Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, ‘Nobody’s Girl’, will be posthumously published this fall

Virginia Giuffre passed away in April of this year. Soon after her passing, her brother spoke out about Virginia’s marriage, and he clearly blamed Virginia’s estranged husband for her struggles in the past year. Virginia left behind three children, and I assume and hope that her money was left to them. Virginia successfully sued and settled with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew over the years, accepting seven-figure or even eight-figure settlements in those cases. Additionally, in 2023, there were many rumors that Virginia signed a book deal for her unvarnished memoir. We hadn’t heard much about it in a while, so I wondered if it was really true. Well, it was true. She wrote her memoir and it will now be posthumously published.
Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, will be published posthumously in the US on October 21. Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2024, left behind a searing account of abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and his circle, including allegations against Andrew, publishers Knopf said. In a statement, Knopf shared an email Giuffre sent shortly before her death to journalist Amy Wallace who worked on the manuscript with her.
“The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders,” Giuffre wrote. “In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that NOBODY’S GIRL is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices.”
For the Duke of York, this is his worst nightmare: a message from beyond the grave that guarantees his name will remain in the headlines through fall and into Christmas. The memoir, described by publisher Knopf as a “raw and shocking journey and the story of a fierce spirit struggling to break free,” runs over 400 pages and contains disturbing new details about her years in Epstein’s world.
Knopf confirmed that Giuffre finished the manuscript more than a year ago, but its release was delayed due to her health struggles. Giuffre was hospitalized after an accident in March, sent the email in April, and died later that month.
Ghislaine Maxwell has already made some half-assed attempts to whitewash and deny Prince Andrew’s criminal activities, so I’m glad Virginia will get the final say. It was incredibly gross to watch Andrew’s associates basically throw a party in the media after Virginia’s passing – they acted like death nullified everything she ever said about Andrew, Epstein and Maxwell. I wish Virginia was here to promote her book.
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
I so want this book to be a major best seller with proceeds going to charity
She left three children behind. This idea that victims should give money to charity is odd. Life is expensive. These kids won’t have an easy road.
Yes her children should. But also maybe the publisher could give some of the proceeds to charities that help victims of trafficking.
Why should the proceeds go to charity when she left behind three young children?
Both can happen. Of course the family should get the proceeds. But readers may also want to know where THEY can donate. And maybe something could be mentioned about charitable organizations when the book is promoted. So those who read the book, will help through royalties–going to the family and readers can also donate to charities .
Right!?!
Funds should be dispersed according to Virginia’s wishes. She was estranged from her three children and all three refused to see or speak to her. (Bear in mind her children range from mid-teens to adults; we’re not talking about little kids here who can be kept from a parent by a court of law. No one can prevent an adult from talking to their mother.)
Clearly there’s a lot of difficult history there.
So it’s possible she wouldn’t want that, since she didn’t have a good relationship with her children. None of us are placed to know what she wanted, that’s for her loved ones and her estate to decide.
It’s also possible her adult children wouldn’t want the money, as they were estranged from her. Why should they profit from their mother’s pain when they refused to even speak to her in life?
There were people who were saying that Harry should have given all the proceeds of Spare to charity! I’m so glad he didn’t. If the family decide to donate then it’s up to them but, it’s really up to them what they do with the money.
I just think it’s convenient for so many people that she had a car accident and then “unalived” herself shortly afterwards.
If I remember correctly part of the settlement with Prince Andrew was that she had a gagging order about what happened between her and the prince which expired in 2023. So, once again I think it’s convenient that she had a car accident shortly before her book is due to be published.
That’s fine. I was not implying that the family be deprived. Just that people not forget and perhaps there should be promotions of charities that help those who have been trafficked. Both could happen here.
The car crash incident was very odd.
On March 24th, a school bus in Perth got into a very minor fender bender with a white Toyota (while going at low speed), when the white Toyota veered around the school bus then braked suddenly. The fender bender left no visible damage on either the bus or the car. The bus was transporting 29 children at the time, so of course because it was an accident that involved children, the authorities took it seriously. None of the children had any injuries, and none of them were in shock. Multiple children reported that the bus “crash” had been so minor they barely felt it.
The driver of the white Toyota was identified by police as a 71-year old woman, and not named.
Six days later, Virginia made a social media post claiming to have been a passenger in the white Toyota at the time of the incident; claiming the school bus had crashed into them at high speed; and claiming that she’d been so badly injured that she had four days to live. But none of this was part of the original report or police report which didn’t mention that there was a passenger in the car.
The selfie she posted had red flags for being fake, for example she claimed to be in hospital in advanced renal failure, but in the selfie she’s not attached to any kind of medical equipment or monitoring equipment, she’s not in a C collar. She’s also wearing freshly applied makeup and earrings, which you definitely wouldn’t be wearing in intensive care six days after being hit by a bus.
The bus driver, the 29 children, and other eye-witnesses have all contradicted her account of the bus incident, and the police report and lack of damage either to the car or the bus also contract it. Some of the eye witnesses said she wasn’t even in the car. Some of the parents of the children on the bus were suing her at the time of her death, because she basically went online and said the kids were lying.
The whole thing is very weird, but there really doesn’t seem to be anything to suggest that she was present for this bus incident. One theory that went around online is that Virginia was a victim of domestic violence, and either lied that she’d been in the bus incident to cover up out of shame or fear, or she may have had a head injury and/or mental health issues, seen media coverage of the actual bus incident, and accidentally conflated them in her mind.
It’s absolutely possible that Virginia didn’t lie, that she did genuinely believe she’d been in the bus incident. But it’s pretty well established that she wasn’t in the white Toyota at the time.
Wow, little did they know what they were getting into when they chose and trafficked this girl.
For all the horrors she was subjected to she is still fighting even now that she’s not here anymore. I’m so pleased that this book will be out there and will certainly be buying a copy even if I can’t bring myself to read it.
I’m. So heartbroken for her
. Her trauma led her to a trauma marriage. It’s so heartbreaking. I had kid rape trauma but nothing like her. I’m horrified for her.. Disgusted that she’s being made to be something else
“In the event of my passing”? Maybe she wrote that because she was suicidal, but there are even darker possibilities.
After that bus “accident” (ha!!) it came out that she told her therapist and friends that she was NOT suicidal. If something happened to her, it was not self inflicted. I will never believe that she committed suicide, just as I don’t believe Diana’s death was accidental. Too many oddities about both. Both happened to women others wanted out of the picture. For good.
That was very bizarre. I don’t think she committed suicide. She knew she was in danger
I have some background in this, and “don’t worry I’m not suicidal” is an extremely common thing for people to say before they die from suicide. To the point that a patient saying “don’t worry I’m not suicidal” is considered a significant red flag for investigation and safeguarding.
People who are not suicidal don’t go around talking to everyone about suicide. Because if you’re not suicidal, then suicide simply wouldn’t be in your head at all.
People who talk about not being suicidal are either trying to convince themselves not to go through with it, or they’ve actively decided to die from suicide and are trying to reassure others to prevent a situation where they’d be restricted from doing so.
So the fact she told multiple people she wasn’t suicidal actually is evidence for suicide, not against it.
Virginia was horrifically wrong in her life, by many people. But she was clearly struggling so badly with trauma, the domestic violence incident with her partner, the fact her children refused to see her, the fake car/bus crash she reported – she was in a pretty bad place, mentally. I don’t see anything that points away from suicide.
What are the chances that this book never sees the light of day. The publication date should have been a secret. Am I paranoid about this? Heck yes and with good reason.
I wonder about that too. The publisher will have its own legal team. Will Andrew try to stop it or have it edited? Can he afford any kind of legal fight?
If Andrew or Trump tries to stop it, that will be a very bad look indeed. And I don’t think there’s any way they can.
I believe they, Trump, Andrew and anybody else involved, definitely will try to prevent this book to be published with legal injunctions and other legal objections.
The same as they try to prevent to release the Epstein files under the disguise to protect the “innocent” people caught up in the Epstein saga.
I really hope the publisher has a strong legal team.
I hope this book does Spare-like numbers and I hope she names Trump. Like SarahCS mentioned above, I may not be able to bring myself to read it but I will certainly buy a copy.
Women must tell their own stories because no one else will. This is especially true of women who have survived abuse. Virginia Giuffre is a hero and I’m so glad that this is happening.