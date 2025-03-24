Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds want people to know that they’re skipping the Met Gala

I tapped out of the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal situation weeks ago because everyone involved was driving me crazy. There’s been an insane amount of positioning in the trade papers, right-wing media and gossip media and I stopped caring – it’s my hope that the eventual trial clears some things up, although Blake and Ryan Reynolds spent a good chunk of last week trying to get Baldoni’s lawsuits dismissed.

Meanwhile, I just want to be able to gossip about normal things re: Blake Lively. Like, remember her Preserve lifestyle business/site? Remember the “Allure of Antebellum” editorial? Good times. I bring up Blake’s pro-Antebellum stance because it’s relevant to this interesting piece of gossip: Blake and Ryan are skipping this year’s Met Gala. TMZ, Us Weekly and People Magazine all got briefed on Blake and Ryan’s decision, which is weird, right? That they would make a point of telling multiple outlets that they would NOT attend this year’s Met Gala? I’m bringing this back to the pro-Antebellum stance because this year’s Met Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with Monica Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity being used as the inspo/source material for the theme and exhibit. LeBron James, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, ASAP Rocky and Pharrell Williams are all co-chairs this year. So the couple who got married on a South Carolina plantation doesn’t want to go to a Met Gala with such a Black theme, huh??

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will not be attending the 2025 Met Gala. An exclusive source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, sharing, “Blake and Ryan haven’t gone since 2022, when they were co-chairs, and they will not be in attendance this year.” The theme of the 2025 Met Gala, which will be held on May 5, was previously revealed by Vogue as “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Per the outlet, the exhibit draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity and will “feature garments, paintings, photographs, and more — all exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th century through present day.” Miller will serve as a guest curator for the show with Costume Institute Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton. The 2022 Met Gala marked Lively’s 10th appearance at the annual fashion event in New York City. That year, she and Reynolds, 48, served as co-chairs alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

[From People]

A source close to Blake and Ryan told TMZ that their decision to skip the gala has “nothing to do with their legal war against Justin Baldoni, ’cause the decision to pass on the May event was made way before that drama unfolded.” Meaning… they made the decision after the theme was announced last fall??? LMAO. Another unnamed source sniffed to Us Weekly: “She’s not a Kardashian that goes every year.” Good lord. I just can’t get over how they’re announcing their non-attendance this far in advance, and making sure everyone knows that they decided to skip soon after the theme was announced.