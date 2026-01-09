“Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in a very cute slouchy turtleneck” links

Embed from Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence wore a cute slouchy turtleneck. Incidentally, she really promoted Die My Love like she was confident she would be a contender during the awards season, and it has not worked out that way at all! I tried to watch it and I could not even make it past 15 minutes. I rarely just turn a movie off. [Go Fug Yourself]

America loves The Pitt and Noah Wyle. [Pajiba]

Callum Turner really might end up as the next 007. [Socialite Life]

The Chateau Marmont is slowing clawing its way back to cultural relevancy. Jacob Elordi & Walton Goggins were photographed there this week! [LaineyGossip]

Don’t besmirch Olive Garden’s breadsticks, they’re amazing! [OMG Blog]

Jeanette McCurdy has written a new novel! [Just Jared]

Princess Kate’s suit was a Roland Mouret repeat. [RCFA]

Y’all really made a candle that smells like pizza & ranch?? [Seriously OMG]

Oh so now it’s illegal to call yourself a mermaid??! [Starcasm]

More info about Jeanette McCurdy’s novel. [Hollywood Life]

Photos from the ICE protests. [Buzzfeed]

