Prince William’s newly-hired crisis manager is about being ‘calculated not defensive’

Over the weekend, the Mail broke an interesting story about Kensington Palace’s staff. Prince William apparently hired a crisis manager named Liza Ravenscroft. Ravenscroft came highly recommended from several of King Charles’s most loyal current and former aides. The vibe from the Mail’s sources was that Charles insisted that William make the hire, and that William needs more seasoned, competent professionals around him. The news of William’s new crisis manager has made headlines in the royal media ecosystem, and even People Magazine covered the news. People Mag got the same soft-pedaling as the Mail, with sources insisting that Ravenscroft will fulfill a “non-crisis-based role in the palace press office. She will be working on the day-to-day press and media relations that arise with members of the world’s media.” If you believe that William hired a seasoned crisis manager with years of experience to work as part of a larger comms team, then I have a bridge to sell you. Well, the Mirror has an interesting exclusive where a PR expert is trying to royalsplain why William really hired Ravenscroft.

PR expert Mayah Riaz says the move should be seen as calculated rather than defensive. “Speaking as someone who works closely with high-profile public figures on crisis management, this is a calculated and proactive move, not a reaction to panic,” she explains. “At this level of public scrutiny, the biggest reputational mistakes usually come from being unprepared, not from the crisis itself.” Crisis managers are often misunderstood as being brought in only when something has gone wrong. In reality, their role is largely preventative – identifying potential pressure points before they escalate and ensuring there are clear response strategies in place. “A crisis manager’s role is essentially to stress test every possible scenario, identify pressure points before they erupt, and put clear response plans in place,” Mayah says. “It is about message discipline, speed, and making sure the right narrative is ready if and when speculation starts to spiral. For a senior royal, this is about protecting long-term credibility rather than firefighting daily headlines,” Mayah adds. The timing of the appointment has also raised eyebrows, particularly given renewed attention around William’s relationship with Prince Harry. With Harry expected to return to the UK, speculation around family dynamics is likely to intensify – something Mayah believes would be impossible to ignore at William’s level. “The timing is telling,” she says. “William sits at the centre of a very complex media ecosystem, with ongoing public fascination around his relationship with Harry. With Harry’s visit approaching, it makes sense to have an expert in place who can anticipate media angles, manage briefing strategy, and neutralise misinterpretation before it gains traction.” “What he may be pre-empting is not a single event, but the risk of narrative drift,” Mayah explains. “Awkward moments, exaggerated interactions, or unnamed sources can quickly snowball into damaging stories. A crisis manager helps ensure that silence, statements, and strategy are all intentional rather than reactive.” Describing her talents and day-to-day work, Ms Ravenscroft’s LinkedIn page reads: “It’s often front page stuff: from boycott campaigns to sexual allegations to serious safety issues, geopolitical and ethical risks, I’m all about human-led response direct to the audiences which matter.” “This move signals maturity and media intelligence,” Mayah says. “It shows William is thinking several steps ahead and understands that in today’s media climate, reputation is not just about what you do, but how it is framed. Preparation is power, and this is a clear example of that in action.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

In People’s story, they tried to suggest that Ravenscroft’s hire was more about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. At least the Mirror admits the obvious, which is that William is in the midst of another breakdown because Harry exists and Harry might be visiting the UK more. It’s an admission, in so many words, that William IS the crisis. Not only that, it’s an admission that Kensington Palace’s sycophants, clowns and morons aren’t getting the job done. Which is an important thing to acknowledge: Kensington Palace has been in shambles for years. William and Kate have no clue about how to organize or manage staff. That’s why William was so keen on hiring a “Kensington Palace CEO” in 2023. Because William and Kate are, at best, ineffectual and incompetent managers. It will be interesting to see if KP’s messaging changes this year in regard to the Sussexes. The status quo is “William running around, screaming about how he refuses to see Harry and raging about the Sussexes’ titles.” Will Ravenscroft come up with a new strategy for how William talks about the Sussexes?