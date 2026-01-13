DM: King Charles will invite the Sussexes to stay with him at Highgrove this summer

Several years ago, King Charles apparently offered to meet with Prince Harry if Harry would fly up to Balmoral, in Scotland. The invitations, such as they were, always felt half-assed, last minute and extremely weird, like Charles expected Harry to drop everything and spend half a day flying up to Aberdeen and then driving the distance to Balmoral, all for the vague promise of a father-son meeting. It was always especially galling for Harry because those invites never included a guarantee of police protection. In fact, it often felt like “the establishment” was trying to physically isolate Harry on a royal property so they could make some kind of horrible play. Similar to forcing Harry to come to the Sandringham Summit alone in 2020, and similar to how they banned Meghan from going to Balmoral in 2022 when QEII died. They’re always trying to get him alone on royal property.

Well, I bring that up because something very strange is being floated by Buckingham Palace (I’m assuming). Charles plans to invite Harry, Meghan and their children to stay at Highgrove this year if they come for the “One Year To Go” Invictus events… in Birmingham. Why would the Sussexes not stay IN Birmingham at a secure hotel?

King Charles could offer Harry and Meghan the run of his ‘ultra-secure’ Highgrove House as an ‘olive branch’ during their likely joint visit to the UK later this year, it was claimed today. The Sussexes are also expected to ask Harry’s father to open the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027 if relations continue to ‘thaw’ between them. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, will reportedly join her husband at the ‘One Year To Go’ event at the National Exhibition Centre in July, amid ongoing discussions over whether the couple will be granted taxpayer-funded police protection while in the UK. ‘It seems likely that this will happen. Meghan’s been to the equivalent countdown events elsewhere so it would look strange if she didn’t attend the Birmingham one’, a royal insider has said. ‘There’s a good chance that they will stay at a royal residence during a UK stay that includes Invictus events if the current thaw in family relations continues’. The insider added: ‘I don’t believe Harry has asked his father to open the Invictus Games in Birmingham yet but it seems likely he will and it will be difficult for the King to refuse’. The Daily Mail’s royal source said that Highgrove, Charles’ beloved home in the Cotswolds, ‘is a relatively short distance down the M5 from Birmingham’ – ideal for a dash there for the Sussexes this summer. The ‘ultra-secure’ 18th century property also has a steel-lined panic room, is covered by a no-fly zone and also is surrounded by armed police guarding the King 24/7, forming a ‘protection bubble’ for Harry, Meghan and their children, if Archie and Lilibet come too. But the insider added that while Highgrove would be ideal for July: ‘The Sussexes need to stay in a hotel in the city during the Games in 2027’. Another source warned that his brother William and sister-in-law Kate will be watching developments carefully – especially if the Sussexes are offered a place to stay at a royal property. ‘You’ve got to remember the Wales’s are running the show now’, one well-placed source said, adding they believe that Charles would be wary of offering them Highgrove in case it upset William.

[From The Daily Mail]

“…They believe that Charles would be wary of offering them Highgrove in case it upset William…” Would upset William’s soft little baby tummy? Would tantrum-prone baby Willy throw his toys out of his pram if daddy asked brother to stay for a visit?? As I’ve said, even Charles has to walk on eggshells around William and his violent rages, which is a key part of this story. As for Charles offering the Sussexes to stay at Highgrove… it sounds more like Charles wants to invite them for a private visit, adjacent to their public-facing events in Birmingham. Honestly, these are the kinds of invitations Charles should have been making for years – he would have looked less like a dogsh-t father if he had just simply let it be known that the Sussexes were always welcome to visit Highgrove or Sandringham in a private capacity. The fact that this is the first time we’re really hearing of any kind of invitation like that in six years speaks volumes about Charles and his terrible instincts.

Tom Sykes wrote about the Mail’s exclusive in his Royalist Substack. He didn’t have any new information, but he succeeded in convincing me that Prince William is on the verge of another nervous breakdown because daddy wants to make peace with Harry!