Prince William & Kate sent tweets instead of showing up for their rugby patronages

Prince Harry used to be the royal patron of England’s Rugby Football Union. After the Windsors forced Harry out of his “royal” patronages, they let the RFU patronage sit dormant for a year, then they gave it to the Princess of Wales. Since 2022, she’s only done a handful of rugby themed-events. She and William did attend a rugby game in March, but that’s the only thing Kate has done with rugby in two years. Well, the Women’s Rugby World Cup started last Friday with some big round-robin match-ups, including England vs. the United States. England won. And their patroness was not there to see it. But hey, she sent a tweet. So did Prince William, who is patron of Welsh Rugby.

Wishing the Red Roses the very best as they kick off their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign tonight. I look forward to cheering you on and seeing the team rise to the challenge on home soil! C https://t.co/Dyx0MEgucY — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 22, 2025

Good luck to Wales Women as they kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign against Scotland today! Pob lwc, Cymru – ewch amdani! W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 23, 2025

Much like William and Kate skipping VJ Day and just sending one tweet about it, I really find it odd that these two “working royals” don’t understand what an “easy win” it would be to simply show up? Like, it’s the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, you should actually take a day “off” from your vacation to make it there in person. It’s even more galling with these rugby games – it’s less of a time commitment, it’s an actual “fun” activity which tons of people would love to do, and they could bring their kids. Incidentally, as if on cue, photographers got a few pics of Kate and William in Balmoral on Sunday. That’s their justification for not showing up for rugby – they were on vacation in Scotland, how dare you expect them to switch up their vacation plans to work!