“Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in a very cute slouchy turtleneck” links

Jennifer Lawrence wore a cute slouchy turtleneck. Incidentally, she really promoted Die My Love like she was confident she would be a contender during the awards season, and it has not worked out that way at all! I tried to watch it and I could not even make it past 15 minutes. I rarely just turn a movie off. [Go Fug Yourself]
America loves The Pitt and Noah Wyle. [Pajiba]
Callum Turner really might end up as the next 007. [Socialite Life]
The Chateau Marmont is slowing clawing its way back to cultural relevancy. Jacob Elordi & Walton Goggins were photographed there this week! [LaineyGossip]
Don’t besmirch Olive Garden’s breadsticks, they’re amazing! [OMG Blog]
Jeanette McCurdy has written a new novel! [Just Jared]
Princess Kate’s suit was a Roland Mouret repeat. [RCFA]
Y’all really made a candle that smells like pizza & ranch?? [Seriously OMG]
Oh so now it’s illegal to call yourself a mermaid??! [Starcasm]
More info about Jeanette McCurdy’s novel. [Hollywood Life]
Photos from the ICE protests. [Buzzfeed]
OMG if you didn’t say who that was in the header, I would *never* would’ve recognized that as JL! What has she done to her face???
Other than that, I *love* that halter sweater!
Came here to say exactly that! Unrecognizable.
I know it’s been said about her before but this is the first time I also felt that she looks so different that I wouldn’t have recognized her if her name wasn’t there.
It’s the eyes. They look less hooded to me. Whether this was done via temporary cosmetic tape +makeup or a more permanent procedure is up for debate. I’m having flashbacks to a particular Uma Thurman red carpet event in 2015 where nobody recognized her & it was likely a combo of both. [I think CB covered it.]
I don’t know what is wrong with hooded eyes. It’s natural and it’s never anything that stood out on JLaw. Now she has permanently surprised face.
I have very hooded eyes and so does my mom. She got surgery later in life bc it was affecting her vision. But I’m good with mine. They’re cute. I get the pressure to have bigger eyes in Hollywood but I’m always really happy when someone just keeps them as is. Cuz why not. But I get the pressure. She’s still cute though.
Same thoughts.
Her eyes are less hooded, plus the upper part of her face looks different, like the area below her eyes used to extend further out, be a bit fuller.
There is some makeup stuff going on too, with the less full lashes, but there does seem to be some structural change. I hope she’s happy with it but it is jarring to see.
Also her lips
I was gonna say she doesn’t look like herself what has she done.
Me too!
She’s made herself just look so generic with all the facial tweaking. If you told me it was Hailey Bieber I would believe you.
Jlaw is not as pretty as she was with her original looks.
Callum isn’t sexy. Keep looking, PTB.
So not sexy, right?
What’s happend to Jennifer Lawrence face seriously I didn’t recognise her
It’s so funny how things change: I am not looking forward to The Pitt at all this season.
I felt exactly the same way as you… until my husband started playing it last night, and now I’m hooked again.
Lol, first of all, she was “trying to be a mermaid.” But the illegal part is drunkenly trespassing in a neighbor’s yard to swim naked in their pool, attacking the police who came to get her out and threatening to kill the EMS people who were taking her to the hospital for observation. Somehow, I don’t think the mermaid community will claim her.
Olive Garden bread sticks taste like Play-Doh.
I can’t go to Olive Garden because I can’t eat gluten, and although they got a gluten free dish, they slathered it with a very tempting sauce that has MSG in it, which is also a no-go for me. It always makes me sad when an actress ruins her face. Now, Jennifer hasn’t yet ruined hers, but she is so young, and you can’t go back. What strikes me about Jennifer is that blank stare she has going on. I read she was very close friends with the Kardashians. I wonder how much they influenced her about Plastic Surgery.
I work in food safety and the parent company of Olive Garden (Darden) is one of the best I’ve seen. Not only around food safety – product quality and employee standards and treatment. Seriously concerned with the all around big picture.
Only thing I get from Olive Garden is their breadsticks. It’s been awhile so maybe the flavor has gone down.
Second all the comments- who’s that in the header picture??
And why is she still promoting that nonsense Die My Love? The editor took out all the scenes that would explain what was happening.
The first 15 is exactly where I started asking questions like,
1) what is the conflict here?
2) what year is this?
3) is she a writer? What did she write before?
If you keep watching as I did, you’ll start asking
a) wtf is Lakeith’s character? What is their relationship? How do they know each other?
B) again, how much time has lapsed? And FFS where are we?
C) seriously, what has she written before? D) why is no one asking her “what’s wrong?”
E) and inevitably you’ll start counting how many people have left the theatre. I counted 11 from my side.
Second one this week, lol. Saw a picture of someone Getty Images claimed was Mandy Moore and I was like no way! But it was her.
Would not have recognized JL. If she likes her new face, that is great. That photo of Jacob Elordi peeking out from under the edge of his hat is swoon worthy. 🥰
Callum turner looks like sarah jessica parker? No for bond, NO. We could have had idris. We are not living in the best timeline
Too much work done, i didnt recognize her.
just came here say: Alexander Skarsgard 💗