Robert Kennedy Jr.’s associate claims he will pull the Covid vaccine off the market

I haven’t had a Covid booster since the Biden administration. I was hoping to get the booster alongside the new autumn flu shot, which is what I’ve been doing in recent years. My arm hurts like hell and I’m dog-tired for a few days, and then everything is fine. I haven’t gotten anything more than a couple of stomach viruses in recent years, and I largely credit the Covid boosters & flu shots. Well, the current head of Health and Human Services is a f–king lunatic who hates science, immunology and vaccines. Robert Kennedy Jr. surrounds himself with quacks who reinforce his already-dangerous beliefs. Well, one of those nutcases is telling the Daily Beast that Kennedy plans to pull the Covid vaccine off the US market in the coming months.
The Trump administration will move to pull the COVID vaccine off the U.S. market “within months,” one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s closest associates has told the Daily Beast. Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist who has repeatedly claimed in the face of scientific consensus that the vaccines are more dangerous than the virus, told the Daily Beast that Kennedy’s stance is shared by “influential” members of President Donald Trump’s family. Like Kennedy himself, no Trumps hold any scientific qualifications.
Malhotra is a leading adviser to the controversial lobby group Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Action, which is seen as an external arm of Kennedy’s agenda as Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary.
He told the Beast that many of those closest to RFK Jr. have told him they “cannot understand” why the vaccine continues to be prescribed, and that a decision to remove the vaccine from the U.S. market pending further research will come “within months,” even if it is likely to cause “fear of chaos” and bring with it major legal ramifications.
“It could [happen] in a number of stages, including learning more about the data,” said Malhotra, who said there was an ongoing review into so-called “vaccine injuries” by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). “But given the increased talk of vaccine injuries in the past few weeks among the administration, it could also come with one clean decision.”
I’m not going to panic about this until it actually happens. Granted, I absolutely believe Kennedy is capable of doing this, and I believe that the Trump administration is populated by dangerous wingnuts who believe that “the vaccines are more dangerous than the virus.” My argument is… hasn’t Kennedy said that vaccines should be about personal choice? That’s obviously bullsh-t, but he shouldn’t get in the way of people CHOOSING to get the Covid vaccine/booster. Anyway, just a reminder – go and get your flu shots & Covid boosters sooner rather than later. In my area, I’m already getting emails about the new flu shot, so it’s definitely already available. People can also get FluMist!!
United States President Donald J Trump, flanked by Jay Bhattacharya, Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH), center, and United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, right, signs a series of executive orders related to health care in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC USA, 05 May 2025.
Pictured: Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
United States President Donald J Trump, flanked by Jay Bhattacharya, Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH), center, and United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, right, signs a series of executive orders related to health care in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC USA, 05 May 2025. Trump said he would soon make an announcement on health care that would be ‘more related to costs, the costs of medicine and drugs.’
Pictured: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
United States President Donald J Trump, flanked by Jay Bhattacharya, Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH), center, and United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, right, signs a series of executive orders related to health care in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC USA, 05 May 2025. Trump said he would soon make an announcement on health care that would be ‘more related to costs, the costs of medicine and drugs.’
Pictured: Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
US President Donald J Trump makes remarks on the India-Pakistan cease-fire, the new US-China Trade Deal, the return of Eden Alexander from Hamas captivity and the high cost of prescription drugs before signing an executive order that he promises will lower the cost of those prescription drugs almost immediately, during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US
Featuring: Robert F Kennedy Jr
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 12 May 2025
United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr; United States Secretary of Education Linda E. McMahon; and Lee Zeldin, Director, United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); take part in a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, May 22, 2025.
Featuring: Robert F Kennedy Jr, Linda McMahon, Lee Zeldin
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 22 May 2025
United States President Donald Trump and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr take part in a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission event in the East Room of the White House
Featuring: Donald Trump, Robert F Kennedy Jr
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 22 May 2025
I had a “light” case of covid and it knocked me down for three weeks. (And I had hypertension after, but maybe that was a coincidence). The thought of dealing with that or worse again really terrifies me. I can’t believe we are still dealing with the politicization of a real illness! Like, seriously??? No one’s making you mask up anymore, can we just leave it to real experts?
I wonder if one can obtain vaccines while abroad? Not that I have any trips planned 🙁
@Manda…I don’t think the Hypertension is a coincidence as even a mild case of Covid can decimate the veins & organs…get a home BP unit & track your BP.. Lawd 😔
The only time I got Covid is when I went too long between vaccinations and I got so sick. I ended up in the hospital. My lungs felt like I was drowning on land. And a $5,000 bill from the hospital. I was in the hospital for over a week. And that’s with the good insurance.
Not only is this administration celebrating lay offs as a profit tool. Now they want to kill us all. Which for this administration. That’s fine for them. Since we are disposable Americans if you are not the elite.
Good luck, God bless, and may God have mercy on our souls.
He is such a disgusting person. He really thinks that he should be stand of health. An addict who had brain worms and overcame it all. He is dangerous not only to the citizens of the United States but to WORLD. Watch, without vaccines to ther countries will ban us from visiting.
I loath this man and this administration.
The loathing I have for every member of this administration can’t be quantified. If people want to get the vaccine, and many do, then what does that have to do with their beliefs? Absolutely nothing. Mind your business. I have a few more weeks until I’m eligible to get my booster. I’ll be signing up to get that and the flu vaccine asap.