Mail: Prince William has hired an outside crisis management expert

Last April, there was a curious story about Prince William, one which has never been mentioned in any reporting since. It turned out that William had suddenly decided to “be his own man” and not use his daddy’s law firm or his late grandmother’s law firm. William hired Mishcon de Reya, an all-purpose law firm, for what I imagine was a full slate of private, professional, personal and royal business. What was especially interesting is that Princess Diana hired Mishcon de Reya as her divorce lawyers back in the 1990s. Fascinating, right? Even more so because no one ever talked about it again. Well, William has made another interesting hire. He’s brought in a new “crisis management expert” named Liza Ravenscroft (which is such an Agatha Christie-ass name). What crisis though?
Prince William has hired a crisis management expert as the Royal Family continues to wrestle with the fall-out from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s association with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Liza Ravenscroft – described as ‘bulletproof sunshine’ by a former boss – has been recruited from the blue-chip communications firm Edelman, where she works ‘arm in arm with big names facing into their toughest times’.
That description could apply to William as the Andrew saga rumbles on – while the monarchy also deals with dramas surrounding Prince Harry and the cancer treatments undertaken by both the King and the Princess of Wales.
Ms Ravenscroft, who runs the UK Crisis & Issues team, is understood to have been championed by Julian Payne, a former communications secretary to Charles and Camilla who is now the CEO of Edelman.
A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Julian Payne has stayed close to the King, so it is unlikely to be a coincidence that one of his most senior and respected members of staff has taken a key role in William’s office after a period of turmoil – and when they are looking for closer alignment between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace as minds turn to William’s eventual succession’.
A Kensington Palace source said that communications experts for the royal family boasted ‘a range of experience’ and Ms Ravenscroft would be operating in a ‘non-crisis’ role.
Ms Ravenscroft declares on her CV that ‘multinational brands have never had higher expectations nor more scrutiny when things go wrong’, and boasts that she tells companies ‘how to get past an issue as quickly as possible with minimum dents….It’s often front-page stuff: from boycott campaigns to sexual allegations to serious safety issues, geopolitical and ethical risks’.
Andrew has been stripped of his royal titles and evicted from his 30-bedroom mansion Royal Lodge in Windsor, but questions continue to mount about the extent and duration of his links to the late paedophile. Meanwhile, Prince Harry continues to attract attention for his relationship with Charles and William, his battles with the media and his security arrangements.
Ms Ravenscroft, who previously held roles at British Airways and Marriott hotels, says on the CV that a former boss described her as ‘bulletproof sunshine’, and that she is a ‘seasoned media handler who believes in the power of strong relationships to defend and charm in equal measure’.
A Kensington Palace source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Liza is joining in a non-crisis based role in the KP press office, working on the day-to-day press interaction Kensington Palace has. People who work in communications for the Royal Household come from an array of backgrounds.’
None of these things are crises: Harry trying to get police protection for his family; the Sussexes’ life in California; Andrew’s debauched, degenerate past haunting him 24-7; Kate’s self-declared recovery and remission from cancer; Charles’s improved health. While many seem to think that this is about William and Kate’s marriage, I think this is a significant passage: “Julian Payne has stayed close to the King, so it is unlikely to be a coincidence that one of his most senior and respected members of staff has taken a key role in William’s office after a period of turmoil.” This feels less like William understanding that he is the one in crisis and more like Charles ordering Kensington Palace to bring in seasoned, competent professionals so that William and Kate’s operations won’t be so juvenile, half-assed and clownish. There should have been a major housecleaning in 2024 after the months-long debacle of “Kate Missington” and the global kill order on the Mother’s Day photo. Instead, they mostly kept the same clowns around and they’ve just been limping along ever since, stalking the Sussexes and buying emotional-support polls.
PS… I’ve avoided posting this video, which has been widely circulated on social media, because I can’t confirm when it was taken. But if it was taken recently, it does seem like evidence of William and Kate’s separate lives, and how they’re possibly splitting custody of the kids. Perhaps this is a factor in hiring a crisis manager too.
At least the coparenting appears to be going well.🤔Here are Charlotte & George captured arriving by helicopter at Kensington Palace with their overnight bags. It’s been obvious for a while that Willy & Kate are separated & the kids shuttle between their parents’ homes. pic.twitter.com/dPrsGa7BKY
— Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) January 7, 2026
I dont think for now Andrews stain bothers Peg that much.I believe it has to be about the marriage, its all preemptive. Kate finally has a comfortable separation home and Will gets to be in London where KP and his main office remain.
THE UK MEDIA SILENCE is all I need to know TROUBLE IN PARADISE 😎 Thank you for paying attention to this matter 🤣🤣🤣
“Non-crisis role” my RSM. This seems to have nothing to do with Charles’ former relationship with the CEO of Edelman and everything to do with the rampant divorce/separation speculation following the dissemination of that “co-parenting” helicopter video. 😀
I can’t see a woman whose speciality is dealing with crises, suddenly joining a lacklustre, incompetent office to take a menial role.
The UK stenographers clearly got their talking points, because they all went out of their way to link William’s hiring of this crisis manager with his uncle and his brother, to deflect from the string of crises afflicting William and Kate – all of them self-inflicted, of course.
Don’t people tend to hire “crisis managers” when there is news which is about to enter the public domain about them that is likely to negatively affect their image?
I agree. I think this is less about William getting KP or his work in order and more about a personal crises that is looming. Nobody cares about Andrew anymore and Harry is more of a convenient distraction from the Wales’ mess. I mean, the time to hire a crisis manager would have been during the Missington months and kill photo. Why hire this woman now when the KP talking points are that W&K have a strong marriage, they’re work is “impactful”, and they are supposedly more popular than ever?
And no one posted a thing online for Keen’s birthday (other than Keen’s own word salad about the season). I’m starting to believe this separation is in progress.
The royalfamily insta page did post on their stories.
Exactly. In fact, we all know KP’s staff routinely draft social media messages for predictable calendar events, like veterans’ remembrance and other national days, with minimal involvement (or even spelling checks, lol) from the Waleses. Surely one low-level staffer could have/already did put together a stock picture of roses for Kate, so it almost feels like they were told not to. Kate’s video release that day seemed like it was filling a void.
The royal family socials have posted Kate’s birthday every year because they have competent staff. They even did it for 2024.
It is the KP socials that remain wildly inconsistent with posting about birthdays of their principals. And notably nothing was posted Jan 2024 when Kate was not seen and before the abdominal surgery was announced.
Not only her birthday but also Mother’s Day. They have consistently ignored anything pertaining to her but with William they make a big deal of his bday and Father’s Day with new pictures. They also didn’t recognize their anniversary a couple times.
Justine beiber didn’t celebrate Hailey bday on IG and these same tabloids went crazy. Image if Meghan did it. Smh.
There’s clearly something going on behind the scenes every since we started getting the “William feels overshadowed stories” in 2022/2023
So to me this is either about a separation/divorce, or its what Kaiser said – this is about William not realizing he IS the crisis so he was persuaded to bring in this person to help with that aspect of things, except not in those words obviously.
No way do I believe this person with this resume left what I’m assuming was a well paying job to send out press releases about William and Kate’s “work.” She was hired for a specific reason.
What’s going on with adelaide cottage btw? Is it just going to sit empty now?
Not a word has been said about AC. Which is presumably sitting empty. But like FC, it’s just sitting there and the press isn’t talking about it much. Which ofc makes me curiouser.
AC was sitting empty before they moved in. I don’t think it is a particularly desirable property.
I always figured it must have gotten some reno while they were there. At least enough that it might be more desirable now. But maybe it didnt, which if not, no wonder then that it was the abode of ether darkest year or whatever. It’s wild how these homes in Windsor are sitting empty.
I think the key phrase here is “…and when they are looking for closer alignment between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace as minds turn to William’s eventual succession’.”
The time to hire a crisis manager for the Andrew and Harry situations has long passed. But what’s been simmering just under the surface is concern over what kind of king William will be. All of his briefings about how he’ll be different than Charles, his reluctance to work, the seclusion at Forest Lodge, his anger issues, his general inadequacies. And we’re coming up on the second anniversary of the Kate health weirdness.
This is possible. Maybe Charles told William to hire someone to fix Earthshot and the ongoing weirdness around Kate’s health, plus the general perception the Waleses are lazy, incandescent (William), and out of touch (Kate’s seasons videos). Maybe Bloomberg is paying a new Earthshot comms person a decent salary (because this Liza person isn’t working for peanuts at KP). Maybe Charles wants someone in William’s office whom his team can work with, and who doesn’t constantly brief against Charles.
It’s also still possible the new person will be addressing the marriage rumors/facts. Maybe all of it.
@ me at home —
I don’t know — “as minds turn to William’s eventual succession” suggests to me this is William’s talking points not KC’s. KC would never bring that up. So it seems more like Wm’s idea than KC’s. Or maybe you’re right it’s been suggested/forced, and Wm is just trying to put his spin on it, reminding people he is FK, any moment now. Fall in line ..
@Duch – I think this is coming from outside Charles and William. We’ve seen articles taking aim at William – bits about how he never reads, how will he manage the red box, concerns about Forest Lodge isolation, the piece about all the helicopter usage, constant mentions about William’s temper, little nudges that it’s unseemly for William to be eyeing the crown right now, little digs about his international failures. I think royalists and the “monarchy industry” are concerned. And I think the government is concerned, as well. W&K are hapless at soft diplomacy.
Bc yeah, @eurydice. I don’t know that William would listen to Charles about needing a crisis manager. He never listens to Charles. So the pressure is coming from somewhere else.
@Jais regardless of whose idea this actually was, unless it is about a divorce, there’s no way William knows the rational behind it, lol. I can see the government and/or Charles deciding their comms strategy needed a major boost for several reasons but they wouldn’t be able to say that to William. No one from the government called up William and said “yeah you’re really bad at this, we’re getting someone who can help you.”
I wouldnt be surprised if he was told that he needed someone to help him with the Andrew and Harry “situations” as a way to get this person in the door while soothing William’s ego.
but part of the issue is that while a crisis manager might help with some of the misguided messaging, William is still william. He’s still going to choose going to an AV match over work, he’s still going to vacation as much as he can, he’s still going to blow off public engagements when he’s hungover (or show up hungover) etc. So until you change that…….
@Becks1 – That song from the sound of Music just popped into my head. I can just hear folks at BP singing under their breath, “How do you solve a problem like Prince William? How do you grab his brain and hold it down…la, la, la”
Ha! And yet I’ve been trying to divine the rational through tea leaves, lol. But I love that theory, that someone is “using” the excuse of Andrew and Harry to ultimately try and “fix” some of William’s issues.
@Eurydice I can see them wandering around Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle singing to themselves lol.
That was my very first guess— that this is more about a (probably Charles?) getting a crisis management team into William’s orbit, being pitched to William as being needed for “the *Andrew* problem” so he’ll agree to meet with them. Maybe KFC isn’t quite as ineffectual as we’ve thought.
The timing of this helicopter video spreading on Wednesday and then this news coming out on Saturday evening is no coincidence. The family situation is definitely one of the crisis issues they need to get under control. Especially since they can’t control social media.
Anyway when we see more articles saying Kate was behind the rift with Harry and Meghan, that is what I expect to be preliminary steps to make William look good.
I agree with you. I think Kate being behind the split between W and H is going to be a justification for why W has to leave her….
I could be wrong but I am starting to think the drip drip drip is going to begin.
I think a lot will depend on how much Kate cooperates. If she goes along with it, I think it will be painted as how after her cancer experience she’s realized how short life is and has reconnected with nature and she can no longer be a full time royal so they are going to separate as friends.
if she doesn’t cooperate, then she’s the reason harry and meghan left.
I had hoped this meant Harry was going to publish the other 400 pages that didn’t make the Spare cut. But I will gladly sign on to your theory about the separation and enjoy watching Peg throw his wife under the bus. I still think she is the more evil of the two.
They seemed to have been in a rush to find Kate a home away from Kensington, so perhaps that’s why they moved into a dump. And why they needed to grab something else.
I don’t think Adelaide is empty, I think it still has all the furnishing they bought for the place. They don’t ‘move’ from home to home as some of us do. They get a new place then get all new or used (i.e., from the royal warehouse) furnishings. They weren’t carting dining tables & sofas & rugs from KP to Anmer to Adelaide to Forest Lodge.
I just hope a new comms team member means KP’s PR strategy will involve fewer, not more, hit pieces and bot attacks on the Sussexes.
The helicopter video is from winter at least (it’s snowing) so it seems pretty recent. After the recent Christmas lunch at Sandringham, William was papped driving away with just Charlotte and Nanny Maria.
I would have thought that Charlotte and George were a bit old for a nanny now.
They are still children and very much minors, they still require adult supervision to a point.
Let’s also remember that she is their constant adult , as they shuffle around and probably don’t see that much of their parents.
Well if this person is a good as she is supposed to be she should stop most of this nonsense. Someone may finally tell him that all these stories and briefings against Harry are just making him look weak and damaged. If he wants to improve his image he needs to actually do some work and Kate does also.
@Barb Mill says:
“Well if this person is a good as she is supposed to be….”
Makes one wonder: whatever happened to the great Lee Thompson? Hmmmmmmm……………….
Asking this because I’m genuinely clueless — is it more dangerous to travel via helicopter in the snow? My first reaction when I saw it was that I wouldn’t want my child on mine in a snowstorm, but I have no idea if it really has an effect.
Even if it is, William has shown us repeatedly that he’ll do whateverTF he wants, always, so.
Lorelei, I don’t have kids and I thought the same thing. Why was that necessary? Seems dangerous to me. And I’m surprised they travel together since they are the next gen heir and spare.
My favourite scene from my favourite disaster movie – The Day After Tomorrow – is when the royal helicopter goes down en route to Balmoral to rescue the Queen.
It was snowing last Tuesday in London which is likely when this video was taken.
Am I the only one wondering why William, George and Charlotte are not wearing winter coats? Don’t they have an expert on the four seasons to hand to advise them on appropriate gear?
Hmmm. Well of course Peg would need a crisis manager because he has completely and throughly been a complete ass hat. Could be he hired them for many things including maybe the freedom he wants? Time will tell and the nasty articles on both sides will be interesting!!
Harry and Meghan have done nothing wrong. Calling out racism is a good thing. Andrew is Charles’s job until Charles dies. He should talk to the FIB, there are innocent children involved.
FIB seems apt, now that the FBI is under Kash Patel’s control.
I was just going to say that proactively hiring competent PR people so that KP’s comms are less sh!tty doesn’t sound like William at all – and then Kaiser drops the best explanation: Charles is ordering that his son’s house be set in order. Ah, that tracks.
It sounds like the king is not happy with his lazy heir. I’d feel the same if I just got through a year of intense chemo and my son was bragging to all of the tabloids that he can’t wait for my death, things are going to be different with me in charge. Not to mention that the 40-somethings got embarrassingly outworked by the 80-somethings.
My only question is when this new crisis manager starts (surely she has not started yet? Although apparently she was hired months ago) and whether she’ll last until the end of the year. I imagine working closely with William is not fun, and most professionals who are actually competent and want to work don’t last long at KP.
Yes! I was just wondering what those first meetings with William will be like. And how long this person will willingly last. Bc the Windsors and the firm seem incapable of taking advice. But maybe this time will be different.
@Jais, given what we know from Omid, it’s entirely possible that they haven’t even met with this person yet! She apparently hadn’t yet been hired while William was posing in the sand in Brazil, and then it seems like KP just took the rest of the year off. I can totally see William saying in October that they’ll “circle back for next year”, can’t you?
I’m sure she had all kinds of proposals and a management plan, but the truth is she is unlikely to be taken seriously if she is seen as someone Charles hired. So we’ll see how that goes! I hope she negotiated a handsome monthly retainer.
If Charles hired her and foisted her upon William, then, yes, I cannot imagine how that would go. And also why do we need to even know this person was hired really? It’s interesting that they are telling us.
That’s the part I find weird. Who briefed that they even hired this person?
Yes I bet the crisis manager is going to need one herself having to work with Peg for any amount of time.
LMAO
@SusanCollins, lmfao! Too true
The last super dooper professional they hired didn’t even start work!
And I agree with Kaiser, seems the time to hire a crisis manager was in 2024 when the wheels fell off the whole damn golden carriage.
Could the crisis just be the fact that William’s image is in the gutter? Outside of the sycophantic press and all the embiggening, he’s legit like a cartoon villain. And he’s seen as such. So it could just be a complete overhaul of his image? Or yeah it’s something else coming down the pipeline bc Andrew is the king’s mess not the heir’s.
@jAIS big problem is the PRODUCT eg Will lack of effort and substance not just the PR or advertising . The PR is OTT given the mediocrity on display. Can one polish a turnip?
Yes, I don’t think it’s just his image. He’s an actual, literal, steaming mess – with an ego that matches his incompetence, disinterest and laziness – and with a huge dollop of anger management issues as the whipped cream on top. This mess has been 43 years in the making.
I don’t know what PR can do for him – Environmentalist William isn’t working for him, nor Global Diplomat, or Champion of the Homeless, or Family Man, or Sexy Beard. And now there’s Future King with Future Plans, which seems to be terrifying everyone.
Yeah, I was gonna say unless this pr manager can get him to do some serious therapy, I don’t know what this can do. And I don’t think that’s the job description.
Does william realize his image is in the gutter though?
I can believe that this person was brought in to manage William’s image as future king and to try to walk back some of the emphasis on “royal with a small r” and being a zoom king etc. But that would have had to have come from charles in some form or another. William thinks he’s a PR whiz, and his army of bots assure him thats the case.
So I wonder how Charles’ team convinced William this person was necessary – bc I do think that’s likely what happened (if this isnt about a divorce.)
@Becks1, that’s why I think this person won’t last very long. It’d be one thing if William realized that he’s actually not a PR genius and his scooter king stuff is embarrassing, but I highly doubt he has that much self-reflection. He would be more likely to hire some sycophantic dude who went to the right schools to help him with KP’s social media. What he emphatically does NOT want is a smart professional woman who might tell him how ridiculous he is and insist on doing more than one in-person engagement per week.
He also has a built-in excuse not to listen to her if, as implied in this article, she is seen as being pushed on him by Charles and BP. I don’t see that lasting very long for those reasons, even if it is sorely needed.
I mean, there doesn’t need to be a specific crisis, arguably the Windsors should have had a crisis manager on call since the 90’s.
I’m so curious as to what William (all of them, really) actually reads about himself. They all love to claim that they don’t read any coverage or social media comments or sites like this, but come ON. Who has that type of restraint, lol. Because there have been quite a few days where, if Bill had gone online, he would have seen how many people were having so much fun dragging him for filth. He and Kate have *got* to know that those YouGov polls are nonsense, and where to look if they want to see what people REALLY think of them.
Yeah, Lorelei, I wonder if William does kind of know deep down. I couldn’t deal with looking at SM if I was him but he’s gotta a lot of time on his hands to be a lurker. We know he creeps football forums. But either way, he has to know that he does not get the reception that Harry does. He had a breakdown crash out when Harry did that mini-visit. So he may not think his image is in the gutter but it could be better. Maybe the possibility of Harry returning more has him giving more of a f-ck than usual.
And yes, Becks1, if Charles convinced him to do this, how did Charles even do that??? William doesn’t seem to listen to him.
Yep. I think it is several things but perhaps the emotional support polls aren’t cutting it. The real world sees what lazy, incurious, incompetent freeloaders the Wails are. That report of how much work the royals did really put them both to shame. No matter how much you dress it up – they still suck.
Honestly, I hope there is an impending separation/divorce announcement. Neither of the Waleses are particularly pleasant people to begin with, and insisting on staying together is only making them both even more miserable and amplifying their worst tendencies.
Honestly, if the Wales are separated and want to keep it on the DL, that’s up to them. But to me, as the kids get older, it means the kids have to be part of that charade. Which I think is messed up. I don’t expect the Wales and the firm to not expect it of the kids though, to lie and keep up the facade. To keep that ruse up. But maybe it’s becoming an issue idk.
I just think a separation like this is a very hard thing to hide. Even if people say “well these kinds of loveless marriages are the norm in the aristocracy” hiding it like this isn’t. If those kid are going back and forth from FL to KP on any kind of regular basis we’re going to get more of these helicopter videos. Or one of the kids is going to slip and say something to someone that they shouldnt.
At this point its like – just separate already and announce it, it will make a lot of the weirdness around the couple go away. For example if they’re obsessed with FL bc of the privacy and dont want people noticing how often William isn’t there – well if there’s an announced separation then you dont need to hide that.
100%. It’s a very hard thing to hide, especially when your whole pr facade is about a perfect family. One of the kids slipping and saying something is exactly what I mean. And it’s a burden to put on this kids to have live their lives fearful of slipping up. On top of them already being in the fishbowl.
edit-
it’s a burden to put on these kids to have to live their lives fearful of slipping up.
We had years of William being rude but Kate slapped on a smile and tried to grin through. The big difference now is that Kate’s mask is slipping often. The pigeon flinch was the first time but it’s happening more and more often.
There is even a clip from the recent hospital visit where kate is pulling a Melania in that her smile is dropped quickly as she turns away from William.
I think the utter VOID of work for both of them, but especially Keen, is telling. She is peacing out and isn’t going to work anymore. She gets her mansions/castles, her money, her kids, and her 150 acres of nature. She may not get the crown but she didn’t want to do the work anyways, so….
Maybe William, who I suspect is a narcissist, doesn’t want Ms. 68 engagements per year bringing him down. He has to compete with his brother after all…in all things, including wives.
Then again he might be too lazy to divorce her. So there is that.
We shall see.
I feel like the helicopter video is a soft launch for hiring a crisis manager.
I think so too. I know we hear that the helicopter goes to KP quite regularly but we don’t see video of it often but here you have what looks suspiciously like children being dropped off for Dads time with them it makes you wonder what exactly happened to Can’t to go missing and if this is why a crisis manager is needed to sort whatever it was out?
Sometimes, I like to read what people are saying in the comments section of the DM (I only read the arrow down comments). Anyway, this sums it up perfectly for me.
“Harry is miles away in La La Land and Andrew is silent. Maybe the crisis is inside his forever home and not outside.”
Spot on!
Well I still think these two will never divorce because they marriage is for image only and behind closed doors they both are getting what they want out of it , Kate gets to be Queen buttons one day and Willy gets to pretend he is the happiest family man . Kate gets her house and the parents get finical help for ever . All because whatever happened when Kate went missing for months was so explosive, that now she has the bargaining chip of all bargaining chips And her and her mma are going to use it for life do Willy has no choice but to play ball . I don’t know why this woman was hired but it’s not about a divorce and Willy and Kate dont have to worry about what people say because they have all the British and some of the American media to do the heavy lifting of pretending that they walk on air so no one in the media will tell the truth. I feel she was probably hired by chuck to make sure that the clown show they are currently running stops .
The time to hire a crisis manager was 2024 when Kate had disappeared and KP communication team was in shambles…now? I don’t know..Andrew is not a problem for William and its an old story..Harry doesn’t attack his brother nor he reveals his secrets. But there are many secrets that KP is afraid to come out…secrets about what had really happened with Kate, secrets about her surgery, secrets about her “cancer”, secrets about William’s disappearance at the same time, secrets about their life “together ” and many many others…perhaps it’s a decision to be prepared for whatever will come out and avoid the disaster of their communication team
Could some of their secrets be revealed during an incoming trial? Harry hasn’t settled with the daily mail. When is the start date of the trial?
@moondust I forgot that trial was coming up, good pull! Truthfully, the royals have had nothing but crises over the last few decades, so it’s hard to isolate just one. But yeah, Harry testifying about his family’s dealings with the tabloids might be something you would want an experienced crisis manager on board for.
Soon! Next week or end of this week maybe? I did wonder that. I would have expected more to come out during the Murdoch trial, but you know what, anything is possible.
Well hopefully her first piece of advice is to get rid of Jason Knife, William’s chief enabler. And if William nearly had a breakdown over Harry’s visit last year, who knows what he might do during all of the activity surrounding the Invictus visits. Especially if the Sussex kids and Meghan come along too. I hope Peg can be convinced to listen to her advice assuming it’s sound.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Harry getting his security back and visiting the UK more often is the “crisis” William is trying to get ahead of.
Julian Payne was extremely anti Meghan and caught tweeting retweeting nasty hate tweets so I find thia appointment chilling
2 questions: why is Loius not there in the helicopter with his father, siblings and dogs? It’s just Kate and Loius home alone not even the pets? Is Loius really as conaistantly shunned and set apart and avoided by his own family as it seems? Is Kate stubbornly holding onto Loius as her youngest, never to be allowed to grow up? Is Loius too ADHD or oppositional defiant to spend one weekend with his father and siblings? They the and the spare and the…. is Loius a a sort of roleless Cinderella scapegoat ? Im just throwing random ideas at the wall to see if anything sticks! It could be as banal as George and Charlotte’s bedrooms are being repainted. But is a permanent and formal marriage separation is actively being rolled out….I think william.and Kate know a real divorce must happen before Kate becomes queen or never at all. A sitting king queen cant really divorce, that would be a huge mess. So it’s now or never. If they stay married forever, Kate knows her power in the marriage ends when William becomes king. So I think they are both furiously working through this stuff now bcz time is running short.
My 2nd question for everyone is…could the crisis just be that Harry will be back in town for Invictus and for William this a fate worse thsn death, divorce, cancer or dethronement? That William is just that petty and immature and short sited? Ive always thought that prior to Harry dating Meghan, William not only was obsessed with Meghan and her show Suites but probably constantly told Kate that he hugely wanted to bang her, so this was Kate’s worst nightmare when Harry started dating her.
That would be a blow to Kate’s ego. Both princes prefer Meghan over her.
As far as Louis – there could be a lot of things going on. Maybe William was taking the oldest kids on some get away or activity that would have been too much for Louis as he is too young. He could have been sick at home. He could have just wanted to stay home.
The dogs in the helicopter is interesting. Why helicopter in the dogs but not Louis….That’s why I wonder if it was some outdoorsy/thing that would have been age inappropriate for Louis.
As for Invictus – that COULD be the crisis. You are right! I mean, Harry is going to come in like a hero and have tons of people surrounding him with love and respect and that alone might put ol Willy out. And if Charles attends?…..whooo boy….He is gonna need to be heavily medicated during all of Invictus.
Were the dogs in the helicopter for sure? I couldn’t tell. I thought maybe William just brought them to greet the kids when they arrived.
Good point Jais! They might have just been running to the helicopter.
Or maybe Louis just followed in a car with the nanny? They didn’t want to put all three children in one helicopter?
Scooter would find a loophole to divorce Kate even after the coronation
If it comes to that.
Henry VIII created a whole religion to divorce his first wife so there is precedent for this to happen.
Stop dragging the drama along. Just divorce the girl and move on. It’s obvious that he doesn’t love her and doesn’t want to be with her. Stop dragging the kids into the toxic mess. It’s not going to destroy the monarchy. The fact that citizens are paying taxes to take care of two lazy royals is what is killing the monarchy. Kate has set herself up to be a liar that anything she says can be taken as a grain of salt. It’s not like she’s adored like Diana. Give her the forever home and some money, have her family sign a NDA, and move on. Based on her family’s financial history, they’ll be broke in the future but that’s not anyone’s fault but theirs. Most importantly, leave Harry, Meghan, and their family alone. Crisis over. I’ll send the idiot a bill for my services but now he needs to implement my gameplan .
Whoa that video. Every child of divorce recognizes what’s happening. Although TBF my father didn’t have the Rolls Royce of helicopters. I was delivered on Sunday nights in a Chevy Chevette. 😭
If I were Kate, I’d be furious that my kids were being shuttled around in a helicopter. But then Kate is just as entitled and as careless as William.
He is the crisis. He keeps losing his sh*t , seems to be lying about his personal life, won’t support his king and still lazy as hell.
Exactly my dear , hiring a crisis manager is just putting lipstick on a pig! The excuse factory will continue churning out nonsense like the all day school run to “explain” why Will can’t work Full Time etc., No amount of PR or advertising can sell a dud product and 202 engagements a year isn’t going to cut it as King no matter how much he’s gotten away so far!! He is going to be cruelly exposed once King because of the daily red boxes, royal tours, hosting State officials, all those patronages, 500 engagements a year etc.,
William is a walking crisis and no one can fix him because he’s exactly who he wants to be. Also, thanks for the hilarious volleyball beach photos. That’s the only service he’s ever done for Britain–making a ridiculous ass of himself. He’s good for a laugh and nothing more.
If Ms Ravencroft is being hired in a non-crisis role it probably means that someone from the KP comms team is leaving.
Yet we won’t see countless articles saying how they can’t keep staff or is a dictator to work for or any such nonsense.
Lets put on our critical thinking cap: which experienced professional, at the zenith of their career, would leave it to take up a much lesser role with much lesser pay and working for principals that dont know shIt about the real world?
So clearly she isnt being hired to be a cog in the POW comms team. That woman is being hired for her Olivia Pope skillz.
The time that they should have hired a crisis manager for Andrew or even the Sussexes, was years ago which makes me think that this is about something else in the near future. The video of William with George and Charlotte looks as if it is recent because of the height of the children in comparison to him. The date and snow also coincides with the first snow of the year (2026) happening in London on the 6th of January. It is very interesting that we’ve seen several times when they children are shuttled between each parent with overnight bags or them arriving separately with a child or two in tow to various engagements for years and the media that always protects them makes a point of avoiding discussing it. It could be yet another sign of them coparenting the children and then needing to have a crisis expert to address any discussions of divorce.
The timing happening just before Harry arrives in the UK for his court case against the Fail might be another reason for this crisis expert, maybe they are concerned about something coming out about William or Kate in the proceedings? We know that William took money from them and that he and Charles were more angry with Harry for including the name of Christian Jones in his lawsuit against them. It was that lawsuit that they were desperate to have Harry drop and so they removed security the moment Harry refused to play their game. It was during Philip’s funeral that William and Charles both tried to convince him to drop his lawsuit again. William used Knauf to try and help the Fail and I think it’s because they have more dirt on him and this is a reaction to anything coming out in the lawsuit. We’ve seen the increase of talks from all of the players in the lawsuit (Piers, Wooton, Katie Nichols, the one “linked” to Meghan’s dad and others) and I think they are all afraid of what can be revealed.
I think for Crisis Management it’s better late than never. An employee that doesn’t show up for work but can’t be fired is a problem. William doesn’t show up for work. Their kids are all school age so that’s not an excuse anymore. Charles has cancer and is elderly so he will be vacating the job sooner rather than later. I don’t know the state of W&M’s marriage but the whole disappearance of Kate for months with worldwide speculation and the frankenphotos were another crisis. The crisis surrounding Harry and his family is another one that has been mishandled horribly. The RF can control the BM and their bots but they cant control social media. Crisis management can involve mental health professionals if necessary and William could obviously use some help. The whole family seems like they need help. Having family crises enacted on a world stage would be difficult for anyone. The RF have got the money, call in the professional help
William is the crisis which happened years ago. His laziness, his lack of intellectual adequacy and curiosity, his violent temper, his narcissism should all have been recognized and perhaps ameliorated in some way. However, the decision was to work around these issues , and to try to hide them. William lacks the temperament and character to take on the monarchy in the twenty-first century, but that is the problem with hereditary power. Instead, what is revealed is a jealous and petty family busy with vendettas, yapping about service but doing nothing but a disservice to the country and the institution entrusted to their care. Charles is really no better, since he is petty, self-centred and a bottomless pit of insecurity. He at least, does “work” such as it is.
Maybe this is the Establishment’s move to get rid of Kate and hire a competent Princess of Wales and future Queen who can also manage William better.
I’m dying at *hire*. I mean, why not? I doubt they’ll get rid of Kate, though. She was always a PR move, bringing in a middle class girl the plebs can relate to and calling it a love story. They desperately need to do something to make her relatable again, though, because she has absolutely failed at using her “normal person” status while cosplaying an aristo.
Will-not has no pr instincts and is cheap. He wouldn’t have hired a crisis manager unless at least one major debacle is forthcoming. Is it: 1. A nasty official break-up with Keener where she (her mother) leaks all his dark secrets or separates him from a massive fortune? How would the public handle the doormat revealing all or getting a huge payout? 2. What really was going on behind the scenes during the KeNNeR has CaNCeR so Willy can’t work debacle? 3. What dark secrets does Willy have? What does he have to hide that required a 10 year smear campaign against his brother to deflect? 4. What have the oligarchs gotten by giving Willy free monthly vacations? 🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿
William riding the scooter signals boyishness, immaturity and arrested development. Either this is intentional on William’s part, “explaining” why he can never take on the duties of a king (because he will always be a boy) or him regressing into boyhood again so he will never have to be a real king, just “a Royal with a small r,” in William’s own words. He is a spoiled child who is totally unsuited to be king. Either he knows this consciously or unconsciously. I think it’s unconscious knowledge because his ego and pride can never admit he isn’t “good enough.” Thus his fewer and smaller events with “more impact” (how does that work, exactly?) To me, he’s just saying, “Be prepared for me to do less, a lot less, than my father the king ever did.”
Maybe Will is planning on coming out of the closet? He is still spending quality time with Jason.