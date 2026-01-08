ICE agents killed a 37-year-old mother & US citizen in Minneapolis

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump sent a huge ICE force into Minneapolis this week as part of a BS “crackdown” on immigration. As we’ve seen for the past year, Trump sends huge ICE contingents into Democratic-stronghold cities with the express purpose of causing chaos and inciting violence. Well, Trump and his supporters got exactly what they wanted. ICE agents murdered an American citizen in her car soon after thousands of ICE agents descended upon Minneapolis. Her name was Renee Nicole Good. She was a 37-year-old mother who volunteered as an observer, documenting ICE’s raids and activities in her community. ICE agents shot her in the head as she attempted to drive away from them.

A Minneapolis driver who was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has been identified as Renee Nicole Good. Good’s mother Donna Ganger told the Minnesota Star Tribune that she was notified of her daughter’s death on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 7. “Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” Ganger said, per the Star Tribune. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.” Good was fatally shot by an agent after a group of people allegedly started blocking officials during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis. City Council member Jason Chavez described the 37-year-old mother as a U.S. citizen who was “an observer … watching out for our immigrant neighbors,” ABC News reported.

As videos of Renee Good’s murder were put online, DHS and the White House began lying about the altercation, claiming that Good tried to “ram” ICE agents. She did not. You can see as much from the videos – she was attempting to move out of the way when ICE agents pulled their weapons on her and shot her as she tried to maneuver her SUV. ICE refused to allow a local doctor to treat Good at the scene. Eyewitnesses also say that Good posed no threat to ICE agents or anyone else.

Following Good’s murder, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called a press conference and told ICE to “get the f*** out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety and you’re doing exactly the opposite.” Governor Tim Walz also said ICE should go, and he’s considering bringing in the Minnesota National Guard to protect Minnesotans from ICE.

NEW: Woman shot dead by ICE agent in Minneapolis identified as Renee Good, 37. According to her mom, Renee had 3 children and was not part of any ICE protest groups pic.twitter.com/G18EFlcLWW — BNO News (@BNONews) January 7, 2026

New video footage shows ICE agents blocking a doctor from checking on the Minneapolis woman who was shot. pic.twitter.com/lS444pj2e5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 7, 2026