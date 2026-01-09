Dan Wootton claims he received a wickless As Ever candle, purchased off eBay

Late last year, the Duchess of Sussex introduced some new products for her As Ever line: candles! As an avid candle-user, I was super-excited and planned to buy at least one candle. Then I saw the price! While As Ever candles’ price tag – $64 – is in line with other high-end, good-quality candles, I’m way too cheap to spend that kind of money on a candle. Especially not when I can usually find my favorite Tuscany-brand double-wick candles discounted (Warm Birch Woods fam unite). In any case, As Ever offered two different candle scents and I’m sure they sold well, and I hear that people love the scents.
Keep something else in mind: As Ever is still only selling in the United States. The British media has been frantically trying to get their hands on As Ever products for the better part of a year, so much so that they’re finding costly work-arounds, all so they can say that they tasted “Meghan’s wine” or “Meghan’s jam” and then claim they didn’t like it… except for the Times’ blind-taste-testers who actually loved Meghan’s jam. And the NY Post’s and Telegraph’s blind taste-testers who loved her wine. Well, as you can imagine, these fools had to devise something especially stupid for the As Ever candles. Their complaint? As Ever candles are being sent out without wicks! Wouldn’t you know, that freak Dan Wootton magically got a wickless As Ever candle. From Tom Sykes’ ridiculously titled “Meghan Ships Wickless Candle To Her Number One Antagonist.” Meghan did not “ship” anything to Dan Wootton.
In a spectacular own goal for the Duchess of Sussex, one of Meghan’s loudest media critics has received a faulty product from her lifestyle line: a $65 As Ever candle that, on unboxing, couldn’t actually be lit.
Dan Wootton—a former Sun journalist who broke the Megxit story in 2019 and has built a huge following on YouTube and Substack with his often-scathing commentary about the Sussexes—said on social media that his fiancé bought him one of Meghan’s As Ever candles on eBay as a gag gift.
The joke, he revealed, landed twice: first because it was an As Ever candle at all, and then because when he opened the package, the candle had no wick. “My fiancé bought me her candle as a gag and it turned up with no wick!” he wrote, adding, with the relish of a man who can never resist a punchline, “SO I’VE BEEN MARKLED NOW, TOO!”
To be clear, Wootton’s own telling frames this as a secondhand purchase—an eBay buy, not a personal delivery from Montecito. But in the funhouse world of Sussex discourse, the distinction is almost beside the point.
The symbolism is what matters: the Duchess of Sussex’s carefully curated domestic fantasia colliding head-on with the sense that everything she touches is either overhyped or faintly absurd.
“But in the funhouse world of Sussex discourse, the distinction is almost beside the point.” Meaning, “we know this is all bullsh-t and lies but hey, we’re trying to make a living by fueling more hate against a woman for having the audacity to escape our torment.” As I said, Meghan did not “ship” this product to Dan Wootton’s cave or whatever. His “fiance” “bought” it “on Ebay.” I’m sure. And Wootton obviously gets off on being called “Meghan’s antagonist” rather than what he really is – a complete psycho who got fired from all of his jobs because of catfishing, blackmail, fraud and harassment. He also spent years cozied up with all of Prince William’s wickless courtiers. In fact, this bizarre candle scheme sounds like something cooked up by William and his cronies.
Yep. Purchased off ebay and the seller said the candle had a wick when he sent it., but said to send it back for a refund. Also, people spotted that when Wootton held up said candle, removed from the container, where the wick had been could be seen at the base.
Let it be said that I bought an asever candle. And it has a wick.
I have two candles and they both have wicks and smell lovely.
The time to get shirty about a missed wick is if there’s a customer service breakdown. But the As Ever people are hyper in that area. In one of my orders, they mistakenly sent me hibiscus tea instead of peppermint. I was going to send it back, but they said to keep it and they sent the peppermint.
Mine has a wick. Smells fabulous. Put it in guest bedroom so guests could enjoy during holidays. Expensive yes, but you don’t even have to light it. Here’s the best news; It doesn’t give my husband a migraine.
The hand-poured candle method, which As ever uses, involves preparing containers with fixed centered wicks, then carefully pouring cooled wax and allowing to set overnight before trimming the wick, ensuring a handcrafted candle with controlled quality, texture and scent.
My 11 year old woke up not feeling great so I made him some lemon ginger tea from As Ever. He asked if it was Meghan’s tea bc he could tell from the shape of the bag (I’m stingy with my As Ever tea so then he felt special lol.) then he asked what does Harry do all day, does he just sit around while his wife is busy making all the money? She has shows, she’s making tea, she’s making jam, what’s he doing? I told him about Invictus and his memoir and Better Up and his speaking engagements and my son is still convinced that Meghan is the worker in that family lol.
