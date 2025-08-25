Robert Kennedy Jr.’s associate claims he will pull the Covid vaccine off the market

I haven’t had a Covid booster since the Biden administration. I was hoping to get the booster alongside the new autumn flu shot, which is what I’ve been doing in recent years. My arm hurts like hell and I’m dog-tired for a few days, and then everything is fine. I haven’t gotten anything more than a couple of stomach viruses in recent years, and I largely credit the Covid boosters & flu shots. Well, the current head of Health and Human Services is a f–king lunatic who hates science, immunology and vaccines. Robert Kennedy Jr. surrounds himself with quacks who reinforce his already-dangerous beliefs. Well, one of those nutcases is telling the Daily Beast that Kennedy plans to pull the Covid vaccine off the US market in the coming months.

The Trump administration will move to pull the COVID vaccine off the U.S. market “within months,” one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s closest associates has told the Daily Beast. Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist who has repeatedly claimed in the face of scientific consensus that the vaccines are more dangerous than the virus, told the Daily Beast that Kennedy’s stance is shared by “influential” members of President Donald Trump’s family. Like Kennedy himself, no Trumps hold any scientific qualifications. Malhotra is a leading adviser to the controversial lobby group Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Action, which is seen as an external arm of Kennedy’s agenda as Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary. He told the Beast that many of those closest to RFK Jr. have told him they “cannot understand” why the vaccine continues to be prescribed, and that a decision to remove the vaccine from the U.S. market pending further research will come “within months,” even if it is likely to cause “fear of chaos” and bring with it major legal ramifications. “It could [happen] in a number of stages, including learning more about the data,” said Malhotra, who said there was an ongoing review into so-called “vaccine injuries” by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). “But given the increased talk of vaccine injuries in the past few weeks among the administration, it could also come with one clean decision.”

[From The Daily Beast]

I’m not going to panic about this until it actually happens. Granted, I absolutely believe Kennedy is capable of doing this, and I believe that the Trump administration is populated by dangerous wingnuts who believe that “the vaccines are more dangerous than the virus.” My argument is… hasn’t Kennedy said that vaccines should be about personal choice? That’s obviously bullsh-t, but he shouldn’t get in the way of people CHOOSING to get the Covid vaccine/booster. Anyway, just a reminder – go and get your flu shots & Covid boosters sooner rather than later. In my area, I’m already getting emails about the new flu shot, so it’s definitely already available. People can also get FluMist!!