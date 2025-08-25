Kumail Nanjiani ‘shattered’ by Eternals’ reception after signing on for 6 movies

Marvel’s Eternals came out in 2021. Non-Marvel fans may remember it as the movie that Kamail Nanjiani got super buff for. It was a part of the MCU’s Phase 4, which kicked off with Black Widow and continued with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel was really feeling itself during this time period because all four of these movies and five television series were released in 2021, with three more movies and three more series coming out in 2022. It was the beginning of Marvel Fatigue.
In addition to Nanjiani, Eternals had a huge cast full of well-known actors like Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harington. The only Eternals tie-in we’ve gotten in the 11 movies that have followed it was a plot point in Captain America: Brave New World, with no Eternals appearances. The movie has been basically abandoned, which is interesting because according to Kumail, there were big plans for the Eternals characters, but in the aftermath of its poor reception, everything got scrapped. He signed on for six movies and was really excited about entering his Marvel Era. When none of it came to fruition, he was left “shattered.”
It took until this year for Captain America: Brave New World to finally address the half-risen Celestial in the room, but that’s honestly the closest the MCU has come to acknowledging the events of Eternals. It’s hardly a surprise, really. In the post-Avengers: Endgame era, the movie was the first major misfire from Marvel Studios that, according to one of its stars, had a whole blueprint mapped out that never came to fruition.
During an appearance on the Working It Out podcast, Nanjiani revealed just how much he’d committed to before the film’s release, and the shock he experienced when it didn’t receive the warm welcome like the other MCU movies that predated it. “It came out, it got really bad reviews, and it didn’t do that well. It shattered me too much,” the actor who played Kingo confessed. “That was when I was like, ‘Oh, I need to go to therapy to figure this out.'”
The film earned one of the worst scores on Rotten Tomatoes at 47%, etching ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which sits at the bottom of the pile. For Nanjiani, it wasn’t what he expected at all. “I was like, ‘This is going to be my job for the next ten years.’ I signed on for six movies. I signed on for a video game. I signed on for a theme park ride. They make you sign on for all this stuff. You’re like, ‘Okay, so I’ll be doing Marvel movies every year, and in between, I’ll do my own little things. Whatever I want to do.'”
Kumail has been pretty open about how devastated he was after Eternals failed to go anywhere. I think he’s a real-life super hero for putting it out there that he was so disappointed about the professional failure that he went into therapy. I’ve always appreciated his honesty and felt badly about how he got a raw deal. Up until that point, every Marvel movie had led to multiple opportunities to reappear in different ways within the franchise. It’s not his fault, though. Eternals was fine, but it was also too long with a lot of plot holes and too many storylines. I think the MCU burned bright and fast, and execs realized that they needed to cut costs, so eliminating a cast of people who automatically commanded a higher pay was probably a no-brainer for them.
Also, I recently rewatched Shang-Chi and it was just as much fun as I remembered. Simu Liu is a delight. While there are supposedly still plans for a second movie, nothing is concrete right now. Marvel really did do a huge disservice to the new characters it was trying to bring into the fold.
So I have never seen it so can’t comment on the quality, but the reason I have never seen it (because it does look interesting to me) is that the run time is just too long. This is a common complaint I have about movies in general these days and Marvel movies in particular. I loved Shang Chi and Black Panther but those movies are about as long as I can take for Marvel movies.
We did see BP2 in the theater but I’ll be honest, I didn’t realize how long that was until we were in it and then it was too late lol. I kept thinking, is this over yet? and its runtime is the reason we’ve never rewatched it, even though we watch Shang Chi and Black Panther relatively frequently (I don’t like most of the Marvel movies in general, but I love Shang Chi and BP.)
So for a movie that is introducing new characters and a new storyline (I think?) and is already a bit different from the other Marvel movies (at least it seemed that way in previews) – being that long was a mistake I think. Cutting off 20-30 minutes would have made a big difference I think.
All that to say I feel bad for someone like Nanjiani who was counting on that contract to cover his career for years, because I don’t think it was anything any of the cast did.
and maybe the movie itself sucked! I don’t know. But I stand by my old-lady theory that these Marvel movies are just too damn long.
Yeah I’m the same with run times and won’t see long ones in a theater but I have a work around. Plane rides. So I have seen this one. I don’t remember the run time but that’s bc I wanted it to last the length of the plane ride. I don’t remember it being bad at all. Barry Keoghan was actually pretty charismatic in it but there were a lot of characters. It just made me feel like this is a movie for adults if that makes sense and I’d guess the more successful marvel films are ones that kids can also get into.
These days it’s rare that I watch any movie and don’t think they could easily have cut 20-30 minutes. They are almost all too long.
Movies that are too long (plus the 30min worth of ad and trailers) and the absolutely feral behavior you now see at the theater I just wait until things hit streaming since theater going had become a miserable experience.
I enjoyed it and I agree with your critique, they really needed to tighten it up. There’s no reason not to take the characters and go further with them as long as they remember it’s story first, IP second. People want to see good films, make a good film and we’ll turn up to watch it.
I’m also waiting for the next Shang-Chi as I really enjoyed it and have re-watched it more than I have Eternals.
Love Kumail but Eternals got a big thumbs down from me. With Greek myth names for some of the cast I was like, are they Greek Gods??? Too many plot holes too.
I also think when you have so many super hero movies out there, people get worn out. Had this been released earlier before Marvel and DC movies, maybe the outcome could have been different. I think, not sure, but Guardians of the Galaxy fell into same pothole.
Guardians of the Galaxy was saved by the music.
Eternals was beautifully made but man was that a meandering mess. A non cohesive, rambling plot and I remember pausing it at about the 40 minute mark and realizing it had MORE than two hours of runtime left! For me it just wasn’t fun to watch and I felt like I was wasting my time so I turned it off. I do feel bad for Kamail and the rest of the cast though, they tried the best they could and that must be super disappointing with how successful the other phases of Marvel were.
I love him. He always seems so funny and kind. The Big Sick was an incredible film. I also love his honesty. People don’t talk enough about the psychological effects of professional setbacks. Also, I saw Eternals when it came out. It was ok! By that point, though, I was just tired of Marvel (and I still am).
The Lovebirds is also a fun date night movie. Kumail has excellent comedy chops.
I remember enjoying the eternals but not a thing about what it was about. I do remember that it had the first “sex scene” in a marvel movie, and it was very very tame
That movie was one of my absolute favorite MCU movies. It’s interesting that people forget that the film was released during the pandemic. It was released between two COVID variants when most movie theaters were still closed and a lot of people were nervous about going to the theaters and despite that it stilled out performed other films (Dune) and finished in the top 10 that year. It was also released during a power struggle within Marvel where two Disney shareholders were uncomfortable with seeing people of color and women being seen in more prominent roles in MCU films. Their goal was to replace Iger, who had championed diversity in these films, and make sure that these films focused mainly on white males with people of color and women playing supporting roles. The fact that the white male (the Superman figure in the Eternals film) turned out to be the villain and was defeated by two women and a gay man well that didn’t sit right with a lot of people who were used to seeing a white male be the hero. It’s my belief that the focus on hiring more diverse casts and telling stories that were not white male centered is the real reason why Victoria Alonso was let go.. I don’t pay attention to “critics” because unlike how it was years ago, anyone with a computer can be considered a film critic so I don’t pay attention to film scores from anonymous critics. This film also came out at a time that films started being politicized (go woke, go broke). There will not be a Blade film and the whole Kang storyline was abandoned to appease people. After all, another actor could play Kang if Disney no longer wanted to work with Jonathan Majors, Why abandon a whole storyline, I like to refer to the recent problems that the MCU has been having as the The Curse of the Eternals. In trying to appease some they have alienated many more.
I went to see this movie when Covid was still around but less restrictions. The movie was long and they could cut the “sex scene” and a few lingering scenes to shorten the movie a bit.
The movie is beautiful as it was mostly shot in locations.
Lastly, I wish they would have just focused a couple characters at a time so their story can be told. Too many characters are way too confusing to a lot of non MCU fans.
Eternals was a complete bore to me. The acting was subpar from all the actors. All Marvel has to do is write a good script and hire actors who are least halfway believable as the characters. I found myself actually laughing at some of the characters performances.
I can hardly remember the movie but I know I disliked the main characters because their modernity made them feel avarage and forgettable.
And all these shared universe films have a serious weak point: if these heroes are so powerful, where were they when the whole universe was in danger? They always give an explanation for it (in this case they only fight this specific foe), but it’s always so bad that it feels like a plot hole. Yeah we could defeat Trump and MAGA but we’ve sworn to only fight Marjorie Taylor Green. Get out of here.
So too bad for Nanjiani, who is a good actor and seems a decent bloke, but I can’t say I’m sad with The Eternals ending there and then.
My kids are Tweens right now and we’ve been watching the MCU (in release order) over the past few years. This movie was so long we broke it into 3 nights of watching! I just asked them what their thoughts were and both were like “it was ok, but too long so I can’t remember most of it”
The whole problem with Marvel is that you have to watch everything before it now to know what is happening. And because they are trying to tie things together you need to know these super specific details that get mentioned in passing. I just want a dumb superhero movie without 100 pages of footnotes.
So what happens if you sign a contract to do more things (movies, video games, etc), and the studio doesn’t follow through? Seems we hear more stories about actors breaking contracts. Is this the same/similar situation where the studio is breaking the contract? I hope he (and others) got compensated for something from the studio- for like, clearing their schedules for future, turning down other work, and things like that.
In the early stages of Marvel, with then unknown actors, like Hiddleston and Hemsworth, it was reported that they signed 6 movie deals, which just meant that if Marvel wanted them for up to 6 projects, they had to leave their schedules reasonably open and come when summoned and were not even paid more even if they became stars between these films. Marvel was not obligated to give them 6 films, tho. It was a very one-sided deal.