in 1776. Trump raised eyebrows with a Truth Social post on Friday, March 21, sharing a link to an article from The Sun, which claimed that King Charles will make a “secret offer” during Trump’s upcoming state visit to the U.K.
According to the report, the British monarch will offer to make the U.S. an “associate member” of the Commonwealth. The voluntary association is currently made up of 56 countries, most formerly under British rule, of which King Charles is the ceremonial head.
“This is being discussed at the highest levels,” a source claimed to the Daily Mail. “It would be a wonderful move that would symbolize Britain’s close relationship with the U.S…Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the royal family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this.” It was suggested that the addition of the U.S. to the Commonwealth might also ease tensions between Trump and Canada, which is also a member.
The president posted the article to his Truth Social page, writing, “I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!”
Buckingham Palace has not commented on the report. PEOPLE has reached out to both the palace and the White House for comment. Membership in the Commonwealth of Nations is a matter for the Commonwealth Secretariat rather than King Charles. The process and eligibility criteria are outlined on their website.
It’s bonkers that we have to think like this, to find “workarounds” like one would do with a child, but has anyone considered changing “NATO Supreme Allied Commander” to “King of NATO” or “Supreme King of NATO High Command?” If we give it a royal name, Trump might not break it. Because that’s the only reason he’s interested in joining the Commonwealth – because he thinks it’s King Charles’s elite club, that Charles only invites bigly important world leaders like him.
NO. Canadian here. Eff right of with this isht.
Canadian here too, and I think very few people commenting right now know what the Commonwealth is and what it means to join it.
– No, you can’t immediately immigrate to a Commonwealth country; the process would the same as it is now
– No, no one gets to be the “king” of the Commonwealth
– No, the Commonwealth nations do not share policy (e.g. health care)
– It’s an association of like-minded nations who share a common history, not a military alliance or anything close to it
– CHOGM is basically a conference for countries colonised by England and focuses greatly on coloniser-Indigenous relations (I’ve attended)
In other words, it’s like a club, not a true political organisation.
And there’s no wealth involved.
Did ya hear that, Piggy Trump? Nothing to steal here.
This is madness. Americans fought a whole war (financed by the French) to make sure we were not subject to a King or Monarchy! Has Meghan upset Charles & Co so much (DEFINITELY) that he is indulging in petty moves like this in an attempt to cause her and Harry discomfort? Ive noticed a HUGE uptick in British media/right-wing hatred of Meghan and Harry since Meghan got active on Instagram. Posts which show she is living her life, unbothered and in glorious sunshine is REALLY upsetting her detractors. Further, there has been a HUGE move to make Harry look like he “hates America.” Among the listless, without-cause uneducated conservative masses, it appears to be working. I hope everything turns out for the best.
Not everything is about Harry and Meghan. Putin wants the US out of NATO so Trump’s goons are trying to find “alternatives” to NATO. Charles is polite to Trump, which Trump misinterprets as friendship and respect, making the Commonwealth a plausible alternative in their eyes. As for the revolutionary war, Trump doesn’t know or care about US history.
So the US joins the CW, King Charles then transfers the role of head of the CW to Donald Trump? All during a fancy ceremony in the UK? Does a trump think he then rules over all of these countries? I can’t believe this is our reality. As a Canadian I will never forgive Americans for doing this to the world twice.
This is 1000% what he thinks it means. He’s obsessed with the monarchy and thinks this would make him a king.
I’m betting that Trump thinks that he can arrange a marriage between George and Jr’s youngest daughter so he can be royalty by association (and have a great grandchild in line for the throne)
I probably won’t either, and I’m American. US attacks Canada, I’ll go stand at the border. A symbolic move, yes, but I’ll still get flattened. Hope someone will remember.
Yeah, Trump would only want to join the CW if he could then take it over and rule it, as a king.
I don’t like to say “I told you so” but I will say that I called it. Actually, what I said was “if he even knows what a Commonwealth country is.” As Edith Wharton would say, and you see, I was right.
Ridiculous of course but the commonwealth is not a military alliance and NATO is. I know what I’d rather belong to right now.
The sad truth is that it doesn’t matter what type of an alliance it is. Trump can’t be trusted to adhere to any alliance, Commonwealth or NATO. Joining the Commonwealth is not going to save us from Russia or authoritarianism. If anything, it will make it harder for the allies (who take alliances seriously) to ice us out and protect themselves/the world from our wrath.
Mad King George drove us away from the monarchy. I suppose it’s fitting mad king Donald drives us back.
We overthrew one petty tyrant. Two hundred fifty years later we elected another. So stupid.
King George’s “You’ll Be Back” song from Hamilton is gonna hit different after this nonsense.
I saw this coming over a year ago, when I began noticing British names being imported over, taking over American news and media jobs.
This is insane. Obviously no one in Trump’s junk drawer of a Cabinet, especially the State Department, hasn’t explained to him how the British Commonwealth works. As I read it, as an American, the US would in a subordinate position and not an equal partner. Will the British monarch be head of state? Will Charles, William or George’s face be on US currency? Does the US answer
to the UK for US policy and it has to be run by Parliament and not by Congress? Do Americans get a seat in Parliament?I think the other reason for this dumb offer is Trump not to hit the UK with massive tarrifs like he did with Canada, Mexico, China and the EU. The UK may see this as an end run to get at US resources to enrich its coffers. One of the reasons for the War for Independence was taxation without representation and not to bend the knee to the British. Americnas are protesting Trump and Musk for acting like absolute monarchs with slashing programs and jobs and defying the courts. Tesla cars are being torched and the dealerships are being vandalized. I can’t see a lot of Americans being down with this. If they want the Union Jack and the British royal standard burned on American streets, have UK products dumped in US waterways for a Boston Tea Party 2.0 or Charles or William burned in effigy on American streets, have at it.
Does this mean I can emigrate to Scotland.
As stupid and awful as I find all of this as an American, that was my immediate question, too: Does this mean I can emigrate to Scotland?
Trump’s ancestral homeland?
There’s a lot of his DNA in those highlands.
His mother is McLeod from the Isle of Lewis in the Hebrides. There’s a few cousins there I think. Half the island is called McLeod but that’s nothing to do with him.
Abolish the monarchy. With Charles the king and pegs next. Looks bleak. And both are m a g a.
I can’t get over the depth of his stupidity. He thinks and speaks like a kindergartner. I’m so sorry, Canada, a lot of us hate him.
“America is mine, Harold.” Peg probably.
Does this mean we would get universal healthcare…?
No, I think it means Commonwealth nations will lose theirs. Elon Musk will send his buddy, Big Balls, to pillage their governments. It’s a really bad idea.
You nailed it! He loves kings and authoritarians. He wants to be a king and rule by divine right. But the Commonwealth is playing with fire since he will then just take it over and declare himself head of the group. I don’t know why people don’t get how dangerous he is. And he won’t back off the idea of annexing Canada. He will just declare he is one step closer to making it the fifty first state.
He already believes that he rules by a divine right. “A landslide” he believes , gives him the power to be president for life. He does not plan on leaving the White House. Vance can kick his succession dreams out the window. He’s been duped like many others.
This dummy thinks King Charles, who passes out toy medals and rubber stamps documents for a living, is a better ally than NATO, an organization of multiple countries with functioning governments and experienced militaries.
Can’t wait for the photo-op with Trump surrounded by the Presidents and Prime Ministers of Commonwealth countries.
You ain’t in Europe anymore, Don.
The last 4 months have been the longest 40 years of my life.
Hard agree.
💯 😞
@Side Eye, and it’s only the first forty…
King Charles has no authority to invite a country to join the Commonwealth.
Shh! Don’t tell Trump. This Commonwealth project will keep him busy til nap time. Give him a map and some crayons so he can see where everything is.
Who does?
“For eligible countries, there is a membership process which has to be followed once the formal expression of interest to join is triggered. This entails the following:
An informal assessment undertaken by the Secretary-General following an expression of interest by an aspirant country
Consultation by the Secretary-General with member states
An invitation to the interested country to make a formal application
A formal application presenting evidence of the functioning of democratic processes and popular support in that country for joining the Commonwealth.
The procedure also sets out that the application would thereafter be considered by Heads of Government at the next CHOGM and, if they reach consensus on accepting it, that country would then join the Commonwealth and be invited to attend subsequent meetings.” as per the Commonwealth’s main page.
But ..but…doesn’t that go against literally every single solidarity thing the USA stands for? Isn’t that the whole point?
What will he think, the president? I’ve already bought everything I can get for money, including the presidency. Now some old nobility and faded colonialism with beautiful golden carriages would be great, wouldn’t it?
Something so depraved and decadent … and what does the king say? This family has a very strange sense of humour and I’ve heard that the King enjoyed playing MacBeth ….
https://artsandculture.google.com/asset/hrh-prince-charles-b-1948-as-macbeth-unknown-person/_wF76LnkbSWAjw?hl=en
It could never work. US foreign policy and the interests of the commonwealth aren’t in alignment. Ideologically America is opposed to the Commonwealth’s head of state, KCIII. Knowing Trump’s rampant ego and desire to take over countries like he’s buying real estate, he would use membership in the Commonwealth to try and force it. It would be like putting the cat amongst the pigeons. However I doubt if Americans will go for this. This is what they fought against in 1775. So, why bother joining since the US doesn’t really gain anything.
I really don’t think it’s going to happen. As I mentioned on Friday after reading the People article regarding the Commonwealth, he’s lost his marbles. Or he likes to pull people’s legs.
If you look at what’s actually happening, he seems to move further away from Europe and trying to get alliances with Asia, the past few weeks he’s having countries of Taiwan, Japan and S. Korea invest in the U.S. The country is being run like a tech company and racing who can lead AI (that’s being prioritized). He’s also given aid to a few countries in SE Asia.