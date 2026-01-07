Tabitha Webb, another label worn by Princess Kate, has collapsed into insolvency

The photos in this post are from 2015, in case you’re wondering why the Princess of Wales looks so different. At this 2015 event, Kate wore a Tabitha Webb dress. While Webb was never one of Kate’s go-to designers, Kate does have several pieces in her closet/archives. Well, we cannot go one full week without some “British designer previously worn by Kate” announcing mass firings, bankruptcy or a complete shut down of their brands. Tabitha Webb is the latest. As I’ve been saying, Kate has an anti-Midas Touch.

Fashion designer Tabitha Webb admits that she’s always taken risks to achieve her ambitions, but it is the poor old taxpayer who’s been left to foot the bill – again. I can disclose that Tabitha Designs Ltd – which has made brightly coloured clothes worn by the Princess of Wales, Holly Willoughby and Emilia Fox – has gone bust with debts of more than £700,000, including £50,000 owed to HMRC. The company, established in 2013, has been put into voluntary liquidation as a result. ‘Following a number of business challenges since the pandemic and declining sales as a result, the director of Tabitha Designs Ltd has made the difficult decision to enter liquidation,’ a spokesman for the liquidators confirms. ‘It is unlikely that liabilities to creditors will be repaid.’ Tabitha, 50, gave up a high-flying career in advertising to launch her range, because she was ‘frustrated by the selection of bags and accessories available’. She later expanded into women’s clothing, producing mainly silk and cashmere outfits. Kate wore one of her blue space-themed dresses to the London premiere of Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas in 2015. And for a video call with nurses during lockdown in 2020, she sported a Tabitha chevron cashmere sweater.

Many people argue that all of these closures, collapses and insolvencies have little to do with Kate. Perhaps, but at the same time all of these brands are collapsing, we’re being told that the “Kate Effect” is still a real thing, that everything Kate wears sells out, that her patronage makes a huge difference to these labels. And as we can see, Kate’s influence is either negligible or she’s like the Typhoid Mary of fashion – as soon as she wears a label, that label collapses. My incomplete list so far: Tabitha Webb is now insolvent; LK Bennett (one of Kate’s true favorites) has also collapsed into insolvency; Cefinn has completely shuttered; Seraphine is done; McQueen did mass layoffs and restructuring.