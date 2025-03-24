Donald Trump actually is interested in making the US part of the Commonwealth

Donald Trump is currently trying to find some way to remove the United States from NATO. He reportedly wants to dump the 70-year tradition of an American being in command of NATO, and he’s openly spoken about how we don’t need NATO anymore and how NATO needs to be “restructured” or something. Nevermind that NATO is one of the most elite security partnerships in modern history, nevermind our historic ties to our NATO partners. If and when Trump removes the US from NATO, it looks like he really will want to join the Commonwealth though. I thought that story was just some British tabloid BS, but no, it looks like Trump is really interested in joining the hokey British Commonwealth, probably right around the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

President Donald Trump made a surprising comment about joining the British Commonwealth nearly 250 years after the United States declared its independence from the Kingdom of Great Britain in 1776. Trump raised eyebrows with a Truth Social post on Friday, March 21, sharing a link to an article from The Sun, which claimed that King Charles will make a “secret offer” during Trump’s upcoming state visit to the U.K. According to the report, the British monarch will offer to make the U.S. an “associate member” of the Commonwealth. The voluntary association is currently made up of 56 countries, most formerly under British rule, of which King Charles is the ceremonial head. “This is being discussed at the highest levels,” a source claimed to the Daily Mail. “It would be a wonderful move that would symbolize Britain’s close relationship with the U.S…Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the royal family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this.” It was suggested that the addition of the U.S. to the Commonwealth might also ease tensions between Trump and Canada, which is also a member. The president posted the article to his Truth Social page, writing, “I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!” Buckingham Palace has not commented on the report. PEOPLE has reached out to both the palace and the White House for comment. Membership in the Commonwealth of Nations is a matter for the Commonwealth Secretariat rather than King Charles. The process and eligibility criteria are outlined on their website.

[From People]

It’s bonkers that we have to think like this, to find “workarounds” like one would do with a child, but has anyone considered changing “NATO Supreme Allied Commander” to “King of NATO” or “Supreme King of NATO High Command?” If we give it a royal name, Trump might not break it. Because that’s the only reason he’s interested in joining the Commonwealth – because he thinks it’s King Charles’s elite club, that Charles only invites bigly important world leaders like him.