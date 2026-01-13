Prince William’s newly-hired crisis manager is about being ‘calculated not defensive’

Over the weekend, the Mail broke an interesting story about Kensington Palace’s staff. Prince William apparently hired a crisis manager named Liza Ravenscroft. Ravenscroft came highly recommended from several of King Charles’s most loyal current and former aides. The vibe from the Mail’s sources was that Charles insisted that William make the hire, and that William needs more seasoned, competent professionals around him. The news of William’s new crisis manager has made headlines in the royal media ecosystem, and even People Magazine covered the news. People Mag got the same soft-pedaling as the Mail, with sources insisting that Ravenscroft will fulfill a “non-crisis-based role in the palace press office. She will be working on the day-to-day press and media relations that arise with members of the world’s media.” If you believe that William hired a seasoned crisis manager with years of experience to work as part of a larger comms team, then I have a bridge to sell you. Well, the Mirror has an interesting exclusive where a PR expert is trying to royalsplain why William really hired Ravenscroft.
PR expert Mayah Riaz says the move should be seen as calculated rather than defensive.
“Speaking as someone who works closely with high-profile public figures on crisis management, this is a calculated and proactive move, not a reaction to panic,” she explains. “At this level of public scrutiny, the biggest reputational mistakes usually come from being unprepared, not from the crisis itself.”
Crisis managers are often misunderstood as being brought in only when something has gone wrong. In reality, their role is largely preventative – identifying potential pressure points before they escalate and ensuring there are clear response strategies in place.
“A crisis manager’s role is essentially to stress test every possible scenario, identify pressure points before they erupt, and put clear response plans in place,” Mayah says. “It is about message discipline, speed, and making sure the right narrative is ready if and when speculation starts to spiral. For a senior royal, this is about protecting long-term credibility rather than firefighting daily headlines,” Mayah adds.
The timing of the appointment has also raised eyebrows, particularly given renewed attention around William’s relationship with Prince Harry. With Harry expected to return to the UK, speculation around family dynamics is likely to intensify – something Mayah believes would be impossible to ignore at William’s level.
“The timing is telling,” she says. “William sits at the centre of a very complex media ecosystem, with ongoing public fascination around his relationship with Harry. With Harry’s visit approaching, it makes sense to have an expert in place who can anticipate media angles, manage briefing strategy, and neutralise misinterpretation before it gains traction.”
“What he may be pre-empting is not a single event, but the risk of narrative drift,” Mayah explains. “Awkward moments, exaggerated interactions, or unnamed sources can quickly snowball into damaging stories. A crisis manager helps ensure that silence, statements, and strategy are all intentional rather than reactive.”
Describing her talents and day-to-day work, Ms Ravenscroft’s LinkedIn page reads: “It’s often front page stuff: from boycott campaigns to sexual allegations to serious safety issues, geopolitical and ethical risks, I’m all about human-led response direct to the audiences which matter.”
“This move signals maturity and media intelligence,” Mayah says. “It shows William is thinking several steps ahead and understands that in today’s media climate, reputation is not just about what you do, but how it is framed. Preparation is power, and this is a clear example of that in action.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
In People’s story, they tried to suggest that Ravenscroft’s hire was more about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. At least the Mirror admits the obvious, which is that William is in the midst of another breakdown because Harry exists and Harry might be visiting the UK more. It’s an admission, in so many words, that William IS the crisis. Not only that, it’s an admission that Kensington Palace’s sycophants, clowns and morons aren’t getting the job done. Which is an important thing to acknowledge: Kensington Palace has been in shambles for years. William and Kate have no clue about how to organize or manage staff. That’s why William was so keen on hiring a “Kensington Palace CEO” in 2023. Because William and Kate are, at best, ineffectual and incompetent managers. It will be interesting to see if KP’s messaging changes this year in regard to the Sussexes. The status quo is “William running around, screaming about how he refuses to see Harry and raging about the Sussexes’ titles.” Will Ravenscroft come up with a new strategy for how William talks about the Sussexes?
First of all what a shame is what i always think about William and his irrational hate for his brother. Secondly I watched the helicopter video and what I didnt notice first time around was that Peg was also carrying a bag. So it kind of questions the ‘his turn’ rumours and more to him and his older kids were all just spending time in London.
The bag that Scooter Prince Bulliam was carrying was George’s.
Meanwhile Charlotte was left to fend for herself — proving once again that the Incandescent Rager is a misogynistic dad who values the heir more than the spare.
Not the first time either that he openly prefers George over Charlotte, think of that umbrella incident years ago.
Looked to me like George had a backpack on instead of a hand bag.
@Neeve says:
“……..I watched the helicopter video and what I didnt notice first time around was that Peg was also carrying a bag. So it kind of questions the ‘his turn’ rumours and more to him and his older kids were all just spending time in London.”
This is Exhibit A of why the windsors and their Machiavellians continue to exist after 1000 years: the gullibility of their primary audience…….the willingness of the primary audience to grant them plausible deniability……the willingness of the primary audience to swallow the windsor swill/POV.
What a ridiculous over the top response. We are allowed to logically question things,and just to disprove your point I am not a fan nor their primary audience. Just because someone has an opposing view doesnt mean you have to spit venom. Love,hate or indifferent to the the Wales doesnt mean we must all agree like robots at every minute thing.
I saw it as William picking up one of the kids bags.
I saw it as one of the kids’ bags too, maybe Charlotte, because the Longchamps bag she was carrying seemed more like it would have her books and whatever the British equivalent of an American Girl doll in it, instead of pajamas and something to wear to school the next day.
Although maybe William is actually carrying work-work, i.e. papers and ledgers? Naaah.
There is still no explanation as to why the family isn’t all going to the same residence as a family.
There is no rational reason for Louis and Kate to be left behind if they are a family that lives together.
It’s not like Kate has some kind of job she has to stay in Windsor for. And Louis attends the exact same school as Charlotte and George and has the same schedule.
Sure sure crisis managers aren’t really for a panic but to get ahead of something that could be a panic problem? Well okay then Peg or whoever hired Liz are expecting Harry to cause Peg to panic and put out stupid articles and to make a complete fool of himself so they are getting ahead of the incandescent rage tantrum that Peg’s going to throw. As if anyone at this point in Pegs life can make him change how he is going to react. What Peg really needs is not a crisis manager put a very good therapist!
This Mirror piece is sycophantic spin in an attempt to disguise the growing realisation at BP that William and his current henchmen shouldn’t be let out on their own 😅🤣😂
@Susan Collins
Theyve always known that Bulliam couldnt be exposed to his subjects without The Harry Shield. But even after H left, they remained arrogant enough to think that they could continue to camouflage Bully’s inadequacies and real, mental incapacities by cloning Harry and wrapping Bulliam into the clone. Youve seen the failed attempts to “modernize/Harrify” Bulliam: changing up his clothes; the desperate search for a project similar to Invictus; trying to push it down our throats that Bulliam loves and is fiercely protective of his wife………..all of which are Harry’s persona.
Unfortunately for them, it is not likely for someone with real mental problems can succeed on their own in changing their behavior. They need to go through the hard work of therapy, just as Harry himself has done. And nothing that the windsors have done in their 1000 years have shown that they believe in all that.
On the contrary, what we have are examples of how they treat their kin who have shown that they had mental challenges. The only problem here, is that Bulliam is the heir and therefore he cant be hidden.
I know they treated Meg who needed some help and asked for it like shit as well as Harry but I believe that if Peg (he won’t) were to ask for or take the initiative to find a therapist he would be treated well because he is the heir and the spin would be look how good Peg is knowing when he needs help he gets it.
She’s absolutely right about how a good crisis manager is all about preparation: about scenario planning, about rehearsal, about pre-emptive narratives and pre-approved messaging, about having clear strategies and measureable outcomes (such as story placement, positive vs negative tonality, etc….)
All of which takes a lot of hard, sustained work with a willing principal. None of which William (or Kate) have ever shown willingness to do. They lurch from crisis to crisis, change the messaging on a whim, often contradicting themselves on the daily. They don’t emphasize their strengths or minimize their weaknesses as principals and they CERTAINLY don’t read, rehearse or do any actual things that make for flawless crisis execution. Garbage in, garbage out: this new hire could walk on water but if your principal sucks and refuses to do the work, you’re screwed.
I’m thinking that if William even meets his new PR person face to face, as opposed to WhatsApp or Zoom he will give exactly one directive: “Make sure Harry doesn’t ever come to the UK and if he does, make sure he regrets it. Oh and something something statesman, Earthshot, future king.” Kate will be MIA unless she feels prodded to do an hour or two’s worth of “work” or she gets to wear a tiara or stand on a balcony.
Unless of course she IS just a Charles plant to get the Waleses in line, in which case her incentives and targets are entirely different…
Yeah, I’m interested to see how this will play out bc a crisis manager can only do so much with unwilling principals. And if William doesnt think he ever does anything wrong – how do you work with that?
I cant decide if this is about the separation (in which case preparation would make sense, right?) or about trying to control the Harry narrative. I dont really see this woman coming in just to go to war with Harry and his team as he arrives in the UK for Invictus.
My thinking is it might be all of the above.
1) If Charles sheds his mortal coil- that will be a crisis because the wails aren’t it. They are unprepared and unwilling and it will make the worthlessness of the monarchy crystal clear.
2) Harry is going to come to England for Invictus and be welcomed by loving fans and he is going to shed light on wounded veterans and be awesome and dazzling and charitable and William can NOT handle that.
3) They mismanaged Kate’s dissapearance in 2024 which I am thinking had more to do with William than anything else. Also notice how her “work” schedule has gone down significantly since then. It could be they are just going to phase her out and claim she just wants to spend time with her kids, allowing her to vacation for the rest of her life without even doing the bare minimum. Whatever she has on the royal family – she might just stop going to events all together and they are going to have to at least comment on that.
4) Epstein – How likely is it that someone in the RF other than Andrew is in those files? I don’t think its Charles or any of the main players ,but if those files ever see the light of day I wouldn’t be surprised if there were other royals on it.
I could be wrong. Just my two cents.
I think the issue isn’t will this new PR crisis manager comes up with a new strategy, but will Heuvo listen?
Maybe this “Crisis Manager” was brought in to handle the bad publicity plus fallout that will come out when it is discovered by the public that Wiggington & Peggington are unofficially separated.
To me, the Wales deteriorated martial relationship explains why Peggington hates Harry so much: Harry has a successful and loving marriage which William does not have.
Look at Meghan go, she’s making “Duchy” profits her first year without being a slumlord who lives off the public purse.
It’s the marriage. That’s it 🤷♀️. The institution, supplicant media and government will never let him fail no matter how incompetent and lacking he is for the job, so the impending crisis is something in his personal life. Remember, whatever happened in late 2023 gave Kate leverage and he’ll need to have contingencies in place if even 1% of the truth is revealed.
While I think their marriage is a shame, there’s no way they’re separating unless William has found a replacement. She and her family are doomed without the Crown. She will also have limited access to George and the other two if they divorce. It doesn’t benefit anyone to separate, especially if she’s content with this new pretend model.
I do think this new hire is about managing the Wales narrative going forward.
Their competing events when Harry was visiting the UK show that, despite an active hate campaign, he is more popular than the two of them combined. I think they need a team of experts to craft a new narrative to sell to the British public on their less-is-more work ethic and this modern era of monarchy. They need someone outside the system to advise them on how to message William and Kate’s impending reign, because whatever the f*ck they’ve been doing isn’t working.
I dunno, it looks like Kate has been set up at Forest Lodge with 8 bedrooms and a “guest suite,” into which she could surely move Carole and Michael when they finally accept they can’t maintain Middleton manor. Diana had access to William and Harry, and I can’t see any reason why Kate wouldn’t keep access to the kids, especially Charlotte and Louis, because Forest Lodge is closer to their school, and because that seems like it’s already happening.
The real question might just be whether Kate and the Middletons are willing to give up the actual crown. Even if they seem to have financial security now.
You’d think Carole would be telling her daughter, “it’s fine, we/you don’t need the crown or even those state event tiaras. We’re set for life in this beautiful, huge Georgian mansion, and you’ll always be mother to the next king.” But that doesn’t seem how Carole and her daughter roll.
My favorite part is about the risk of narrative drift. Bc ummm, William’s narrative has been drifting for years.
Amen to that sister! Will has been drinking and drifting for decades and so his various narratives have been drunkenly drifting too: caring older brother? devoted husband? hands on dad? sexy waders wearer? global statesman? laser focus? eco warrior? relatable footie fan? very much not a racist family? dutiful heir? quality over quantity? modernizer with the mostest? wider smile and a lot more teeth than Jack Nicholson in The Shinning?
William’s obviously already spinning out about Harry’s upcoming visit for his lawsuit against the Mail, and about all that’s involved with Invictus–the pre-games visit this summer and how Charles should never, under any circumstances, honor British veterans by opening the Invictus games in 2027. Is Liza involved with this ongoing unhinged response, or was she sent to help temper that?
I wonder if this is in response to Harry being likely to get security and visit the UK at will.
Yeah, Wills is already spiralling. But at least the Mirror is honestly confessing, what Liza’s job will be about: “manage the leaking strategy”. No questions left.
Liza needs to get Will intensive therapy and get his therapist to convince him to keep a journal rather than rage brief to Sykes and others. Also work FULL TIME and stop being a jackass. How much is Liza being paid? Because if she can FIX Will before he ascends to the throne then she is worth every penny?
My money’s on Liza being brought in to effect a coverup of William’s patently clear mental instability and inability to do the job he’s doomed to inherit. He’s spiraling to the point that they really can’t hide it anymore. But we’ve known this since before Spare came out. Some of this was public record when Diana was alive.
Which begs the question, why now?
Is Charles not doing as well as he claimed? Are tabloid reporters, unsatisfied with the lack of article fodder from the Waleses, threatening to write about the facts behind the Kate Missington drama of 2024?
Are members of government hiring PR to protect the ship of state?
Andrew stories are distraction. Anti-Sussex stories are distraction. William remains the core narrative when it comes to the decline and fall of the British monarchy.
I’m laughing at the idea that the crisis manager was hired to try to smooth out Will and Kate’s “awkward moments, exaggerated interactions”, or stories from unnamed sources. That is a TALL order, lady!
Good luck to her on trying to get those two to interact with the public in any meaningful normal manner. We all know to whom the “exaggerated interactions” is referring to. And the rota runs on unnamed sources, so that’s unlikely to change. Can anyone teach William to be less awkward? I guess we will see! I’m picturing the scene in Gone Girl where Nick’s lawyer pelts him with candy whenever he smirks or makes a face.
But truly, to do any of this, you would need willing principals.
“Awkward moments, exaggerated interactions“
And then Kaiser prints those stupid beach volleyball pics. Good examples! Awkward & exaggerated
I’d add highly embarrassing with Willnot being oblivious to how he comes across! Global Statesman indeed! SMH
This is just proof of why rich, idle people aren’t happy and can in fact be miserable: they have too much time on their hands. If William actually had to *be* somewhere and *do* something 8+ hours a day (and that’s not that many, I used to do 12 hours as a rule & 16 was guaranteed on occasion) he would not have *time* or energy for this BS. Exhaustion has a great way of reframing your priorities.
awkward moments, exaggerated interactions”, or stories from unnamed sources. That is a TALL order, lady
Exactly @ Jay jazz hands, Nigel Farage mouth agape, him icing her out, her trying to grab his ass, festive glances, using POC as photo props, badly delivered word salads, gusset flashing, insulting other folks home made cookies, demanding standing ovations for attending someone else’s sports final, Action man poses with genuine military personnel, coming down a slide when you are older than 10, refusing to share your brolly with small children in torrential rain, braying like a donkey and asking inappropriate questions.
If Liza can FIX either of them she’s a miracle worker. Probably it’s easier just to get RR to continue writing BS about them!!
this is to @LadyDigby, god, your comment made me laugh. I needed that. Oh, my. LOL.
You’re right their interactions with the public are ridiculous. But I feel that’s more a job for media training? At least when I did media training they taught you what to do with your hands and how to have a good expression in front of a camera, reminded me when I ended sentences with mumbles… basically all the things Kate needs to learn.
Yeah, how in the world can the new crisis person get them to stop having awkward moments? Are they finally gonna get some DEI training?
‘gusset flashing’ 🤭
“This move signals maturity and media intelligence,” Mayah says. “It shows William is thinking several steps ahead …”
Come on, pull the other one. William has neither maturity nor media intelligence, and he is consistently reactive — or, rather, radioactive — rather than proactive.
Something’s cooking.
Dude’s in his 40s. Talking about his ‘maturity’ does him no favors.
Will-not is the moron who claimed he took Frankenphoto, blamed keener for the faked photo after the uproar and still didn’t hire competent pr. He thinks constantly leaking about his brother 6 years after he left is a viable pr strategy and will continue to do so unless forced to stop. The government must have been tipped off a scandal is imminent and jerked his chain to force him to hire compenent professional pr. He is insulated by sycophants and bots he buys. He wouldn’t pay for a service he thinks he is doing himself for free unless forced. 🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿
The PR expert’s name is Mayah (first name) Riaz (last name) and yet, the writer keeps referring to “Mayah says” etc. instead of Riaz? This is not the way such reports usually work, is it? How unprofessional.
And William’s crisis manager hiring was both calculated and defensive. We KNOW that his people avidly lurk on, and read every single forum post which is positive towards the Sussexes, and the Waleses know they are not as liked. They would also definitely be aware of the long-running undercurrent of murmurs regarding the separation houses and whatever they are hiding at Forest Lodge. And all the skeletons in WIlliam’s closet that could come tumbling out if only ONE reporter grows a spine and starts to practise journalism instead of stenography.
I’m astounded that he had the sense to realise that he needed a crisis manager. I guess the lawyers at his mother’s old divorce firm recommended it.
I don’t think he did have the sense to realise it, Magdalena, I think it was foisted on him by Downing Street. Specifically, the British Prime Minister who with other members of the establishment will be managing this mess.
So she wants to teach the Waleses what HuM has been doing successfully for years? Well, good luck with the reluctant successors. To achieve this, you don’t need a great ego, narcissism or pettiness. Dignity and respectful behaviour must be visible in real life, not just as a Game act. The Sussexes don’t act, they live with dignity and respect.
Won’t last longer than 12 months.