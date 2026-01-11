‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 will film in France this year at a palace-turned-hotel

A lot of people considered Game of Thrones to be the last water-cooler TV show, the last terrestrial television show which served as “event TV” and was enjoyed across ages, races and cultures. But I disagree, sort of. While no show since GoT has had that kind of “cultural phenomenon” status, there have been big shows where it feels like “everyone has to watch” and discuss. Severance and Pluribus felt like that, and currently it’s Heated Rivalry. But there’s just something about a weekly HBO show, right? Which brings me to The White Lotus. In my opinion, the show has gotten better with each season, and it definitely felt like Season 3 – which was set in Thailand – really turned TWL into a much bigger cultural moment. It felt like *everyone* talked about Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Carrie Coon and Amy Lou Wood for eight solid weeks. So there’s a lot of anticipation for Season 4. Previously, we heard that Mike White had narrowed it down to “the French Riviera,” and we also heard that White and HBO had split from the Four Seasons hotel chain and they were looking for a different hotel experience. Well, some updates:

As Mike White is still in the in the midst of writing the anticipated Season 4 of “The White Lotus,” Variety has learned that the hit anthology will shoot at a 19th-century palace-turned-luxury hotel called the Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez on the Côte d’Azur. The Château de La Messardière, which is set within 32 acres of parasol pines, cypress trees and jasmine, is part of Airelles Collection, a group of five-star hotels owned by Stephane Courbit, who is also the founder and chairman of Banijay Group (“Survivor,” “Peaky Blinders”). HBO did not have a comment. Suites at the luxury property run from $3,000 to $8,000 (and up) per night, and the hotel includes a spa, beach access by Rolls-Royce transfer, restaurants, sports activities and a children’s camp. Filming of Season 4 will begin at the end of April and continue through the end of October, Variety has also learned. As with other seasons, this one will not shoot entirely in a single property as White is meticulous about crafting unique backdrops that combine different venues. As such, the Château de La Messardière is one of several places that will host the HBO production. The story will unfold along the French Riviera, with some scenes also filmed at a Paris hotel. The plot remains tightly under wraps — besides HBO confirming that it will once again follow of group of hotel guests and employees over the course of a week — but sources say that the Cannes Film Festival could be part of the storyline. Considering that the show will lens on the Riviera during the festival, which runs May 13-26, it certainly sounds plausible. Casting is underway for Season 4 and a large number of French actors have auditioned for it. As Variety reported last month, Alexander Ludwig (“Earth Abides,” “Vikings”) and AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs, Super 8″) are the first new cast members announced for the show. So far, only three cast members have appeared in more than one season: Jennifer Coolidge, who played Tanya McQuoid in Seasons 1 and 2; Natasha Rothwell, who played Belinda Lindsey in Seasons 1 and 3; and Jon Gries, who has played Greg Hunt in all three seasons.

[From Variety]

While I would love to see Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda pop up again, enjoying her money, I actually hope we’re sort of done with the Tanya/Greg/Belinda storyline. That journey lasted for three seasons and I’m fine with it being over. They put a bow on it in Thailand. As for the French Riviera and all of that… it sort of feels like White is trying to turn the page, maybe. Shake up the “formula” a little bit. Also: were French people watching TWL? Did they enjoy it? I would love to see some really great French actors in Season 4, and it would be exciting if they were already fans of the show. What’s great is that Mike White can pretty much hire whoever he wants – nearly every actor would LOVE to do one season of a show like this.