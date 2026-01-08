“The Golden Globes presenters list is stacked this year” links
  • January 08, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The presenters list for the Golden Globes includes: Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg and Zoë Kravitz, among many others. I bet the presenter gift bag is amazing. [JustJared]
Sarah Jessica Parker looked great in Paolo Sebastian at the Golden Eve event. She’s being honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the Globes on Sunday. [RCFA]
I don’t think Timothee Chalamet is the favorite for Best Actor either, but it will be interesting to see if he wins the Golden Globe on Sunday. [LaineyGossip]
Pete Hegseth really doesn’t want women in the military. [Jezebel]
Mia Goth is already hyping The Odyssey. [Pajiba]
MAGAts are worried about Donald Trump “running” Venezuela. [Buzzfeed]
A sighting of Jamie Campbell Bower. [Socialite Life]
More details about Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered by ICE. [Hollywood Life]
The Pitt was already renewed for a third season! [Seriously OMG]
Sarah Michelle Gellar appeared on the Shut Up Evan podcast. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““The Golden Globes presenters list is stacked this year” links”

  1. Mia4s says:
    January 8, 2026 at 12:39 pm

    Stacked? I thought it was a bit “meh” to be honest.

    I wonder if the Academy producers still do that rumoured thing of actors being told if they present at the Golden Globes their chances are slim of being asked to present at the Oscars? Obviously doesn’t apply to a Clooney or Roberts, but I’m curious.

    Reply
  2. Lady Esther says:
    January 8, 2026 at 12:44 pm

    Why hello Zaddy! Man, the best Chris is aging like a fine wine 👍

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment