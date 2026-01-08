ICE agents killed a 37-year-old mother & US citizen in Minneapolis

Donald Trump sent a huge ICE force into Minneapolis this week as part of a BS “crackdown” on immigration. As we’ve seen for the past year, Trump sends huge ICE contingents into Democratic-stronghold cities with the express purpose of causing chaos and inciting violence. Well, Trump and his supporters got exactly what they wanted. ICE agents murdered an American citizen in her car soon after thousands of ICE agents descended upon Minneapolis. Her name was Renee Nicole Good. She was a 37-year-old mother who volunteered as an observer, documenting ICE’s raids and activities in her community. ICE agents shot her in the head as she attempted to drive away from them.
A Minneapolis driver who was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has been identified as Renee Nicole Good.
Good’s mother Donna Ganger told the Minnesota Star Tribune that she was notified of her daughter’s death on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 7.
“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” Ganger said, per the Star Tribune. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”
Good was fatally shot by an agent after a group of people allegedly started blocking officials during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis.
City Council member Jason Chavez described the 37-year-old mother as a U.S. citizen who was “an observer … watching out for our immigrant neighbors,” ABC News reported.
As videos of Renee Good’s murder were put online, DHS and the White House began lying about the altercation, claiming that Good tried to “ram” ICE agents. She did not. You can see as much from the videos – she was attempting to move out of the way when ICE agents pulled their weapons on her and shot her as she tried to maneuver her SUV. ICE refused to allow a local doctor to treat Good at the scene. Eyewitnesses also say that Good posed no threat to ICE agents or anyone else.
Following Good’s murder, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called a press conference and told ICE to “get the f*** out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety and you’re doing exactly the opposite.” Governor Tim Walz also said ICE should go, and he’s considering bringing in the Minnesota National Guard to protect Minnesotans from ICE.
NEW: Woman shot dead by ICE agent in Minneapolis identified as Renee Good, 37.
New video footage shows ICE agents blocking a doctor from checking on the Minneapolis woman who was shot. pic.twitter.com/lS444pj2e5
Noem needs to be charged along with her ICE/klansmen for murder. It was a deliberate, cold-blooded act & are lying about it.
Noem, her bad skin, scraggly extensions, tacky fake lashes and bony ass can rot in hell. But I will take her going to prison.
When I saw him and heard him, my heart started beating faster. I want to see some shitkickers step up. Unfortunately, a lot of these guys will only listen to other guys.
Language is important, so they need to stop saying someone was “killed.” That’s passive language. It’s something that happened, instead of an action someone chose to do to another human being. People are being murdered. MURDERED. And that’s the word they need to use.
This is insane. Evil. A crime. And yet they’re going to keep going. I don’t even know what to say.
We’re a blue island in a sea of red up here in Minnesota. That annoys the 💩 stain to no end. He also hates our governor because he’s a good man who helps people. That’s intolerable to someone who only wants to hurt and destroy others. Trump is sowing the wind with all of his thuggery and narcissistic behavior. He will reap the whirlwind at some time, in some way. I only hope I’m around to see it happen. His evil belief that this is how you show strength must die with him and all his deluded cultists. Let me just echo our great outgoing Senator Tina Smith: leave us the f**k alone!
And may Renee Nicole Good rest in power. 🫶🙏
We have the best political leaders in America in Minnesota.
I’m super impressed with how the mayor of Minneapolis is handling this. He really came out swinging.
He was fantastic–I’m 7 hours north of Minnie and the mayor’s response is heartening for many of us over the border. The ICE swarm came in before the world juniors hockey tournament was over–so fans and players from Europe and Canada were still in the cities. I don’t think international sporting bodies will allow events in the States moving forward.
👏👏👏👏👏
@ Enza–I think the World Cup and The Olympics should be cancelled. America doesn’t deserve the privilege to host these events. We are a hostile nation. I keep waiting for the international community to put a check on Trump and his goons but alas…
(and that’s not to say that the world is responsible for this monstrous man but I’ve given up all hope that Congress will do anything and the Supreme Court is owned by Trump so I’m getting desperate)
@Kitten – ITA! I don’t know about the World Cup, but the Olympics has pulled out of oppressive regimes. They 100% should both be pulled out of the U.S.
And Minnesota was the only state not to vote for Reagan in 1984. (with love from a Toban.)
I live in St Paul, MN and I too applaud the Mpls. Mayor. As far as the governor, who I have always stood by, I am embarrassed and really sad how he is handling this incident. I applaud Newsome and Prikster on how they are. I also wish those in office democrats would get tough. Now is not the time to be nice.
And he’s still dropping truth bombs – being scolded for swearing, he compares swearing with KILLING people. THIS is the man we need.
Its the US version of the Gestapo
Not the first person killed by ICE either.
Horrific.
This is the stuff they’re doing in front of cameras. Just imagine all the horrific shit we never see. And then of course, there are the detention centers and all the abuse, torture and murder happening behind closed doors.
Not the 1st killed by them and not the last either.
Remember what they say about people who kill animals as a child? That they can move on to people as an adult? The same is apparently true for Homeland Security secretaries who killed her puppy and goat as……an adult.
“I hated that dog” …she wrote that & would go on to record it for the audio book.
i would say not the first person killed by that particular officer/agent. He didnt hesitate to shoot her and didnt even break a sweat, just walked away pulling up his mask.
Absolutely terrifying.
Since ICE is terrorizing blue cities/blue states isn’t it time these Blue states stop subsidizing the MAGA ones with their tax dollars? Maybe Dems need to start hitting where it hurts, since it’s way past appealing to their nonexistent morality or sense of decency.
When I suggested this in the past someone explained to me that individuals and businesses pay their taxes directly to the Fed/IRS, not to the State gov’t. In other words, we’d have to convince individuals and businesses of blue “donor” states to stop paying Fed taxes.
My question is what about STATE employees in blue states? I thought I read that NY has a bill that proposes to target funds that they have control over i.e. federal tax withholdings from New York State employees’ paychecks, which the state collects and then pays to the federal government. I think it was originally introduced as a way to fight back against Trump starving blue states of Fed funding…
This sounds like the beginning of a civil war.
Trump is doing this, and non of his Maga supporters wants to see it.
Yet the civil war never starts. Why is the country not going on a nationwide strike? Everyone should be stopping what they are doing. I feel like we jeed a real uprising..but how?
I agree!
It’s because the country is deliberately set up to prevent those kinds of mass uprisings. Not just because we’re so much bigger and more spread out than other countries who have had national strikes in the past, but we don’t have the same safety nets – health insurance is tied to employment, most employment is at-will, unions protections have been weakened, people have very limited vacation time to take time off to protest – the system is designed to prevent a nationwide strike. Most people cant afford to do it. and I know many will say “well so what if its hard do it anyway even if it costs you your job” but most americans have what, 400 dollars in savings? I forget the average amount. So if you lose your job you have limited options especially as they attack food stamps and other social services.
It is not the beginning of a civil war – people need to realize we are IN the war. The government has fired first shots all over the country. Just because we are not seeing street by street fighting does not mean we are not in the midst of a civil war.
There is no statute of limitations on murder. And a mask won’t stop people from finding out who killed her. These so-called agents are playing FAFO with peoples’ lives.
His face is already all over social media. Mask didn’t do shit to protect him. I’ve been saying that ICE’s arrogance, lack of discipline, and lack of restraint will be their downfall. These guys are just your average street thugs but without the street smarts.
My algorithm hasn’t given him up and I can’t find him on the Google…can you post a link if possible?
I agree with every single thing you wrote. Unfortunately, before they fall, the list of victims will be too long.
I suggest watching/following @imtheresistor.bsky.social. They posted a photo array from the scene w/ “Do you know this man?”. I expect updates will appear here.
@SgtPepper–I did a deep dive and I guess the pics circulating are using an AI program that “unmasks” masked agents. In other words, it’s probably not accurate and shouldn’t be re-posted/shared.
I’m so sick of these assholes concealing themselves. No ability for facial recognition, no body cams, no accountability whatsoever. I like what Eric Swalwell proposed: Fed immigration officers who conceal their identities should have their license revoked.
ETA: scrolling, it appears they muted the account following pressure to remove the photos.
Protecting people from the legion of cowardly racist shitheads that is ICE actually sounds like an excellent use of the MN National Guard. The fascists are going to try and spin everything as “provocation” and eventually escalate it themselves anyway, so fuck it, maybe it’s time to go on the offensive before a single murder turns into a government-sanctioned massacre.
Yes, the governor made clear that if the Guard is called up, it will be to protect the citizens from ICE, not the other way around. Let’s see how brave these masked thugs are when facing an armed militia. They will probably go home crying to Daddy Donny.
Genuine question, knowing the kind of people the guard appeals to, do you actually expect them to follow orders in direct opposition to Trump’s directives?
Well your opinion about my comment slamming that fascist liars appearance is noted & dismissed. She is using tax payers dollars to travel with a glam squad and lie to the American people. Criticizing her appearance is on the table & I will do it every time.
Yes!! Anyone who wants to chime in with another mealy-mouthed, Ezra Klein-esque, reactionary centrist, finger wagging comment should maybe just sit this one out.
Yeah, these MAGA women are deliberately jacking up their faces with Botox and fillers and everything else to fit the tradwife Purge mask look that Trump prefers. It’s plastic surgery as politics and thus fair game, as far as I’m concerned.
Honestly, the civility police and the sanctimonious lecturers can eat shit right now.
Thank you!
Yes! Preach it.
Amen.
Well, I don’t know if Putin will soon order an attack on the country I live in, but despite that, for now, I prefer what I’m going through here to this American dream of democracy and freedom of speech in the hitlerian version, which is served in America by mango Mussolini and his people.
The “Patriot” Act.
The Department of “Homeland Security.”
US Immigration and Customs “Enforcement.”
Each and every one fits right in with any fascist regime.
This country is falling from fear to fear, from blind rage to blind rage.
We’re destroying what we have tried for two and a half centuries to build, & murdering our own people in the process — as well as citizens of other countries, including thousands of sick & starving children we promised to help and instead are leaving to die.
We have become the kind of country millions of us have died fighting, in real wars, to free from tyranny.
May Renee Nicole Good’s memory be for a blessing. And may we all remember her at the ballot box.
Just note that these agencies were created under the Bush administration, so this is long planned. Heard on NPR she was a widow so now her children have no parents left. This is deeply sad. ICE deliberately terrorizes communities and this is one of the intended results.
For anyone who comes here to say, well, she shouldn’t have been trying to get her vehicle in position to flee, I will say, if an unidentified stranger all dressed in camo and flak vests, wearing a gater as a mask, approaches my car and puts his hand on the door handle, I’m hauling ass outta there as fast as I can too.
IIRC she didn’t “flee” until he shot her, right? I thought in the videos I saw she was slowly moving her vehicle away, not gunning it. Then he shot her and she hit the gas. I might be misremembering though….
Kitten, yes that’s how I saw it also. She saw a masked, armed man coming for her vehicle and she was in the process of backing away when he murdered her. She was acting as anyone would in that situation. And he shot her then calmly walked away. He was not in danger, not hurt and not taken to hospital as that wrinkled orange ball sac later said he was.
I haven’t seen the video in slow motion which would clarify the timing. I do know he began drawing his weapon while the car was stationary. And I don’t believe any of the other cosplay cops drew guns at all which kinda confirms they didn’t feel threatened. In any case, she was not required to follow any commands being barked at her. ICE has no authority over citizens. They are not the police. If it was the Minneapolis Police Department, it would be a different matter. They still have law enforcement jurisdiction in the city.
@ Louisa-Yes that’s exactly what I saw.
@ BrassyRebel- He walked away so nonchalantly like the psychopath he is. Any normal police officer would have immediately began rendering aid per protocol but again, these guys aren’t trained law enforcement, just armed street thugs drunk on Fed immunity.
There are longer clips. First she waves another car through ahead of her (she’s trying to clear the area, but cars are all over). Her window is down, her hand/arm is out. That 1st car passes in front of her car. She waves another truck to go ahead, but it stops instead. It’s ICE. A guy gets out of the truck and walks towards her car. One officer tells her to stop, the other tells her to go. She tries to maneuver down the street (where she was going before waving others through), and one of ICE agents tries to open her door. She cranks the wheel to the right, and tries to avoid all of the agents, who are now next to the hood of her car.
Maybe it’s the small town Midwestern in me, but her waving people through with her hand, just kind of breaks my heart even more. Even in the midst of all this chaos, she was trying to be polite and orderly.
Ok I just watched the slow motion version and @ BrassyRebel was right that she was technically in motion. She was backing up at literally 2MPH as he was reaching for her door. She then fully cleared him and began to slowly drive away as he aimed what sounded like two shots at pointblank range. Then AFTER she was shot she hit the gas and gunned it into something…maybe a parked car.
I know this is all gruesome and irrelevant in light of what is an unambiguously avoidable tragedy, but the point is that the slomo version is beyond damning for this ICE asshole. These guys, like standard police officers, should be trained to walk away from a moving car. He can’t claim she was aiming at him with her vehicle in this video evidence–she was very clearly turning her wheels and aiming her car away from him. Either she was fleeing or she was aiming at him–they can’t have it both ways.
Apparently, there have been many cases of ICE agents putting themselves IN FRONT of moving vehicles in order to threaten and obstruct. This is obviously counterintuitive, but seemingly an attempt to bait the driver into hitting them so they can justifiably discharge their weapons with the claim of self-defense.
Thank you! Yes! There are so many incidents of masked men approaching women pretending to be ICE to assault them! And the real ICE is assaulting them, detaining them with no one phone call, no hearing to even determine legal status, and trafficking them to countries they’ve never set food in. ICE is disappearing people! Some 4000 detainees are missing right now! What the fuck should she have done?
When masked men in an unidentified vehicle approach your vehicle aggressively ordering you out of your car with no ID no proof of who they are your adrenalin and survival instincts kick in – this is especially the case for women! It’s why the Trayvon verdict was absolute bullshit – I teach my child you NEVER let an armed, non law enforcement person take you to another location ever! You fight right there on the street make noise scream for help – all things that Trayvon did!
The Fox News propaganda machine is in overdrive the video is clear as day!
Proud of the Gov. and mayor of MN!
The media normalizes these masked unidentified goon squads and we, the citizens, are expected to accept them as law enforcement and do what they say. No! Never! I would rather they kill me on the spot in public than be killed in secret. The goons are not law enforcement just because Trump and the media say so.
And we’re proud of them too! 🫡
Exactly Brassy Rebel! The video is so damning and soon it will be illegal to film ICE. Watch – they don’t want their abuse, assaults, murders captured on camera. Watch how DT and his goons try to make the filming of these raids illegal. They don’t want the documentation.
The Russian and Nigerian bots are out in FULL FORCE all over social media claiming Renee Good was the aggressor. They are trying so hard to control this narrative but they can’t because the video is all over social media and it’s pretty clear what happened. The video of her neighbour, a doctor, asking to check her pulse and give her medical care while they tell him they don’t care is beyond disturbing. And they later blocked an ambulance from entering.
This psychopathic administration learned via this murder that if they want to detract from the Epstein files they have to shoot citizens and White ones, because their previous murder of an immigrant (and they told the same self defense lie he was trying to run our agent over – the security footage shows the opposite) and even their attack of another country and the kidnaping its president and his wife did not do that. This did. No one is talking about Epstein anymore. They’re connecting the dots on that trust me.
Fox News trying to dehumanize the victim by talking about her pronouns on her social media page I kid you not, and the won’t stop mentioning that she was married to a woman. They keep pushing to see what they can get away with as more and more people become fair game to them.
Renee Good’s mother was so brave to come out and talk about what a good person her daughter was. Her mother is right. She was one of the good ones. She died trying to ensure the safety of other communities. This is all heartbreaking and infuriating.
Day-1, my silent thought: “Do a cheek swab on these masked recruits, upload to the CODIS database & see how many hits you get on those grape/SÄ kits, especially the unsolved cold cases”
They’re doing mental gymnastics to justify this because it involves their party and ideology. If someone did this to them, they would be up in arms demanding justice.
One of the most glaring examples of incompetence has been the lack of procedure, checks and balances regarding ICE. They have carte blanche to do what they want. Anyone can adopt their style of clothing and shout “ICE!” to cause harm on others.
Even their equipment is not government issued. It’s Walmart and Amazon issued which is why they’re all dressed differently. Ever see a professional police force as rag tag and sloppy as this one?
I don’t want to be morbid, but that ICE agent actually shot Renee in the face at near point blank range after he tried to yank her car door open. Horrific doesn’t begin to describe it. It feels like the people of MN are ready to unite and mobilize to force ICE out. This could give the rest of America a road map to action b/c so far literally no one in govt or police have stepped up to protect people from this thug administration.
You are 100% correct.
😞
I weep for my city.
I wish I could do more. I’m recovering from a hip replacement. We left Mnpls last night to stay at our cabin out of town.
It’s not safe for me to be in a place in which we might need to evacuate quickly or even shelter in place because I might need medical care if I start having complications.
I thought we would cry as we drove out of the city last night but we just sat there in stunned silence.
💔
isn’t this the type of action that so called patriots who cry about gun ownership warn us about? isn’t this the reason why people need ak47s and uzis and so forth in their homes? to guard against an american government who oversteps its bounds and threatens its own citizens? where are these a**holes now? it’s almost like the citizen militia movement was just a front for arming white nationalists the entire time. hopes of peace to the citizens of minnesota
But the jackbooted thugs are on their side, so those so-called patriots are fine with this. In fact, they’re celebrating it.
That baby-faced shit bag Kyle Rittenhouse posted yesterday, asking people if he should go to Minnesota. Hilarious, Kyle, you f*cking monster.
The rhetoric online has been devastating. People are justifying this muerder because, apparently, she touched a man with her car. And his reaction was to shoot her in the head twice. So if someone bumps into you with their cart at Walmart, and hurts your knee, you can grab a weapon and kill because the cart is a “weapon”.
ICE will cross a line so visible no one will be able to justify it, and the tide will turn, and the MAGA idiots are too indoctrinated to realise what will happen then. For now, they’re able to “justify it”, until someone like them falls victim to ICE and their trigger happy unrestraint.
What’s stopping criminals from dressing up as ICE to kidnap, assault and murder people? Where are the checks and balances? Why is ICE running a campaign of terror on people? Why is their procedure all over the place? The murderer had ample resources other than shotgun to the head. He chose to make a killing.
To end this, I’ll say George Orwell has been on my mind for some time, particularly his work “1984”. People have been successfully indoctrinated and are now celebrating the cold murder of people. If one side only condemns the killing of their victims and not ALL victims, then the country is truly fucked.
Plenty of Trump-supporters have college-aged kids or nieces or nephews that don’t share their political ideology. I doubt they’d be fine with this if it was their kid, nephew, cousin–whatever–getting gunned down by ICE at a protest.
I hate it here. Ready for the asteroid, etc. etc.
The New York Times has a really good analysis of video footage that breaks down the scene. We should all be sharing it so it’s seen far and wide.
WaPo has one as well. I’m searching for gift links.
My husband and I listened to Animal Farm on a long drive recently. After it was over, we sat in stunned silence for a moment.
My heart is with Ms. Good’s family and the people of Minneapolis.
i just feel so helpless. Like what can we do to stop this?!?! I live in a blue state with blue representatives and a blue governor, so while I’ve reached out, its not like they dont already agree with me. We’re just watching our government gun down people for no reason in broad daylight and we can’t do anything about it. And its not just that (because I know that has been happening to Black people for….well, forever) but its the taking over of sovereign nations, the Orwellian feel of “dont believe your eyes”, the refusal to give blue states billions of federal money etc.
We’re just watching our country collapse in real time and there is nothing to do about it.