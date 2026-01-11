Mail: Princess Kate refused to meet then-Meghan Markle for months

This summer will be the tenth anniversary of Prince Harry’s first date with then-Meghan Markle. He wrote about it in detail in Spare, how he saw Meghan on social media and everything in his world stopped when he saw her face. He knew Meghan was the One very early on and he was basically all-in from their first meeting. In retrospect, Harry’s discovery of his soulmate was “the thing” which caused all of the drama and angst within the institution. It wasn’t Meghan in particular, it was the fact that Harry was so in love, that it was a transformative love, that he would do anything for Meghan, even if it meant taking her far away from his racist family. Harry and Meghan made everyone else look bad, especially the other brother and the other brother’s wife. Harry would walk through fire for Meghan – William wouldn’t even shoulder some blame publicly for a poorly Photoshopped Mother’s Day image when his wife was being treated for cancer. Well, speaking of, the Daily Mail has yet another “The Mail Remembers” piece, this one about what happened when Meghan and Kate first met. Clock the tea about the timeline of William’s fury over Harry’s relationship.
Before he left his royal duties behind, Prince Harry once shared an incredibly close bond with Kate Middleton and fondly described her as ‘the big sister I never had’. So when he fell head over heels for former Suits star Meghan Markle in the summer of 2016, it was unsurprising that Harry, now 41, was eager to introduce Kate to his new American beau. Yet Kate repeatedly ‘side-stepped’ Prince William and Harry’s efforts to introduce her to Meghan, now 44, according to royal author Christopher Andersen.
Her ‘initial reluctance’ did, however, ‘come from a good place,’ claimed a close friend of the then-Duchess of Cambridge, who first met Kate while they were both students at Marlborough College.
‘She’s always been a substitute big sister to Harry, watching out for him and making certain no one takes advantage. I think she was a little frightened by what she was reading,’ the friend allegedly explained. The princess’s reservations were perhaps due to her husband’s alleged doubts and apprehension about his brother’s whirlwind romance, the royal author added.
‘William worried aloud that things were moving too fast. Meghan had secured a degree of control over his brother that no other woman ever had,’ wrote Mr Andersen in his book, Brothers And Wives. ‘Harry was on the defensive whenever the subject of Meghan came up, leaving friends and family alike on tenterhooks,’ he added.
Indeed, according to the royal author, the prince once became so enraged when he learnt that one of his long-time Eton friends had made a ‘crude’ joke about Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, that he ‘cut him off for good’.
‘Not even his closest friends were immune from Harry’s wrath when it came to Meghan,’ noted the royal author.
Yet Kate’s initial resistance at meeting the woman who had captured Harry’s heart did not last long. On January 10, 2017, Harry took Meghan to the Cambridge’s Kensington Palace residence at Apartment 1A to meet Kate. Any initial anxieties or concerns about their blossoming romance was seemingly put to one side, as the princess was said to have warmly embraced Meghan with a hug when they arrived at the four-bedroom property.
Meghan, meanwhile, was keen to make a good first impression – and surprised Kate with a $295 Smythson Portobello notebook as a belated birthday gift, while also taking the time to play with then one-year-old Princess Charlotte. While it lasted less than an hour, the informal meeting between the two women was said to have been a resounding success on all accounts.
[From The Daily Mail]
Harry also wrote about taking Meghan over to Will and Kate’s Kensington Palace apartment, and Kate refused to go and meet Meghan, and William kept Harry and Meghan in the foyer, basically. Harry wanted to introduce Meghan and Kate then but Kate had some excuse. Of course, Harry also wrote that William and Kate were very familiar with Meghan already because they were fans of Suits. That, more than anything else, was probably the reason why Kate had her panties in a twist. Meghan was a beautiful actress on one of William’s favorite shows, and Kate was just sick about it. As for the timeline of everything – they’re basically saying that Kate refused to meet Meghan because of what the racist tabloids were writing about Meghan in the fall of 2016? And because William was irate over Harry’s relationship? Yikes. None of this makes William and Kate sound good or healthy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
173969, (L-R) Meghan Markle and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London. London, United Kingdom – Wednesday February 28, 2018.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. Under the theme 'Making a Difference Together', the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. Under the theme 'Making a Difference Together', the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: Meghan Markle and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. Under the theme 'Making a Difference Together', the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation.
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge seen at Wimbledon's Center Court today to watch the semi final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic defeated Nadal in five sets.
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton, at the women's Final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, 13th July 2019.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows Megan Markle attending the service
Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows Their Royals Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Harry and his Fiancee Megan Markle
North America Rights Only, London, UK – 20180610-British Royals Attend 2018 Trooping the Colour Ceremony
-PICTURED: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Featuring: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, UK, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jun 2018
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. Under the theme 'Making a Difference Together', the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: Meghan Markle and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. Under the theme 'Making a Difference Together', the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation.
Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Westminster Abbey for a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF), in central London, Britain July 10, 2018.
“She’s always been a substitute big sister to Harry, watching out for him…” a sister who hadn’t invited him at KP ? According to Harry, there were little interaction between him and the Cambridge couple..why are they trying to rewrite history? And Meghan gave her as present an expensive notebook for her birthday…the waste…I doubt Kate ever used one …oh, I remember! She did have a notebook during her project of early years.. was that the one?
Keen was jealous. Scooter did not treat her well. She also sees other women as rivals.
Substitute big sister. Really. A big sister would support her brother and not be nasty to his wife.
In Waity’s defense – if it didn’t say “notebook” on the cover, she probably wouldn’t know what to do with it.
Thank you for the first big laugh of my day!
Harry has the real story.
They write this like it’s a flaw. LOL
“ Indeed, according to the royal author, the prince once became so enraged when he learnt that one of his long-time Eton friends had made a ‘crude’ joke about Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, that he ‘cut him off for good’.”
Yeah, obviously this source assumes that you shouldn’t defend your potential mother-in-law from racist remarks. At least, not ones from your posh Eton classmates! Those you should just politely laugh at, I guess.
Really telling, huh?
I know! It’s so funny how they try to make Harry standing up for his MIL a bad thing. Says more about the writer frankly or clearly they don’t think Doria deserves defending
It’s like that fiction Tom bower wrote about Meghan pushing back against Harry Eton friends sexist etc jokes & people were responding on social media that it made her sound awesome. But clearly Bower’s fiction was aimed at a bigoted crowd
Anyway as for Kate even her fan girls like Rebecca English admitted that Kate & William weren’t welcoming to Meghan. English claims it’s because they didn’t trust Meghan… but they were the ones who leaked nasty lies about her to the press to drive her away.
The press want to hang on to their fan fiction about Harry & the Wales being a close knit trio at all costs so they can blame the ‘interloper’ (as Rebecca English called her in 2018) Meghan for ‘taking him away’ & so no blame is attributed to the perfect Wales.
If any of my “long time friends” made a crude – and probably racist – joke about my mother-in-law, that person wouldn’t be a friend any longer. They think this makes *Harry* look bad? smh
That stunned me, too. Harry is the good person here.
Harry says she made an excuse, the wail says they hugged, who do I believe, the wail is famous for not telling the truth, so I believe Harry. It sounds more in character and I would believe him anyway.
I do kinda believe they hugged. But MEGHAN initiated it and the other one probably just stood there. So I guess Meghan hugged and the other one is trying to take credit for it.
But Harry who was there wrote in his memoir that Kate made excuses upon excuses so as not to meet with Meghan. So, now the Fail and Anderson know better than prince Harry? C’mon, let’s not insinuate Harry lied in his memoir, you know?
And the Harry considered Kate the sister he never had is all tabloid hogwash, Harry said they were never close!
Anybody writing about Harry and the Waleses relationship and when they met Meghan is not to believed or taken seriously. Harry wrote that that he, William and Kate were not close and mainly interacted on engagements. This account only makes William and Kate look bad, it undermines the Palace narrative that Meghan was welcomed with open arms and makes William and Kate look racist.
He never had a close bond with Can’t. I’m wondering if this little piece is in retaliation for the “Queen Arise” bit of tat? Is someone putting out some naughty info on Can’t? My guess is yes. We knew Can’t was and is a mean girl and not what the embiggening articles want us to believe. So is this someone reminding her of what she has done?
“Indeed, according to the royal author, the prince once became so enraged when he learnt that one of his long-time Eton friends had made a ‘crude’ joke about Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, that he ‘cut him off for good’. ‘Not even his closest friends were immune from Harry’s wrath when it came to Meghan,’ noted the royal author.”Sounds like the author is on the friend’s side. If my friends insulted my significant other and their family (especially when never have them), I would be mad too.
Isn’t a,man supposed to get upset when his wife is trashed by his so called friends.
Reportedly those same kinds of friends trashed Kate’s middle class upbringing and her mother being a stewardess and William never did jack. That’s been reported for years even by press sympathetic to the Waleses. No wonder they were stunned Harry wouldn’t have any of it.
A whirlwind romance. Really. Harry and Meghan dated for two years before they got married. Keen had to wait years. Who is this friend of keen. Possibly Carole. Keen needed to mind her own business about harry.
“Close friend” – that’s how we know this is fake news. The ice queen has no friends. This is totally more word vomit from Ma.
“…when he learnt that one of his long-time Eton friends had made a ‘crude’ joke about Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, that he ‘cut him off for good’.”
By “crude”, they almost certainly mean “racist”, right? No doubt they believe that Harry should’ve just laughed along with those entitled assholes, as William did when his friends mocked Kate’s family.
People don’t need friends like that.
Seriously. Why does it seem like the interpersonal relationships of the British upper class revolve entirely around pretension, scorn, and cruelty?
A quick google says Harry and Meghan’s first date was in July the year before. So Kate waited SIX MONTHS, reading the tabloids and listening to William rant, before finally meeting Harry’s girlfriend to form her own opinion and even give Meghan a chance?
“Indeed, according to the royal author, the prince once became so enraged when he learnt that one of his long-time Eton friends had made a ‘crude’ joke about Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, that he ‘cut him off for good’.
‘Not even his closest friends were immune from Harry’s wrath when it came to Meghan,’ noted the royal author.”
Only a racist could say this and think it shows Harry as being irrational or hotheaded. Why tf would you keep someone in your life who is making crude “jokes” about the mother of the woman you love? If this was about Carole would they even think this would be worth mentioning as anything other than a point about how much William values his family? No. So why on earth is this being used to attack Harry for defending his future mother in law. Oh wait – we know why.