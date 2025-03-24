Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds want people to know that they’re skipping the Met Gala

I tapped out of the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal situation weeks ago because everyone involved was driving me crazy. There’s been an insane amount of positioning in the trade papers, right-wing media and gossip media and I stopped caring – it’s my hope that the eventual trial clears some things up, although Blake and Ryan Reynolds spent a good chunk of last week trying to get Baldoni’s lawsuits dismissed.
Meanwhile, I just want to be able to gossip about normal things re: Blake Lively. Like, remember her Preserve lifestyle business/site? Remember the “Allure of Antebellum” editorial? Good times. I bring up Blake’s pro-Antebellum stance because it’s relevant to this interesting piece of gossip: Blake and Ryan are skipping this year’s Met Gala. TMZ, Us Weekly and People Magazine all got briefed on Blake and Ryan’s decision, which is weird, right? That they would make a point of telling multiple outlets that they would NOT attend this year’s Met Gala? I’m bringing this back to the pro-Antebellum stance because this year’s Met Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with Monica Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity being used as the inspo/source material for the theme and exhibit. LeBron James, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, ASAP Rocky and Pharrell Williams are all co-chairs this year. So the couple who got married on a South Carolina plantation doesn’t want to go to a Met Gala with such a Black theme, huh??
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will not be attending the 2025 Met Gala. An exclusive source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, sharing, “Blake and Ryan haven’t gone since 2022, when they were co-chairs, and they will not be in attendance this year.”
The theme of the 2025 Met Gala, which will be held on May 5, was previously revealed by Vogue as “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Per the outlet, the exhibit draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity and will “feature garments, paintings, photographs, and more — all exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th century through present day.” Miller will serve as a guest curator for the show with Costume Institute Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton.
The 2022 Met Gala marked Lively’s 10th appearance at the annual fashion event in New York City. That year, she and Reynolds, 48, served as co-chairs alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
[From People]
A source close to Blake and Ryan told TMZ that their decision to skip the gala has “nothing to do with their legal war against Justin Baldoni, ’cause the decision to pass on the May event was made way before that drama unfolded.” Meaning… they made the decision after the theme was announced last fall??? LMAO. Another unnamed source sniffed to Us Weekly: “She’s not a Kardashian that goes every year.” Good lord. I just can’t get over how they’re announcing their non-attendance this far in advance, and making sure everyone knows that they decided to skip soon after the theme was announced.
The irony(?) of them skipping the one MET Gala with an explicitly BLACK theme.
There was a news clip somewhere reporting that Anna Wintour didn’t invite her this year because Blake wrote a email in which she was critical of Anna and it was leaked. So, Anna is putting her in her place.
this is Blake trying to control the narrative.
Never heard of that. Find it hard to believe, tbh.
And Anna technically doesn’t invite anyone. The brands that pay for tables do and she just approves the list iirc.
Either way it looks bad for them.
There’s a clip somewhere sounds vague. I honestly don’t even care about this but I doubt Anna is not inviting them or a brand wouldn’t rep Blake. She would actually draw a lot of press if she showed up which would be good for a brand. That said, as far as announcing that they’re not going, I’m just like okay? Thanks for letting us know? shrug.
I’m sure they would have found some way to offend.
Did I read that right? They haven’t attended since 2022? Did they announce they weren’t attending those years either?
These two really believe their own hype and are on the verge of PRing themselves into a big fall. I’m here for it.
I think they’re already falling.
It’s like you can just see it coming…
I’m tired of their drama as well. I usually skip over articles about the mess. Well, not this one!
*Yawn* They won’t be missed.
I 100% support their decision. Less of them is always a good thing.
Maybe they knew they wouldn’t be invited. ” You can’t fire me, I quit ” type response.
Anna Wintour didn’t invite her. That’s why she isn’t attending. She’s just trying to get ahead of that story.
My thoughts exactly.
I wonder if her Versace opted not to dress her for the Gala (or they aren’t buying a table). I think she’s worn the brand for her last three or four appearances.
I don’t think Anna would disinvite her.
If they didn’t release the statement no one would have paid attention.
There are not going?!!!
Hmmm hmmmm.
They didn’t go to Lagerfeld in 2023 or “Sleeping Beauties” in 2024, either. Doesn’t mean they’re not racists, but you can’t prove it from their Met Gala attendance.
I also do not see this as an “aha” moment. Are they racist? I would not doubt it for a minute, but they also have not been to the gala for a few years. I suspect it does have to do with the lawsuit. I also suspect that her lawsuit is righteous but plenty of people have a hard time routing for her. But i can support her in a lawsuit without approving of everything that she does.
@Josephine a racist doesnt get my support in anything.
Because she was pregnant and later was on set causing problems.
Blake never dresses on theme anyway.
Am I the only one who finds Ryan Reynolds kind of sus? I am as sarcastic as they come, but he takes it to another level — a tiresome level. I think it would be exhausting to be around that sense of “humor” all the time. He is so dry, so biting, so self-congratulatory on his I’m-so-cool attitude. And it seems like all of that has no OFF switch at all.
I couldn’t watch much of Deadpool — a lot of Ryan Reynolds being cynical. Again. Ick.
Never liked him since the Two guys, a girl and a pizza place days. But I never liked Chandler from Friends either. And he reminds me much of Matthew Perry’s character. Just don’t like his particular sense of humour nor his delivery.
Anyway, he and Blake deserve each other and I hope they are happy with each other.
i just came to say i’m super excited about the theme! i’m waiting on getting monica miller’s book from the library. has anyone here read it?
It does like such a fun theme. Especially because it also includes men.
Remember reading about the baldoni/depp pr people laughing about how easy it was to get people to just pile on and pile on and hate women?
Yikes.
Yikes is right.
Blake made it easy to pile on
I didn’t realize the Met Gala’s theme this year was inspired by black fashion! I am excited to see what the black celebrities/guests wear. This might be a tricky theme for the white attendees? Though I realize many guests don’t end up following the theme at all and just wear whatever crazy getup strikes their fancy. It’s such a fine line between cultural appreciation and cultural appropriation–I’m just thinking of all the Kardashians and the hideous things they always wear.
As for Blake and Ryan not attending, if they had attended this year with all the noise around the dueling law suits AND the fact they got married on a plantation, it wouldn’t have been a good look. I still believe Blake when it comes to Justin Baldoni–he’s such a creep. But her behavior promoting the movie was just so odd, talking about her cocktail mixers and acting like it was a light hearted rom com.
They’re not doing much to dispel the belief of some that they’re racist.
What a shame……racists aren’t attending an event honoring black fashion. The horror!
I will miss her inappropriate posts about her LA face and Oakland booty.
Ugh, really??!!! When was this? Glad I missed that party…🤮
Stop trying to make “fetch” happen.
This is literally all I think of when I hear about something Blake Lively is doing.
FWIW I am using this opportunity to let you all know that Mr. Scarlett and I will not be attending the MET Gala this year either. I was going to tell y’all first but Blake beat me to the punch.
I am sure we will be missed, and the MET Gala will not be quite the same without us or Black and Ryan.
Quite an unfortunate typo there, but …I am sure we will be missed, and the MET Gala will not be quite the same without us or Blake and Ryan.
Ha! I was actually trying to figure out the meaning behind your typo. I will miss you, though, as Mr. Molly and I never miss the Met Gala. Look for us on the carpet. My dress reveal will be one for the ages.
Well well well… the leopards are not changing their spots. That tracks.
The comment about the Kardashians is interesting because there is a commentator on social media who pointed out the that times that Blake and Ryan have skipped the Met Gala was when she was pregnant or recently given birth. It’s never been a “We don’t want to go this year” decision. It’s a body image thing. After finding out they used a body double for LadyPool, I think that Blake but than likely Ryan has an issue with her body image. Compare that to how Rihanna and Kim Kardashian flaunted their pregnancies while attending.
This couple is really sinking.
Counting down to when the orange menace threatens the Met over their theme. After all, we can no longer acknowledge slavery or the fact that certain people were slaves in this country for a very long time.
They publicly apologized for their wedding location and made a donation afterwards. People do grow.
But I do think them not going this year is absolutely due to the current legal issues.
What specifically does Blake Lively think she brings to the table? She starred on a teen soap opera, a ticket to adult obscurity. Her power couple marriage is her entire claim to fame. The marriage seems pretty secure, it’s not going anywhere, but she’s throwing around weight like she’s a director/producer/star of Oscar winning films.