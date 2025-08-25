Mail: The Sussexes got a ‘development fee’ when they got a new Netflix contract

The Daily Mail just published yet another piece devoted to the Duchess of Sussex’s style within With Love, Meghan’s second season. Season 2 drops tomorrow, and while I will watch it as soon as I can, just know that I’m also pretty focused on the US Open, which started on Sunday. Anyway, this new Mail piece is basically just “Meghan wore expensive clothes and jewelry on WLM.” As soon as the second season drops, the Mail will cover every single little thing Meghan does, says and wears, and I assume we’ll get some crazy pieces about “Meghan wore $8 million worth of clothes!!” Enough! Meanwhile, the Mail’s Palace Confidential show had a lot of weird things to say about the Netflix contract:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Netflix deal is the ‘best outcome’ the Sussexes could have hoped for, according to experts on the latest episode of Palace Confidential. Daily Mail’s chief showbusiness writer and Friday columnist, Alison Boshoff, was the first person to reveal that Netflix would receive a non-exclusive first-look deal – a downgrade on the Sussexes’ previous contract. The couple’s new output will include a second season of With Love, Meghan, which is set to be released on Tuesday, as well as a Christmas special in December. Making her Palace Confidential debut, Alison said: ‘The new deal is the best they could have possibly hoped for – I think it is the best possible outcome. There’s no way that they could get the same deal again because those big money deals just aren’t being handed out. What these deals give you is a development fee which can be generous, or can be mingey. It is generally in the low millions. They save face, Netflix get the chance to say “pat on the back, we appreciate you, thank you for what you have done already”. No one is going to want a project Netflix has passed on. All their content will still be on Netflix because no one is going to buy it.’ When asked by presenter Jo Elvin if there was any possibility of a third instalment of the show, Alison said: ‘I don’t think imminently. I think she’s going to rest it.What she did was, she filmed the first two parts, and the holiday special, all at the same time. I hear talk of another idea which she is interested in doing, which will centre more around lifestyle and travel – so we are going back to her days with The Tig.’ Referencing the trailer for the next instalment of Meghan’s Netflix series, Richard Eden, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, said: ‘What did strike me was how much of a contrast this was to the TV appearances of her husband, Prince Harry.’ Speaking on the hit YouTube show, Richard said: ‘The last time we saw him, he was being interviewed by the BBC, moaning, complaining, looking desperately unhappy about his lost appeal. And then we have the complete contrast with Meghan, who is upbeat and jolly, as if “everything is great”. You think: “Wow, is this really a couple? They’re just so different.”‘

[From The Daily Mail]

Eden is comparing Harry’s BBC interview (filmed just an hour or so after he lost a significant case about his security) to WLM? They can’t comprehend how a guy can be serious and emotional in an interview when his wife is upbeat in her cooking and entertaining show? But I really wanted to talk about what they said about the Netflix contract. They’ve backed down so much, it’s WILD. For years, their assistant’s second-cousin’s best friend’s neighbor worked at Netflix and insisted that the Sussexes were totally done at Netflix, that everyone hated them and they would never get another contract. Now that a new contract has been signed, they’re still trying to make it sound like it’s pitiful in some way because… the Sussexes were already paid $100 million, AND Netflix reupped their contract with a significant signing bonus or development fee? I also think that if Netflix ever does “pass” on a proposed project, Harry and Meghan would find it very easy to go somewhere else. Netflix knows that too. Last thing: I absolutely believe Meghan is going to film or announce more seasons of WLM very soon.