“Leonardo DiCaprio went viral at the Globes for being animated” links

Leonardo DiCaprio went viral at the Golden Globes for being especially animated, and for being a good sport about Nikki Glaser’s jokes about his girlfriends. [LaineyGossip]

All of the Valentino looks at the Globes. [RCFA]

Oh, I didn’t even see that Jennifer Lawrence brought her husband Cooke Maroney to the Globes. He rarely comes to her events. [Just Jared]

Melissa Gilbert deleted her social media. [Socialite Life]

A recap of this year’s Golden Globe winners. [Pajiba]

I’m not surprised that celebrities wore some wacky fashion at the Globes, but I’m surprised that Jennifer Lawrence was one of them. [Go Fug Yourself]

Robyn has new music. [OMG Blog]

Why was Daniel Stern arrested? [Seriously OMG]

Info about Before the 90 Days. [Starcasm]

Behind-the-scenes moments at the Globes. [Hollywood Life]

Funny tweets from the Globes. [Buzzfeed]

omg Leo DiCaprio's reactions to all of Nikki Glaser's jokes about him at the Golden Globes LOL "What a career you've had. The most impressive thing is that you've been able to accomplish all of this before your girlfriend turned 30." pic.twitter.com/2yZlOWHOkS — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 12, 2026