DM: King Charles will invite the Sussexes to stay with him at Highgrove this summer

Several years ago, King Charles apparently offered to meet with Prince Harry if Harry would fly up to Balmoral, in Scotland. The invitations, such as they were, always felt half-assed, last minute and extremely weird, like Charles expected Harry to drop everything and spend half a day flying up to Aberdeen and then driving the distance to Balmoral, all for the vague promise of a father-son meeting. It was always especially galling for Harry because those invites never included a guarantee of police protection. In fact, it often felt like “the establishment” was trying to physically isolate Harry on a royal property so they could make some kind of horrible play. Similar to forcing Harry to come to the Sandringham Summit alone in 2020, and similar to how they banned Meghan from going to Balmoral in 2022 when QEII died. They’re always trying to get him alone on royal property.
Well, I bring that up because something very strange is being floated by Buckingham Palace (I’m assuming). Charles plans to invite Harry, Meghan and their children to stay at Highgrove this year if they come for the “One Year To Go” Invictus events… in Birmingham. Why would the Sussexes not stay IN Birmingham at a secure hotel?
King Charles could offer Harry and Meghan the run of his ‘ultra-secure’ Highgrove House as an ‘olive branch’ during their likely joint visit to the UK later this year, it was claimed today. The Sussexes are also expected to ask Harry’s father to open the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027 if relations continue to ‘thaw’ between them.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, will reportedly join her husband at the ‘One Year To Go’ event at the National Exhibition Centre in July, amid ongoing discussions over whether the couple will be granted taxpayer-funded police protection while in the UK.
‘It seems likely that this will happen. Meghan’s been to the equivalent countdown events elsewhere so it would look strange if she didn’t attend the Birmingham one’, a royal insider has said. ‘There’s a good chance that they will stay at a royal residence during a UK stay that includes Invictus events if the current thaw in family relations continues’.
The insider added: ‘I don’t believe Harry has asked his father to open the Invictus Games in Birmingham yet but it seems likely he will and it will be difficult for the King to refuse’.
The Daily Mail’s royal source said that Highgrove, Charles’ beloved home in the Cotswolds, ‘is a relatively short distance down the M5 from Birmingham’ – ideal for a dash there for the Sussexes this summer. The ‘ultra-secure’ 18th century property also has a steel-lined panic room, is covered by a no-fly zone and also is surrounded by armed police guarding the King 24/7, forming a ‘protection bubble’ for Harry, Meghan and their children, if Archie and Lilibet come too. But the insider added that while Highgrove would be ideal for July: ‘The Sussexes need to stay in a hotel in the city during the Games in 2027’.
Another source warned that his brother William and sister-in-law Kate will be watching developments carefully – especially if the Sussexes are offered a place to stay at a royal property.
‘You’ve got to remember the Wales’s are running the show now’, one well-placed source said, adding they believe that Charles would be wary of offering them Highgrove in case it upset William.
[From The Daily Mail]
“…They believe that Charles would be wary of offering them Highgrove in case it upset William…” Would upset William’s soft little baby tummy? Would tantrum-prone baby Willy throw his toys out of his pram if daddy asked brother to stay for a visit?? As I’ve said, even Charles has to walk on eggshells around William and his violent rages, which is a key part of this story. As for Charles offering the Sussexes to stay at Highgrove… it sounds more like Charles wants to invite them for a private visit, adjacent to their public-facing events in Birmingham. Honestly, these are the kinds of invitations Charles should have been making for years – he would have looked less like a dogsh-t father if he had just simply let it be known that the Sussexes were always welcome to visit Highgrove or Sandringham in a private capacity. The fact that this is the first time we’re really hearing of any kind of invitation like that in six years speaks volumes about Charles and his terrible instincts.
Tom Sykes wrote about the Mail’s exclusive in his Royalist Substack. He didn’t have any new information, but he succeeded in convincing me that Prince William is on the verge of another nervous breakdown because daddy wants to make peace with Harry!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images.
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180619-Royals Attending Royal Ascot Day at Ascot Racecourse
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-37087480.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20181225- The Royal Family Attend the Christmas Day Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-40364809.JPG
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_20095
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_200912
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_20092
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_20091
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20181212- Prince Charles and Prince Harry attend a discussion about violent youth crime at a forum held at Clarence House, together with Gareth Southgate, Tinie Tempah and actor Tom Hardy.
-PICTURED: Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Steve Parsons/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-40186558.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 12 Dec 2018
Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles III during a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, for the dedication ceremony of the LGBT+ Armed Forces memorial, the UK’s first national memorial commemorating LGBT+ people who have served and continue to serve in the military.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Alrewas, United Kingdom
When: 27 Oct 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
Since when are the wails running the show. Keen has no authority. An scoot is still heir not monarch
That comment is bound to upset Charles, especially coming on the heels of “Arise, Queen Kate.” I hope Charles has finally realized that all he needs to do to get William to toe the line is to reach out to Harry in any way, shape or form…there is nothing in the world, not even money or endless vacations or football that motivates William more than Harry being safe, fulfilled and happy, especially in the UK. THE UK IS MINE, HAROLD!
Lady Esther – this was my first instinct too – this is Chuckles’s way of goosing Scooter. He doesn’t really care or want Harry to visit, but he does want to mess with William.
It’s the equivalent of the old Diana clip of her saying “well Harry will have all the fun then” and walking away when she couldn’t get William to come inside with her…and then he immediately follows. Chuckles knows what bothers William.
@SussexWatcher … He immediately follows screaming “No! No! No!” with a look of incandescent rage on his little face.
Interestingly, The Fail has now taken this story down. Hmmm … 🤔
More interesting than the story, I will believe that Charles will invite Harry, Meghan and the children when I see it.
Oh I bet it was taken down due to that source saying that the Wales run the show now. I skimmed this morning and that detail didnt register. But now I’m like, oh yeah.
I wouldn’t trust ANY royal property at this point not even even Frogmore Cottage, If I was Harry I would get MY own security to sweep every inch of anything Royal or Royal adjacent accommodations.
100% this! If I’m Harry, no way would I stay at any royal property. Not only for the safety factor but for the unauthorized pics as well. Especially if the children are there (although I don’t expect them or Meghan to be there).
Chuckles’s camp has already said they don’t believe the public outcry would be very much (or in relation to the benefit, or however it was phrased) if Harry were to die. If it were me, I’d never trust a person/parent who leaked that sort of comment. Can you imagine what they are saying in private if they thought this was an acceptable comment to leak?!
I was appalled that Charles cares so little for his son, I wonder why Harry bothers with him.
First of all, the Wails don’t run shit. Secondly, what exactly would Charles be afraid of—Is William going to overthrow him?
Considering the maneuvers Charles and Andrew organized during Elizabeth’s last few years, I’d guess that’s exactly what Charles is afraid of.
Would William actually take enough time off from his holidays to actually do anything? It’s sad that it appears that Charles waited over 50 years to get the job only to spend the entire time being afraid of his son. Oh well. Like others said if I were the Sussexes I wouldn’t trust ANY of the royal homes.
Probably more afraid Wm will hit him. Or give him a black eye & bloody lip, as he did his aunt (FWIW, I never believed the horse story that she cannot remember).
“You’ve got to remember that the Wales’s are running the show now” one well-placed source said. Ohhhhh really? Scooter isn’t the king yet! Chuckles just happens to occupy that spot, and it seems like he needs to make that point clear to certain sources and journalists! At this time I wish returning good health and long life to Charles. He may not be perfect, but he is worlds better than his rage monster eldest son, and I hope that the Sussexes have a wonderful summer visit to Balmoral.
I agree with that sentiment towards Charles.
This story seems to have been deleted, probably fanfiction by the Mail and they got a call from BP. They are so desperate for Harry and Meghan content for SEO. As for Sykes, it’s all conjecture. I believe he’s making sources up for content. If William really wants to say something he’ll go to Roya at the Times or Becky English at the Mail or an international Murdoch publication. Why rage brief a Daily Beast reporter with a Substack?
Sykes took his Highgrove story from The Fail’s. He inadvertently, and repeatedly, portrays William as a raging sociopath. And with ‘friends’ like William’s, who needs enemies? He’s doing William and the monarchy no favours and seems too stupid to realise this.
Sykes also believes that half-in/half-out means whether a family members are allowed to stay over overnight in royal residences or not. Eh? So no sleep overs with Grandpa for the Sussex kids, lol! Beyond ridiculous 😂
And doesn’t realise that political risk and ‘insanity’ for Charles would be NOT attending the IG opening ceremony as Commander-in-Chief of UK Armed Forces and Head of State. Dangerous stuff if William really is getting ‘friends’ to speak on his behalf to try to scupper Charles from showing respect to veterans and those still serving at Invictus. What could possibly go wrong?
Mind you, we do know that Sykes is an amoral liar, with some dodgy and anonymous Eton-type aristocrat links and also uses a Reddit hate account as a key source. 😅🤣😂
I forgot to mention Sykes’ association with Wootton and the fact that he was kicked out of the Palace WhatsApp group after blowing things with Charles’ man, Tobyn Andreae. Yikes.
I can sort of imagine Scooter rage-briefing anyone who will listen at anytime he can get their ear. He seems literally unhinged.
Is this why Peg needs a crisis management lol. His brother might be invited to Highgrove this summer? “The Wales run the show”? Are you serious? They can’t run their own lives day to day much less “the show”.
I’m believing the crisis manager was hired for the rage kings impending breakdown but I was thinking the breakdown and incandescent rage would have been about the Sussex’s getting reinstated security, a reconciliation between Harry and Chuck might require the Bakers Act.. (do they even have an equivalent to that in the uk?)
Yes a padded room will be in order lol.
The Baker Act is specific to Florida, I don’t even know what the rest of the states have but not that (I read a lot of medical records from across the country for my job.)
The Wales’ are not running the show. They aren’t competent enough to even run a bath. They wouldn’t be able to figure out the combination of hot and cold water.
Isn’t Highgrove opened to the public during the summer months? I don’t believe this story. Furthermore it would make more sense for Harry and Meghan to stay in Birmingham instead.
The gardens are but the home isn’t open to the public.
Apparently the royals ( and the rota) never tires of this crap, huh? Charles probably thinks of himself as so much better than Tom Markle, but they are cut from the same cloth: public entreaties to their offspring trying to enlist sympathy from the public. They aren’t that different.
Also, I laughed out loud at this: “You’ve got to remember the Wales’s are running the show now”. Are they really? Even with Charles and Camilla at their most frail, I don’t believe for a second that William is suddenly making all the decisions. It’s not like the last couple years of QEII when it was clear that Charles and the palace were managing her and calling the shots.
The Fail’s article has now been deleted. I think this was their fan fiction & the palace asked them to delete.
My guess is the press are urging Charles to do things around the Sussex family alleged uk visit which will give them access eg have them stay on royal property so there’s gossip from palace staff. Reminds me of when Charles blatantly worked with the press for a picture of H&M inside BP around the queen’s death
It’s like when If the press don’t get the accessit’s clear the press are gonna highlight police costs for them staying elsewhere.
Charles will be remembered as a terrible husband, father, grandfather and son. He has red all over his ledger. 😔
After evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, he lost his last opportunity to be viewed as magnanimous. 🤷🏽♀️
It appears to have gone from google as well although there are plenty of other versions of the same story.
This sounds like someone’s fictional scenario floated for engagement and coins. 🤷🏽♀️ It’s silly season again in sycophantic royal circles.
On another front, Harry has a lawsuit commencing this month against ANL (Daily Mail publisher). The distractions from the media (part of the establishment) and indirect intimidation tactics (crazy, speculative Sussex narratives) have been ramping up for weeks but Harry seems focused as indicated by his recent public appearance.
King Chuckles’ cancer battle has been whooping his ass and the PR around his second son is better than his heir’s right now. It’s “safe” and “appropriate” for him to want to reunite with his estranged son and his family who will conveniently be in the UK anyway. Extra PR points for wanting to “ensure their safety” and blah blah blah. It makes sense honestly.
This sounds like something the DM came up with to try to pressure Charles into inviting them to highgrove.
there was a tidbit out there a few years ago, how Charles didn’t think Harry needed security in the UK because if he stayed at Clarence House and attended events with Charles there would be security anyway. I viewed that as a sort of hybrid control attempt/threat – dont do anything we dont like or dont approve of and don’t try to do your own thing and we’ll give you security. this is more of the same to me.
I think for any actual Invictus event they will stay at a hotel in Birmingham, but I could see them spending time in the UK either before or after the event and then an invitation to a place like Highgrove would make sense (if its open to the public, they would just close it for that week). That doesn’t mean this story is true though because rarely does Charles make sense where harry is concerned.
Hopefully, they will have security and can stay where they choose. My thing is that, if the kids stayed on royal property, we would get sources saying things about the kids, like they were doing such and such. It could be lies but bc the kids would be around royal staff, they’d run crazy stories. Archie only eats this. Lili wear this type shit. That’s a risk for even a simple meeting of course but an hour or two meeting at a royal property is very different than staying there with the kids. I don’t want to hear about how a palace source can’t believe the kids are allowed to run around so much or something.
That would be my concern, too — staff making up crap about the kids.
I just hope Camilla read that line about the Waleses running things before the Fail took the story down. And I hope she concocts some revenge. I’m NEVER Team Camilla, but I would enjoy seeing Pegs being taken down a … peg.
Sometimes it’s just fun to sit back with snacks and watch two bad actors battle each other. Nothing wrong with that.
I think the press would love to get a photo of this, followed by Charles only seeing Harry for half and hour: “Charles expected Harry to drop everything and spend half a day flying up to Aberdeen and then driving the distance to Balmoral, all for the vague promise of a father-son meeting.”
Also, Charles could send a plane or a helicopter for Harry. That’s how he rolls.
The story was probably deleted because it was all a lie. First off highgrove is like a few hours away from Birmingham. Why would they stay 2 hrs away from the place they need to be for the 1 yr event?
Also why would they go all the way to highgrove when they could stay at frogmore since Charles is usually still in Windsor/London in early July. Wimbledon is literally finishing around that time.
Lastly we all know Meghan is usually at the Invictus events and we all know about security. I could write this story myself based on common knowledge.
I hate that family photo. Basically everyone’s smile is fake except for Louis’s. George’s face says “Why is this old man perching me on his thigh I don’t like it.” Charlotte’s is “I guess I have to pretend to smile as Mummy said but I don’t like the old witch next to me.”