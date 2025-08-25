Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, ‘Nobody’s Girl’, will be posthumously published this fall

Virginia Giuffre passed away in April of this year. Soon after her passing, her brother spoke out about Virginia’s marriage, and he clearly blamed Virginia’s estranged husband for her struggles in the past year. Virginia left behind three children, and I assume and hope that her money was left to them. Virginia successfully sued and settled with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew over the years, accepting seven-figure or even eight-figure settlements in those cases. Additionally, in 2023, there were many rumors that Virginia signed a book deal for her unvarnished memoir. We hadn’t heard much about it in a while, so I wondered if it was really true. Well, it was true. She wrote her memoir and it will now be posthumously published.

Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, will be published posthumously in the US on October 21. Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2024, left behind a searing account of abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and his circle, including allegations against Andrew, publishers Knopf said. In a statement, Knopf shared an email Giuffre sent shortly before her death to journalist Amy Wallace who worked on the manuscript with her. “The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders,” Giuffre wrote. “In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that NOBODY’S GIRL is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices.” For the Duke of York, this is his worst nightmare: a message from beyond the grave that guarantees his name will remain in the headlines through fall and into Christmas. The memoir, described by publisher Knopf as a “raw and shocking journey and the story of a fierce spirit struggling to break free,” runs over 400 pages and contains disturbing new details about her years in Epstein’s world. Knopf confirmed that Giuffre finished the manuscript more than a year ago, but its release was delayed due to her health struggles. Giuffre was hospitalized after an accident in March, sent the email in April, and died later that month.

[From The Royalist Substack]

Ghislaine Maxwell has already made some half-assed attempts to whitewash and deny Prince Andrew’s criminal activities, so I’m glad Virginia will get the final say. It was incredibly gross to watch Andrew’s associates basically throw a party in the media after Virginia’s passing – they acted like death nullified everything she ever said about Andrew, Epstein and Maxwell. I wish Virginia was here to promote her book.