Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams says closeted pro athletes have contacted him

There are no overnight successes in Hollywood… but Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie’s lives have definitely changed over the month-ish the show has aired on HBO Max! If you haven’t seen the show yet (it’s only six episodes!), you’ve still undoubtedly heard about the gay hockey series by now. I can’t really improve upon CB’s assessment that the show “lives up to the hype but it’s like Cinemax after dark in the 90s.” What I liked about it, is that the show is fun and knows exactly what it is and who it’s for, and it revels in it. No shame here! Newly-minted stars Williams and Storrie have been on a media blitz — sometimes together, other times dividing and conquering — that led up to their presenting together at Sunday’s Golden Globes. While he was still in NYC last week, Williams stopped by Watch What Happens Live and told host Andy Cohen that closeted pro athletes across many sports have contacted him since the show came out. (Yes of course pun intended.)
The HBO Max acquired series is based off the "Game Changers" book series by Rachel Reid. It follows to closeted pro hockey players who are rivals on the ice, but hook up in secret for more than a decade and develop feelings for one another.
Williams made an appearance on “Andy Cohen Live” Wednesday and revealed he’s actually heard from professional athletes who haven’t come out yet — much like his character, Shane Hollander, in the show.
Williams said he’s heard not only from hockey players, but football and basketball players as well.
“It’s definitely the people who reach out somewhat anonymously who are like, ‘I’m still a professional player and I’m still in the closet,’” he said. “They’re reaching out to Rachel [Reid], our author, who will then kind of relay these lovely anonymous emails.”
Williams, 24, said he’s also received private DMs.
“And sometimes they’re just reaching out privately through Instagram, and those ones are the ones that really just kind of hit you and go, ‘Oh, so this is a fun show, and it’s celebratory, but also sometimes it’s just hitting people right in the nerve,’” he shared.
“Heated Rivalry,” which also stars Connor Storrie as Shane’s love interest, Ilya Rozanov, became a surprise breakout success after debuting in November.
Fans continue to have intense interest in Williams and Storrie’s close friendship off-screen as well, and the actors talked about their chemistry in an interview with Vanity Fair last month.
“Me and Hudson had the chemistry down before we even started acting,” Storrie, 25, said.
Williams added, “We got comfortable just being inches from each other’s face and invading each other’s personal space. A nightmare for HR.”
Williams also shared that his “pretty close bond” with Storrie “made it comfortable going into territories where you’re closer with a person than any other coworkers are with their coworker.”
“Unless they’re sleeping together,” he joked.
Representation matters, and that counts just as much for horny TV! I don’t know much about the ins and outs of sportsball the way I know enough to write essays on potato chip brands, but one comment I’ve seen a few times in conversations about this show is how hockey in particular can be doing much better about inclusivity for LGBTQ+ players. So yeah, Heated Rivalry is fun and has a lot of sex scenes, but it’s also important for a community that still needs to be seen.
As for Williams and Storrie at the Golden Globes, I thought they did great. I sensed a touch of embarrassment or bewilderment when they got a shout out early in the telecast, but that was more like, “Why are YOU all so excited to see US? You’re the greats and we’re the newbies!” When it came time for them to present, though, the boys were total pros; they committed to the bit written for them. In fact throughout their promotion for the show, both Williams and Storrie have been nothing but joyful, excited, and grateful young actors. 20 years ago, Brokeback Mountain was at the Golden Globes (sidenote: Connor Storrie’s face gives me Heath Ledger vibes), and even though everyone from the film was proud and respectful, it felt like there was always some degree of homophobia hovering close by. Things like then Tonight Show host Jay Leno commenting about Ledger’s rom-com Casanova: “that’s the movie you HAVE to make after Brokeback Mountain.” The bigger point I’m stumbling towards here, is that 20 years later I haven’t gotten a whiff of any of that hetero-reaffirming nonsense surrounding Heated Rivalry. So there’s at least **one thing** that’s shown improvement in this timeline.
I could not be more impressed with how Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are handling their meteoric rise. I can’t remember anything like this happening, where a tiny show with no budget and no advertising becomes a mainstream hit, and they have been having so much fun with their appearances. I absolutely adore everything about Heated Rivalry and its stars!
Same, Christine. I love the show but also them. It’s fun to watch them and I just watch good things for the actors.
I support everything you said BUT Connor Storrie is not Canadian, he is from Texas (the series is canadian, though).
I could have sworn he was Russian. I speak Russian and have spent a considerable amount of time there, and he sounds like a native speaker. That’s really amazing for a show with no budget. He must have worked with a coach to get to that level.
I wonder if it was enhanced with AI. Like they did for Adrien Brody in The Brutalist.
They definitely didn’t have the budget for anything like that (and I feel like they wouldn’t have gone the tech route even if they did). Connor is just super skilled with languages and worked hard with a dialect coach. He speaks fantastic French too actually!
I have to admit I’m a little obsessed with this show as I read the original source material (Rachel Reid’s books) when it first came out. I cannot wait for season two’s adaptation.
Just one little correction for the article. Connor Storrie is American. He was born in Odessa, Texas. Hudson, on the other hand, is Canadian.
I’ve been waiting for this site to cover Heated Rivalry 🙂
Same here, H, (I’m an original fan since GC in 2018). The entire series (and her other 2 stand alones) is wonderful. I actually traveled to Canada to see the Montreal premiere in conjunction with about 100 online friends and fans and got to meet Rachel, Connor, and Hudson! It felt like a cross between a Star Trek convention and summer camp. The vibes were so happy, supportive, and over the top in a good way. It was amazing.
I’m so excited that she just announced the third Ilya and Shane book, so I think we’ll be getting at least 3 seasons (I’m also hoping at least Role Model gets a season as well since it’s my favorite book after the Ilya and Shane ones).
It’s so cool that you got to go to the premiere! I think it’s planned as Ilya/Shane focused, so the most we will get is an episode for the other books, like with Scott and Kip. Did you see Rachel announced a third book for Ilya and Shane yesterday/? I think Jacob Tierney is planning on three seasons total, one for each of their books.
Okay, that’s cool that you went to Montreal! Role Model was also my second favorite. Pretty sure they’ll intertwine that one in since it runs concurrent to LG. I’m curious if they’ll manage to fit in all the couples from the series or not. It’s gonna be interesting to see. The new book is gonna be like the avengers lol.
Gotta love the Americans rushing out to correct the ONE TIME and American is mistaken for Canadian, as opposed to the other way around, which happens 100 times a day.
Also, one of the most sensitive representations of an autistic/ND character I have ever seen. This is how it’s done.
I have so much love for Shane, fr.
HR is that rare thing… the show and the book are amazing. But the CASTING?!? Cmon… perfection.
This has been the only joy I’ve experienced in the last month, I love it so much. Let me tell you as someone who had a career in film for 10 years, if you watch all 6 episodes you will see that this is absolutely not 90s Cinemax stuff. It’s so well directed and acted and a sucker-punch of emotion. I am so impressed with these two young guys and how comfortable they are in their masculinity to be able to be completely themselves during this crazy time. I wish them, and the writer/director Jacob Tierney, the absolute best and hope they all have long and successful careers.
SAME. The show and the books are just wonderful, and Hudson and Connor are adorable and so charming and talented! I want all the nicest things for them. I’m so excited for the final Ilya/Shane book!
Agree and also have been working in the industry for over a decade. The production value, the writing, casting etc is phenomenal for a show with the budget they had. (Connor’s Russia monologue is one of the most brilliant scenes I have ever watched). Comparing it to Skinemax is pretty insulting actually. Bravo to Jacob and the entire HR team.
Also watching the stranger things finale after HR was the biggest disappointment, and made me remember why I love working in the indie space so much more.
I don’t know if it has any more skin than the first season of Bridgerton. I’m trying to remember if Bridgerton was called skinemax when it came out too. I can’t remember. Otherwise it feels like an issue with the specific acts. Although I would agree that there is probably more in HR.
And same I worked free lance on sets for a few years for Netflix and Apple and Marvel and it actually had me somewhat disillusioned with films. You could just feel the money being squandered on some of those big budget ones. The smaller ones were usually more interesting and felt like you were filming something as opposed to standing in front of a green/blue screen for weeks.
I loved Normal People, which was considered much more prestigious but had sooooo much more nudity and sex. Like, full frontal of both men and women. I don’t understand why more people aren’t comparing HR to that. Regardless, the people that matter, like the casting agents and producers, are certainly paying attention.
Right? There isn’t any full frontal. Not once. Although the characters do talk about what they’re doing. Is that it? Was Normal People compared to skinimax? I genuinely don’t remember.
I echo these comments. I really bristled at the reference to 90s Cinemax. It’s derogatory and not reflective of the writing, acting, intent or importance re representation of this series.
I haven’t seen this series yet but my husband did and he liked it. I wonder if I should read the books first?
The show is very close to the book. The book series actually starts with a book about two different characters (Game Changer) other than the two who are the leads of the TV series. Their book is the second one (Heated Rivalry), if that makes any difference to you. I always think reading the books first is the way to go, no matter what books we are talking about, but in this case, I’m not actually sure it will make much of a difference. Jacob Tierney was very faithful to the books.
Warning: No one should listen to the first book on audiobook. The narrator cannot do a New York accent to save his life, and a beloved character ends up sounding profoundly intellectually disabled (Kip, for those who have been spared this indignity).
I read the books in November just before the series came out and while I loved them and will re-read them, I almost wished I hadn’t since some of the big payoff moments might have hit bigger if I didn’t know what was coming. Definitely read them! But the series is good enough that you certainly don’t need to and might even enjoy reading them after watching to fill in more details when you inevitably can’t get enough of Shane and Ilya (and Scott and Kip).
I wasn’t going to watch this until I discovered Jacob Tierney was in charge.
He was so great on Letterkenny I want to support him.
Yeah, it was Tierney who convinced me to watch the series. I’d read the books but book-to-screen, especially romance doesn’t have the best translation.
Great show
funny, my friend called me GUSHING about this show a few days ago.
I signed up for HBOMax (again) just to watch it.
That first look of longing in the first episode… swoon.
“I haven’t gotten a whiff of any of that hetero-reaffirming nonsense” is the perfect way to describe this situation, Kismet. Thank you 🙏
Thanks for covering the show and the attention it’s getting. The fandom growing around it is something I’ve never experienced before. The way this show has touched people is WILD. Kudos and thanks to the author, the creator, and everyone who worked on the show. They made magic. Looking forward to the next two seasons!
I’m really at mad at y’all in the comments for making me subscribe to hbomax. Grumble. 🙄😊