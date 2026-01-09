JD Vance: Renee Nicole Good only has herself to blame for being murdered by ICE

It would be difficult to find a human being more contemptible than JD Vance. One of Vance’s biggest problems, in my opinion, is that he believes he’s a slick operator and a smooth, effortless liar. He lies a lot, and he believes that practice makes perfect. That’s not the case. He comes across as a sleazy used-car salesman, a soulless wannabe huckster with dead eyes and Pillsbury Doughboy physique. I was reminded of this because someone thought it would be a good idea to send Vance out to talk about an ICE agent murdering Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis this week. Good was an American citizen and a mother who had just dropped off her child at school. She was shot in the face three times by 43-year-old ICE agent Jonathan Ross as she tried to maneuver her SUV around the dumbf–k ICE agents standing in the street. According to JD Vance, Renee Nicole Good only has herself to blame for getting shot in the face.

Vice President JD Vance blamed Renee Nicole Good for her own death during a press briefing one day after the 37-year-old mother was shot and killed by an ICE agent. Vance, 41, described the circumstances of Good’s death as “an attack on federal law enforcement” as well as “the American people” while speaking to reporters from the White House on Thursday, Jan. 8.

The vice president, who raised his voice at times while speaking, passionately defended the ICE agent — who has since been identified as Jonathan Ross — while characterizing Good as a radical activist. Vance alleged Good was “part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to dox, to assault and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job,” before accusing her of “trying to ram this guy with her car,” referring to Ross.

“He shot back, he defended himself,” Vance continued, adding, “Everybody who has been repeating the lie that this was some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis when a law enforcement officer shot at her, you should be ashamed of yourselves, every single one of you.”

Good’s ex-husband told The Associated Press that the mom of three was returning from dropping off her 6-year-old son at school and driving back home with her current partner when the couple came across a group of ICE agents on Wednesday morning. He also said Good was not an activist, and that he had no knowledge of her taking part in protests in the past. Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, also disputed that her daughter was part of any coordinated anti-ICE efforts. In response to the Trump administration’s description of her daughter as a “domestic terrorist” and claim that ICE responded in self defense, Ganger told The Minneapolis Star Tribune, “That’s so stupid. She was probably terrified.”

While answering questions from reporters in the room on Thursday, one of whom said, “Nobody wants to see an American killed,” Vance agreed before describing Good’s death as “a tragedy, but it’s a tragedy of the making of the far-left.”

Moments later, a reporter asked Vance if he was “preempting a thorough investigation” of the shooting by publicly drawing his own “conclusions.”

The vice president replied, “The Department of Homeland Security is already investigating this. But the simple fact is, what you see is what you get in this case. You have a woman who is trying to obstruct a legitimate law enforcement operation. Nobody debates that. You have a woman who aimed her car at a law enforcement officer and pressed on the accelerator. Nobody debates that,” he added, repeating a claim that is widely debated.