ICE agent Jonathan Ross called Renee Good a ‘f–king bitch’ after he shot her

ICE agent Jonathan Ross murdered Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week. Renee, a 37-year-old American citizen and mother of three, was driving her SUV when Ross and a cadre of ICE psychos approached her vehicle, shouting contradictory orders at her and trying to grab something or someone inside the car. Good tried to maneuver away from the ICE agents and Ross shot Good three times in the face. In front of her wife. This whole situation has been made infinitely worse because of the lying psychopaths within the Trump administration, up to and including Donald Trump, JD Vance and Kristi Noem, all of whom insist that Ross was perfectly well within his rights to shoot an unarmed US citizen in the face three times. The psychos are still trying and failing to justify Good’s murder, so much so that Vance published Ross’s cell phone video of the incident. This is a snuff film.

BREAKING: New footage of the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis. Clearly showing her turning away from the Agent. pic.twitter.com/M7zYI5Jfbt — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 9, 2026

That’s Ross calling Renee Nicole Good a “f–king bitch” right after he shot her three times. Vance posted it with this message: “Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn’t hit by a car, wasn’t being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense.” Yeah, we can see that this man was NOT being harassed, and we can see Renee smile at Ross and say “That’s fine, dude, I’m not mad at you.” And we hear him shoot Good and call her a “f–king bitch.” The other woman is Becca Good, Renee’s wife, and you can see her filming the ICE agents and taunting them a little bit.

There are conversations on social media about why in the world the Trumpers would even release such an incriminating video. It’s because they’re weaklings, cowards and misogynists who are trying to appeal to like-minded men. They’re all clinging to lies to justify an ICE agent murdering a US citizen and mother in the street.

