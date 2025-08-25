Prince William & Kate sent tweets instead of showing up for their rugby patronages

Prince Harry used to be the royal patron of England’s Rugby Football Union. After the Windsors forced Harry out of his “royal” patronages, they let the RFU patronage sit dormant for a year, then they gave it to the Princess of Wales. Since 2022, she’s only done a handful of rugby themed-events. She and William did attend a rugby game in March, but that’s the only thing Kate has done with rugby in two years. Well, the Women’s Rugby World Cup started last Friday with some big round-robin match-ups, including England vs. the United States. England won. And their patroness was not there to see it. But hey, she sent a tweet. So did Prince William, who is patron of Welsh Rugby.
Much like William and Kate skipping VJ Day and just sending one tweet about it, I really find it odd that these two “working royals” don’t understand what an “easy win” it would be to simply show up? Like, it’s the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, you should actually take a day “off” from your vacation to make it there in person. It’s even more galling with these rugby games – it’s less of a time commitment, it’s an actual “fun” activity which tons of people would love to do, and they could bring their kids. Incidentally, as if on cue, photographers got a few pics of Kate and William in Balmoral on Sunday. That’s their justification for not showing up for rugby – they were on vacation in Scotland, how dare you expect them to switch up their vacation plans to work!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
1 October 2015.
The Duke of Cambridge throws a rugby ball during a visit to the National Sport Centre in Cardiff to launch the Coach Core Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) Programme. Coach Core was created by The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry in 2012 as part of the Olympic Legacy programme. It provides an intense training programme for 16 to 24-year-olds, many from disadvantaged social backgrounds, to become qualified coaches and inspire their peers. *** Local Caption *** *,Image: 538105066, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Spain, Portugal and South America only – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@avalon.red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Papixs Press/Look Press / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union,Image: 658455549, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeremy Selwyn / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales takes part in a rugby coaching session with local school children during a visit to Ocean View Secondary School in Cape Town, South Africa, on day one of his visit to South Africa, ahead of the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on November 6. Picture date: Monday November 4, 2024.,Image: 930712945, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), and Kate, the Princess of Wales, Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Wales versus England Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Saturday, March 15, 2025.,Image: 976118530, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
-
-
Marseille, FRANCE – Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Princess of Wales, attends England’s victory over Argentina in the Rugby World Cup at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, France.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, before officially opening the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, ahead of the Wales vs England Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 25 Feb 2023
Credit: Matthew Horwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, before officially opening the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, ahead of the Wales vs England Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 25 Feb 2023
Credit: Matthew Horwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Royals meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Wales v England Six Nations match at Pincipality Stadium
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 15 Mar 2025
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Wales v England Six Nations match at Pincipality Stadium
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 15 Mar 2025
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Wales v England Six Nations match at Pincipality Stadium
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 15 Mar 2025
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Wales v England Six Nations match at Pincipality Stadium
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 15 Mar 2025
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Wales v England Six Nations match at Pincipality Stadium
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 15 Mar 2025
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Lazy “C”–lazy is as lazy does
Is that a nasty bruise on her right wrist?
In the photo where’s she’s pointing at her forehead as if saying–see? no wrinkles even when I do this!? Why yes, yes it is.
Ah yes the prince and princess of twitter (X). This is what the taxpayers have to look forward too. Tweets and crappy videos.
Seriously. If they can’t even be bothered to show up at freaking *sporting events* anymore, things are bleaker than I realized!
Kate went to church on sunday. Surely that took so much out of her. She needs to recover from cancer or something, and of course she needs Willy to take off in solidarity. And something something very young family! Besides, it’s only women’s rugby – no hot dudes to flirt with.
If they had showed up at rugby after skipping VJday it would have looked bad, but they need to be out at some really grubby charity doing really grubby things for their next appearance and soon.
That was my first thought, too. They can’t do a fun sporting event after skipping out on VJ Day.
And yes to grubby charity work, stat.
Trump’s visit is coming up soon. So we will probably see Willi and Kate then as nothing happened, hoping that the news-cycle will have moved on by then.
It looks like that Kate and Willi are not big rugby fans. The English women rugby team is actually very good so we might see Kate at the final.
The WFH King, the Tweet King, King Twit. William is going to have a lot of titles.
What happened to “we pay, you pose”? The royal rota really backed the wrong horse.
Where’s the outrage? The media n RF created 2 monster’s. Kate was lazy before she married. William been lazy since birth. The RF n press used to call them out until Meghan showed up. Instead of holding the PPO Donothings accountable for their horrible work ethics they criticizes and jeopardize Meghan’s work. I remember reading William told the queen Kate should only have 20 charities. The only cancer in that family are the PPO Donothing.
The issue with the vacation defense (which is a really bad defense when they use it to cover 10 months of the year) is that the other royals ARE working. Sophie and Edward are doing a week or so of engagements in Edinburgh. Charles is still receiving officials at Balmoral. camilla did an event last week. It really is just W&K who use Balmoral and “vacation” as an excuse to just disappear for months.
Charles and Camilla used to do a staycation in cornwall every summer – usually for a week. I think they stopped during the pandemic but I thought it was a good idea. They did some of the more basic bread and butter events and did some events that highlighted Cornwall tourism – I remember one year they attended the taste of Cornwall festival and their account posted a recipe for a traditional cornish pastie.
Like they left a blueprint for how to do this job as Prince/ss of Wales and Duke/chess of Cornwall. W&K just had to follow it, even if they only did half the number of engagements.
instead there’s crickets.
@Becks1 the Fail have been bitch slapping this couple for letting THEM down in relation to access and coverage. What about the UK tax payer who is footing the bill. 71 events for him and 25 for her so far this year. Lambrook school term starts on 3 September so parents should be back for the school run from then. Telegraph today referred to Kate’s SLOW return to work in 2025. Are they done with “ordinary” events and only the Trump visit is high profile enough for them?
William thinks he knows better. That’s the issue.
And if he was so modern he would be filming messages on IG as video so they know it’s them.
Tweets with initials are something that was done when Twitter was starting fifteen years ago. And we know it’s coming from staff.
It’s so weird. The point of the patronages is to provide them with publicity. How is a tweet going to do that?
I love seeing the British press, the BRF and all the monarchists getting exactly what they paid for!!
Oh, but they overpaid. Big time.
@Beaniebean, the worst deal ever, lol.
It almost feels like a kink at this point.
Wonder what the tabloids have in reserve for this provocation.
A tweet is the new showing-up-for-events. Who knew? If Will and Kate explained this to the British people, I’m sure they would understand.
They’ll explain after vacation, of course. In between school runs. 😉
Is it me or are these two are REALLY leaning into not doing anything even worse than usual? William seems like the kind of spiteful petulant that the more you push, the more he pushes back and trenches in. He reeks of Henry VIII diseased spirit and a level of entitlement that even Charles doesn’t have. Charles may toss a few pens around, but he gets his royal rear out there when it should be his younger, healthier son, and as Prince of Wales he definitely fulfilled the job description.
If William weren’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth, he would be sitting from of the television with his shabby beard, a beer, in a wife beater on the dole.
No, I think you’re right. The five (?) luxury vacations so close to one another was the beginning of W&K basically giving the middle finger to the press, imo.
Maybe they want to see just how much (little) they can get away with doing?
When I was teaching high school, I’d have to come in every day to do it. But could I have simply tweeted, “Do well in school today”to my 150 students (5 classes, 34 per class–NYC) and have done my job? Perhaps get a bonus and a Teacher of the Year Award? Had I but known!