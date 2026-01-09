JD Vance: Renee Nicole Good only has herself to blame for being murdered by ICE

It would be difficult to find a human being more contemptible than JD Vance. One of Vance’s biggest problems, in my opinion, is that he believes he’s a slick operator and a smooth, effortless liar. He lies a lot, and he believes that practice makes perfect. That’s not the case. He comes across as a sleazy used-car salesman, a soulless wannabe huckster with dead eyes and Pillsbury Doughboy physique. I was reminded of this because someone thought it would be a good idea to send Vance out to talk about an ICE agent murdering Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis this week. Good was an American citizen and a mother who had just dropped off her child at school. She was shot in the face three times by 43-year-old ICE agent Jonathan Ross as she tried to maneuver her SUV around the dumbf–k ICE agents standing in the street. According to JD Vance, Renee Nicole Good only has herself to blame for getting shot in the face.
Vice President JD Vance blamed Renee Nicole Good for her own death during a press briefing one day after the 37-year-old mother was shot and killed by an ICE agent. Vance, 41, described the circumstances of Good’s death as “an attack on federal law enforcement” as well as “the American people” while speaking to reporters from the White House on Thursday, Jan. 8.
The vice president, who raised his voice at times while speaking, passionately defended the ICE agent — who has since been identified as Jonathan Ross — while characterizing Good as a radical activist. Vance alleged Good was “part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to dox, to assault and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job,” before accusing her of “trying to ram this guy with her car,” referring to Ross.
“He shot back, he defended himself,” Vance continued, adding, “Everybody who has been repeating the lie that this was some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis when a law enforcement officer shot at her, you should be ashamed of yourselves, every single one of you.”
Good’s ex-husband told The Associated Press that the mom of three was returning from dropping off her 6-year-old son at school and driving back home with her current partner when the couple came across a group of ICE agents on Wednesday morning. He also said Good was not an activist, and that he had no knowledge of her taking part in protests in the past. Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, also disputed that her daughter was part of any coordinated anti-ICE efforts. In response to the Trump administration’s description of her daughter as a “domestic terrorist” and claim that ICE responded in self defense, Ganger told The Minneapolis Star Tribune, “That’s so stupid. She was probably terrified.”
While answering questions from reporters in the room on Thursday, one of whom said, “Nobody wants to see an American killed,” Vance agreed before describing Good’s death as “a tragedy, but it’s a tragedy of the making of the far-left.”
Moments later, a reporter asked Vance if he was “preempting a thorough investigation” of the shooting by publicly drawing his own “conclusions.”
The vice president replied, “The Department of Homeland Security is already investigating this. But the simple fact is, what you see is what you get in this case. You have a woman who is trying to obstruct a legitimate law enforcement operation. Nobody debates that. You have a woman who aimed her car at a law enforcement officer and pressed on the accelerator. Nobody debates that,” he added, repeating a claim that is widely debated.
You can hear the squeaky hamster wheel turning slowly in Vance’s brain. “Maybe if I just say these things loudly, they’ll believe me! NOBODY DEBATES MY OBVIOUS LIES!” Meanwhile, Vance’s pitiful press conference happened hours after the NY Times released their detailed video analysis showing that Renee Nicole Good was actually brutally murdered by an ICE agent, who was not acting in any kind of self-defense. I’m including the video below.
Must watch: NYT just released a damning forensic analysis of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis.
It flatly refutes Trump administration claims — confirming the motorist was driving away, not toward the officer, and the officer was not hit by the vehicle.https://t.co/n8opkxbtmU pic.twitter.com/jJ0ttyr34R
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 8, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I have been kind of depressed today, because this happened at all. But also, because our leaders expect us to accept B-S.
It’s horrific and Vance’s lack of compassion for a young mother gunned down by federal agents is appalling.
I have my issues with living in a world with cameras everywhere but here we have the counterpoint to that. Thank goodness for video of events like this. It won’t stop them lying but people can see what actually happened when this woman was murdered.
it’s too bad people don’t believe what they’re actually seeing. lots of people seem to be buying into all of this, talking about how renee never should have been there in the first place, it’s her fault for not listening to law enforcement, using her car as a deadly weapon, etc. all counter to what actually happened and the fact that ice is overreaching their authority constantly. i hate this place so much. every time i feel something terrible enough happens that will get people to see the light-that our government isn’t run by people, actual humane people-just inhuman animals, so many just keep justifying it to own the libs or whatever. i’m so exhausted, to be honest. and i’ve experienced no where near the suffering of people who actually have to interact with these a**holes. i’ve always said it when referring to the kkk, but it also applies to ice: if you’re so proud of your convictions and are so happy with your choices and think you’re doing the right thing, why hide yourself? sorry for the rant. i just needed some place to vent a little. peace and hope to all of us
Many of those comments on social media are bots. It was so obviously coordinated. They were using the same talking points and some were so incoherent that it’s clear English is not their first language. That said, mis and disinformation is a plague which we must figure out how to combat.
Imagine being a kid that goes to Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis and the completely unnecessary terror that you experienced with these masked thugs attacking your school and the school’s staff. Imagine being a 6 year old kid in Minneapolis and the only thing you know is that the schools are closed for two days because of these scary men in masks. What person who works for ICE would be proud of inspiring terror in small children and teenagers? They’re the fucking Boogeyman.
And there was another ICE shooting in Portland, OR. The details are predictably vague and I’m not gonna repeat their lies here. Just remember when you read about it: if this administration is talking, they’re LYING. It’s all bullshit and always will be bullshit. Nothing they say should be granted even an ounce of credibility.
When ICE invaded Chicago the communities and faith leaders and governor did a lot to inform people of their rights. They churches and community organizations did training sessions. Besides knowing your rights using whistles to warn people and that kind of thing. The governor asked people do document with video what ice was doing. He said that some day they would be held accountable and the video documentation would help. Other communities took what Chicago and LA actually and have been doing. It’s been effective but ice has gotten more violent. The reason there are so many videos from different angles is partially because of wanting to document this behavior. Thank god we have this so even though the lie is there we know the truth. Some people that voted for him will know the truth. His core supporters are a lost cause no matter what. I am still shocked when he said in 2015 that he could shoot someone and I wouldn’t lose any voters that that is one of the few things he was telling the truth about.
This is horrible and wrong and has already happened multiple times. This needs to stop. For anyone who isn’t completely shook by this, you need to find your humanity.
F-ck him. Truly. Ghouls are running our country. Ghoulish horrible people.
Distressingly, people I know and are related to are buying into his lies. And – these are educated people, with master’s degrees… this is horrifying.
He is the antichrist.
Does the Catholic Church still excommunicate people?
One would think they’d excommunicate someone who killed the Pope.
Can her family sue him for defamation?
I still can’t quite comprehend how utterly vile this man is. I mean, just the unabashed, viscous lies, the victim-blaming, the fucking propaganda that this man is spewing. Just unreal.
And I’m sorry but I finally agree with that edgelord RW Gen Z influencer Clavicular, who said this about JD Vance: “He’s subhuman. He’s got a very short total facial width to height ratio, he’s obese, very recessed side profile.”
Dude is truly one of the ugliest men I’ve ever seen in my life–inside and out.
What a small, miserable, evil man he is. May Ms.Good’s memory be a blessing and may her family find comfort in the support of their close circle.
History has its eye on this miserable cabal that calls itself the Trump Administration.
What I sort of “enjoy” about JD Vance in a twisted ironic way is how he think he’s the heir to the Republican party, he thinks he’s as influential as Trump, he thinks what he says on social media or in press conferences like this is as meaningful as what Trump says.* But no one likes him or takes him seriously – not Trump, not the congressional leaders (Rs or Ds), etc. So he’s up there ranting and raving and lying his ass off and I feel like people – supporters or not – just kind of shrug at him. I am not trying to downplay his danger or his threat to democracy because those are both big issues, and I do think he’s a horrible human being for many many reasons but sometimes I sit back and look at him and just kind of laugh because…..he’s such an unlikeable weirdo and everyone knows it. Except maybe Erika Kirk.
*meaningful because the party and his followers just accept his word as law, not because his words are actually meaningful.
And unfortunately, he’s one heart beat away from the presidency when that heart is not healthy and belongs to another monster of epic proportions.
I know…..thats why I can only laugh some of the times. Its kind of a “laugh so I dont cry” type of thing. And unlikeable weirdo or not, he’s very close to being president.
The entire world saw the videos.
The entire world knows Vance and the rest of them are lying prolifically.
May this be the moment more Americans wake up and realize they’ve been lied to about everything else.
It’s clear that these people see anyone who questions, criticizes, or just looks at them quizzically as the enemy. They immediately begin othering such people in the most vile, dishonest ways. Then they pretend every crazy thing they said is perfectly normal discourse for high government officials. We need to think of a term more extreme than gaslighting for this. It’s a very sick and disturbing tactic which is common throughout the regime and their enablers.
There was an article in the Boston Globe this morning titled Law Enforcement 101: Don’t shoot at moving vehicles. Aside from what the videos clearly showed, the author highlighted the lack of ICE training and, I’m paraphrasing, but how stupid and bad policing it was for that officer to stand in front of that car and to shoot. NOT doing that has been part of police training and best practices for 20+ years; adopted by all the major police unions, etc. because inevitably no one comes out on top in that situation.
Also ironic that the ICE officer is supposedly a “good Christian” married to a Filipino woman who, if she wasn’t his wife, he’d probably be arresting and would be another lost in either jail or deported to some he*^hole.
I saw one comment suggesting that the shooter approaching the vehicle in an unauthorized and improper manner looked like an ambush since the other thug was distracting Renee by trying to open her door and drag her out. In any case, it’s clear he did not consider himself in danger at all. In fact, he kept his grip on his cell phone in his left hand while shooting her with his right. So, he also captured the whole sickening episode on video. Which we will never see.
I’m sure he treats his Filipino wife like a queen 👑. NOT!
You have the army shooting innocent Americans citizens…it’s war.
Also his boss has declared that international laws does not exist.
Does this mean that everyone can invade US now?
Shady Vance sounds like a typical abuser with the typical abuser response. “You made me do it, it’s not MY fault.” And fitting that this happened under Kristi Gnome’s watch, I’m sure she believes that puppy made her kill it. They are all disgusting.