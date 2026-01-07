“Wagner Moura won Best Actor at the NYFCC last night” links

Some photos of Wagner Moura from last night’s NYFCC event. Moura won Best Actor for the Brazilian film The Secret Agent. Bonus Lupita Nyong’o! [Gold Derby]

I love the video of Stellan & Alex Skarsgard on the red carpet at the Critics Choice. They seem to have such a great relationship. [Pajiba]

Emily in Paris Season 6 confirmed! [Hollywood Life]

Paul Mescal plans to work less in the future. [Socialite Life]

Christian Siriano’s latest collection is award-season ready. [GFY]

Winona Ryder is in ASAP Rocky’s new video. [LaineyGossip]

The latest episode of Sexy Unique Pod. [OMG Blog]

All about the Target parking lot shooting. [Just Jared]

Menswear from the Critics Choice Awards. [RCFA]

Chris Redd had an affair with Kenan Thompson’s wife? [Seriously OMG]

This man posed as his dead mother in a pension fraud scheme. [Starcasm]

Things that were socially acceptable in the 1990s. [Buzzfeed]