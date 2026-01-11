Prince Harry ‘desperately wants’ his dad to attend the 2027 Invictus games

In 2014, the inaugural Invictus Games were held in London, having been founded and organized by Prince Harry. His father, brother and stepmother were in attendance for the opening ceremony. Then-Prince Charles appeared to be incredibly proud of Harry, and Charles even chose a photo from the ceremony for his Christmas card that year. In 2024, Harry was invited back to London to attend the ten-year commemoration of the inaugural games. There was a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, with a date well-known for months in advance. Harry invited King Charles and other members of the royal family to attend. They refused, and briefed the media in advance of the event that their refusal was Harry’s own fault and he should have known better and he’s desperate and lonely. What they didn’t know was that Harry also invited the Spencer family, and the Spencers all showed up, including his uncle, the Earl Spencer. Charles and William looked like petty, spiteful, childish idiots.

Well, in the summer of 2027, the Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham, England. In my opinion, the games are being factored into all of the recent conversations about Harry’s UK security and the Home Office’s risk assessment. What’s also being taken into consideration is that the left-behind Windsors will look extremely stupid (if not downright vile) if they continue to ignore the Invictus Games, the Invictus community of veterans and military families, and Harry specifically. All of which to say, the Sun now claims that Harry is desperate to have his father at the Birmingham games’ opening ceremony.

Prince Harry will ask dad King Charles to open his Invictus Games when it returns to the UK next year — in a major thawing of relations. The pair have had two brief ­meetings in recent years but the olive branch could see them both on stage in Birmingham, where Harry will “fulfil a dream” with the King at his side for the opening ceremony. Sources say Charles and his youngest son appear keen to end their lengthy feud. And next year’s UK return of Harry’s games for wounded personnel and veterans would be the perfect time to seal their reconciliation. Organisers have contacted officials in competing nations and preparations for Birmingham 2027 are said to be in full swing. A source said last night: “Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus — and he wants him to open the games alongside him. Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side. “It is appropriate because Invictus is returning to the UK for the first time since 2014, and given Charles is Head of the Armed Forces. Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony. The games represent a cause close to both’s hearts. They appear to want a reconciliation and the games are a perfect opportunity for them to work alongside each other. The sight of them on stage when it opens would be heart-warming and in the spirit of the occasion. People helping to plan the games are convinced it will happen and are planning for Charles to play a role in the opening ceremony.” The Invictus Games return to the UK with a glittering opening at Birmingham’s NEC on July 10 next year, and will run until July 17 — the day Queen Camilla turns 80. Our source added: “The games are planned way in advance, and there have been meetings and conference calls about the 2027 Invictus pretty much since the last ones in Vancouver finished. Planning committees are aware of Camilla’s birthday and hope Charles will be able to do the opening and attend events while still honouring commitments to his wife. And Harry is across every detail of what is going on with Invictus. He is buoyed with the thought of opening the games with his father, and there are hopes that other royals will attend. It would be ­fitting as they are in Birmingham.”

[From The Sun]

If Keir Starmer is still the prime minister in the summer of 2027, I can guarantee that he will be in attendance at some point, either for the opening or closing ceremonies (or both). I can pretty much guarantee that people in his cabinet/government will also be present in various official capacities too. Which makes me wonder if this is purely about Harry’s relationship with his father, or whether this will be one of those things where Downing Street gets involved and tells Charles: this is something you have to do, you have to show up for veterans, this is one of the easiest PR wins ever and you would be stupid to put up a fuss over it. The way the Sun frames this reads like projection, that’s why I wonder if Charles is already getting some government pressure. That being said, I’m sure Harry wants his father there. I would assume that Harry has already mentioned it or invited Charles. It would be hilarious if William throws an 18-month-long tantrum about “I refuse to go, and Harry should have given Invictus TO ME!!” As for the thing about Camilla’s birthday…lmao.