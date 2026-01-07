“Wagner Moura won Best Actor at the NYFCC last night” links

Some photos of Wagner Moura from last night’s NYFCC event. Moura won Best Actor for the Brazilian film The Secret Agent. Bonus Lupita Nyong’o! [Gold Derby]
I love the video of Stellan & Alex Skarsgard on the red carpet at the Critics Choice. They seem to have such a great relationship. [Pajiba]
Emily in Paris Season 6 confirmed! [Hollywood Life]
Paul Mescal plans to work less in the future. [Socialite Life]
Christian Siriano’s latest collection is award-season ready. [GFY]
Winona Ryder is in ASAP Rocky’s new video. [LaineyGossip]
The latest episode of Sexy Unique Pod. [OMG Blog]
All about the Target parking lot shooting. [Just Jared]
Menswear from the Critics Choice Awards. [RCFA]
Chris Redd had an affair with Kenan Thompson’s wife? [Seriously OMG]
This man posed as his dead mother in a pension fraud scheme. [Starcasm]
Things that were socially acceptable in the 1990s. [Buzzfeed]
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article