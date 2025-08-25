Dean Cain, 59, could barely limp his way through the ICE training obstacle course

It’s a big competition to find the most chilling or infuriating piece of news about the Trump administration. For my money, one of the biggest candidates for “the worst thing about this whole sh-tshow” is that Congress gave ICE $76.5 BILLION in “new money,” with $30 billion for new staff. Taxpayers are now paying for a ramped-up, mercenary-lite faux-police force with little training and broad authority to arrest, abuse and detain people at will. With this new funding, ICE has loosened their restrictions on who can join. They’re now accepting applications from 18-year-olds with no experience and wingnut actors in their 50s. Speaking of, Dean Cain made a big deal, several weeks ago, about how he applied to be an ICE agent. Someone published Cain trying to go through an ICE-training obstacle course and… well… it did not go well for the 59-year-old.
First of all, if this was just some random 59-year-old guy doing a random obstacle course, I would not judge this. I wouldn’t care at all! It’s specific to this guy and this obstacle course. Dude thought he was signing up to be a big SS officer with a gun, rounding up minorities, and he can barely crawl through a pipe.
It’s been more than a quarter-century since Dean Cain played the Man of Steel—and it shows. The 59-year-old actor has begun his training to become an “honorary” ICE officer after signing up earlier this month as part of the agency’s massive recruitment drive, and Fox News was there to witness his efforts. In a Saturday morning segment on Fox & Friends, correspondent Alexis McAdams interviewed Cain at an ICE training facility in Brunswick, Georgia, about his decision to join ICE. Cain explained to McAdams that he joined because he “stand[s] with our law enforcement.”
”People don’t realize, they think that ICE is this horrible, nefarious group and they’re not—they’re phenomenal people,” he said.
The segment then cut to footage of Cain struggling to make his way through an obstacle course that took him over a wall, through a tunnel and required him to drag a dummy around. He was also filmed firing guns at a shooting range alongside acting ICE director Todd Lyons, who previously expressed a desire for turning the deportation process into something ”like [Amazon] Prime, but with human beings.”
Commenters on social media were quick to highlight Cain’s lack of prowess on the course, with one person noting, “So they can literally just easily run from this dude and not get caught. Cool.” Another asked if the video was slowed down, while someone else said that the footage proved Cain never did his own stunts. ”It’s kinda like watching a dog agility show but with a senior dog near death that attempts the course to the sympathetic applause from the audience,” one X user said.
The Fox News banner is like “look, Superman joined ICE!” And it’s just some out-of-shape has-been who desperately needs a knee brace, a couple of anti-inflammatory pills and some Icy Hot. About the whole Superman thing… again, Superman is an immigrant. He “came” to America illegally, in a spaceship or whatever. The “actual” Superman would not join ICE.
This was so sad and pathetic. Cain is obviously not at his fighting weight whrn played Superman.
Dear lort. This horrible timeline is sinking into satire. F#ck. It just keeps getting dumber and more dangerous. F#ck all the f#ckers who voted for this steaming 💩 show.
💯
Watching this reminded me of those middle aged former jocks (Cain played football at Princeton) who haven’t done much to stay fit since graduation but still think they are the athletic big man on campus they once were and go do a Tough Mudder, CrossFit, 5k, etc. with no preparation. But it’s always the bad course/weather/someone tripped or pushed or was in their way which is why they did so poorly/didn’t finish.
Thank you for your reporting. This is literally where I come for my honest news now. I’m not joking.
Margaret Cho is pointing out how f-ed up this all is considering his own family got imprisoned in the WWII internment camps.
Yes, his dad’s side of the family is Japanese and his non-Hollywood last name is Tanaka. This level of internalised racism is nuts.
I commented about Dean Cain being a bloated mess and folks really responded with “He’s 50 something and I think he looks pretty good blah, blah, blah.” I honestly don’t care if he’s fit as a fiddle, the man is a racist, pick me with no regard for immigrants or anyone other than white people.
Cain is trying to align himself with the scum who tout themselves as the master race. Seeing him huff and puff through an obstacle and embarrass himself is just deserts.
Given the history of Japanese internment camps during WWII, his eagerness to participate in rounding people up for concentration camps is particularly disgusting. Have some self respect, Dude!
The upside to his poor form is that he’s unlikely to catch anyone fleeing. But there’s also a downside: he’ll probably grab a gun and shoot them in the back.
He will be very easy to out run or even put your foot out to trip him.
From what I’ve seen of these ICE goons kidnapping people off the streets, very few of them could make it through the obstacle course which must be just for show. It’s probably why they operate in packs. One or two would be outmatched in a fair fight.
LOL Gravy Seal / Meal Team 6
My 7 mo dachshund would have finished that obstacle course in the time it took for Cain to heave his butt over that wall and through that duct. I was legitimately concerned he might get stuck. That video was a glimpse into the MAGA movement. Mediocre white men cosplaying as strong men. He looked ridiculous. As do most of those out of shape ICE agents who wouldn’t pass the physical, but due to the low standards in recruitment and hiring, are employed. We have a bunch of losers living out their fantasies at the expense of innocent civilians and democracy.
What is an “honorary” ICE agent? Is he really going to patrol the streets or is this a way to get more people to sign up?
I do not understand why he thought he could become a law enforcement officer at his age. He’s clearly not in shape. I also don’t understand why he went public with this. Is he trying to get DT attention for some reason?
They’re not sending their best people.
Did anyone else get the “Join ICE” ad just above this post on mobile?
I saw the fitness requirements for ICE somewhere, and I, a 53-year-old woman who enjoys ice cream, could ace them.
That said, I hope with all my heart that all of these goons get exactly what they deserve AND really bad corns to boot.