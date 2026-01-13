DM: King Charles will invite the Sussexes to stay with him at Highgrove this summer

Several years ago, King Charles apparently offered to meet with Prince Harry if Harry would fly up to Balmoral, in Scotland. The invitations, such as they were, always felt half-assed, last minute and extremely weird, like Charles expected Harry to drop everything and spend half a day flying up to Aberdeen and then driving the distance to Balmoral, all for the vague promise of a father-son meeting. It was always especially galling for Harry because those invites never included a guarantee of police protection. In fact, it often felt like “the establishment” was trying to physically isolate Harry on a royal property so they could make some kind of horrible play. Similar to forcing Harry to come to the Sandringham Summit alone in 2020, and similar to how they banned Meghan from going to Balmoral in 2022 when QEII died. They’re always trying to get him alone on royal property.

Well, I bring that up because something very strange is being floated by Buckingham Palace (I’m assuming). Charles plans to invite Harry, Meghan and their children to stay at Highgrove this year if they come for the “One Year To Go” Invictus events… in Birmingham. Why would the Sussexes not stay IN Birmingham at a secure hotel?

King Charles could offer Harry and Meghan the run of his ‘ultra-secure’ Highgrove House as an ‘olive branch’ during their likely joint visit to the UK later this year, it was claimed today. The Sussexes are also expected to ask Harry’s father to open the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027 if relations continue to ‘thaw’ between them.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, will reportedly join her husband at the ‘One Year To Go’ event at the National Exhibition Centre in July, amid ongoing discussions over whether the couple will be granted taxpayer-funded police protection while in the UK.

‘It seems likely that this will happen. Meghan’s been to the equivalent countdown events elsewhere so it would look strange if she didn’t attend the Birmingham one’, a royal insider has said. ‘There’s a good chance that they will stay at a royal residence during a UK stay that includes Invictus events if the current thaw in family relations continues’.

The insider added: ‘I don’t believe Harry has asked his father to open the Invictus Games in Birmingham yet but it seems likely he will and it will be difficult for the King to refuse’.

The Daily Mail’s royal source said that Highgrove, Charles’ beloved home in the Cotswolds, ‘is a relatively short distance down the M5 from Birmingham’ – ideal for a dash there for the Sussexes this summer. The ‘ultra-secure’ 18th century property also has a steel-lined panic room, is covered by a no-fly zone and also is surrounded by armed police guarding the King 24/7, forming a ‘protection bubble’ for Harry, Meghan and their children, if Archie and Lilibet come too. But the insider added that while Highgrove would be ideal for July: ‘The Sussexes need to stay in a hotel in the city during the Games in 2027’.

Another source warned that his brother William and sister-in-law Kate will be watching developments carefully – especially if the Sussexes are offered a place to stay at a royal property.

‘You’ve got to remember the Wales’s are running the show now’, one well-placed source said, adding they believe that Charles would be wary of offering them Highgrove in case it upset William.

“…They believe that Charles would be wary of offering them Highgrove in case it upset William…” Would upset William’s soft little baby tummy? Would tantrum-prone baby Willy throw his toys out of his pram if daddy asked brother to stay for a visit?? As I’ve said, even Charles has to walk on eggshells around William and his violent rages, which is a key part of this story. As for Charles offering the Sussexes to stay at Highgrove… it sounds more like Charles wants to invite them for a private visit, adjacent to their public-facing events in Birmingham. Honestly, these are the kinds of invitations Charles should have been making for years – he would have looked less like a dogsh-t father if he had just simply let it be known that the Sussexes were always welcome to visit Highgrove or Sandringham in a private capacity. The fact that this is the first time we’re really hearing of any kind of invitation like that in six years speaks volumes about Charles and his terrible instincts.

Tom Sykes wrote about the Mail’s exclusive in his Royalist Substack. He didn’t have any new information, but he succeeded in convincing me that Prince William is on the verge of another nervous breakdown because daddy wants to make peace with Harry!

40 Responses to “DM: King Charles will invite the Sussexes to stay with him at Highgrove this summer”

  1. Tessa says:
    January 13, 2026 at 8:04 am

    Since when are the wails running the show. Keen has no authority. An scoot is still heir not monarch

    Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      January 13, 2026 at 8:14 am

      That comment is bound to upset Charles, especially coming on the heels of “Arise, Queen Kate.” I hope Charles has finally realized that all he needs to do to get William to toe the line is to reach out to Harry in any way, shape or form…there is nothing in the world, not even money or endless vacations or football that motivates William more than Harry being safe, fulfilled and happy, especially in the UK. THE UK IS MINE, HAROLD!

      Reply
      • SussexWatcher says:
        January 13, 2026 at 8:33 am

        Lady Esther – this was my first instinct too – this is Chuckles’s way of goosing Scooter. He doesn’t really care or want Harry to visit, but he does want to mess with William.

        It’s the equivalent of the old Diana clip of her saying “well Harry will have all the fun then” and walking away when she couldn’t get William to come inside with her…and then he immediately follows. Chuckles knows what bothers William.

      • Yvette says:
        January 13, 2026 at 12:19 pm

        @SussexWatcher … He immediately follows screaming “No! No! No!” with a look of incandescent rage on his little face.

    • Beth says:
      January 13, 2026 at 8:16 am

      Interestingly, The Fail has now taken this story down. Hmmm … 🤔

      Reply
      • sunniside up says:
        January 13, 2026 at 11:55 am

        More interesting than the story, I will believe that Charles will invite Harry, Meghan and the children when I see it.

      • Jais says:
        January 13, 2026 at 2:34 pm

        Oh I bet it was taken down due to that source saying that the Wales run the show now. I skimmed this morning and that detail didnt register. But now I’m like, oh yeah.

  2. Neeve says:
    January 13, 2026 at 8:06 am

    I wouldn’t trust ANY royal property at this point not even even Frogmore Cottage, If I was Harry I would get MY own security to sweep every inch of anything Royal or Royal adjacent accommodations.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      January 13, 2026 at 8:37 am

      100% this! If I’m Harry, no way would I stay at any royal property. Not only for the safety factor but for the unauthorized pics as well. Especially if the children are there (although I don’t expect them or Meghan to be there).

      Chuckles’s camp has already said they don’t believe the public outcry would be very much (or in relation to the benefit, or however it was phrased) if Harry were to die. If it were me, I’d never trust a person/parent who leaked that sort of comment. Can you imagine what they are saying in private if they thought this was an acceptable comment to leak?!

      Reply
      • sunniside up says:
        January 13, 2026 at 11:57 am

        I was appalled that Charles cares so little for his son, I wonder why Harry bothers with him.

  3. Smices says:
    January 13, 2026 at 8:09 am

    First of all, the Wails don’t run shit. Secondly, what exactly would Charles be afraid of—Is William going to overthrow him?

    Reply
    • Tuesday says:
      January 13, 2026 at 8:17 am

      Considering the maneuvers Charles and Andrew organized during Elizabeth’s last few years, I’d guess that’s exactly what Charles is afraid of.

      Reply
      • Bailey S says:
        January 13, 2026 at 9:31 am

        Would William actually take enough time off from his holidays to actually do anything? It’s sad that it appears that Charles waited over 50 years to get the job only to spend the entire time being afraid of his son. Oh well. Like others said if I were the Sussexes I wouldn’t trust ANY of the royal homes.

    • Gail says:
      January 13, 2026 at 9:38 am

      Probably more afraid Wm will hit him. Or give him a black eye & bloody lip, as he did his aunt (FWIW, I never believed the horse story that she cannot remember).

      Reply
  4. Giddy says:
    January 13, 2026 at 8:11 am

    “You’ve got to remember that the Wales’s are running the show now” one well-placed source said. Ohhhhh really? Scooter isn’t the king yet! Chuckles just happens to occupy that spot, and it seems like he needs to make that point clear to certain sources and journalists! At this time I wish returning good health and long life to Charles. He may not be perfect, but he is worlds better than his rage monster eldest son, and I hope that the Sussexes have a wonderful summer visit to Balmoral.

    Reply
  5. Julia says:
    January 13, 2026 at 8:11 am

    This story seems to have been deleted, probably fanfiction by the Mail and they got a call from BP. They are so desperate for Harry and Meghan content for SEO. As for Sykes, it’s all conjecture. I believe he’s making sources up for content. If William really wants to say something he’ll go to Roya at the Times or Becky English at the Mail or an international Murdoch publication. Why rage brief a Daily Beast reporter with a Substack?

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      January 13, 2026 at 8:32 am

      Sykes took his Highgrove story from The Fail’s. He inadvertently, and repeatedly, portrays William as a raging sociopath. And with ‘friends’ like William’s, who needs enemies? He’s doing William and the monarchy no favours and seems too stupid to realise this.

      Sykes also believes that half-in/half-out means whether a family members are allowed to stay over overnight in royal residences or not. Eh? So no sleep overs with Grandpa for the Sussex kids, lol! Beyond ridiculous 😂

      And doesn’t realise that political risk and ‘insanity’ for Charles would be NOT attending the IG opening ceremony as Commander-in-Chief of UK Armed Forces and Head of State. Dangerous stuff if William really is getting ‘friends’ to speak on his behalf to try to scupper Charles from showing respect to veterans and those still serving at Invictus. What could possibly go wrong?

      Mind you, we do know that Sykes is an amoral liar, with some dodgy and anonymous Eton-type aristocrat links and also uses a Reddit hate account as a key source. 😅🤣😂

      Reply
      • Beth says:
        January 13, 2026 at 8:41 am

        I forgot to mention Sykes’ association with Wootton and the fact that he was kicked out of the Palace WhatsApp group after blowing things with Charles’ man, Tobyn Andreae. Yikes.

    • SussexWatcher says:
      January 13, 2026 at 8:39 am

      I can sort of imagine Scooter rage-briefing anyone who will listen at anytime he can get their ear. He seems literally unhinged.

      Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    January 13, 2026 at 8:14 am

    Is this why Peg needs a crisis management lol. His brother might be invited to Highgrove this summer? “The Wales run the show”? Are you serious? They can’t run their own lives day to day much less “the show”.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      January 13, 2026 at 9:13 am

      I’m believing the crisis manager was hired for the rage kings impending breakdown but I was thinking the breakdown and incandescent rage would have been about the Sussex’s getting reinstated security, a reconciliation between Harry and Chuck might require the Bakers Act.. (do they even have an equivalent to that in the uk?)

      Reply
    • Lucky Charm says:
      January 13, 2026 at 10:20 am

      The Wales’ are not running the show. They aren’t competent enough to even run a bath. They wouldn’t be able to figure out the combination of hot and cold water.

      Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    January 13, 2026 at 8:15 am

    Isn’t Highgrove opened to the public during the summer months? I don’t believe this story. Furthermore it would make more sense for Harry and Meghan to stay in Birmingham instead.

    Reply
  8. Jay says:
    January 13, 2026 at 8:18 am

    Apparently the royals ( and the rota) never tires of this crap, huh? Charles probably thinks of himself as so much better than Tom Markle, but they are cut from the same cloth: public entreaties to their offspring trying to enlist sympathy from the public. They aren’t that different.

    Also, I laughed out loud at this: “You’ve got to remember the Wales’s are running the show now”. Are they really? Even with Charles and Camilla at their most frail, I don’t believe for a second that William is suddenly making all the decisions. It’s not like the last couple years of QEII when it was clear that Charles and the palace were managing her and calling the shots.

    Reply
  9. ABritGuest says:
    January 13, 2026 at 8:20 am

    The Fail’s article has now been deleted. I think this was their fan fiction & the palace asked them to delete.

    My guess is the press are urging Charles to do things around the Sussex family alleged uk visit which will give them access eg have them stay on royal property so there’s gossip from palace staff. Reminds me of when Charles blatantly worked with the press for a picture of H&M inside BP around the queen’s death

    It’s like when If the press don’t get the accessit’s clear the press are gonna highlight police costs for them staying elsewhere.

    Reply
    • MSJ says:
      January 13, 2026 at 8:35 am

      Charles will be remembered as a terrible husband, father, grandfather and son. He has red all over his ledger. 😔

      After evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, he lost his last opportunity to be viewed as magnanimous. 🤷🏽‍♀️

      Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      January 13, 2026 at 12:12 pm

      It appears to have gone from google as well although there are plenty of other versions of the same story.

      Reply
  10. MSJ says:
    January 13, 2026 at 8:21 am

    This sounds like someone’s fictional scenario floated for engagement and coins. 🤷🏽‍♀️ It’s silly season again in sycophantic royal circles.

    On another front, Harry has a lawsuit commencing this month against ANL (Daily Mail publisher). The distractions from the media (part of the establishment) and indirect intimidation tactics (crazy, speculative Sussex narratives) have been ramping up for weeks but Harry seems focused as indicated by his recent public appearance.

    Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    January 13, 2026 at 8:49 am

    King Chuckles’ cancer battle has been whooping his ass and the PR around his second son is better than his heir’s right now. It’s “safe” and “appropriate” for him to want to reunite with his estranged son and his family who will conveniently be in the UK anyway. Extra PR points for wanting to “ensure their safety” and blah blah blah. It makes sense honestly.

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    January 13, 2026 at 9:01 am

    This sounds like something the DM came up with to try to pressure Charles into inviting them to highgrove.

    there was a tidbit out there a few years ago, how Charles didn’t think Harry needed security in the UK because if he stayed at Clarence House and attended events with Charles there would be security anyway. I viewed that as a sort of hybrid control attempt/threat – dont do anything we dont like or dont approve of and don’t try to do your own thing and we’ll give you security. this is more of the same to me.

    I think for any actual Invictus event they will stay at a hotel in Birmingham, but I could see them spending time in the UK either before or after the event and then an invitation to a place like Highgrove would make sense (if its open to the public, they would just close it for that week). That doesn’t mean this story is true though because rarely does Charles make sense where harry is concerned.

    Reply
  13. jais says:
    January 13, 2026 at 9:46 am

    Hopefully, they will have security and can stay where they choose. My thing is that, if the kids stayed on royal property, we would get sources saying things about the kids, like they were doing such and such. It could be lies but bc the kids would be around royal staff, they’d run crazy stories. Archie only eats this. Lili wear this type shit. That’s a risk for even a simple meeting of course but an hour or two meeting at a royal property is very different than staying there with the kids. I don’t want to hear about how a palace source can’t believe the kids are allowed to run around so much or something.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      January 13, 2026 at 11:38 am

      That would be my concern, too — staff making up crap about the kids.

      I just hope Camilla read that line about the Waleses running things before the Fail took the story down. And I hope she concocts some revenge. I’m NEVER Team Camilla, but I would enjoy seeing Pegs being taken down a … peg.

      Reply
      • HeatherC says:
        January 13, 2026 at 1:33 pm

        Sometimes it’s just fun to sit back with snacks and watch two bad actors battle each other. Nothing wrong with that.

  14. Isabella says:
    January 13, 2026 at 1:49 pm

    I think the press would love to get a photo of this, followed by Charles only seeing Harry for half and hour: “Charles expected Harry to drop everything and spend half a day flying up to Aberdeen and then driving the distance to Balmoral, all for the vague promise of a father-son meeting.”

    Also, Charles could send a plane or a helicopter for Harry. That’s how he rolls.

    Reply
  15. Kelly T says:
    January 13, 2026 at 4:54 pm

    The story was probably deleted because it was all a lie. First off highgrove is like a few hours away from Birmingham. Why would they stay 2 hrs away from the place they need to be for the 1 yr event?
    Also why would they go all the way to highgrove when they could stay at frogmore since Charles is usually still in Windsor/London in early July. Wimbledon is literally finishing around that time.
    Lastly we all know Meghan is usually at the Invictus events and we all know about security. I could write this story myself based on common knowledge.

    Reply
  16. Betsy says:
    January 13, 2026 at 6:33 pm

    I hate that family photo. Basically everyone’s smile is fake except for Louis’s. George’s face says “Why is this old man perching me on his thigh I don’t like it.” Charlotte’s is “I guess I have to pretend to smile as Mummy said but I don’t like the old witch next to me.”

    Reply

