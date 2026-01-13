Prince William still hasn’t read Spare, three years after its publication

Before this weekend, it had been months since I’d bothered with “The Mail Remembers” series. For the past two years or so, the Daily Mail has been churning out retellings of years-old royal stories. Some of the retellings came from new royal books, but most of the pieces contain zero new information or gossip, and mostly consist of “remember when the Duchess of Sussex said something and everyone jumped down her throat and demonized her for months? Good times.” Well, this weekend, I ended up covering “The Mail Remembers: Kate refused to meet Meghan for months when Meghan and Harry were first dating.” Y’all seemed to enjoy remembering that gossip too, especially since so many of these retellings make Kate and William sound absolutely unhinged. Well, here’s another one which amused me, especially given the gossip in recent months about Prince William’s illiteracy and/or refusal to read anything. This piece also marks the three-year anniversary of the publication of Prince Harry’s Spare.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior royals was followed by a nearly two-year media blitz about their time in The Firm. This culminated in the release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare in 2023 that was notable for two reasons; first, it included several damaging claims about Prince Harry’s family members.
Writing about his older brother, the Prince of Wales, Harry, now 41, recounted how Prince William, 43, had ‘knocked him into a dog bowl that cracked and cut his back’ during a physical altercation about Meghan’s behaviour towards Palace staff. What was worse for The Firm was that these intimate revelations were being drip-fed in the press as translators pored over pages of the book’s leaked Spanish version in a spectacular publishing blunder.
In his book, Charles III, Robert Hardman noted how ‘the most carefully and expensively choreographed public relations operation in modern publishing history went careering off the tracks’ three years ago. While Spare was due to be released on January 10, a bookseller in Spain accidentally put a few copies up for sale ahead of the ‘globally enforced publication date’ – as translated excerpts spread like wildfire around the world.
Outside Buckingham Palace, these stories couldn’t be printed fast enough as fans hung on every word of what Mr Hardman described as ‘the most caustic and candid royal memoir ever written’.
Behind the palace’s closed doors, however, Prince William couldn’t bring himself to read his brother’s tell-all, as Mr Hardman revealed: ‘His staff remain adamant that he and the Princess [of Wales] refused to open a book which has caused so much pain.’
Prince Harry’s ghostwritten memoir became the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever in Britain after it went on sale on January 10, 2023. More than three million copies of Spare were sold around the world in its first week alone, 1.4 million in the first 24 hours. The book was said to have been the result of a $20 million deal with Penguin Random House and its widespread commercial success gave Prince Harry a new voice.
[From The Daily Mail]
Three years later and, honestly, the Firm never recovered. Harry saying everything in his own voice, creating his own historical record, writing the actual backstories on so many royal moments and tabloid stories, all of it was such a significant moment for the modern British monarchy. Reportedly, Charles refused to read Spare as well, although I would believe that somewhere along the line, he’s probably read some chapters or excerpts. But William making a point of NOT reading a memoir which credibly accused him of assault? A memoir which credibly accused him of some really creepy and disturbing behavior towards and around his brother’s wife? William is never beating the “illiterate rage monster” allegations.
Whenever this story comes up (and it’s come up a few times), I always think that it’s actually really f–king weird that William and Charles refused to read Spare. If they’re going to hold these years-long grudges over the memoir, why not actually learn what Harry actually wrote? But the point of holding those grudges is that they’re mad at Harry for breaking the Windsor omerta more than anything else. It’s not just that Harry wrote about this story or that story, it’s that he’s still free and speaking publicly, full stop.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
A stock image of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ in front of Buckingham Palace, London, England, UK on Tuesday 10 January, 2023, which went on sale today.,Image: 748708660, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
17/10/2025. London, UK. The Prince of Wales during a visit to the London Air Ambulance’s headquarters in Waterloo, London. The Prince met staff who work in the wellbeing team at the headquarters and offer support and services to paramedics carrying out lifesaving work daily. His Royal Highness heard from paramedics and other front-line workers about their experiences and the importance of providing mental health support to those working in emergency services. The Prince also visited the Emergency Operations Control room where the team work 24/7 to manage 999 calls into the ambulance service in London and was able to hear from staff, including Call Handlers, Dispatchers and members of the Clinical Hub team about their different roles and how they help people daily over the phone and arrange help on scene. The Prince viewed the vehicles used by the LAS team including the world’s first, purpose-built all-electric ambulance, and electric fast response cars. Finally, His Royal Highness met specialist paramedics and took part in a training demonstration.,Image: 1046133680, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
06/11/2025. Belém, Brazil. The Prince of Wales during the World Leaders Summit at COP30. The Prince prepares his speech whilst travelling to COP30 in Belém, Brazil.,Image: 1050762241, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
06/11/2025. Belém, Brazil. The Prince of Wales during the World Leaders Summit at COP30. The Prince prepares his speech whilst travelling to COP30 in Belém, Brazil.,Image: 1050762297, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
William Prince of Wales on a beach walk with young people who
are part of the Marine Conservation Society’s Youth Ocean Network.,Image: 1054549508, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales view exhibits from the Royal Collection in the Green Drawing room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the state visit to the UK by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany. Picture date: Wednesday December 3, 2025.,Image: 1056256198, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, Patron, Centrepoint will visit the charityâs new offices in London to mark his 20th anniversary as Patron. Centrepoint is one of His Royal Highnessâs longest Patronages, having taken over from his mother,Image: 1057884121, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 09 December 2025: London, UK, 09 December 2025: William, Prince of Wales, Patron of Centrepoint visits the charity’s new offices in London to mark his 20th anniversary as their Patron. Centrepoint is one of His Royal Highness’s longest Patronages, having taken over from his mother Princess Diana. Accompanied by Seyi Obakin OBE, CEO Centrepoint.,Image: 1057917981, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
-
-
09/12/2025, Windsor, UK. The Prince of Wales joins the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards while they enjoy Christmas dinner at their barracks in Windsor.,Image: 1058472538, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
Peggington has either read “Spare” or more likely listened to the audio version.
Not sure his concentration is up to actually reading the book – and the audible version is read by Harry – which is why I love it! So I wonder if Willi has just read the bits printed in his favourite tabloids, which are of course often out of context
I bet he did a search for his name and read all those bits. I would.
This! Of course they’ve both read “Spare”.
Pretty sure any claims that William is a comprehensive reader, or even more than functionally illiterate are bold in and of themselves.
The other thing that strikes me is that everything Harry and Meghan have said, they’ve never really said how dare they lie but more how dare they talk about it! or that’s how things are done why are you complaining? And in drips and drabs, more independent verification of everything in Spare and said in the Oprah interview comes out.
This is such BS. His copy of Spare has a split spine and is dog-eared and highlighted and underlined and struck-through into oblivion.
I completely agree. There is no chance Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate haven’t poured over every single word of Spare. Please, the same people who read the tabloids with their breakfast every morning didn’t read Harry’s book? They are obsessed with everything written about them.
First love the pictures of Peg “ reading” especially the second one lol. They don’t read it because they know exactly what they did and now everyone else does too.
Seriously, when was the Peg Reading picture taken, anyway? It was promoted as Peg reading his Earthshot briefing book last fall, but who wears a pressed shirt, pants, and tie for a cross-Atlantic trip? Sure, you valet can bring your shirt and suit on a garment bag on a hangar, but he’d have looked like an unmade bed if he wore that outfit for 6-7 hours.
It was taken when he flew from Rio to the COP summit (Brazil destroyed part of a rainforest to host the COP summit)
I’m sure they all have read it (or in PW’s case, listened to the audiobook) but don’t want to give Harry the satisfaction.
I think that they believe if they all act as if it’s beneath them then it will cast them in a better light.
This. They just don’t want to admit it. Maybe Jason had to bring William some camomile tea before flipping to various bookmarked pages. But they’ve all read it, start at the index and flipping to pages with their names.
The editor should gift him an audiobook-version! Pro: an illiterate king to be wouldn’t be overwhelmed by the task. Con: Spare is narrated by Harry himself, cushions would fly fast and furious in rage monster’s for ever home…
Don’t forget they only throw cushions, they don’t throw lamps at all. That has always sounded to funny as no one had suggested they were throwing lamps, so why deny it unless it happened.
Sadly i can believe he hasnt. This guy hasnt ever been told no. He would have to face who he really is and what the world now knows. I dont think he could mentally handle it.
So according to the DM they don’t even know what is in the book, they only know the gossip. Our next head of state is going to rely on gossip.
There is no way they haven’t read the book. Or, possibly, in William’s case had an aide read it for him.
Functionally illiterate man doesn’t read books, shocker!
“It’s not just that Harry wrote about this story or that story, it’s that he’s still free and speaking publicly, full stop.”
Spare is a first hand historical record of life behind the curtain from Prince Harry, the charismatic son of Princess Diana who bravely did what was best for the well-being of his wife and children.
Well done Harry!!! 🥂 Like mother, like son. You’ve cemented yours and your mother’s legacy in history by exposing the toxicity and dysfunction that still exists in the royal ‘mafia’ family and institution (The Firm).
Please. They all read Spare. Every last one.
I believe William hasn’t read Spare. In delusion he believes that he did nothing wrong and that Harry owes him an apology.
Did hardman ever read Charles authorized biography where he slammed his parents.
Don’t you know that was different because Charles wasn’t paid millions? The fact that Harry was paid handsomely is the part which makes them clutching their pearls. Charles would never……. Who cares what he wrote 30 years ago. Or what Diana wrote and said 30 years ago. Did they make money off it?
But, the content of Harry’s book is trashed not the money. Charles books really was over the top in bashing his parents. The outrage is what Harry wrote but it was very mild compared to what Charles reported. And Dimbleby made money from the book, he was the one who worked as Charles authorized biographer. It was an unpopular book because many readers liked the Queen better.
Okay, I’m gonna play devil’s advocate here. I don’t know if I could read about myself either. And then factor in the fact that Charles and William are used to reading sugary tabloid articles about their greatness. William really would have a break down. On the one hand, yes, it might help him see Harry’s side of what happened, but I don’t think his ego could handle it. Charles came out more sympathetic imo so he could read it maybe. But these men, their egos are soooo fragile. They’ve never really had anyone tell them about themselves.
I dont know if I would read it either, so I actually can believe that he didn’t read it.
but I absolutely think that someone from his team read it and gave him an abridged version with the all the negative things highlighted so William could be properly enraged.
Charles might have read it, but if he didnt, same thing – he got an abridged version.
We all know Camilla read that book. She has had to deal with the behind the scenes behavior and probably hates them as well. She seems the type to love what she considers gossip. Then she drip dropped it into Charles’ ear.
Wilbur needs to worry about the redacted hundreds of pages that could still be published. What if it finally got published that he threw his own brother, sister in law and baby nephew under the bus to prevent the tabs getting forensic over his affairs? He was so scared prior to the book’s publication that he stopped eating, drank heavily, began moulting, had Jason on speed dial and IGNORED the mumbled words of comfort from his wife that Harry LURVES her so much that Spare will be all about HER not HIM!
Of course they’ve read it or listened to the audiobook, starting at the index so they could flip to the pages where they were mentioned. OK, maybe Jason had to bring William some camomile tea before flipping to various bookmarked pages.
@Lady Digby, indeed. Harry mentioned 400 pages were cut as being too inflammatory. If what remains is the tame stuff, Bulliam must be terrified.
Scoots probably told knauf to read it so he could give him the highlights
Jason read Spare and gave oral summaries to Willy. Willy doesn’t read.
I can believe that Lazy Waity has a hidden copy somewhere, with lip prints all over Harry’s picture and Meghan’s photos doodled on with fake mustaches and poked out eyes, like a little kid would do.
And candid – for sure. But Harry was far from “caustic” in that book. There was plenty of grace and maturity in that book that his lousy family did not deserve.
Your first sentence. That’s what I imagine too.
I don’t think kate is a reader of high end stuff, but she definitely read Spare or at minimum listened to the audiobook.
Charles perhaps didn’t read the book as a whole but someone did a memo outlining all the excerpts that relate to him.
William I believe did the same. Someone did the reading for him.
The funniest part about any of them listening to the audiobook is that they are actually listening to Harry’s voice. Amazing.
The keens read it. I remember an article where it was said keen was upset over it
And so was scooter
He didn’t read it? How immature. He probably had the contents summarised for him with comments from the in-house press read aloud
He seems very foolish to be so incensed about something he has never read. Most of the people who write nasty things about Harry never even read the book, they just rely on trash tabloids for their information. It doesn’t make William appear very intelligent.
If it is really true that William has never read ‘Spare’, then the only conclusion one can reach is that he gets all his information about the book’s contents from the tabloid press and his flunkeys. Sheesh! His ongoing feud with Harry, allegedly because of what Harry wrote in ‘Spare’, makes him sound like a psychopath, and his wife is not much better. 🙁
Not sure what it would take to make William appear intelligent…
They could have ended this sentence after the word “book”:
‘His staff remain adamant that he and the Princess [of Wales] refused to open a book which has caused so much pain.’
I can absolutely believe that he’s never read Spare, if nothing else as protection for his ego. This is not a man who is curious or demands the full story! He reads only exactly what he wants, which if reports are to believed is very very little (possibly excluding football forums for his own favourite team). Not having read it protects him in a way because he’ll never have to engage with his brother’s story or acknowledge his awful family history, including his mother’s death. Instead, he can continue to stew in his own rage, spurred on by fawning articles in the tabloids that won’t force him to reckon with his past.
I am certain that he had his own staff read the book to see if they could refute anything, or to see if any of the stories about Harry could be weaponized against him. I myself wouldn’t be able to resist reading the full account, but William is both incredibly self-involved and incurious – I believe that he simply wouldn’t see the need to read or understand Harry’s perspective. Why should he? He’s gone nearly 45 years without having to consider others or questioning anything, why would he start now?
You cannot turn an awful person into a good King,.
Does he not realise that as Future Skooter King, people are going to write about him anyway. Historians, commentators, journalists, down to plebs like us.
Which makes me wonder what is he so afraid of if all he supposedly does is watch TV & do the school run 🤪
That would necessitate him being ABLE to read a whole book…I’m pretty dubious about that part 🤣
Willy believes his own press which is leaked and embiggened by his hangers-on. It is very possible that he never actually read the book and allowed self-serving sycophants to spoon feed him details spun to support their agendas. In one section of Spare Willy was badmouthing Meghan based on exaggerations and leaks from the palace and expecting Harry to believe her bad press as gospel. Willy isn’t bright. He would believe whatever he was told and run with it. He would also spin lies and expect people to believe lies. That is why so many kp palace leaks directly contradict Spare. He never read the book closely or lacks reading comprehension skills and spouts what he has been told.
He probably had a staffer read it for him, give him a one page Cliffs notes version supplemented with tabloid articles. That man doesn’t read.